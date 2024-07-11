SDAIA launches data protection awareness campaign

JEDDAH: The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority on Thursday launched a data protection awareness campaign in the Kingdom.
The “Understand Your Data” campaign aims to raise awareness of the Saudi personal data protection system and related rights, said Al-Rabdi bin Fahd Al-Rabdi, head of the SDAIA’s National Data Management Office.
It will promote the importance of protecting personal data, cases of personal data disclosure and the obligations of entities covered by the system’s provisions, Al-Rabdi added.
The authority seeks to promote data holders’ right to know the purpose for which their data has been processed, the right to request changes to personal data and the right to request the deletion of data.
Al-Rabdi called on personal data holders to exercise due diligence when making disclosures to entities that store their data.
The Saudi Personal Data Protection Law came into force on Sept. 14 last year. Entities covered its provisions were granted one year to update their data systems in line with the new law.
Saudi Green Building Forum hosts decarbonization event in New York
The event was attended by leading sector experts from around the world
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: A forum on decarbonization in built-up areas was held at Columbia University in New York on Wednesday evening, hosted by the Saudi Green Building Forum, as part of the ongoing UN high-level political forum.
The event was attended by leading sector experts from around the world, who discussed the importance of decarbonizing built-up environments, which they argued would be crucial for achieving global sustainable development goals.
Dutch-American sociologist and leading authority on global cities, Dr. Saskia Sassen, was a guest of honor at the event and she shared perspectives on addressing complex urban systems and advocating for inclusive approaches to sustainable development.
“The commitment to sustainable practices and green business initiatives is crucial for achieving the goals outlined in the ‘Urgent Green Actions for Global Agenda 2030,’” Faisal Al-Fadl, secretary-general of the Saudi Green Building Forum, said.
“We emphasize this commitment on sustainable practices and green initiatives that play a vital role in creating a more environmentally friendly and sustainable future,” he added.
David Styers, from the UN Volunteer Stakeholder Group, emphasized the “pivotal role of volunteers in advancing sustainable development goals,” as he referenced case studies from Guatemala, India, and Kenya.
Kehkashan Basu, president of the Green Hope Foundation, highlighted the importance of localized sustainable solutions and education in achieving Agenda 2030 goals, with initiatives such as climate resilience education and solar-powered agriculture.
In closing remarks, UNESCO student representative for Arab states, Najd Al-Fadl, said it was vital that global action was taken to promote renewable energy solutions for a sustainable future and combat misinformation about green energy.
Diriyah’s $2bn mega-project set to redefine Saudi landscape
Contract will usher in a sprawling development that seamlessly blends advanced educational facilities, cultural landmarks, cutting-edge office spaces, and a luxurious hotel
Jerry Inzerillo: This agreement represents a major step in our ongoing commitment to establish Diriyah as one of the world’s most important tourist destinations and cultural hubs
Updated 11 July 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: Diriyah Co. recently unveiled a monumental SR7.8 billion ($2 billion) construction deal for a mixed-use complex in the region’s north, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The contract, the largest in Diriyah’s development history, will usher in a sprawling development that seamlessly blends advanced educational facilities, cultural landmarks, cutting-edge office spaces, and a luxurious hotel. It will also bring together elite developers from across the world.
The agreement was signed by Jerry Inzerillo, group CEO of Diriyah Co., Ahmed Al-Bassam, CEO of El-Seif Engineering Contracting, and Chuanhai Wei, CEO of the Saudi branch of the China State Construction Engineering Corp.
Construction is scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2024.
Inzerillo emphasized the significance of the contract, stating: “This agreement represents a major step in our ongoing commitment to establish Diriyah as one of the world’s most important tourist destinations and cultural hubs.”
He added that the deal exemplifies the strong economic ties and robust commercial partnerships being forged between Saudi Arabia and China.
According to SPA, this deal highlights the development’s exceptional capacity to draw substantial economic opportunities to the Kingdom, capitalizing on its immense investment potential and investor-friendly climate, with governance standards that rival the best in the world.
It is designed to attract substantial foreign investment, create numerous job opportunities, and significantly boost the Kingdom’s GDP. Furthermore, it aims to solidify Diriyah’s status as a global beacon of heritage and culture.
Qormuz bringing traditional Saudi culture to future generations, says founder
Fashion brand behind actor’s viral jubba is developing designs for modern Saudi Arabia
Founder Abdulrahman Al-Abed is this week’s guest on Arab News’ ‘The Mayman Show’
Updated 40 min 1 sec ago
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN
Riyadh: Fashion brand Qormuz is blending traditional Saudi identity with contemporary styles in a bid to develop designs for modern Saudi Arabia, its founder has told Arab News’ “The Mayman Show.”
Abdulrahman Al-Abed, who is this week’s guest on the podcast, said that Qormuz is more than a Saudi fashion house — it is a lifestyle brand.
In blending Saudi culture with modernity, Qormuz creates everything from cups to jackets, forging a new identity for its customers.
"Qormuz, it’s like, not a fashion house. I would only be more specific about how we design our lifestyle. So, we mainly do fashion — it’s a part of our status. But we also do lifestyle design,” Al-Abed said.
The brand, by merging old and new, aims to develop designs for the modern Kingdom, he added.
“We love to bring and relive the culture again — to take this culture to the future with the next generation. We do our design, sometimes a cup, a T-shirt, a prayer bead, a jacket. Usually, we use our touch that the tradition touches.”
Al-Abed, a history buff — designed and made an embroidered jubba for Saudi actor Mohamed Al-Shehri that went viral; it was the first time an actor has worn customary Arab attire on the red carpet of the Venice International Film Festival.
The Qormuz founder told “The Mayman Show” that he was proud to see the traditional Saudi garment recognized worldwide in a blend of heritage and style. The jubba, which was mistaken by some as a fashion statement, gave Al-Abed an opportunity to educate the public on cultural attire.
“It’s good to sometimes get recognized for your work in this situation — you know, that went viral. More than 40 million views worldwide. Russian magazines, Yemen magazines and Indian magazines. The funny thing is that most of them talk about the jubba like it’s an avant-garde piece,” Al-Abed said.
Even some Saudis commented on the bisht with an assumption that it was modified by the designer. The Qormuz founder said: “The Jubba is one of our most successful stories that I feel proud of and feel proud to bring this piece to life again, you know?”
Fashion is all about influence, said Al-Abed, adding that taking the jubba to Venice showcased Saudi heritage on the global stage.
“The Kingdom can influence other cultures through its a distinct cultural look,” he said.
“That’s one of the moments that I’m totally proud of. Why? Because we influenced — the Saudi people influenced the local and international community. We showed others our culture.”
Among other international fashion accolades, Al-Abed also designed DJ Khaled’s apparel during the American producer’s appearance at MDLBEAST Soundstorm in AlUla.
11 Saudi students training for Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympiad
Kingdom makes debut at Olympiad from Aug. 17-26
Nascent space industry needs engineers and scientists
Updated 11 July 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: A “Summer Forum” is underway in Riyadh to prepare 11 male and female high school students for the 17th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
The IOAA Olympiad takes place from Aug. 17 to 26 in Vassouras, Brazil.
Saudi Arabia is making its debut at the annual event, which was held for the first time in 2007 in Thailand.
In its report, the SPA said Mawhiba — known formally as the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity — launched the July 7 to Aug. 1 forum in collaboration with the Saudi Communications, Space and Technology Commission.
“The forum aims to equip students with the necessary skills to participate in the Olympiad and help build a generation proficient in space science and technology,” the report stated.
It also seeks to “inspire future generations to pursue careers in applied scientific and engineering fields,” it added.
Mawhiba and the commission have been involved in various training programs to develop engineers and scientists for the Kingdom’s nascent space industry.
Brazil, which is hosting it for the second time, held the sixth Olympiad in 2012 in the cities of Rio de Janeiro and Vassouras.
Night falls and stars come out to play over Tabuk’s Hisma desert
Magnet for astro-tourists, says local astronomer
Has unique rock formations over 500m years old
Updated 11 July 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: As the lights of nearby towns fade into the distance, visitors will no doubt find themselves spellbound by the majesty of the cosmos unfolding over the Hisma desert, situated 90 km west of Tabuk.
Beneath this heavenly canopy adorned with countless twinkling stars that stretch in all directions, Hisma desert also boasts unique rock formations known locally as masabih and gharamil, the Saudi Press Agency reported recently.
In an interview with the SPA, Abdulaziz bin Laboun, a geological expert and professor, said the distinctive rock formations are the result of erosion processes spanning millions of years.
“This natural sculpting has created a geological wonderland estimated to be over 500 million years old, forming a landscape of rare aesthetic beauty that is hard to find anywhere else in the world,” he said.
“As night falls, Hisma’s distance from high artificial light pollution makes it an ideal spot for observing stars, galaxies, passing meteors, and falling comets.”
This captivating natural landscape is a magnet for enthusiasts of “astro-tourism,” a growing factor in the region’s tourism appeal, says Majed Abu Zahra, president of the Jeddah Astronomical Society.
“Astro-tourism is a novel addition to the diverse types of tourism, joining the ranks of recreational, medical, and cultural tourism, among others,” he explained.
The crown jewel of Hisma’s celestial display is the Milky Way galaxy. Our solar system, nestled in one of its spiral arms, lies approximately 8,000 light years from the galactic center.
This vast cosmic metropolis, home to over 100 billion stars, stretches across the night sky like a luminous ribbon, offering observers a front-row seat to the galaxy’s dazzling core.
The Hisma desert serves as a natural amphitheater for both astronomical wonder and scientific discovery. Its pristine skies provide an ideal backdrop for a variety of cosmic events, from World Space Weeks to Astronomy Day, the SPA reported.
It is a prime location for engaging in a wide range of astronomical activities, including the observation of solar and lunar eclipses, meteor showers, and planetary alignments, the report stated.