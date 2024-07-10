Saudi-Iraqi Parliamentary Friendship Committee discusses boosting cooperation

Saudi Quality of Life Program showcases sustainable development successes at UN forum

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia’s Quality of Life Program is showcasing during a high-profile political event in New York the Kingdom’s contributions to global efforts to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

The program, a key initiative of the Saudi Vision 2030 national development and diversification plan, is also using its participation at the UN’s High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development to highlight the work it is doing to improve quality of life in the Kingdom, in line with the goals of Vision 2030.

On the opening day of the forum, which began at the UN headquarters in New York City on July 8 and continues until July 18, the program hosted a session titled “From Vision to Impact: Integrations for Achieving Sustainable Social and Environmental Change,” the Saudi Press Agency reported, the aim of which was to raise awareness of Vision 2030, the work of the program, and the role of each in sustainable development efforts.

It included a review of key urban challenges, how best to address them using advanced data and innovative practices, and the effects of cooperation, participation and the exchange of experiences on efforts to achieve local, regional and international goals.

On the forum’s second day, the program held an event called “Quality of Life and its Link to Sustainable Development,” which included panel discussions and lectures, featuring experts and officials from the Kingdom and around the world.

During this event the program’s chief executive, Khalid Al-Baker, talked about the ways in which it is helping to achieve Sustainable Development Goals and the aims of Saudi Vision 2030. He said it works to improve the quality of life for everyone in the Kingdom through a variety of initiatives that focus on key areas such as arts and culture, sports, tourism, urban development, entertainment, hobbies, security and safety.

“We seek to find innovative solutions and create a knowledge system that redefines the concept of quality of life,” he said.

“Our cooperation with global partners such as the United Nations Human Settlements Program (also known as UN-Habitat) strengthens our efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.”

Al-Baker called on all those attending the forum to cooperate and actively participate in discussions and efforts to achieve sustainable development, adding that through the exchange of ideas and experiences, effective solutions can be found and implemented to help build a sustainable and prosperous future for all.

Other topics included the importance of data in urban planning and policymaking, the challenges facing modern cities, and strategies for enhancing quality of life through innovative urban interventions. Officials also discussed the successes of the Quality of Life Program in achieving various goals, including increasing green spaces, improving municipal services and supporting security operations to achieve safer communities. Participants included representatives of government agencies and ministries, and specialist organizations.