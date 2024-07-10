You are here

Saudi-Iraqi Parliamentary Friendship Committee discusses boosting cooperation

Saudi-Iraqi Parliamentary Friendship Committee discusses boosting cooperation
The meeting was headed by Ibrahim Al-Qannas, Shoura Council member and chairman of the friendship committee, and Iraqi MP Shaalan Al-Karim.
The meeting was headed by Ibrahim Al-Qannas, Shoura Council member and chairman of the friendship committee, and Iraqi MP Shaalan Al-Karim. (SPA)
The meeting was headed by Ibrahim Al-Qannas, Shoura Council member and chairman of the friendship committee, and Iraqi MP Shaalan Al-Karim. (SPA)
  Iraqi MP Shaalan Al-Karim is currently visiting the Kingdom
RIYADH: The Saudi-Iraqi Parliamentary Friendship Committee in the Shoura Council held a meeting on Tuesday in Riyadh with members of its counterpart at the Iraqi Council of Representatives, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The meeting was headed by Ibrahim Al-Qannas, Shoura Council member and chairman of the friendship committee, and Iraqi MP Shaalan Al-Karim, who is currently visiting the Kingdom.

The meeting looked at relations between the two countries in various fields; ways to enhance bilateral work and parliamentary cooperation between the Shoura Council and the Iraqi Council of Representatives; the importance of activating the role of the two parliamentary friendship committees; and a number of topics and issues of common interest.

Parliamentary friendship committees aim to strengthen the bonds of friendship between the Shoura Council and parliaments in other countries, while aiding coordination and cooperation in regional and international parliamentary forums.

  • Kingdom makes debut at Olympiad from Aug. 17-26
  • Nascent space industry needs engineers and scientists
RIYADH: A “Summer Forum” is underway in Riyadh to prepare 11 male and female high school students for the 17th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The IOAA Olympiad takes place from Aug. 17 to 26 in Vassouras, Brazil.

Saudi Arabia is making its debut at the annual event, which was held for the first time in 2007 in Thailand.

In its report, the SPA said Mawhiba — known formally as the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity — launched the July 7 to Aug. 1 forum in collaboration with the Saudi Communications, Space and Technology Commission.

“The forum aims to equip students with the necessary skills to participate in the Olympiad and help build a generation proficient in space science and technology,” the report stated.

It also seeks to “inspire future generations to pursue careers in applied scientific and engineering fields,” it added.

Mawhiba and the commission have been involved in various training programs to develop engineers and scientists for the Kingdom’s nascent space industry.

Brazil, which is hosting it for the second time, held the sixth Olympiad in 2012 in the cities of Rio de Janeiro and Vassouras.

  • Magnet for astro-tourists, says local astronomer
  • Has unique rock formations over 500m years old
RIYADH: As the lights of nearby towns fade into the distance, visitors will no doubt find themselves spellbound by the majesty of the cosmos unfolding over the Hisma desert, situated 90 km west of Tabuk.

Beneath this heavenly canopy adorned with countless twinkling stars that stretch in all directions, Hisma desert also boasts unique rock formations known locally as masabih and gharamil, the Saudi Press Agency reported recently.

In an interview with the SPA, Abdulaziz bin Laboun, a geological expert and professor, said the distinctive rock formations are the result of erosion processes spanning millions of years.

“This natural sculpting has created a geological wonderland estimated to be over 500 million years old, forming a landscape of rare aesthetic beauty that is hard to find anywhere else in the world,” he said.

“As night falls, Hisma’s distance from high artificial light pollution makes it an ideal spot for observing stars, galaxies, passing meteors, and falling comets.”

This captivating natural landscape is a magnet for enthusiasts of “astro-tourism,” a growing factor in the region’s tourism appeal, says Majed Abu Zahra, president of the Jeddah Astronomical Society.

“Astro-tourism is a novel addition to the diverse types of tourism, joining the ranks of recreational, medical, and cultural tourism, among others,” he explained.

The crown jewel of Hisma’s celestial display is the Milky Way galaxy. Our solar system, nestled in one of its spiral arms, lies approximately 8,000 light years from the galactic center.

This vast cosmic metropolis, home to over 100 billion stars, stretches across the night sky like a luminous ribbon, offering observers a front-row seat to the galaxy’s dazzling core.

The Hisma desert serves as a natural amphitheater for both astronomical wonder and scientific discovery. Its pristine skies provide an ideal backdrop for a variety of cosmic events, from World Space Weeks to Astronomy Day, the SPA reported.

It is a prime location for engaging in a wide range of astronomical activities, including the observation of solar and lunar eclipses, meteor showers, and planetary alignments, the report stated.

RIYADH: Over a hundred teachers will be dispatched to Saudi educational institutions abroad, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
The Education Ministry issued the decision that would see 136 educators take up places in 19 countries in the upcoming academic year.
Mohammad Al-Ghamdi, the deputy minister, said the annual program seeks to provide educational opportunities for the children of delegates, workers, and residents abroad.
He also emphasized the Kingdom’s dedication to extending education opportunities to the children of Islamic and Arab communities residing in those countries.
Al-Ghamdi highlighted the merits of the Saudi curriculum and hope the educators selected for the program serve as excellent representatives of the Kingdom in the countries they have been assigned to.
 The following link provides a list of names of the teachers, supervisors, and other educational staff selected for teaching positions abroad:
 https://filer.moe.gov.sa/url/vhgey2nssijcgeta.

  • Initiative aims at raising awareness of the importance of produce
  • ‘Campaign aims to educate the public about health and nutritional benefits,’ says spokesperson Saleh Bindakhil
RIYADH: The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture on Wednesday launched an awareness campaign called “Harvest Season” to promote locally produced fruits and raise the efficiency of its marketing system to support Saudi farmers.
The Saudi Press Agency reported that the launch was part of efforts aimed at raising awareness of the importance of eating local fruits; promoting a healthy lifestyle by buying local produce; and spreading knowledge of agricultural products.
Saleh Bindakhil, the ministry’s official spokesperson, said: “The campaign aims to educate the public about the health and nutritional benefits of various local fruits that are available in different seasons during the year, and to achieve a set of goals that are in line with the ministry’s policies and strategies and the objectives of Vision 2030.”
Bindakhil added that “Harvest Season” also aimed to support the production of local goods; enhance their quality and safety; increase awareness of agricultural produce and the health benefits of eating local fruits; help the marketing of local products; and support local farmers, while increasing their income in accordance with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to improve the standard of living and raise the quality of life.
He acknowledged the great support enjoyed by the agricultural sector from the leadership, which had contributed to enhancing the sustainability of local crop production and increased the sector’s contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product to SR100 billion.
This support has directly contributed to increasing and strengthening the rates of self-sufficiency in a number of fruits and agricultural crops, including dates, figs, cantaloupes, watermelons, grapes, mangoes, and pomegranates.

  • The program is hosting sessions during the high-level event in New York to highlight its efforts to improve life in the Kingdom, in keeping with goals of Vision 2030
  • CEO Khalid Al-Baker discusses cooperation with global partners and says: ‘We seek to find innovative solutions and create a knowledge system that redefines the concept of quality of life’
NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia’s Quality of Life Program is showcasing during a high-profile political event in New York the Kingdom’s contributions to global efforts to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.
The program, a key initiative of the Saudi Vision 2030 national development and diversification plan, is also using its participation at the UN’s High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development to highlight the work it is doing to improve quality of life in the Kingdom, in line with the goals of Vision 2030.
On the opening day of the forum, which began at the UN headquarters in New York City on July 8 and continues until July 18, the program hosted a session titled “From Vision to Impact: Integrations for Achieving Sustainable Social and Environmental Change,” the Saudi Press Agency reported, the aim of which was to raise awareness of Vision 2030, the work of the program, and the role of each in sustainable development efforts.
It included a review of key urban challenges, how best to address them using advanced data and innovative practices, and the effects of cooperation, participation and the exchange of experiences on efforts to achieve local, regional and international goals.
On the forum’s second day, the program held an event called “Quality of Life and its Link to Sustainable Development,” which included panel discussions and lectures, featuring experts and officials from the Kingdom and around the world.
During this event the program’s chief executive, Khalid Al-Baker, talked about the ways in which it is helping to achieve Sustainable Development Goals and the aims of Saudi Vision 2030. He said it works to improve the quality of life for everyone in the Kingdom through a variety of initiatives that focus on key areas such as arts and culture, sports, tourism, urban development, entertainment, hobbies, security and safety.
“We seek to find innovative solutions and create a knowledge system that redefines the concept of quality of life,” he said.
“Our cooperation with global partners such as the United Nations Human Settlements Program (also known as UN-Habitat) strengthens our efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.”
Al-Baker called on all those attending the forum to cooperate and actively participate in discussions and efforts to achieve sustainable development, adding that through the exchange of ideas and experiences, effective solutions can be found and implemented to help build a sustainable and prosperous future for all.
Other topics included the importance of data in urban planning and policymaking, the challenges facing modern cities, and strategies for enhancing quality of life through innovative urban interventions. Officials also discussed the successes of the Quality of Life Program in achieving various goals, including increasing green spaces, improving municipal services and supporting security operations to achieve safer communities. Participants included representatives of government agencies and ministries, and specialist organizations.

