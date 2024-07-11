You are here

  • Home
  • First Esports World Cup trophy unveiled as second week of competition gets underway

First Esports World Cup trophy unveiled as second week of competition gets underway

First Esports World Cup trophy unveiled as second week of competition gets underway
The first ever Esports World Cup trophy (right) was crafted by designers Thomas Lyte (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/weffx

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

First Esports World Cup trophy unveiled as second week of competition gets underway

First Esports World Cup trophy unveiled as second week of competition gets underway
  • International gaming event, established and hosted by Saudi Arabia, runs from July 3 to Aug. 25
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: The first Esports World Cup event taking place in Riyadh has introduced a new handcrafted trophy in collaboration with renowned trophy designers Thomas Lyte.

The design reflects Saudi Arabia’s landscapes, esports culture and the spirit of competition, featuring details such as palm trees and gaming symbols. Standing at 60 cm tall, handcrafted from more than 9 kg of sterling silver bullion, and gold-plated, it represents the highest honor for the world’s top esports athletes.

The trophy’s body was cast in sterling silver in multiple sections, each meticulously filed and polished for hundreds of hours before being plated in 24-carat gold. The world-class team at Thomas Lyte’s silver workshops in London then carefully assembled the trophy, piece by piece, on the trophy’s hand-spun base, ensuring every detail reflected the highest standards of craftsmanship and design. The London-based luxury silversmiths have also designed and manufactured elite sporting presentation prizes such as the Emirates FA Cup, Guinness Six Nations Trophy, and the Asian Football Confederation’s Asian Cup.

The Esports World Cup, established and hosted by Saudi Arabia, runs from July 3 to Aug. 25. It features 22 tournaments across 21 titles over eight weeks, showcasing the best in esports talent from around the world. Week 2 began on July 10, with three tournaments taking place daily up until July 14.

Topics: Esports World Cup

Related

Three sportswomen given Saudi citizenship as part of royal order
Sport
Three sportswomen given Saudi citizenship as part of royal order
MDLBEAST provides soundtrack to Esports World Cup 2024 in Riyadh
Lifestyle
MDLBEAST provides soundtrack to Esports World Cup 2024 in Riyadh

Da Costa reveals team talk after Diriyah Formula E races is behind recent success

Da Costa reveals team talk after Diriyah Formula E races is behind recent success
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Da Costa reveals team talk after Diriyah Formula E races is behind recent success

Da Costa reveals team talk after Diriyah Formula E races is behind recent success
  • TAG Heuer Porsche driver sits fourth in the standings ahead of season-closing double-header in London
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Formula E’s Antonio Felix da Costa has revealed he spoke with his team after the Diriyah races in Saudi Arabia, which has helped him to build momentum going into the season-finale races in London.

The TAG Heuer Porsche driver delivered a spectacular double victory in Portland, marking his third consecutive win amid a sea of enthusiastic fans at the Hankook Portland E-Prix last month, and will be searching for more victories in the last two races on July 20-21.

Having picked up no points in the first three rounds, the Portuguese driver has turned around his season to sit fourth in the standings after winning both races in Portland and the second Shanghai race. He revealed that discussions after the Diriyah race had been key to his impressive recent form.

“For every athlete, you need to build momentum,” said da Costa. “You don’t start winning and get to first place overnight. After the Riyadh race in the third round where we had zero points at that moment, it was then where I said that we need to starting building momentum slowly and I think we have done just that. In Sao Paulo, we finished sixth and been doing well since. We managed to win in Berlin and Shanghai and that set us up nicely mentally, but also worked on what worked for me and have been strong in races.”

With London set to host the final two races next weekend, da Costa is heading to the UK capital with an outside chance of winning the world championship. He is 34 points adrift of championship leader Nick Cassidy, however he will assess his options once the first qualifying session is over.

He said: “At the moment, we have been putting all our eggs in the basket to help our team win the championship and we still have a chance. We need to keep going with that mentality, but having said that, I would say let’s do the first qualifying in London and see where we stand and then take decision afterwards. We will prepare for London like as we do for every weekend.”

Topics: Formula E Diriyah Formula E

Related

Excitement and safety are priorities, says Diriyah Formula E track designer Simon Gibbons
Sport
Excitement and safety are priorities, says Diriyah Formula E track designer Simon Gibbons
Coffee-brewing heritage of Baha’s mountain-grown Shadawi bean
Saudi Arabia
Coffee-brewing heritage of Baha’s mountain-grown Shadawi bean

Paris Olympics uncharted waters for seven-time gold medalist Dressel

Paris Olympics uncharted waters for seven-time gold medalist Dressel
Updated 11 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Paris Olympics uncharted waters for seven-time gold medalist Dressel

Paris Olympics uncharted waters for seven-time gold medalist Dressel
  • The 27-year-old American once touted as the heir to Michael Phelps is ready to test himself again at the Paris Olympics
  • The coach helping Dressel find out just what he has left is Anthony Nesty, who won the 100m butterfly at the 1988 Olympics for Suriname and now coaches in Florida
Updated 11 July 2024
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Caeleb Dressel knows the age-group days of “simply swimming” can never return for a seven-time Olympic gold medalist.

But despite devastating lows that drove him away from the sport for the better part of a year and admitted uncertainty over whether he’ll ever return to his best, the 27-year-old American once touted as the heir to Michael Phelps is ready to test himself again at the Paris Olympics.

“I don’t know what’s possible,” Dressel said after a rollercoaster US trials, where he won the 50m free and 100m butterfly to earn a chance to defend two of his three individual titles from the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games.

He missed out in the 100m free — finishing third behind up-and-comers Chris Guiliano and Jack Alexy in a blistering final that put Dressel in the mix for a relay berth.

It’s a far cry from his buildup to Tokyo, when he went into the Games as the two-time reigning world champion in all three of his individual events and emerged with five golds to cement an Olympic legacy that began when he earned two relay golds in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

But Dressel’s pursuit of perfection came at a price, and he stepped away abruptly at the 2022 World Championships, later speaking candidly of feeling mentally “broken” by the demands he put on himself.

“I would love if I could get back to the point where I was five years old,” Dressel said. “It was simply swimming, that’s all it was. You were just swimming, there wasn’t any media, you didn’t care how you felt ... that’s what drew me into the sport and there’s things that I’ve put up with that I don’t like or things about the sport that I hate.”

That included comparisons to Phelps, who earned 23 gold medals over five Olympic campaigns and established himself as the standard bearer for the sport not just in the US but globally.

Dressel remains in awe of Phelps’s longevity and excellence and says now the comparisons seem unfair.

“I get it, trying to find the next guy,” Dressel said. “But I have said multiple times I’m not Michael, at all, and I’m fine with admitting that.

“I think I’m pretty damn good at what I do. And I’ve exceeded a lot of my expectations in the sport, and I have drained the talent that I have, and I’m still continuing to do that.”

But Dressel admits he isn’t sure how much more there is to mine.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever go a best time ever again, and that’s tough to say out loud, it really is,” Dressel said.

“When you’re 19, 20, 21, you keep chipping away, chipping away, chipping away. I’m still working harder than ever, finding outlets, finding every path I can take to shave those couple tenths.

“I’m really good at racing. You put me in a race, I will make it close, as close as I possibly can, even if I have to try to kill myself to get there.”

The coach helping Dressel find out just what he has left is Anthony Nesty, who won the 100m butterfly at the 1988 Olympics for Suriname and now coaches in Florida.

Dressel is also buoyed by the support of his wife Meghan. The couple welcomed the birth of their first child, son August, in February.

“Meghan knows what goes into this, not just the parenting side of things but she gets to see firsthand the struggles that come with the sport,” Dressel said. “The tears that come with it, the frustration and then also the high points, and getting to share that with them, because they go through that as well.”

Dressel also felt the support of fans that made his third Olympic trials a “totally different experience” to “bombing” as a youngster at his first trials, making the team in a “nerve-wracking” 2016 and then seeing his face plastered everywhere before Tokyo.

“The crowd, feeling the love from everybody, that’s something new,” he said.

Topics: 2024 Olympics

Related

Simone Biles and LeBron James are among athletes expected to bid ‘adieu’ to the Olympics in Paris
Sport
Simone Biles and LeBron James are among athletes expected to bid ‘adieu’ to the Olympics in Paris
Saudi athletes ready for nation’s historic 13th Olympics
Sport
Saudi athletes ready for nation’s historic 13th Olympics

USA Basketball tops Canada 86-72 in exhibition opener on the road to Paris Olympics

USA Basketball tops Canada 86-72 in exhibition opener on the road to Paris Olympics
Updated 11 July 2024
AP
Follow

USA Basketball tops Canada 86-72 in exhibition opener on the road to Paris Olympics

USA Basketball tops Canada 86-72 in exhibition opener on the road to Paris Olympics
  • Anthony Davis scores 13 points, Stephen Curry adds 12 in tune-up match
  • The US all-star team plays Australia in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Monday
Updated 11 July 2024
AP

LAS VEGAS: For USA Basketball, the road to the Paris Olympics has started with a win.
Anthony Davis scored 13 points, Stephen Curry added 12 and the United States opened its tune-up schedule for the Paris Games by topping Canada 86-72 on Wednesday night.
Jrue Holiday scored 11 points and Anthony Davis finished with 10 for the US, which has four more exhibitions before getting to France.
RJ Barrett scored 12 points for Canada, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dillon Brooks each had 10.
President Barack Obama was at the game, as were many NBA coaches and dozens of USA Basketball dignitaries in town for the federation’s 50th anniversary celebration. Among them: Jerry Colangelo, Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Dawn Staley, Lisa Leslie, Teresa Edwards, Swin Cash, Lindsay Whalen and many more.
Cold start
The US was down 11-1 midway through the first quarter, having missed its first six shot attempts. The rest of the half: US 40, Canada 22, and the Americans shot 18 for 28 — 64.3 percent — in that span. The lead was 41-33 at the break and the Americans stretched it to 69-54 going into the fourth.
It was easy to see where the Americans, who have been together for less than a week, still are figuring things out; there were at least four occasions where simple passes ended up in the first row of seats because someone thought a zig was coming instead of a zag.
Second unit
The second unit for the US — Anthony Davis, Bam Adebayo, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum — was particularly impressive. Each of those five players had a plus-minus of plus-10 or better, meaning the US outscored Canada by at least 10 points with them on the floor.
And that’s as it should be. Only the Americans can trot out a lineup of “bench players” at the Olympics, all of them being All-Stars. That fivesome has 21 combined All-Star nods, two NBA champions in Davis and Tatum, and two perennial All-Defense players in Davis and Adebayo. It’s clearly not a typical second unit.
Oh, and remember: The US didn’t have Kevin Durant (calf strain) and Derrick White (not yet with the team) available Wednesday.
For Starters
The first starting lineup of the summer rolled out by US coach Steve Kerr: Stephen Curry, Jrue Holiday, Devin Booker, LeBron James and Joel Embiid.
It certainly could change going forward. But if last year is any indication, it’s a clear view into Kerr’s thinking right now.
Kerr has cautioned in the past about not reading too much into lineups, especially from the first scrimmage. That said, the first five he had in the first exhibition game last summer going into the World Cup — Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Jaren Jackson Jr., Brandon Ingram and Anthony Edwards — were the starters in the tournament opener against New Zealand.
Next Up
The US plays Australia in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Monday.

Topics: basketball US Canada Paris Olympics

Related

USA Olympic basketball team announced, set to play 2 matches in Abu Dhabi
Sport
USA Olympic basketball team announced, set to play 2 matches in Abu Dhabi
Coach Steve Kerr excited for US basketball clash with Serbia in Abu Dhabi ahead of 2024 Olympics
Sport
Coach Steve Kerr excited for US basketball clash with Serbia in Abu Dhabi ahead of 2024 Olympics

Emotional Vingegaard edges Pogacar in Tour de France battle

Emotional Vingegaard edges Pogacar in Tour de France battle
Updated 11 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Emotional Vingegaard edges Pogacar in Tour de France battle

Emotional Vingegaard edges Pogacar in Tour de France battle
  • Defending champion Vingegaard reeled in Slovenian Pogacar’s ferocious attacks before a razor’s edge final dash to the line
  • Vingegaard, 27, cried after coming off from his bike, as the spindly-framed rider proved he had overcome life-threatening injuries in March at the Tour of the Basque Country
Updated 11 July 2024
AFP

LE LIORAN, France: Jonas Vingegaard edged overall leader Tadej Pogacar as a battle between the four Tour de France favorites played out over a series of hills in the central Cantal region on Wednesday.

Defending champion Vingegaard reeled in Slovenian Pogacar’s ferocious attacks before a razor’s edge final dash to the line.

Belgian Remco Evenepoel finished third at 25sec while Pogacar’s compatriot Primoz Roglic was fourth at 55sec despite a late accident.

Race officials later accorded Roglic the same time as Evenepoel.

In the overall yellow jersey standings, Pogacar leads Evenepoel by 1min 06sec, Vingegaard is in third place at 1min 14sec, and Roglic is fourth at 2min 15sec.

Pogacar, 25, would normally be a faster sprinter than Vingegaard, but sportingly reached out a hand to his rival at the end of their struggle after a 211km ride.

Vingegaard, 27, cried after coming off from his bike, as the spindly-framed rider proved he had overcome life-threatening injuries in March at the Tour of the Basque Country.

“I called my wife, she’s been a big part of me coming back. I’m deeply moved by this win,” Vingegaard said.

“It’s only a few months ago my loved ones feared I was going to die.

“I never thought I’d be back at this level. I had many doubts about myself,” he added.

While the stage win went to Vingegaard, his tactics also may have won him a moral victory in the struggle between the pair of two-time Tour winners.

Pogacar refused to accept that however with two mountainous stages on the agenda for this weekend in southern France.

“OK he won the sprint, I won the first climb and he caught me on the second. I have a lead in the rankings so no,” he said.

“Let’s see what happens on the bigger climbs in the Pyrenees.

“I’m really confident,” he added.

The gathering war of attrition between Visma-Lease a Bike’s Vingegaard and his challengers reached a crescendo as it climbed to the remote ski station of Le Lioran, located at an altitude of 1,242m.

Surprisingly it left the top four positions unchanged however.

“We can now confirm that Jonas is on good form. He beat me,” Pogacar said.

“And I was feeling good,” he added.

This was Vingegaard’s first stage win on this year’s Tour and above all proof he has overcome his injuries from earlier in the year.

For Pogacar it is back to the drawing board after his bold, but foiled attempts to distance his rivals on a handful of testing climbs to the west of the city of Clermont.

The 2020 and 2021 champion Pogacar had opened up a 30sec lead over Vingegaard on the penultimate climb and dropped Evenepoel altogether before he also rallied.

Pogacar was unable to maintain his infernal pace as he looked over his shoulder in horror as Vingegaard once more appeared on his back wheel.

Vingegaard spent most of the 2023 Tour sitting just behind Pogacar during the race, before pulverising him on stage 16 and 17 in the Alps to win by 7min 29sec.

Pogacar did however take the king of the mountains climbers’ points jersey.

Frenchman Romain Bardet, who grew up in the region, was greeted by a throng of ardent supporters on what was billed as ‘Virage Bardet’ (Bardet corner) where thousands of locals and backers bid him farewell on his final Tour de France.

He came second on the 2016 Tour de France and finished in the same position at the world championships two years later.

“It was a magnificent day, I didn’t think it would be so intense,” Bardet told France Televisions.

“The atmosphere was amazing, I did everything to be in front, but it didn’t work out,” the 33-year-old added.

Topics: tour de france

Related

Philipsen edges Girmay in sprint for Tour de France stage 10
Sport
Philipsen edges Girmay in sprint for Tour de France stage 10
Girmay wins again as Tour de France remembers WWII hero De Gaulle
Sport
Girmay wins again as Tour de France remembers WWII hero De Gaulle

Lorenzo Musetti reaches his first Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon and will face Novak Djokovic

Lorenzo Musetti reaches his first Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon and will face Novak Djokovic
Updated 11 July 2024
AP
Follow

Lorenzo Musetti reaches his first Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon and will face Novak Djokovic

Lorenzo Musetti reaches his first Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon and will face Novak Djokovic
  • As Musetti pursues his first major championship, Djokovic seeks a 25th, including what would be an eighth at the All England Club
  • The other semifinal Friday is defending champion Carlos Alcaraz against Daniil Medvedev
Updated 11 July 2024
AP

LONDON: Lorenzo Musetti threw his head back and spread his arms wide to celebrate reaching his first Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon, then covered his face with both hands.

His 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 victory over Taylor Fritz on Wednesday was a big deal, to be sure. After all, the 25th-seeded Musetti, a 22-year-old from Italy, never had made it past the third round at the All England Club — or past the fourth round at any major tournament — until this fortnight.

Now, though, comes a far tougher test: Taking on Novak Djokovic.

“He probably knows, better than me, the surface and the stadium, for sure,” Musetti said with a chuckle, aware he’ll be making his Center Court debut on Friday. “Jokes apart, he’s a legend everywhere, but especially here in Wimbledon.”

This will be Djokovic’s record-tying 13th semifinal at Wimbledon alone — equaling Roger Federer — and 49th Slam semifinal overall, extending a mark he already held. As Musetti pursues his first major championship, Djokovic seeks a 25th, including what would be an eighth at the All England Club.

Djokovic’s smooth trip through this year’s bracket was made even easier when the man he was supposed to play in the quarterfinals Wednesday, Alex de Minaur, pulled out with a hip injury hours before their match was scheduled to begin.

Musetti was forced to work for his spot in the final four: His 3 1/2-hour victory over the 13th-seeded Fritz was the 37th five-setter at the All England Club this year, the most at any Grand Slam tournament.

Musetti acknowledged he didn’t get off to an ideal start, in part because of nerves. But an early break in the second set helped alter the course of the evening.

“Immediately, I changed my mind. I changed my attitude,” he said. “And that probably made the difference.”

Musetti’s son, Ludovico, was born in March, and he said Wednesday that helped him rededicate himself to his sport and strive to no longer “throw away matches.”

“Instead of me teaching him, he’s teaching me. … Having a child makes you reflect a lot,” Musetti said. “I feel more mature on the court, more mature off the court, and more mature as a player, as a father, as a person.”

Playing at a sun-swathed No. 1 Court against Fritz, an American who is one of the sport’s biggest servers but fell to 0-4 in major quarterfinals, Musetti managed to accumulate 13 break points and convert six.

With Queen Camilla, the wife of King Charles III, in the stands and joining fans in doing the wave, Musetti did far more to vary his strokes — a drop shot here, a lob there, plenty of slices — than Fritz did.

“I just felt like it took a lot to finish the point,” Fritz said.

Djokovic had knee surgery less than a month before the start of play at the All England Club. But despite limitations on his movement, the 37-year-old Djokovic has dropped only two sets so far — facing a qualifier in the first round, a wild-card entrant in the second and only one seeded player, No. 15 Holger Rune.

Instead of going up against No. 9 de Minaur on Wednesday, Djokovic will get three full days off before meeting Musetti. The other semifinal Friday is defending champion Carlos Alcaraz against Daniil Medvedev.

Djokovic and Musetti have played each other six times previously. Djokovic has won five of those, including a five-setter at this year’s French Open that concluded after 3 a.m. It was in Djokovic’s following match in Paris that he tore the meniscus in his right knee.

“We know each other pretty well. They’ve always been a huge fight so I expect a big, big fight. It’s going to be one of the toughest challenges on tour,” Musetti said, “but I am an ambitious guy and I like to be challenged.”

In the women’s quarterfinals Wednesday, 2022 champion Elena Rybakina grabbed nine of the last 11 games to defeat No. 21 Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-2, and No. 31 Barbora Krejcikova eliminated No. 13 Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 7-6 (4) in a matchup between two past champions at the French Open.

The other women’s semifinal on Thursday is No. 7 Jasmine Paolini of Italy against unseeded Donna Vekic of Croatia.

Kazakhstan’s Rybakina ended her win with her seventh ace and improved to 19-2 at Wimbledon in four appearances.

“Definitely, I have an aggressive style of game,” Rybakina said. “I have a huge serve, so it’s a big advantage.”

Krejcikova won her first Grand Slam title on the red clay at Roland Garros in 2021, but the 28-year-old from the Czech Republic never put together a five-match winning streak on grass until now.

De Minaur’s exit is the latest due to injury in Week 2. His hip issue arose right at the end of his win against Arthur Fils on Monday.

De Minaur said he heard a crack and knew something was wrong.

He underwent medical tests Tuesday that revealed the extent of the problem but tried to practice on Wednesday morning, hoping to participate in what would have been his first Wimbledon quarterfinal.

“This was the biggest match of my career,” de Minaur said, “so wanted to do anything I could to play.”

Topics: Lorenzo Musetti Wimbledon

Related

Britain's Queen Camilla is seen in the royal box on centre court at Wimbledon before the start of play, July 10, 2024. (Reuters)
Offbeat
Queen Camilla visits Wimbledon and Royal Box guests include actress Keira Knightley
Novak Djokovic moves into Wimbledon semifinals after Alex de Minaur withdraws
Sport
Novak Djokovic moves into Wimbledon semifinals after Alex de Minaur withdraws

Latest updates

Bodies trapped in Gaza City under Israeli assault as mediators push for truce
Bodies trapped in Gaza City under Israeli assault as mediators push for truce
Woman swept to sea while swimming at a Japanese beach is rescued 37 hours later and 80 kilometers away
Woman swept to sea while swimming at a Japanese beach is rescued 37 hours later and 80 kilometers away
Da Costa reveals team talk after Diriyah Formula E races is behind recent success
Da Costa reveals team talk after Diriyah Formula E races is behind recent success
Arab League, Japan officials discuss cooperation, Mideast stability
Arab League, Japan officials discuss cooperation, Mideast stability
Summer escapes: Our favorite travel destinations
Summer escapes: Our favorite travel destinations

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.