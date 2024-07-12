You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia says it is not preparing to attack NATO
Russia said on Friday it was not planning to attack NATO and it was the alliance that was aggravating tensions. (AFP/File)
Reuters
  • Zakharova said NATO was trying to “justify its existence and strengthen Washington’s control over European satellites“
Reuters
MOSCOW: Russia said on Friday it was not planning to attack NATO and it was the alliance that was aggravating tensions.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was referring to a NATO Summit declaration that said: “Russia remains the most significant and direct threat to Allies’ security.”
Zakharova said NATO was trying to “justify its existence and strengthen Washington’s control over European satellites.”
Western leaders have repeatedly said that President Vladimir Putin will order his military to go further and attack NATO countries in central and eastern Europe if he is not stopped in Ukraine.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Topics: US President Joe Biden Democrats Donald Trump

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kyiv air bases

Topics: Ex-PM Imran Khan

