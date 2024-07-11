You are here

Ryanair 'flight from hell' makes emergency landing after mid-air mass brawl

Video footage shared online shows passengers screaming, pushing and throwing punches in the aisle as cabin crew attempted to intervene. (AFP/File)
Video footage shared online shows passengers screaming, pushing and throwing punches in the aisle as cabin crew attempted to intervene. (AFP/File)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News
Ryanair ‘flight from hell’ makes emergency landing after mid-air mass brawl

Ryanair ‘flight from hell’ makes emergency landing after mid-air mass brawl
  • Fight erupted after one of the passengers refused to swap seats
  • Pilots made emergency landing in Marrakech after situation escalated and one women became ill
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: A Ryanair flight from Agadir to London was forced to make an emergency landing in Marrakech last week after a mass brawl erupted between passengers.

“It was like the flight from hell. And it all escalated from that one passenger wanting to change seats,” an unnamed passenger reportedly told the media.

Witnesses said that the brawl started shortly after takeoff from the Moroccan city when a man in his twenties asked a woman to swap seats so he could sit next to his family.

The woman refused to change seats since she was already sitting with her daughter, prompting the man to begin threatening her.

The altercation led to the intervention of the woman’s husband, who started defending his wife, leading to the brawl. Other family members quickly joined in.

Video footage shared online shows passengers screaming, pushing and throwing punches in the aisle as cabin crew attempted to intervene.

“They were trying to punch each other. One of the families was part of a larger group so other passengers started to join in,” the fellow passage added.

In the middle of the drama, another person onboard the plane fell ill and had to be given oxygen mid-flight.

As the situation escalated, the pilots decided to divert the flight and make an emergency landing in Marrakech, where the police intervened to offload the “disruptive” passengers.

The ill passenger was also treated but was determined to continue her flight. She refused to disembark, requiring authorities to remove her, causing further delays.

By the time the situation was resolved, the cabin crew had reached their permitted flying hours, forcing the flight to be postponed to the following day.

A Ryanair spokesperson confirmed the incident, saying that the flight had to be postponed after a “small group of passengers became disruptive.”

They added that a series of events led to the rescheduling of the flight’s departure and apologized to customers for the diversion.

Topics: Ryanair Morocco UK

At least 65 pilot whales die in Scottish mass stranding

Updated 27 sec ago
At least 65 pilot whales die in Scottish mass stranding

At least 65 pilot whales die in Scottish mass stranding
Updated 27 sec ago
Medics found there to be about 77 animals high up the beach, having evidently been stranded for several hours already
12 of them were still alive

LONDON: At least 65 long-finned pilot whales have died after being stranded on an island off the north coast of Scotland, a rescue charity said on Thursday, in one of the largest mass strandings in Britain in recent times.
The British Divers Marine Life Rescue said it had been alerted to the stranding earlier in the day and sent medics to a beach on Sanday, a Scottish island in the Orkney archipelago.
“On arrival, the medics found there to be about 77 animals high up the beach, having evidently been stranded for several hours already. Sadly, only 12 of them (were) still alive at this point,” the charity said in a statement.
Whales can get stranded on shore for a range of reasons, such as when they lose their way or get trapped by tides, but scientists say there is no single definitive reason behind the phenomenon, which has been recorded throughout history.
Pilot whales, in particular, have close social bonds and when one member of a pod gets into difficulties others often follow them, resulting in mass strandings.
Almost a year ago a similar event involving pilot whales occurred on Lewis, another Scottish island located to the west of the mainland, when at least 55 whales died or were euthanized. A mass stranding also occurred in Western Australia earlier this year.

Woman swept to sea while swimming at a Japanese beach is rescued 37 hours later and 80 kilometers away

Woman swept to sea while swimming at a Japanese beach is rescued 37 hours later and 80 kilometers away
Updated 11 July 2024
AP
Woman swept to sea while swimming at a Japanese beach is rescued 37 hours later and 80 kilometers away

Woman swept to sea while swimming at a Japanese beach is rescued 37 hours later and 80 kilometers away
  • The woman was spotted by a cargo ship early Wednesday, off the southern tip of Boso Peninsula
  • She was lucky to have survived despite the dangers of heat stroke under the sun, hypothermia at night or being hit by a ship in the dark
Updated 11 July 2024
AP

TOKYO: A Chinese woman who was swept out to sea while swimming at a Japanese beach was rescued 37 hours later after drifting in a swimming ring more than 80 kilometers in the Pacific Ocean, officials said Thursday.
Japan’s coast guard launched a search for the woman, identified only as a Chinese national in her 20s, after receiving a call Monday night from her friend saying she had disappeared while swimming at Shimoda, about 200 kilometers southwest of Tokyo.
The woman was spotted by a cargo ship early Wednesday, about 36 hours after she disappeared, off the southern tip of Boso Peninsula, the coast guard said.
The cargo ship asked a passing LPG tanker, the Kakuwa Maru No. 8, to help. Two of its crew members jumped into the sea and rescued the woman, officials said. She was airlifted by a coast guard helicopter to land, they said.
The woman was slightly dehydrated but was in good health and walked away after being examined at a nearby hospital, the officials said.
The coast guard said she had drifted more than 80 kilometers and was lucky to have survived despite the dangers of heat stroke under the sun, hypothermia at night or being hit by a ship in the dark.

Topics: Japan

Queen Camilla visits Wimbledon and Royal Box guests include actress Keira Knightley

Britain's Queen Camilla is seen in the royal box on centre court at Wimbledon before the start of play, July 10, 2024. (Reuters)
Britain's Queen Camilla is seen in the royal box on centre court at Wimbledon before the start of play, July 10, 2024. (Reuters)
Updated 10 July 2024
AP
Queen Camilla visits Wimbledon and Royal Box guests include actress Keira Knightley

Britain's Queen Camilla is seen in the royal box on centre court at Wimbledon before the start of play, July 10, 2024. (Reuters)
  • Last year, the queen and Kate, the Princess of Wales, had made separate Wimbledon appearances
  • Unclear if Kate, who was diagnosed with cancer early this year, would visit before the tournament ends on Sunday
Updated 10 July 2024
AP

LONDON: Queen Camilla made a Centre Court appearance at Wimbledon on Wednesday.
Camilla, the wife of King Charles III, took a seat in the Royal Box, where guests included actress Keira Knightley, actor Richard E. Grant and Formula 1 driver George Russell.
Last year, the queen and Kate, the Princess of Wales, had made separate Wimbledon appearances. It was unclear if Kate, who was diagnosed with cancer early this year, would visit before the tournament ends on Sunday.
Camilla was greeted Wednesday by a ball girl and ball boy — the kids who run across the court chasing stray balls after a point is finished or a serve goes awry.
Among others she met was Martyn Falconer, head gardener at the All England Club.

Britain's Queen Camilla is seen in the royal box on centre court before the start of play, July 10, 2024. (Reuters)

The queen missed out on a Novak Djokovic match at Centre Court, though. The seven-time Wimbledon champion had been scheduled to play Alex de Minaur but the Australian withdrew because of a hip injury.
In the first match on Centre Court, Elena Rybakina defeated Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 6-3, 6-2. Svitolina hadn't realized that Camilla was in attendance.
“It’s such a big privilege to play Wimbledon in front of the queen, even though I didn’t know,” said Svitolina, who won a match Monday despite devastating news about the deadly Russian missile attack on her country. “The support that Ukraine (has) been getting from United Kingdom (has) been really unbelievable.”

Topics: UK Queen Camilla Wimbledon tennis

The most complete UK dinosaur in a century found on the Isle of Wight

The most complete UK dinosaur in a century found on the Isle of Wight
Updated 10 July 2024
Reuters
The most complete UK dinosaur in a century found on the Isle of Wight

The most complete UK dinosaur in a century found on the Isle of Wight
Updated 10 July 2024
Reuters

LONDON: The fossil remains of a plant-eating dinosaur estimated to have roamed the earth some 125 million years ago have been discovered on England’s Isle of Wight, with scientists believing it to be the most complete new specimen found in Britain in a century.
Weighing roughly the same as a large male American bison at about 900 kilogrammes (1990 lbs), the herbivorous species was likely a herding animal, Jeremy Lockwood, a PhD student at the University of Portsmouth who helped with the excavation, said in a statement.
The dinosaur, made up of 149 bones, was found in the cliffs of Compton Bay on the Isle of Wight, off the southern coast of England, in 2013 by late fossil collector Nick Chase.
It was named “Comptonatus chasei” as a tribute to Chase.
“Nick had a phenomenal nose for finding dinosaur bones ... This really is a remarkable find,” Lockwood said.
“It helps us understand more about the different types of dinosaurs that lived in England in the Early Cretaceous,” said Lockwood, also the lead author of a new paper describing the species published in the Journal of Systematic Palaeontology.
The remains of a meat-eating dinosaur belonging to an ancient predator bigger than anything known from the whole of Europe was discovered on the island in 2022. It was also from the Cretaceous Period.

Topics: Britain Dinosaur

Turkish volunteer fights to save fire-scarred sheep

Turkish volunteer fights to save fire-scarred sheep
Updated 10 July 2024
AFP
Turkish volunteer fights to save fire-scarred sheep

Turkish volunteer fights to save fire-scarred sheep
Updated 10 July 2024
AFP

MAZIDAGI, Turkiye: Lying on her back, the sheep struggled as the man approached to bandage her udders, which had been burned in a fire last month that killed hundreds of sheep in southeast Turkiye.
Since the fire, Hasan Kizil has been driving on hilly roads in his van, treating traumatized animals and convincing farmers not to sell injured sheep to the slaughterhouse.
The blaze ripped through the southeastern cities of Diyarbakir and Mardin on June 22, claiming 15 lives. Experts pointed to faulty wiring as a possible cause.
More than 1,000 sheep and goats died in the fire, according to the agriculture ministry, including those in the Mazidagi area, 36 kilometers (22 miles) from Mardin.
“Most of them had their eyes completely closed, too swollen to see in front of them,” the 29-year-old, who largely taught himself how to care for the animals, said while treating burns around blackened hooves and udders.
“Had it continued for a few more days, the spoiled milk would have caused septicaemia,” he said, referring to blood poisoning by bacteria. “We almost lost them.”
Every day, Kizil voluntarily visits farms to monitor the animals and convince farmers to keep their damaged herds.
Caring for injured and unproductive animals is a heavy burden for the young breeder, who owes 27,000 Turkish lira ($825) to the bank while also paying for medicine and hay.
Former kebab seller Mehmet Celebioglu, in his 30s, went into debt to buy 160 sheep and a few goats. Now only about 40 remain — female sheep unable to produce milk and young goats orphaned by the fire.
“They were lying in the fields when the fire broke out. 120 sheep burned on the spot. Their eyes melted... these are all that are left,” he said.
“My brothers risked their lives to save them,” added his 18-year-old sister Gulistan, recalling how the fire cut off the electricity and water supplies as hot wind raged over the hills.
But selling the remaining stock is not an option for Celebioglu, originally from Adana, a large city in the south.
“Selling them? They’d pay me 2,000 to 3,000 lira,” he said.
“I’ve spent two years teaching myself this job and most of all, I love my animals.”

Disaster victims
The farmers’ attachment to their sheep encouraged Kizil to support them and reach out to disaster victims, as he did after treating injured animals following the massive earthquake that struck southeastern Turkiye in February 2023, killing 55,000 people.
Now a local star on Instagram, he is known for making braces and prostheses for disabled animals. More than 240,000 followers track his work rehabilitating foxes, cats and injured birds.
Recalling the night of the fire, he said: “It was a battlefield around here.”
“The butchers were trying to grab the wounded animals and slaughter them, while we were trying to keep them alive.”
Images of the animals moved vets from several cities to rush to the scene voluntarily.
The municipality in the predominantly Kurdish city of Diyarbakir took in injured animals at its shelter, while others were sent to clinics in Izmir (west Turkiye), Adana, and Istanbul.
“We are still fighting,” said Kizil, in a region where agriculture and livestock farming are the mainstay of the economy.
Applying ointment to the black wounds on the female sheep, he added: “If we can recover the udders, these will be saved.”

Topics: Turkey Sheep fire animals

