Saudi environment minister launches financial support program to propel fisheries sector

Saudi environment minister launches financial support program to propel fisheries sector
Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli will oversee the financial support for the Reef Saudi program, which aims to open new horizons for the development of the fisheries sector. Shutterstock
Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi environment minister launches financial support program to propel fisheries sector

Saudi environment minister launches financial support program to propel fisheries sector
Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s fisheries sector is set to receive a boost thanks to a new direct financial support program launched by the Kingdom’s minister of environment, water and agriculture.

Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli will oversee the financial support for the Reef Saudi program, which aims to open new horizons for the development of the fisheries sector and stimulate the industry, according to a statement. 

The Sustainable Agricultural Rural Development Program, or Reef Saudi, seeks to improve the rural agricultural sector to raise the standard of living of small farmers and rural families, increase efficiency and productivity, and improve lifestyle and food security.

This move falls in line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, as the program is an important step toward achieving several strategic goals, including strengthening the nation’s local economy.  

It also aligns well with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture’s continuous efforts over the past years to boost the fisheries sector, including establishing a national program to protect fish stocks and the industry as a whole, the provision of concessional loans to assist small-scale fishermen with the purchase of boats, and initiatives to modernize ports in the Red Sea and Arabian Gulf.

Moreover, the program requires that fisherman wishing to obtain support must have a fishing license, in either the Saudi artisan category or Saudi sailor category. 

The fisherman should also not be an employee in the public or private sector, be no younger than 18 years old, and be based within the Kingdom during the period, in addition to the duration of each fishing trip being no less than six hours.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia highlighted its role in leading and unifying international efforts to develop the fisheries sector during its presidency of a special UN committee dedicated to the industry. 

This came during the conclusion of the 36th session of the body, which was held at the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organization in Rome and was chaired by the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the FAO, Mohammed Al-Ghamdi.

During the meeting, Saudi Arabia reviewed its most prominent efforts to promote and develop the fisheries sector and achieve its sustainability during its two-year presidency, the Saudi Press Agency reported at the time.

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rose to close at 11,881

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rose to close at 11,881
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
Closing Bell: Saudi main index rose to close at 11,881

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rose to close at 11,881
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Sunday, gaining 89.14 points, or 0.76 percent, to close at 11,881.55.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.36 billion ($1.69 billion) as 154 of the stocks advanced, while 68 retreated.  

On the other hand, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu slipped 79.18 points, or 0.31 percent, to close at 25,696.86. This comes as 34 of the listed stocks advanced while 36 retreated. 

Meanwhile, the MSCI Tadawul Index gained 15.65 points, or 1.06 percent, to close at 1 1,488.02.

The best-performing stock of the day was Miahona Co. The company’s share price surged 9.96 percent to SR37.00.

Other top performers include MBC Group Co. as well as Al Taiseer Group Talco Industrial Co.

The worst performer was Al-Rajhi Co. for Cooperative Insurance, whose share price dropped by 7.27 percent to SR209.20. 

Other worst performers were Saudi Advanced Industries Co. as well as Arabian Pipes Co.

On the announcements front, ADES Holding Co. has announced that it has amended its existing syndicated facility, securing an additional equivalent to $3 billion, with the majority of existing lenders participating along with new, leading local and regional financial institutions.

According to a Tadawul statement, the new upsized financing is divided into the equivalent of a $2.7 billion standby term tranche to finance the group’s expansion plans and an additional $300 million revolving credit facility tranche to be applied toward the general corporate purposes of the compan

While the financing duration of the standby term tranche is eight and a half years, with a final maturity in December 2032, that of the RCF tranche is eight years, with a final maturity in June 2032. 

The financing entities include Saudi Awwal Bank, Riyadh Bank, Al Rajhi Banking and Investment Corp., and Arab National Bank, as well as the Saudi National Bank, Alinma Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, and Aljazira Bank. Arab Petroleum Investments Corp. and Commercial Bank of Dubai PSC are also included

The bourse filing also revealed that the guarantees offered for the financing entail mortgages over offshore rigs, share mortgages or pledges over entities that hold onshore or offshore rigs as applicable, and security over the collection accounts and debt service accrual account. 

They also include assignment of receivables under client contracts, assignment of receivables under insurance contracts in respect of financed rigs as well as promissory notes.

Saudi Arabia and Thailand strengthen economic ties with new investment office in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia and Thailand strengthen economic ties with new investment office in Riyadh
Updated 14 July 2024
Nadin Hassan 
Saudi Arabia and Thailand strengthen economic ties with new investment office in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia and Thailand strengthen economic ties with new investment office in Riyadh
Updated 14 July 2024
Nadin Hassan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to enhance private sector cooperation with Thailand as the Southeast Asian nation opens its first Board of Investment office in Riyadh, a top official announced. 

On the sidelines of a business forum in the Saudi capital, Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih highlighted that this marks Thailand’s inaugural office in the Middle East, encouraging stronger bonds and new investment opportunities in both countries. 

This came as the minister lauded the steady trade relations, that saw business soar to $8.8 billion in 2023, up from $7.5 billion following the nations’ restored ties in 2022. This represents nearly 22 percent of Thailand’s total trade with the Middle East, underscoring a flourishing economic partnership. 

Addressing the business delegation at the Saudi-Thailand Investment Forum, Al-Falih said: “Representative offices from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and your country will do a great deal of facilitating private sector to private sector cooperation and allowing us to reach the potential that I mentioned.”  

He added: “I believe it will continue to grow at double digits as it has been the last couple of years. In investment, we’ve also seen growth, although from very small numbers, with FDI (foreign direct investment) stock doubling since 2019 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”  

The minister added that travel and tourism are returning to previous levels, with close to 200,000 tourists and visitors traveling from Saudi Arabia to Thailand. He also noted that over 30,000 Thai visitors had come to the Kingdom the previous year to experience Saudi Arabia. 

NWC initiates $150m in projects to enhance water services in Qassim region 

NWC initiates $150m in projects to enhance water services in Qassim region 
Updated 14 July 2024
Arab News
NWC initiates $150m in projects to enhance water services in Qassim region 

NWC initiates $150m in projects to enhance water services in Qassim region 
Updated 14 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Qassim region is set to see improvements in water services, with the National Water Co. initiating 14 projects valued at over SR561 million ($150 million). 

The state-owned firm announced that its Northern Cluster has initiated the implementation of water and environmental projects across various parts of the region. These initiatives aim to enhance water and wastewater services, improve their quality, and meet the growing demand. 

Saudi Arabia ranks among the world’s largest water consumers. With limited natural resources, the country continues to rely on the construction of desalination facilities to meet its increasing water demands. The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture has announced several investments in water projects scheduled for the coming years. 

These projects are part of its strategic goals to expand water and environmental services, meet growing demand, and enhance the quality of life and services for the population in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030. 

The Public Investment Fund-owned company noted that the initiative includes seven projects worth about SR283 million. These include sewerage channels and networks totaling over 329,000 meters and the construction of a lifting station capable of handling 1,350 cubic meters per day. 

Additionally, the company outlined seven water projects valued at over SR278 million. These initiatives involve networks and pipelines spanning more than 833,000 meters and the establishment of a water distribution system for the Al-Mukharram and Umm Hazm well areas. 

On July 10, the company announced that its northern cluster had initiated 12 water and environmental projects across various parts of the Hail region, amounting to over SR531 million in total costs. 

Five of these projects, totaling about SR238 million, will focus on pipelines and networks spanning more than 226,000 meters, alongside the construction of a lifting station capable of handling over 3,900 m3 per day. 

Also, the NWC has commenced seven water projects aimed at supplying regional customers, involving the construction of reservoirs, water pipelines of various diameters, and water pumping stations, totaling more than SR293 million. 

The network lengths exceed 374,000 meters, complemented by 56 operational reservoirs with a combined capacity of 33,500 m3.  

The projects also include three pumping stations with a total capacity exceeding 53,600 m3 per day, along with multiple water tanker filling stations, as reported by the NWC.

Oman's Islamic banks report 13.2% asset growth to $19.5bn

Oman’s Islamic banks report 13.2% asset growth to $19.5bn
Updated 14 July 2024
ARAB NEWS  
Oman’s Islamic banks report 13.2% asset growth to $19.5bn

Oman’s Islamic banks report 13.2% asset growth to $19.5bn
Updated 14 July 2024
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Islamic banks in Oman reported total assets of about 7.5 billion Omani riyals ($19.5 billion) by the end of April, a 13.2 percent increase from the previous year. 

According to official data, this represents 17.7 percent of the country’s total banking sector capital, highlighting the growing influence of Islamic finance in the nation. 

The total financing extended by these Shariah-compliant units increased by 12 percent annually, amounting to 6.3 billion riyals by the end of April, according to the Central Bank of Oman. 

In tandem, deposits at these banks and windows saw a 15.9 percent annual increase, reaching about 5.8 billion riyals.  

The broad money supply in Oman experienced a 12 percent year-on-year growth, reaching approximately 23.6 billion riyals by the end of April.  

This boost was driven by a 7 percent rise in the narrow money supply and a 13.9 percent increase in quasi-money, which includes total savings and time deposits in riyals, certificates of deposit issued by banks, margin accounts, and all foreign currency deposits within the banking sector.  

However, cash held by the public decreased by 7 percent, while demand deposits rose by 11.2 percent.  

The weighted average interest rate on deposits in riyals at conventional commercial banks rose from 2.19 percent in April 2023 to 2.58 percent by April 2024. 

Similarly, the weighted average interest rate on loans in riyal rose from 5.36 percent to 5.60 percent during the same period.  

On the industrial front, the total output of refineries and petroleum industries in Oman saw a slight decline of 0.4 percent by the end of May compared to the same period in 2023, reported the Oman News Agency, citing preliminary statistics from the National Centre for Statistics and Information.  

Despite this overall decrease, the production of automotive fuel increased by 1.8 percent.  

Breaking down the figures, the production of regular 91-octane automotive fuel decreased by 5.2 percent, totaling approximately 6.67 million barrels, with sales of 5.67 million barrels.  

In contrast, the production of premium 95-octane automotive fuel rose by 12 percent, recording 5.40 million barrels, with sales reaching 5.30 million barrels. The production of diesel fuel fell by 8.8 percent to 13.28 million barrels, with sales amounting to 5.68 million barrels.  

Conversely, jet fuel production increased by 13.5 percent, reaching 4.75 million barrels with sales of 1.666 million barrels. The production of liquefied petroleum gas stood at 3.78 million barrels, with sales reaching 4.25 million barrels.

Iraq seeks Egyptian and Saudi investment for developing new cities

Iraq seeks Egyptian and Saudi investment for developing new cities
Updated 58 min 10 sec ago
Arab News
Iraq seeks Egyptian and Saudi investment for developing new cities

Iraq seeks Egyptian and Saudi investment for developing new cities
Updated 58 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Iraq has unveiled plans to attract Egyptian and Saudi investment for five new cities in Baghdad and other governorates, as part of efforts to address the housing shortage. 

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani presented these projects under the government’s initiative to launch 11 new cities, emphasizing their crucial role in addressing the urban housing challenge, especially for low-income groups, according to an official statement. 

The country has long been affected by political instability, impacting its economy and infrastructure, and faces a significant housing shortage. 

The prime minister highlighted Iraq’s rapid growth and recovery phase, noting numerous promising investment opportunities, particularly in housing and new city projects.  

With a demand for around 3 million housing units, he emphasized the government’s commitment to developing integrated cities that incorporate all sectors, services, entertainment, and commercial facilities, linked to Baghdad through a strong transportation network. 

The prime minister hosted a delegation of Egyptian, Saudi, and Iraqi businessmen, including Hisham Talaat Moustafa, chairman of TMG Holding; Sulaiman Al-Muhaidib, group chairman of Al Muhaidib Group; and businessman Ahmed Talaat Hani. The delegation specializes in real estate development and the establishment of integrated and smart residential cities. The meeting was attended by the Saudi Ambassador to Iraq, Abdulaziz bin Khalid Al-Shammari. 

Al-Sudani urged Egyptian and Saudi company owners to invest in resorts, hotels, and entertainment facilities, highlighting Iraq’s diverse tourist destinations. He emphasized that Iraq’s development and progress align with the economic interests of other Arab countries. 

Earlier this month, Mohammed Al-Khareef, chairperson of the Saudi-Iraqi Business Council, said a new law will protect Saudi investments in Iraq, with trade between the two countries witnessing an annual growth rate of 12 percent. 

Al-Khareef noted that the body is actively working to enhance funding from the Kingdom to Iraq, coinciding with Saudi Arabia’s private and governmental sectors showing interest in investing in the country. 

The new law, set to potentially be enacted in the coming months, aims to bolster economic cooperation between the two countries — with trade between the nations reaching SR5 billion ($1.33 billion), according to Al-Khareef. 

The announcement came during a meeting between Hassan Al-Huwaizi, chairman of the Federation of Saudi Chambers of Commerce, and Shalan Al-Karim, head of the Saudi-Iraqi Friendship Committee in the Iraqi Parliament, as part of an official visit to the Kingdom. 

In April, Saudi Arabia and Iraq signed 12 memorandums of understanding for quality investment projects to further strengthen economic ties.

