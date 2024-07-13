Esports Olympic Games in Saudi Arabia will ‘entirely reimagine’ the gaming landscape, says Prince Faisal

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the inaugural Esports Olympic Games in 2025 will “entirely reimagine” the gaming and esports landscape, says Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation.

The news was announced by the International Olympic Committee on Friday afternoon. The IOC has partnered with the Saudi Arabian Olympic & Paralympic Committee under an ambitious 12-year agreement — with the Esports Olympic Games set to be held regularly throughout this time.

Saudi Arabia is currently hosting the inaugural Esports World Cup, at Boulevard Riyadh City until Aug. 25, and Prince Faisal said that this latest news consolidated the Kingdom’s position as a destination of choice for leading global esports events.

“The opportunity to host an event of this magnitude is a proud and humbling moment for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia — it’s something that has captured the attention and imagination of game enthusiasts all around the world,” he said.

“Beginning next year, there’s no doubt that this brand-new event is destined to be a spectacle that entirely reimagines gaming and esports as we know it. It will bring the entire global community even closer together as the spirit of elite competition and international cooperation shine bright while the world’s best athletes provide moments of esports excellence that entertain, delight and inspire.”

In line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, gaming and esports is one of 13 sectors being prioritized under the transformational socio-economic framework. From launching talent and infrastructure development projects to hosting international competitions, recent years have seen the Kingdom emerge as a global gaming and esports hub — supported by SEF and the ambitious National Gaming and Esports Strategy launched in 2022 by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

With the Esports Olympic Games officially confirmed as a regular mainstay on the global calendar from next year onwards, Prince Faisal said that the Saudi-based Esports Olympics could mirror the success of the Summer Olympics by bringing the global community together for inspirational sporting events.

“For countless generations, the Olympic Games has been widely considered as the grandest stage in all of sport,” Prince Faisal said. “They represent something truly special and spectacular — an occasion where the world comes together to watch moments of magnificence that epitomize talent, teamwork, dedication and belief in one’s abilities to fulfill their dreams and aspirations.

“It’s my sincere belief that the Esports Olympic Games will have a similar influence and impact. We’ve already seen esports — the new global sport — morph into a modern-day phenomenon where opportunities are there like never before for athletes to compete, excel and succeed. The Esports Olympic Games will continue this legacy — and we look forward to the honor and privilege of hosting the first-ever edition,” he said.