Saudi-Iraqi Parliamentary Friendship Committee discusses boosting cooperation

RIYADH: As the lights of nearby towns fade into the distance, visitors will no doubt find themselves spellbound by the majesty of the cosmos unfolding over the Hisma desert, situated 90 km west of Tabuk.
Beneath this heavenly canopy adorned with countless twinkling stars that stretch in all directions, Hisma desert also boasts unique rock formations known locally as masabih and gharamil, the Saudi Press Agency reported recently.
In an interview with the SPA, Abdulaziz bin Laboun, a geological expert and professor, said the distinctive rock formations are the result of erosion processes spanning millions of years.
“This natural sculpting has created a geological wonderland estimated to be over 500 million years old, forming a landscape of rare aesthetic beauty that is hard to find anywhere else in the world,” he said.
“As night falls, Hisma’s distance from high artificial light pollution makes it an ideal spot for observing stars, galaxies, passing meteors, and falling comets.”
This captivating natural landscape is a magnet for enthusiasts of “astro-tourism,” a growing factor in the region’s tourism appeal, says Majed Abu Zahra, president of the Jeddah Astronomical Society.
“Astro-tourism is a novel addition to the diverse types of tourism, joining the ranks of recreational, medical, and cultural tourism, among others,” he explained.
The crown jewel of Hisma’s celestial display is the Milky Way galaxy. Our solar system, nestled in one of its spiral arms, lies approximately 8,000 light years from the galactic center.
This vast cosmic metropolis, home to over 100 billion stars, stretches across the night sky like a luminous ribbon, offering observers a front-row seat to the galaxy’s dazzling core.
The Hisma desert serves as a natural amphitheater for both astronomical wonder and scientific discovery. Its pristine skies provide an ideal backdrop for a variety of cosmic events, from World Space Weeks to Astronomy Day, the SPA reported.
It is a prime location for engaging in a wide range of astronomical activities, including the observation of solar and lunar eclipses, meteor showers, and planetary alignments, the report stated.