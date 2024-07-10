Saudi Arabia participates in women’s empowerment G20 meeting in Brazil

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has participated in the Group of Twenty (G20) meetings during Brazil’s presidency as part of the Women’s Empowerment Working Group.
The three-day meetings, which marked the third meeting of the working group, were held in Brasilia.
The Kingdom’s delegation was led by Family Affairs Council Secretary-General Maimunah bint Khalil Al-Khalil.
The first and second days of the meetings focused on discussions among member states of the women’s working group about the ministerial declaration that will be issued, highlighting the group’s priorities and agreements from previous meetings.
On the third day, the secretary-general will participate in a global symposium on “The Economy of Care,” where she will present “The Economy of Care in the Saudi Context” as part of exchanging international best practices.
