You are here

  • Home
  • External threats, internal challenges loom as NATO holds 75th anniversary summit

External threats, internal challenges loom as NATO holds 75th anniversary summit

Short Url

https://arab.news/ctfa3

Updated 1 min 6 sec ago
Follow

External threats, internal challenges loom as NATO holds 75th anniversary summit

External threats, internal challenges loom as NATO holds 75th anniversary summit
  • Event in Washington, D.C. runs from July 9 to 11 and is being attended by 32 world leaders and dozens of other officials
  • Main tasks for NATO members include support for Ukraine, investments in their own defense and deterrence capabilities
Updated 1 min 6 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify
Follow

WASHINGTON:  In an important milestone of transatlantic security, President Biden Joe Biden is hosting 38 heads of delegation in the US capital this week for a historic summit to mark the 75th anniversary of NATO’s founding.

Converging on the city are the leaders of 32 NATO members, with Sweden joining for the first time, as well as partners including Ukraine, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Australia and the EU. Large numbers of senior officials, foreign ministers, defense ministers and cabinet officials from NATO partners around the world will also attend.

The summit will commemorate the world’s most successful alliance, established in 1949 during the early days of the Cold War, and whose enduring existence has defied skeptics for decades.

NATO’s significance was renewed and underscored two-and-a-half years ago by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which analysts say has profoundly challenged the so-called international rules-based order, posing one of the most significant threats to transatlantic security in decades.

But beyond its officials’ assurances, NATO faces uncertainty about its future. External threats contribute a part, yet the primary concern stems from internal turmoil that could follow if NATO skeptics, such as Donald Trump and Marine Le Pen, leader of France’s far-right National Rally, assume power in 2024 and 2027, respectively.

Trump personifies the tension between European allies and the US that was there from the beginning. As one observer put it: Americans seemed to be from Mars, Europeans from Venus.




Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Doral, Florida, on July 9, 2024. (AFP)

French President Emmanuel Macron recently has said that the alliance “only works if the guarantor of last resort functions as such. I’d argue that we should reassess the reality of what NATO is in the light of the commitment of the United States.” The US, in his view, shows signs of “turning its back on us,” as it demonstrated with its unexpected troop withdrawal in October 2019 from northeastern Syria, abandoning its Kurdish allies.

The official language of the Biden administration and NATO officials project an image of an alliance that is — in the words of Ambassador Michael Carpenter, special assistant to the president — “larger, stronger, better resourced, and more united than ever before.”

 

While US news media continue to focus on Biden’s fitness and ability to handle an event like the 75th anniversary of NATO’s founding, both US administration and NATO officials have nimbly sidestepped questions regarding the president’s health.

The “most urgent task” at the summit, according to NATO’s chief, will be support to Ukraine. Allies will unveil substantial new measures to assist the war-ravaged country.

These include stepping up security assistance and training, with a large command center in Germany; a financial pledge of $43 billion; further air defense systems and ammunition; and showcasing backing for Kyiv as it progresses toward NATO membership.

“This will not make NATO a party to the conflict,” said Jens Stoltenberg, NATO secretary-general. “But it will enhance Ukraine’s self-defense.”

He added: “Ukraine must prevail … they need our sustained support.”

Carpenter, the senior US diplomat, said: “Together, the Washington summit will send a strong signal to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin that if he thinks he can outlast the coalition of countries supporting Ukraine, he is dead wrong.”




Russia's President Vladimir Putin and foreign leaders lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall after the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow on May 9, 2024. (Sputnik/Pool/AFP)

NATO will use the summit to highlight significant investments in its own defense and deterrence capabilities.

In 2020, only nine NATO members spent at least 2 percent of their gross domestic product on defense, a benchmark first set almost a decade ago. Today, a record 23 NATO members are at, or above, the minimum level of 2 percent of GDP for defense spending.

“Since Russia’s aggression against Ukraine began in 2014, NATO has fundamentally transformed,” said Stoltenberg.

“Defense spending across European allies and Canada is up 18 percent this year alone, the biggest increase in decades. Allies are taking burden-sharing seriously.

“Today, we have 500,000 troops on high readiness; combat-ready battlegroups in the eastern part of the alliance for the first time; more high-end capabilities, including fifth-generation aircraft; and two highly committed new members, Finland and Sweden.”

 

 

What Ukraine has also demonstrated, according to Stoltenberg, is the global dimension of the alliance’s security, with “Iran and North Korea (fueling) Russia’s war with drones and shells,” and “China propping up Russia’s war economy.”He added: “The closer that authoritarian actors align, the more important it is that we work closely with our friends in the Indo-Pacific.”

Deepening NATO’s global partnerships is the third goal of the summit. For that purpose, Stoltenberg has invited leaders of Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea to Washington.

“Standing up to authoritarian actors with our partners helps to uphold the rules-based international order,” he said.




NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds a press conference during NATO's 75th anniversary summit in Washington, D.C., on July 10, 2024. (REUTERS)

Partnership with Middle East and North Africa countries will also be addressed in meetings and bilateral talks, including the NATO Istanbul Cooperation Initiative, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, and includes UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar; and the Mediterranean Dialogue, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year as a partnership forum for promoting security and stability in the region, with participating countries including Algeria, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Mauritania, Morocco and Tunisia.

Carpenter said: “When it comes to the Middle East, I’m sure there’s going to be a range of discussions, including bilateral meetings on the margins of the summit, where this will come up. 

“The Middle East is not Euro-Atlantic territory, but obviously it impinges on the security of the Euro-Atlantic region. So, what’s happening now in the Middle East is, of course, of concern to all NATO leaders.”




The NATO-Istanbul Cooperation Initiative Regional Center in Kuwait City, which was inaugurated on January 23,2017. (AFP)

Luke Coffey, senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, lamented the fact that neither the Istanbul Cooperation Initiative nor the Mediterranean Dialogue have been used to their full potential.

“I’m a bit disappointed that NATO hasn’t made a bigger deal out of the 20th anniversary of the Istanbul Cooperation Initiative (and) the 30th anniversary of the Mediterranean dialogue, which covers more of NATO’s relations with the Levant and North Africa,” he told Arab News.

“These are important milestones, and both of these platforms have been useful in the past in allowing NATO to engage with the broader community in the region,” he added.

“It would be very good to hold a NATO meeting at the heads of state, heads of government level, for the Istanbul Cooperation Initiative. I know it would be very difficult to do. Someone should have thought of this earlier. But let’s make a big deal out of this anniversary.




Spanish, German and Dutch soldiers take part in a NATO military exercise in Romania on May 14, 2024. (AFP)

“NATO should make it very clear to the countries, especially in the Gulf, that if you’re not part of the Istanbul Cooperation Initiative, the door is open. Nobody, of course, is talking about membership for NATO or anything like this. This is ridiculous, but adding new members to the Istanbul Cooperation Initiative would be a positive thing, I think, for the alliance.”

The NATO-MENA security overlap, according to Coffey, includes concerns such as counterterrorism, and Iran’s missile and drone proliferation. He believes NATO should collaborate more deeply with MENA nations, starting with missile and air defense.

“From a European point of view, often many of the challenges that are in the Middle East find their way into Europe over time. So, it benefits Europe, and especially NATO, to work with countries in the Middle East to help them address their own security concerns.”

INNUMBERS

INNUMBERS 32 Members of NATO military alliance.

7 Canada’s rank in amount of money spent on defense.

3.5% Share of US GDP spent on military.

Coffey said Stoltenberg’s visit to Saudi Arabia in December last year was a step in the right direction “that would maybe get (the Kingdom) inside the Istanbul Cooperation Initiative.

“Saudi Arabia is the dominant power on the Arabian Peninsula, and it shares many of the same security challenges that we have in NATO, such as, the proliferation of ballistic missiles and drones and the Iranian threat,” he said.

“So, it makes sense that NATO cooperates with Saudi Arabia whenever possible, and we have a platform in NATO to engage with countries like Saudi Arabia. So, let’s get Saudi Arabia inside of the Istanbul Cooperation Initiative.

“If they want to. NATO also has to be careful to make sure that we go at the speed and the comfort level of engagement of the Gulf states. We shouldn’t try forcing anything onto the region, but we should always make clear that NATO is open for deeper cooperation if there’s a willingness.”
 

 

Topics: Editor’s Choice NATO

Related

Can you ‘Trump-proof’ NATO? As Biden falters, Europeans look to safeguard the military alliance
World
Can you ‘Trump-proof’ NATO? As Biden falters, Europeans look to safeguard the military alliance
Embattled President Biden greets NATO allies in Washington
World
Embattled President Biden greets NATO allies in Washington

Democratic Senator Welch says Biden should withdraw from the presidential race

Democratic Senator Welch says Biden should withdraw from the presidential race
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Democratic Senator Welch says Biden should withdraw from the presidential race

Democratic Senator Welch says Biden should withdraw from the presidential race
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Democratic Senator Peter Welch said President Joe Biden should end his bid for re-election.

“For the good of the country, I’m calling on President Biden to withdraw from the race,” Welch said in an op-ed column published on Wednesday in the Washington Post.

Topics: US Joe Biden

Related

Biden’s candidacy faces new peril as more Democratic lawmakers and campaign supporters weigh in
World
Biden’s candidacy faces new peril as more Democratic lawmakers and campaign supporters weigh in
George Clooney urges Biden to end campaign
World
George Clooney urges Biden to end campaign

Biden’s candidacy faces new peril as more Democratic lawmakers and campaign supporters weigh in

Biden’s candidacy faces new peril as more Democratic lawmakers and campaign supporters weigh in
Updated 14 min 42 sec ago
AP
Follow

Biden’s candidacy faces new peril as more Democratic lawmakers and campaign supporters weigh in

Biden’s candidacy faces new peril as more Democratic lawmakers and campaign supporters weigh in
  • The sudden flurry of grave pronouncements despite Biden’s determined insistence he is not leaving the 2024 race put on public display just how unsettled the question remains among prominent Democrats
  • Democrats have been reeling over whether to continue backing Biden after his poor showing in the June 27 presidential debate with Trump
Updated 14 min 42 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden’s imperiled re-election campaign hit new trouble Wednesday as House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi said merely “it’s up to the president to decide” if he should stay in the race, celebrity donor George Clooney said he should not run and Democratic senators and lawmakers expressed fresh fear about his ability to beat Republican Donald Trump.
The sudden flurry of grave pronouncements despite Biden’s determined insistence he is not leaving the 2024 race put on public display just how unsettled the question remains among prominent Democrats. On Capitol Hill, an eighth House Democrat, Rep. Pat Ryan of New York, and later a ninth, Rep. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon, publicly asked Biden to step aside.
“I want him to do whatever he decides to do,” Pelosi said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” rather than declaring Biden should stay in. While Biden has said repeatedly that he’s made his decision, she said, “We’re all encouraging him to make that decision, because time is running short.”
It’s a crucial moment for the president and his party, as Democrats consider what was once unthinkable — having the incumbent Biden step aside, just weeks before the Democratic National Convention that is on track to nominate him as their candidate for reelection.
Biden is hosting world leaders in Washington for the NATO summit this week with a crowded schedule of formal meetings, sideline chats and long diplomatic dinners showcasing his skills. His party at a crossroads, Biden faces the next national public test Thursday at a scheduled news conference that many Democrats in Congress will be watching for signs of his abilities.
To be sure, Biden maintains strong support from key corners of his coalition, particularly the Congressional Black Caucus on Capitol Hill, whose leadership was instrumental in ushering the president to victory in 2020 and is standing by him as the country’s best choice to defeat Trump again in 2024.
“At this moment, the stakes are too high and we have to focus,” Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota told The Associated Press on Tuesday, saying Democrats are “losing ground” the longer they fight over Biden’s candidacy. “Democracy is on the line. Everything we value as Democrats, as a country, is on the line, and we have to stop being distracted.”
Pelosi has been widely watched for signals of how top Democrats are thinking about Biden’s wounded candidacy, her comments viewed as important for the party’s direction as members weigh possible alternatives in the campaign against Trump.
Because of her powerful position as the former House speaker and proximity to Biden as a trusted longtime ally of his generation, Pelosi is seen as one of the few Democratic leaders who could influence the president’s thinking.
The lack of a full statement from Pelosi backing Biden’s continued campaign is what lawmakers are likely to hear most clearly, even as she told ABC later she believes he can win. Her remarks came as actor Clooney, who had just hosted a glitzy Hollywood fundraiser for the president last month, said in a New York Times op-ed that the Biden he saw three weeks ago wasn’t the Joe Biden of 2020. “He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.”
Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat from Colorado, spoke forcefully late Tuesday about the danger of a second Trump presidency and said it’s for the president “to consider” the options.
Stopping just short of calling for Biden to drop out, Bennet said on CNN what he told his colleagues in private – that he believes Trump “is on track to win this election — and maybe win it by a landslide and take with him the Senate and the House.”
Bennet said, “It’s not a question about politics. It’s a moral question about the future of our country.”
Another Democrat, Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, said Wednesday he was “deeply concerned” about Biden winning the election, which he called existential for the country.
“We have to reach a conclusion as soon as possible,” Blumenthal said on CNN.
And Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia told reporters, “I have complete confidence that Joe Biden will do the patriotic thing for the country. And he’s going to make that decision.”
Democrats have been reeling over whether to continue backing Biden after his poor showing in the June 27 presidential debate with Trump and his campaign’s lackluster response to their pleas that Biden, at 81, show voters he is up for another four-year term.
Biden and his campaign are working more intently now to shore up support, and the president met with labor leaders Wednesday, relying on the unions to help make the case that his record in office matters more than his age.
With the executive council of the AFL-CIO, America’s largest federation of trade unions, Biden told the crowd that even Wall Street was acknowledging the power of unions, as he once again articulated his vision for an economy built “from the bottom up and middle out.”
“I said I’m going to be the most pro-union president in American history,” Biden told the cheering crowd. “Well guess what? I am.”
While more House Democrats have publicly called on Biden to end his candidacy, no Senate Democrats have gone that far. Bennet was among three Democratic senators, including Jon Tester of Montana and Sherrod Brown of Ohio, who spoke up during a private lunch Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the meeting and granted anonymity to discuss it.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer invited Biden’s campaign to address senators’ concerns. The president’s team is sending senior Biden advisers Mike Donilon and Steve Ricchetti, and Campaign Chair Jen O’Malley Dillon to meet with Democratic senators privately Thursday for a caucus lunch, according to both a Senate leadership aide and the Biden campaign.
There were some concerns, however, that it could backfire. One Democratic senator who requested anonymity to speak about the closed-door meeting said it could be a waste of time if Biden would not make the case to senators himself.
Pelosi of California said Biden “has been a great president” who is beloved and respected by House Democrats.
The Californian said she watched as he delivered a forceful speech at the NATO summit on Tuesday, and recounted his many accomplishments.
While foreign leaders are in Washington this week and Biden is on the world stage hosting the event at a critical time in foreign affairs, Pelosi encouraged Democrats to “let’s just hold off” with any announcements about his campaign.
“Whatever you’re thinking, either tell somebody privately but you don’t have to put that out on the table until we see,” she said, how it goes “this week.”
 

Topics: 2024 US Elections Joe Biden George Clooney Nancy Pelosi

Related

Biden meets union leaders as Democrats’ calls to exit race continue
World
Biden meets union leaders as Democrats’ calls to exit race continue
Trump says he thinks Biden will stay in White House race
World
Trump says he thinks Biden will stay in White House race

UK PM Starmer says special relationship with US is stronger than ever

UK PM Starmer says special relationship with US is stronger than ever
Updated 54 min 54 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

UK PM Starmer says special relationship with US is stronger than ever

UK PM Starmer says special relationship with US is stronger than ever
Updated 54 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

Britain’s recently elected prime minister, Keir Starmer, said the special relationship between Britain and the United States is stronger than ever as he met President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday.

“The special relationship is so important, it was forged in difficult circumstances and endured for so long and is stronger now than ever,” he said.

Topics: US UK British Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Related

Starmer says UK can improve on ‘botched’ Brexit deal with EU
World
Starmer says UK can improve on ‘botched’ Brexit deal with EU
Smoke billows from a site targeted by Israeli shelling in the southern Lebanese village of Dhayra on July 4, 2024. (AFP)
Middle-East
UK’s Starmer urges ‘caution’ on Israel-Lebanon border

Spain PM at NATO summit rejects ‘double standards’ on Gaza

Spain PM at NATO summit rejects ‘double standards’ on Gaza
Updated 11 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Spain PM at NATO summit rejects ‘double standards’ on Gaza

Spain PM at NATO summit rejects ‘double standards’ on Gaza
  • Spain under Sanchez has infuriated Israel’s right-wing government by recognizing a Palestinian state and criticizing Israel’s conduct of its war against Hamas
Updated 11 July 2024
AFP

WASHINGTON: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday urged the West to reject “double standards” regarding the conflict in Gaza as he joined NATO leaders in supporting Ukraine.

Spain under Sanchez has infuriated Israel’s right-wing government by recognizing a Palestinian state and criticizing Israel’s conduct of its war against Hamas.

“If we are telling our people that we are supporting Ukraine because we are defending the international law, this is the same to what we have to do toward Gaza,” he said at NATO’s 75th anniversary summit in Washington.

The socialist leader said there should be a “consistent political position” in which “we don’t have double standards.”

Sanchez said the world needed to press to “stop this terrible humanitarian crisis” affecting the Palestinians and called for an international peace conference to push for a Palestinian state.

“We need to create the conditions for an immediate and urgent ceasefire,” he said. “There is a real risk of escalation to Lebanon.”

Sanchez said he also supported “democracy, freedom and the right to exist of a country such as Ukraine.”

NATO leaders at the summit issued a declaration that said Kyiv was on an “irreversible” path to join the alliance.

Topics: War on Gaza Spain NATO

Related

Israeli strikes in central Gaza kill 20 Palestinians amid push for ceasefire deal 
Middle-East
Israeli strikes in central Gaza kill 20 Palestinians amid push for ceasefire deal 
Saudi Arabia continues airdropping food aid to Gaza, in cooperation with Jordan
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia continues airdropping food aid to Gaza, in cooperation with Jordan

US to start deploying long-range weapons in Germany in 2026

US to start deploying long-range weapons in Germany in 2026
Updated 11 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

US to start deploying long-range weapons in Germany in 2026

US to start deploying long-range weapons in Germany in 2026
  • Ground-based missiles with a range exceeding 500 km were banned until 2019 under a US-Soviet treaty signed in 1987
  • The US withdrew from the INF Treaty in 2019 saying that Moscow was violating the accord, a charge Russia denied
Updated 11 July 2024
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States will start deploying long-range fire capabilities in Germany in 2026 in an effort to demonstrate its commitment to NATO and European defense, the US and Germany said in a joint statement on Wednesday.
The United States’ “episodic deployments” are in preparation for longer-term stationing of such capabilities that will include SM-6, Tomahawk cruise missiles and developmental hypersonic weapons that have a longer range than current capabilities in Europe, the two countries said.
Both the Tomahawk and the Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) are made by RTX’s Raytheon division.
Ground-based missiles with a range exceeding 500 kilometers were banned until 2019 under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty signed by the Soviet Union’s Mikhail Gorbachev and former US President Ronald Reagan in 1987.
It marked the first time the two superpowers had agreed to reduce their nuclear arsenals and eliminated a whole category of weapons.
Falling in line with the signatories, Germany, Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic destroyed their missiles in the 1990s, to be followed later by Slovakia and Bulgaria.
The US withdrew from the INF Treaty in 2019 saying that Moscow was violating the accord, citing Russia’s development of the 9M729 ground-launched cruise missile, known in NATO as the SSC-8.
The Kremlin repeatedly denied the accusation and then imposed a moratorium on its own development of missiles previously banned by the INF treaty — ground-based ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of 500 km to 5,500 km.
At the end of June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow should resume production of intermediate and shorter range nuclear-capable missiles after the US brought similar missiles to Europe and Asia.
Putin said Russia had pledged not to deploy such missiles but that the US had resumed their production, brought them to Denmark for exercises and also taken them to the Philippines.

Topics: NATO Russia INF treaty

Related

Special External threats, internal challenges loom as NATO holds 75th anniversary summit graphic
World
External threats, internal challenges loom as NATO holds 75th anniversary summit

Latest updates

UK and GCC eye completing free trade agreement this year
UK and GCC eye completing free trade agreement this year
Democratic Senator Welch says Biden should withdraw from the presidential race
Democratic Senator Welch says Biden should withdraw from the presidential race
Palestinians ask diplomats to speak out on conditions in Israeli jails
Palestinians ask diplomats to speak out on conditions in Israeli jails
Biden’s candidacy faces new peril as more Democratic lawmakers and campaign supporters weigh in
Biden’s candidacy faces new peril as more Democratic lawmakers and campaign supporters weigh in
Iraq condemns Turkish military ‘incursions’ into north
Iraq condemns Turkish military ‘incursions’ into north

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.