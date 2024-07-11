You are here

SailGP announces 2024-25 season calendar, starting and ending in the UAE

SailGP announces 2024-25 season calendar, starting and ending in the UAE
The SailGP 2024-25 season will kick off in Dubai this November. (SailGP)
Arab News
SailGP announces 2024-25 season calendar, starting and ending in the UAE

SailGP announces 2024-25 season calendar, starting and ending in the UAE
  • Racing around the globe, organization’s fifth season will feature a host of new teams, locations, and starts in November
  • Andrew Thompson: SailGP will establish events in new, strategically important growth territories, while bolstering existing fan bases in some of our most-loved venues to date
DUBAI: SailGP has unveiled its 2024-25 season calendar, featuring new events in Brazil, Germany, Switzerland, and Auckland, as well as a return to Great Britain and New York.

Unfolding over a 12-month period, and beginning and ending in November, the campaign will be the league’s most expansive to date, with 14 events across five continents.

Andrew Thompson, SailGP’s managing director, said: “(The) calendar is another significant milestone in our continued expansion across the globe.

“With an expected 11 teams on the startline, SailGP will establish events in new, strategically important growth territories, while bolstering existing fan bases in some of our most-loved venues to date.”

The season starts and finishes in the UAE, beginning with the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by P&O Marinas (Nov. 23-24, 2024) and closing with the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix 2024/2025 Season Grand Final presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council (Nov. 29-30, 2025).

The global championship will head to New Zealand (Jan. 18-19) and Australia (Feb. 8-9). Following record-setting crowds in past seasons, the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix makes its debut in Auckland. The entertainment then heads to Sydney for SailGP’s record sixth visit to the city.

It will return to Los Angeles for a weekend of sport and spectacle, bringing together Hollywood glamor and action-packed entertainment (March 15-16), before visiting one of the most dynamic locations on the calendar, San Francisco Bay (March 22-23).

The Mubadala Brazil SailGP Team will make their home debut at the Brazil Sail Grand Prix (May 3-4). The league then returns to the Big Apple for the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix (June 7-8).

The European leg of the campaign includes the much-anticipated return of the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix (July 19-20), a third visit to Taranto (Sept. 6-7) for the ROCKWOOL Italy Sail Grand Prix, and a fourth visit to Spain for the Spain Sail Grand Prix | Andalucia - Cadiz (Oct. 4-5).

New events in Germany at a city yet to be revealed (Aug. 16-17) and Geneva in Switzerland (Sept. 20-21) will provide opportunities for fans of both nations to cheer their respective teams in home waters for the first time.

The season will be completed with an additional Middle Eastern event scheduled for Nov. 7-8, with the finale then taking place in Abu Dhabi with the season’s largest cash prize on the line.

Sri Lanka T20 skipper quits ahead of India’s tour

Sri Lanka T20 skipper quits ahead of India’s tour
Sri Lanka T20 skipper quits ahead of India's tour

Sri Lanka T20 skipper quits ahead of India’s tour
  • Wanindu Hasaranga resigns after Sri Lanka’s early exit from T20 World Cup in June 
  • No replacement has been announced so far as Kusal Mendis remains ODI skipper 
Updated 50 sec ago
AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s T20 captain Wanindu Hasaranga resigned Thursday ahead of India’s white-ball tour of the island later this month, the cricket board said.

The 26-year-old all-rounder quit following Sri Lanka’s early exit from the T20 World Cup in June.

Sri Lanka Cricket said Hasaranga decided to give up the captaincy and remain in the side as a player in the “best interest” of the team.

“Sri Lanka will always have my utmost best efforts as a player, and I will support and stand by my team and leadership as always,” he was quoted as saying in his resignation letter to the board.

No replacement was announced and Kusal Mendis remained the country’s ODI skipper with Dhananjaya de Silva staying on as Test captain.

Hasaranga’s resignation comes days after former skipper Sanath Jayasuriya, 55, was appointed “interim” coach until a permanent replacement for Chris Silverwood is named.

Former England coach Silverwood, 49, quit Sri Lanka’s national side for “personal reasons,” according to Sri Lanka Cricket, which thanked him for his “valuable contributions during his tenure.”

Sri Lanka won only one match at the T20 World Cup tournament, against the Netherlands, and finished third in their group behind South Africa and Bangladesh.

Former skipper Mahela Jayawardena also stepped down as “consultant coach” last month.

India will play its first T20 against hosts Sri Lanka on July 26 with the second match the following day and the final on July 29. All three matches will be at Pallekele.

They will play three ODIs matches starting August 1 with the second on August 4 and the final three days later.

All matches are scheduled at Premadasa Stadium.

Frank Worrell’s central role in the transformation of West Indian cricket

Frank Worrell’s central role in the transformation of West Indian cricket
Updated 11 July 2024
Frank Worrell's central role in the transformation of West Indian cricket

Frank Worrell’s central role in the transformation of West Indian cricket
  • Two recent biographies, ‘Son of Grace’ by Vaneisa Baksh and ‘Worrell’ by Simon Lister, have sought to establish the essence of the man on and off the cricket field
Updated 11 July 2024
Jon Pike

On July 10, England’s men’s Test team opened play against the West Indies at Lords in the first of a three-match series.

There is a perception that England is the stronger side, largely because so many senior West Indian players are not in the squad. A number have chosen to play lucrative franchise cricket in North America in July and August.

In terms of Test cricket, there is a callowness about the West Indian squad. Only four have played more than 20 Tests, whilst the squad’s aggregate number of Tests is 237, only 60 more than that notched up by England’s James Anderson, for whom the Lords Test is scheduled to be his last.

The aggregate number of Tests played by England’s squad is 606, so it is well ahead on experience. In addition to Anderson, Joe Root has played 140 Tests and Ben Stokes 102, whilst four others exceed 20.

This imbalance is a far cry from the mid to late 1970s to the early 1990s when the West Indies dominated world cricket. The West Indian team won the inaugural ODI World Cup in 1975 and retained the title in 1979, before relinquishing it to India in 1983.

Since then, the West Indies have failed to reach an ODI final. During the 1980s the West Indies were imperious in Test cricket, setting a then record of 11 consecutive victories in 1984 and twice drubbing England 5-0. The success was based on a fearsome four-man fast bowling attack and four of the best batters in the world.

Seeds for this era of dominance had been laid during the 1960s, something that the captain of the 1980s dominant team, Clive Lloyd, has always been quick to point out and acknowledge. Two men, the previous captains, stand out, Sir Garfield (Gary) Sobers and Sir Frank Worrell.

Sobers, for me, is the finest all-round cricketer of all time, certainly the finest I ever had the privilege of watching. Worrell, by all accounts, was a fine player, batting in a languid, yet classical style. However, it was his role in the transformation of West Indian cricket that is his legacy.

In his autobiography, “Cricket Punch,” published in 1959, before he became captain of the West Indies, Worrell revealed little of himself. A biography in 1963 by a Guyanese broadcaster, Ernest Eytle, with commentary by Worrell, was a cricket book.

A slim biography appeared in 1969 by Undine Guiseppe, followed by one by English writer Ivo Tennant in 1987 that revealed much more about Worrell, the person. After a pictorial biography was published in 1992 by Torrey Pilgrim, interest in Worrell seemed to fade.

West Indian cricket also hit difficult times. Although high-class international cricketers emerged to replace those who retired, there was not enough strength in depth nor funding to counter the alternative attractions of basketball, athletics and football for young athletes.

Therefore, it is a surprise — a pleasant one — to discover that two new biographies of Worrell have been published recently. The first of these is “Son of Grace” by Vaneisa Baksh in 2023, a book in preparation for at least a decade.

The second is “Worrell” by Simon Lister, launched on June 6, 2024. Both have sought to establish the essence of the man within and beyond the cricket field. Both had to engage in prolonged research because many of the sources of information about their subject had been destroyed or lost.

Worrell died of leukemia in 1967, aged only 42. His wife, Velda, died in 1991, aged 69, whilst their daughter Lana, died shortly afterwards, aged 42. Two close, key sources of insights were not available.

Fortunately, Everton Weekes, one of the famous three “Ws” — Worrell, Weekes and (Clyde) Walcott — lived until 2020, aged 95, willingly providing insights into Worrell’s life. Other former playing colleagues also did, along with children of those with whom Worrell grew up and played alongside.

Etched in many, if not most of the minds of cricket aficionados of a certain age, is the iconic photograph which captures the moment when the first Test of the 1960-1961 series between Australia and the West Indies ends in a tie off the very last ball of the match.

Worrell, as captain, is credited with keeping his players relaxed but alert by virtue of his serene leadership. In 1963, he led the team to a 3-1 series victory over England, before retiring from cricket.

After that, he became warden of Irvine Hall at the Jamaican campus of the University of the West Indies and was appointed to the Jamaican senate in 1962. This exemplifies his sense of public duty, although he did say that he was not suited to politics.

It should be noted that these positions were in Jamaica, not his native island of Barbados, which he had left in 1947. It seems that he preferred the bigger island, which offered more job opportunities and represented an escape from the cloying color bar in Barbados that, according to the British colonial secretary in 1942, “divides the races more effectively than a mountain chain.”

Worrell was a federalist and nowhere was this more evident than in his captaincy. The West Indies is not one cricketing nation, but a collection of players from 13 independent island countries of different histories, cultures, religions and social mores.

Prior to Worrell becoming captain in 1960, the previous six captains had all been white, their positions reflecting ongoing systemic racial bias. But by 1960, a wind of change was blowing. Worrell’s appointment shut the door forever on the process by which a West Indian captain would be chosen based on race and color.

Worrell showed that it was possible to be black and successful. He knew that his players were all individually good and sought, successfully, to weld them into a cohesive force, with clarity of purpose. No longer were they to be treated as subordinates.

His passion for social equality extended beyond cricket. We will never know what he may have achieved in broader society had he lived longer. What is apparent is that the dominating Test teams for which he sowed the seeds no longer exist.

In their place are T20 players who have earned riches far beyond those which Worrell could ever have envisaged when advocating for social justice.

First Esports World Cup trophy unveiled as second week of competition gets underway

First Esports World Cup trophy unveiled as second week of competition gets underway
First Esports World Cup trophy unveiled as second week of competition gets underway

First Esports World Cup trophy unveiled as second week of competition gets underway
  • International gaming event, established and hosted by Saudi Arabia, runs from July 3 to Aug. 25
Updated 11 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The first Esports World Cup event taking place in Riyadh has introduced a new handcrafted trophy in collaboration with renowned trophy designers Thomas Lyte.

The design reflects Saudi Arabia’s landscapes, esports culture and the spirit of competition, featuring details such as palm trees and gaming symbols. Standing at 60 cm tall, handcrafted from more than 9 kg of sterling silver bullion, and gold-plated, it represents the highest honor for the world’s top esports athletes.

The trophy’s body was cast in sterling silver in multiple sections, each meticulously filed and polished for hundreds of hours before being plated in 24-carat gold. The world-class team at Thomas Lyte’s silver workshops in London then carefully assembled the trophy, piece by piece, on the trophy’s hand-spun base, ensuring every detail reflected the highest standards of craftsmanship and design. The London-based luxury silversmiths have also designed and manufactured elite sporting presentation prizes such as the Emirates FA Cup, Guinness Six Nations Trophy, and the Asian Football Confederation’s Asian Cup.

The Esports World Cup, established and hosted by Saudi Arabia, runs from July 3 to Aug. 25. It features 22 tournaments across 21 titles over eight weeks, showcasing the best in esports talent from around the world. Week 2 began on July 10, with three tournaments taking place daily up until July 14.

Da Costa reveals team talk after Diriyah Formula E races is behind recent success

Da Costa reveals team talk after Diriyah Formula E races is behind recent success
Da Costa reveals team talk after Diriyah Formula E races is behind recent success

Da Costa reveals team talk after Diriyah Formula E races is behind recent success
  • TAG Heuer Porsche driver sits fourth in the standings ahead of season-closing double-header in London
Updated 11 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Formula E’s Antonio Felix da Costa has revealed he spoke with his team after the Diriyah races in Saudi Arabia, which has helped him to build momentum going into the season-finale races in London.

The TAG Heuer Porsche driver delivered a spectacular double victory in Portland, marking his third consecutive win amid a sea of enthusiastic fans at the Hankook Portland E-Prix last month, and will be searching for more victories in the last two races on July 20-21.

Having picked up no points in the first three rounds, the Portuguese driver has turned around his season to sit fourth in the standings after winning both races in Portland and the second Shanghai race. He revealed that discussions after the Diriyah race had been key to his impressive recent form.

“For every athlete, you need to build momentum,” said da Costa. “You don’t start winning and get to first place overnight. After the Riyadh race in the third round where we had zero points at that moment, it was then where I said that we need to starting building momentum slowly and I think we have done just that. In Sao Paulo, we finished sixth and been doing well since. We managed to win in Berlin and Shanghai and that set us up nicely mentally, but also worked on what worked for me and have been strong in races.”

With London set to host the final two races next weekend, da Costa is heading to the UK capital with an outside chance of winning the world championship. He is 34 points adrift of championship leader Nick Cassidy, however he will assess his options once the first qualifying session is over.

He said: “At the moment, we have been putting all our eggs in the basket to help our team win the championship and we still have a chance. We need to keep going with that mentality, but having said that, I would say let’s do the first qualifying in London and see where we stand and then take decision afterwards. We will prepare for London like as we do for every weekend.”

Paris Olympics uncharted waters for seven-time gold medalist Dressel

Paris Olympics uncharted waters for seven-time gold medalist Dressel
Paris Olympics uncharted waters for seven-time gold medalist Dressel

Paris Olympics uncharted waters for seven-time gold medalist Dressel
  • The 27-year-old American once touted as the heir to Michael Phelps is ready to test himself again at the Paris Olympics
  • The coach helping Dressel find out just what he has left is Anthony Nesty, who won the 100m butterfly at the 1988 Olympics for Suriname and now coaches in Florida
Updated 11 July 2024
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Caeleb Dressel knows the age-group days of “simply swimming” can never return for a seven-time Olympic gold medalist.

But despite devastating lows that drove him away from the sport for the better part of a year and admitted uncertainty over whether he’ll ever return to his best, the 27-year-old American once touted as the heir to Michael Phelps is ready to test himself again at the Paris Olympics.

“I don’t know what’s possible,” Dressel said after a rollercoaster US trials, where he won the 50m free and 100m butterfly to earn a chance to defend two of his three individual titles from the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games.

He missed out in the 100m free — finishing third behind up-and-comers Chris Guiliano and Jack Alexy in a blistering final that put Dressel in the mix for a relay berth.

It’s a far cry from his buildup to Tokyo, when he went into the Games as the two-time reigning world champion in all three of his individual events and emerged with five golds to cement an Olympic legacy that began when he earned two relay golds in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

But Dressel’s pursuit of perfection came at a price, and he stepped away abruptly at the 2022 World Championships, later speaking candidly of feeling mentally “broken” by the demands he put on himself.

“I would love if I could get back to the point where I was five years old,” Dressel said. “It was simply swimming, that’s all it was. You were just swimming, there wasn’t any media, you didn’t care how you felt ... that’s what drew me into the sport and there’s things that I’ve put up with that I don’t like or things about the sport that I hate.”

That included comparisons to Phelps, who earned 23 gold medals over five Olympic campaigns and established himself as the standard bearer for the sport not just in the US but globally.

Dressel remains in awe of Phelps’s longevity and excellence and says now the comparisons seem unfair.

“I get it, trying to find the next guy,” Dressel said. “But I have said multiple times I’m not Michael, at all, and I’m fine with admitting that.

“I think I’m pretty damn good at what I do. And I’ve exceeded a lot of my expectations in the sport, and I have drained the talent that I have, and I’m still continuing to do that.”

But Dressel admits he isn’t sure how much more there is to mine.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever go a best time ever again, and that’s tough to say out loud, it really is,” Dressel said.

“When you’re 19, 20, 21, you keep chipping away, chipping away, chipping away. I’m still working harder than ever, finding outlets, finding every path I can take to shave those couple tenths.

“I’m really good at racing. You put me in a race, I will make it close, as close as I possibly can, even if I have to try to kill myself to get there.”

The coach helping Dressel find out just what he has left is Anthony Nesty, who won the 100m butterfly at the 1988 Olympics for Suriname and now coaches in Florida.

Dressel is also buoyed by the support of his wife Meghan. The couple welcomed the birth of their first child, son August, in February.

“Meghan knows what goes into this, not just the parenting side of things but she gets to see firsthand the struggles that come with the sport,” Dressel said. “The tears that come with it, the frustration and then also the high points, and getting to share that with them, because they go through that as well.”

Dressel also felt the support of fans that made his third Olympic trials a “totally different experience” to “bombing” as a youngster at his first trials, making the team in a “nerve-wracking” 2016 and then seeing his face plastered everywhere before Tokyo.

“The crowd, feeling the love from everybody, that’s something new,” he said.

