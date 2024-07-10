You are here

Bahrain’s king discusses protection of regional navigation and trade with US naval commander

Bahrain’s king discusses protection of regional navigation and trade with US naval commander
Bahrain’s King Hamad received a visit from Vice Adm. George Wikoff, the commander of the US Naval Forces Central Command and the US Fifth Fleet. (BNA)
Bahrain’s king discusses protection of regional navigation and trade with US naval commander

Bahrain’s king discusses protection of regional navigation and trade with US naval commander
  • King Hamad and Vice Adm. George Wikoff also exchange views on the escalating crisis in the region
LONDON: King Hamad of Bahrain on Tuesday received a visit from Vice Adm. George Wikoff, the commander of the US Naval Forces Central Command and the US Fifth Fleet, and the US ambassador to Bahrain, Steven Bondy.

King Hamad “underscored the strength of the historical Bahrain-US relations, underpinned by mutual trust, respect and coordination” and “lauded the progress of bilateral cooperation, particularly in military and defense, to achieve the interests of both countries and protect navigation and trade in the region,” the Bahrain News Agency reported.

The US officials thanked the king for his efforts to consolidate historical ties and boost cooperation between their countries. They also discussed recent regional and international developments, including the escalating crisis in the region.

Bodies trapped in Gaza City under Israeli assault as mediators push for truce

Bodies trapped in Gaza City under Israeli assault as mediators push for truce
Bodies trapped in Gaza City under Israeli assault as mediators push for truce

Bodies trapped in Gaza City under Israeli assault as mediators push for truce
  • Reports of people trapped and others killed inside their houses in the Tel Al-Hawa and Sabra districts of Gaza City, and rescuers could not reach them
CAIRO: Residents of Gaza City were trapped in houses and bodies lay uncollected in the streets under an intense new Israeli assault on Thursday, even as Washington pushed for a peace deal at talks in Egypt and Qatar.
Hamas militants say a massive Israeli assault on Gaza City this week could wreck efforts to finally end the war just as negotiations have entered the home stretch.
Home to more than a quarter of Gaza’s residents before the war, Gaza City was destroyed during the first weeks of fighting last year, but hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have returned to homes in the ruins. They have now once again been ordered out by the Israeli military.
The Gaza health ministry said it had reports of people trapped and others killed inside their houses in the Tel Al-Hawa and Sabra districts of Gaza City, and rescuers could not reach them.
The Civil Emergency Service said it estimated that at least 30 people had been killed in the Tel Al-Hawa and Rimal areas and it could not recover bodies from the streets there.
Despite army instructions on Wednesday to residents of Gaza City that they can use two “safe routes” to head south, many residents refused to heed the order. Some posted a hashtag on social media: “We are not leaving.”
“We will die but not leave to the south. We have tolerated starvation and bombs for nine months and we are ready to die as martyrs here,” said Mohammad Ali, 30, reached by text message.
Ali, whose family has relocated several times within the city, said they had been running short of food, water and medicine.
“The occupation bombs Gaza City as if the war was restarting. We hope there will be a ceasefire soon, but if not then is God’s will.”
FIGHTING IN RAFAH
Israel launched its assault on the Gaza Strip last year after Hamas-led militants stormed across the border fence into southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and capturing more than 250 hostages according to Israeli tallies.
Since then, Israel’s assault has killed more than 38,000 according to medical authorities in Gaza.
The Hamas-run Gaza government media office said Israeli forces had quit the Shejaia suburb east of Gaza after over two weeks of a new military invasion, in which dozens of people were killed and residential districts were destroyed.
At the southern edge of the enclave in Rafah near the border with Egypt, where tanks have been operating in most of the city since May, residents said the army continued to blow up houses in the western and central areas, amid fighting with Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and other smaller factions.
Palestinian health officials said four people were killed, including a child, in an Israeli air strike in Tel Al-Sultan in western Rafah.
The Israeli military said earlier on Thursday around five rockets fired from the Rafah area were successfully intercepted.
The negotiations in Qatar and Egypt follow important concessions last week from Hamas, which agreed that a truce could begin and some hostages released without Israel first agreeing to end the war.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces opposition within his rightwing cabinet to any deal that would halt the war until Hamas is vanquished, says a deal must allow Israel to resume fighting until it meets all its objectives.
Two Hamas officials contacted by Reuters had no immediate comment on the content of the ongoing talks, led by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.
“There will be a meeting today between Hamas and the mediators to check on what responses they have received from the occupation,” said one Palestinian official close to the mediation, without elaboration.

Arab League, Japan officials discuss cooperation, Mideast stability

Arab League, Japan officials discuss cooperation, Mideast stability
Arab League, Japan officials discuss cooperation, Mideast stability

Arab League, Japan officials discuss cooperation, Mideast stability
  • End war on Gaza and release all hostages, urges FM Yoko Kamikawa
  • Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit seeks to boost economic ties
TOKYO: Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and the Arab League’s Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit held talks late Wednesday on boosting economic ties, and the security and stability of Middle East nations.

At a working dinner on the sidelines of the 5th Japan-Arab Economic Forum in Tokyo, Kamikawa urged all parties involved in the war on Gaza to abide by international human rights laws.

Tokyo wants the release of all hostages and a ceasefire as soon as possible, she said.

Kamikawa added that Japan was encouraging Southeast Asian nations to support the work of the UN’s Conference on Cooperation among East Asian Countries for Palestinian Development.

Aboul Gheit said he wants to deepen economic relations between the parties at the forum, which he is currently attending for the first time as Arab League secretary-general.

Kamikawa echoed this view and said cooperation was “steadily developing.”

The two sides agreed to continue cooperation on the culture and education fronts.

On security, they emphasized the importance of secure and open maritime corridors.

They also discussed events in Syria and Libya and pledged to continue working together for Middle East peace and stability.

In addition, they discussed the progress of women’s empowerment in society.

Aboul Gheit also held talks with Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi on Wednesday, which included cooperation on education.

Gazan paramedic recounts alleged mistreatment in Israeli detention

Gazan paramedic recounts alleged mistreatment in Israeli detention
Gazan paramedic recounts alleged mistreatment in Israeli detention

Gazan paramedic recounts alleged mistreatment in Israeli detention
  • He says Israel held him in detention for 35 days, blindfolded, restrained and beaten
  • His account is consistent with those of other detainees
AL-ARISH: His right leg heavily bandaged because of a gunshot wound, Palestinian Tamer Ossama Salem Al-Hafy lies in an Egyptian hospital recalling his ordeal in Gaza, where Israel accused him of being a terrorist.
A paramedic at the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, 40-year-old Al-Hafy said he was shot below the knee by Israeli forces as he helped the injured onto stretchers after an Israeli airstrike last November.
He briefly became a patient at the same hospital before fleeing on Nov. 20 when it came under attack. His father, Ossama, had to carry him over his back as they headed for another medical center in southern Gaza.
At an Israeli military checkpoint, Al-Hafy said, soldiers accused him of being a “terrorist” and took him to a detention facility where he was blindfolded.
He said he was held for 35 days and released without charge. While in detention, he was cuffed by his arms and legs to a bed inside a tent, he added.
Reuters could not independently verify Al-Hafy’s account. Israeli authorities did not respond to a request for comment on his account.
Al-Hafy said he was blindfolded except during interrogations and received only “liquid vitamins” through a straw every three or four days as nourishment.
“I was in a prison. I had no idea where it was located,” he told Reuters at a makeshift hospital aboard a cargo ship docked in Al-Arish, an Egyptian city in the Sinai Peninsula near Gaza.
“They would uncover my eyes and put it (the blindfold) back after. I didn’t see the sun until I was released,” he said.
Al-Hafy said he was beaten and humiliated and did not receive medical care while in detention, and believes his job as a paramedic made him a target.
“The words ‘medical personnel’ and working at a hospital, that was enough for them to treat you as a suspect,” he said.
Medical groups, including the World Health Organization, have called for a halt to attacks on Gaza health care workers during Israel’s offensive, launched after Palestinian gunmen led by the Islamist militant group Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7.
Israel’s military has accused fighters from Hamas and its ally, Islamic Jihad, of hiding in hospitals and using human shields, allegations they deny. The military also says it has captured fighters in medical facilities.
Rights groups concerned
Al-Hafy’s account of being blindfolded, restrained and beaten is consistent with comments by other Palestinians who have been detained by Israel, and with statements by human rights groups on alleged abuse and mistreatment.
The UN rapporteur on torture voiced concern in May, saying she was concerned about alleged emerging patterns of violations against Palestinian detainees and an absence of accountability.
Israel’s military has said detainees are treated in accordance with international law and that allegations of abuse against Palestinian detainees were being investigated.
The military advocate-general said in May that allegations were treated seriously and that military police investigations had been opened where there was suspicion of criminal offenses.
Some 1,200 people were killed in the Oct. 7 attack and about 250 were taken as hostages back to Hamas-governed Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.
Israel has killed more than 38,000 people, according to Gaza health authorities, and has destroyed much of Gaza’s infrastructure including thousands of homes in its military response, which it says is intended to eliminate Hamas.
Al-Hafy said he was “dumped” in southern Gaza after being released from detention and, still unable to walk, had to crawl for 3.5 km (2.2 miles). Over the next few months, he was treated in four different hospitals in Gaza, suffered from a blood clot in his lung and fell into a coma, he said.
When he awoke some 25 days later, he had lost his sight in his right eye, he said. He was eventually medically evacuated to receive care in Egypt.
He is now being treated in an Emirati-funded and operated makeshift hospital aboard a cargo ship in Egypt near Gaza. Many of the patients at the “floating hospital” are children from Gaza, some with amputated limbs.
“They (medical staff), may God bless them, have tried everything with me but God hasn’t permitted my healing yet,” Al-Hafy said.

Israeli army orders evacuation of battle-torn Gaza City

Israeli army orders evacuation of battle-torn Gaza City
Israeli army orders evacuation of battle-torn Gaza City

Israeli army orders evacuation of battle-torn Gaza City
  • Deadly strikes have hit four schools used as shelters in four days across Gaza
  • Latest evacuations ‘only fuel mass suffering for Palestinian families,’ UN says
GAZA STRIP: Israel’s army dropped thousands of leaflets over war-torn Gaza City on Wednesday urging all residents to flee a heavy offensive through the main city of the besieged Palestinian territory.
The leaflets, addressed to “everyone in Gaza City,” set out designated escape routes and warned that the urban area, which had a pre-war population of over half a million, would “remain a dangerous combat zone.”
The warning came as Israeli troops, backed by tanks and aircraft, have fought Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants in the heaviest combat the city has seen in months in the war raging since October 7.
The United Nations said the latest evacuations “will only fuel mass suffering for Palestinian families, many of whom have been displaced many times.”
“The civilians must be protected,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s spokesman, Stephane Dujarric.
An Israeli government spokesman said the aim was “to put civilians out of harm’s way” as troops battle militants “where they are.”
One woman carrying her scant belongings through the ruins, Umm Nimr Al-Jamal, told AFP on Tuesday that “this is the 12th time” her family has had to flee.
“How many times can we endure this? A thousand times? Where will we end up?“
The upsurge in fighting, bombardment and displacement came as talks were to resume in Qatar toward a truce and hostage release deal in the war now grinding on into its 10th month.
Hamas official Hossam Badran, asked about the increased military operations, told AFP that Israel was “hoping that the resistance will relinquish its legitimate demands” in truce negotiations.
But “the continuation of massacres compels us to adhere to our demands,” he said.
Heavy fighting also raged in Gaza’s far-southern Rafah, where witnesses told AFP that Israeli tanks had rumbled into the city center and unleashed intense fire on buildings.
Across Gaza, deadly strikes have hit four schools used as shelters in four days, killing at least 49 people according to medics and officials in the Hamas-run territory, and sparking rebukes from France and Germany which both labelled the attacks “unacceptable.”
“We call for these strikes to be fully investigated,” said the French foreign ministry, highlighting a deadly strike on Tuesday on a school near the southern city of Khan Yunis.
“It is unacceptable that schools, especially those housing civilians displaced by the fighting, should be targeted.”
Israel said the strikes had targeted militants hiding in schools.
In Gaza City’s eastern district of Shujaiya, where major battles raged since an Israeli evacuation order on June 27, a spokesman for the civil defense agency said there was widespread “destruction.”
Shujaiya has become a “ghost city,” said Mahmud Bassal.
Bassal as well as witnesses said Israeli troops have withdrawn from the area, though the military told AFP its forces were “still operating” there.
Meanwhile, an Israeli delegation led by spy chief David Barnea arrived in Doha for truce talks, said a source with knowledge of the sensitive negotiations.
CIA director William Burns was also expected in the Qatari capital after holding talks in Cairo on Tuesday.
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meanwhile met US President Joe Biden’s special envoy for the Middle East, Brett McGurk.
Netanyahu “emphasized his commitment” to a proposed truce plan, “as long as Israel’s red lines are preserved,” his office said.
Hamas’s October 7 attack on southern Israel that sparked the war resulted in the deaths of 1,195 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
The militants also seized 251 hostages, 116 of whom remain in Gaza, including 42 the military says are dead.
Israel responded with a military offensive that has killed at least 38,295 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to figures from the territory’s health ministry.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told Israeli lawmakers that 60 percent of Hamas fighters had been “eliminated or wounded” during the war.
Israel has imposed a punishing siege on Gaza’s 2.4 million people, eased only by sporadic aid deliveries.
Aid group Doctors Without Borders has warned of “critical” shortages of medical supplies in Gaza, with no resupply for more than two months.
Independent UN rights experts on Tuesday accused Israel of carrying out a “targeted starvation campaign,” a claim strongly rejected by Israel.
Relatives of Israeli hostages, who have piled pressure on Netanyahu demanding swift action to rescue their loved ones, began a four-day march from Tel Aviv to the seat of government in Jerusalem.
“We want all of Israel to come out with us” and “remind Netanyahu that... he needs to sign a deal to bring them back and stop this terrible war,” said Ayala Metzger, daughter-in-law of hostage Yoram Metzger who died in captivity.
Since the start of the Gaza war, Israeli forces have also traded regular fire with Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, allies of Hamas, sparking fears of a broader regional conflagration.
As the cross-border clashes have intensified, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said Wednesday his group would end the attacks if fighting in Gaza ends.
“If a ceasefire is reached, and we all hope for that... our front will cease fire without any discussion.”

Water shortages worsen as funding dries up for northwest Syria displaced

Water shortages worsen as funding dries up for northwest Syria displaced
Water shortages worsen as funding dries up for northwest Syria displaced

Water shortages worsen as funding dries up for northwest Syria displaced
SARMADA, Syria: Hussein Al-Naasan struggles to provide water for his family in the scorching summer, as aid funds have dried up and conditions deteriorated in impoverished displacement camps in Syria’s rebel-held northwest.

“Water is life, it is everything... and now we are being deprived of water,” Naasan told AFP from a camp near Sarmada, close to the Turkish border.

“It’s like they are trying to kill us slowly,” said the 30-year-old father of two, who has been displaced for more than a decade.

After 13 years of conflict, a lack of international funding has severely undercut the provision of basic services such as water, waste disposal and sanitation in displacement camps in northwest Syria, according to the United Nations.

More than five million people, most of them displaced, live in areas outside government control in Syria’s north and northwest, the UN says, and many rely on aid to survive.

Residents told AFP that tap water was unavailable at the camp and aid organizations had stopped trucking water in, blaming aid budget cuts.

Naasan is sharing a water tank with three other families to reduce costs.

“We are finding it very difficult to secure water that we can’t even afford to buy,” he said.

Diminishing water access could lead to a “major disaster,” Naasan warned as the summer sun beat down on the camp.

He said waste was piling up, adding to the risk of disease in an area with war-ravaged medical facilities.

Syria’s war, which broke out after President Bashar Assad repressed anti-government protests in 2011, has killed more than 500,000 people, displaced millions and battered the country’s infrastructure and industry.

In the northwestern Idlib region, some 460 displacement camps hosting around 571,000 people do not have any water, sanitation and hygiene support from UN partner organizations, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) told AFP.

“Without increased funding, 111 additional camps hosting nearly 165,000 people will be cut off” from such support by the end of September, it warned in a statement.

About 80 percent of northwest Syria’s population requires water and hygiene support including “access to drinking water, waste disposal, and rehabilitation of sanitation facilities,” OCHA said.

Yet the critical sector is “consistently” neglected, having received only two percent of necessary funding in the first quarter of 2024, it added.

Camp resident Abdel Karim Ezzeddin, a 45-year-old father of nine, filled plastic barrels of water from a nearby well for his family, grateful to have a truck to transport them.

“How can they stop supplying water in the summer?” he said.

“Do they want us to die?“

David Carden, UN deputy regional humanitarian coordinator for the Syria crisis, said conditions in camps in the northwest were “deplorable.”

“Families in worn-out tents face suffocating heat,” he told AFP.

“Rubbish is piling up in camps without sanitation support. Children are getting sick.”

Response Coordination, an umbrella of local organizations in Syria’s northwest, warned skin diseases were spreading in camps as temperatures soar and water becomes scarcer.

“In some camps, more than 90 percent of residents have scabies,” said Fidaa Al-Hamud, a doctor in charge of a mobile clinic near Sarmada, decrying “water scarcity, refuse piling up... and the lack of sewage networks.”

Firas Kardush, a local official in the Idlib region, ruled by the Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham jihadist group, said authorities were “trying to find alternatives” but warned of a “humanitarian catastrophe” if aid money runs dry.

In another camp in the Idlib countryside, Asma Al-Saleh said water scarcity had made it harder to cook and bathe her five children, expressing worry as one of them has a rash.

When she runs out of water, she has to fill containers at a nearby well and walk them back to her tent.

“I do not have a water storage tank... nor am I able to buy one,” Saleh, 32, said.

“We don’t even have cold water to drink” in summer, she added.

