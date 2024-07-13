You are here

Saudi Ministry reviews plans for renewable water in Eastern Province

The Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture held a meeting to review the utilization of renewable water and how to maximize its economic value. (SPA)
The Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture held a meeting to review the utilization of renewable water and how to maximize its economic value. (SPA)
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Ministry reviews plans for renewable water in Eastern Province

Saudi Ministry reviews plans for renewable water in Eastern Province
  • The review was held during a workshop organized by the ministry at its headquarters in Riyadh
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture held a meeting to review the utilization of renewable water and how to maximize its economic value, as well as to plan supply and demand in all regions, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

According to the SPA, the ministry’s plans are in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The review was held during a workshop organized by the ministry at its headquarters in Riyadh, in cooperation with the Sharqia Development Authority, which was attended by officials and specialists in the ministry, the Saudi Irrigation Organization, and the SDA.

The workshop addressed renewable-water plans across the Kingdom, and included a review of the results of the ministry’s study into supply and demand in the Eastern Province.

Other topics addressed included proposed water transmission and distribution systems and routes, the identification of current and potential beneficiaries of treated water in the Eastern Province, and the proposed mechanism and possible alternatives to transmit treated water to beneficiaries effectively and efficiently.

“The workshop’s main objective is to enhance the compatibility of the outputs of the study in the preliminary outline of the supply and demand for renewable water in the Eastern Province,” Dr. Saud Al-Murshid, director general of the planning department in the water sector, told the SPA.

Al-Murshid underlined the importance of guaranteeing the compatibility of these outputs with the region’s strategic development plans to maximize the economic benefit of renewable water, and to support development plans in all sectors.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Eastern Province

Muharram moon visible in daylight hours today

Muharram moon visible in daylight hours today
Updated 13 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Muharram moon visible in daylight hours today

Muharram moon visible in daylight hours today
Updated 13 July 2024
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Jeddah Astronomy Society has announced that the moon, in its first-quarter phase for the month of Muharram, will be visible in the sky over the Arab world during daylight hours on Saturday July 13, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The moon will rise at noon local time from the eastern horizon and reach its highest point in the sky at sunset, giving astronomy enthusiasts an excellent opportunity to study its surface. After nightfall, Spica, one of the 20 brightest stars in the night sky, will be visible near the moon.

Majid Abu Zahra, the head of the Jeddah Astronomy Society, explained that Spica actually consists of two stars orbiting each other, but due to their vast distance from Earth, it appears as a single object.

He noted that, during its first-quarter phase, half of the moon is illuminated. This is the ideal time, he said, to observe the moon’s surface with binoculars or a small telescope, as the mountains, craters, and other features are particularly clear, especially along the terminator line, which separates the day side from the night side. “The interplay of light and shadows along this line provides a stunning three-dimensional view,” Abu Zahra explained.

He added that the moon will remain visible until midnight local time, reaching its first quarter phase at 1:48 a.m. Makkah. At this point, it will have completed a quarter of its orbit around the Earth for this month.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Muharram

Saudi FM hosts French presidential advisor for Middle East, North Africa

Saudi FM hosts French presidential advisor for Middle East, North Africa
Updated 13 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi FM hosts French presidential advisor for Middle East, North Africa

Saudi FM hosts French presidential advisor for Middle East, North Africa
Updated 13 July 2024
Arab News

RIYAD: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan hosted Anne-Claire Legendre, the advisor to the French president for the Middle East and North Africa, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

During the meeting at the ministry on Friday, the two sides reviewed Saudi-French relations, ways to strengthen ties in various fields and the latest regional developments, particularly concerning the Gaza Strip.

The meeting was attended by Prince Saad bin Mansour Al-Saud, director general of the General Department for European Affairs at the Foreign Ministry.

Topics: Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Saudi hospital performs 3 successful heart transplants in less than 24 hours

Saudi hospital performs 3 successful heart transplants in less than 24 hours
Updated 13 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi hospital performs 3 successful heart transplants in less than 24 hours

Saudi hospital performs 3 successful heart transplants in less than 24 hours
Updated 13 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Center performed three successful heart transplants in Riyadh on Thursday, state news agency SPA reported.

A nine-year-old girl was among the patients who received a successful transplant.

She was suffering from heart muscle weakness and needed a donation urgently.

A suitable donor was found for her in coordination with the UAE’s Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation and the National Program for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue.

The heart was transported from Abu Dhabi to Riyadh by a private aircraft that kept the organ in a stable condition and ensured it arrived safely to the patient.

A second team of medical professionals flew to Jeddah to obtain a donation for a 40-year-old man suffering from heart disease.

The final patient received his donation from Riyadh. The 41-year-old man was suffering from heart failure and was successfully operated on. 

KFSHRC affirmed its dedication to saving lives, overcoming challenges and bringing hope to patients and their families.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

KSrelief distributes 1,200 food baskets in Chad

KSrelief distributes 1,200 food baskets in Chad
Updated 13 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

KSrelief distributes 1,200 food baskets in Chad

KSrelief distributes 1,200 food baskets in Chad
Updated 13 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi aid agency KSrelief has distributed 1,200 food parcels in the Beheira region of Chad, benefiting 7,200 people most in need, as part of a project to support food security in Chad in 2024, the state news agency SPA reported late on Friday.

The assistance is part of a series of humanitarian projects Saudi Arabia implements through KSrelief to help countries and people worldwide.

Topics: KSRelief

KSrelief signs agreement to support Yemen humanitarian fund

KSrelief signs agreement to support Yemen humanitarian fund
Updated 13 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

KSrelief signs agreement to support Yemen humanitarian fund

KSrelief signs agreement to support Yemen humanitarian fund
Updated 13 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi aid agency KSrelief signed an agreement with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs on Thursday to support the Yemen Humanitarian Fund, state news agency SPA reported.

The aid agency committed $9 million to the cause, and the initiative is part of KSrelief’s humanitarian aid program in Yemen.

The agreement was signed via video conference by KSrelief Assistant Supervisor General of Operations and Programs Ahmed Al-Baiz and UN Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator Joyce Msuya.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

