Saudi Ministry reviews plans for renewable water in Eastern Province

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture held a meeting to review the utilization of renewable water and how to maximize its economic value, as well as to plan supply and demand in all regions, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

According to the SPA, the ministry’s plans are in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The review was held during a workshop organized by the ministry at its headquarters in Riyadh, in cooperation with the Sharqia Development Authority, which was attended by officials and specialists in the ministry, the Saudi Irrigation Organization, and the SDA.

The workshop addressed renewable-water plans across the Kingdom, and included a review of the results of the ministry’s study into supply and demand in the Eastern Province.

Other topics addressed included proposed water transmission and distribution systems and routes, the identification of current and potential beneficiaries of treated water in the Eastern Province, and the proposed mechanism and possible alternatives to transmit treated water to beneficiaries effectively and efficiently.

“The workshop’s main objective is to enhance the compatibility of the outputs of the study in the preliminary outline of the supply and demand for renewable water in the Eastern Province,” Dr. Saud Al-Murshid, director general of the planning department in the water sector, told the SPA.

Al-Murshid underlined the importance of guaranteeing the compatibility of these outputs with the region’s strategic development plans to maximize the economic benefit of renewable water, and to support development plans in all sectors.