Saudi Arabia condemns attempt on life of Donald Trump

Trump was hit in the ear in an assassination attempt by a gunman at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. (AFP)
Trump was hit in the ear in an assassination attempt by a gunman at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. (AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Arabia condemns attempt on life of Donald Trump

Saudi Arabia condemns attempt on life of Donald Trump
  Kingdom affirmed its rejection of all forms of violence
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia expressed on Sunday its condemnation and denunciation of the attempt on the life of the former President of the US Donald Trump, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Kingdom affirmed its complete solidarity with the US, the former President and his family.

Trump was hit in the ear in an assassination attempt by a gunman at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

The 78-year-old former president was rushed off stage with blood streaked across his face after the shooting, while the shooter and a bystander were killed and two spectators were critically injured.

Saudi Arabia also affirmed its rejection of all forms of violence, expressing its condolences to the family of the deceased and its wishes for a speedy recovery for those injured.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia US Donald Trump

Weqaa identifies the most invasive plants found in the Kingdom

Weqaa identifies the most invasive plants found in the Kingdom
Updated 14 July 2024
Arab News
Weqaa identifies the most invasive plants found in the Kingdom

Weqaa identifies the most invasive plants found in the Kingdom
  Project part of Integrated Pest Management scheme, one of National Transformation Program initiatives
Updated 14 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Weqaa, the National Center for the Prevention and Control of Plant Pests and Animal Diseases, recently identified the most invasive plant types discovered in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported

The invasive plants identified by the technical team were the prickly pear; two types of Austrocylindropuntia — Hudson pear cactus and Eve’s needle cactus; mesquite (Prosopis); tree tobacco; parthenium; lantanas; two types of argemone; sweet rush plant; and two types of reeds — the common reed and the giant reed.

Weqaa’s CEO Ayman bin Saad Al-Ghamdi said: “This success is the result of the tireless efforts and field visits carried out by the project’s team in various regions of the Kingdom to identify the most important invasive plants and their proliferation location.”

“The Kingdom’s identification and control of invasive plants project is currently working on a new experiment to control the spreading of the opuntia cylindrica and tree tobacco,” Al-Ghamdi said.

He also pointed out that the identification and diagnosis of invasive plants is being studied in cooperation with experts from the Centre for Agriculture and Biosciences International, and that they are relying on the results of the plants’ identification to create Weqaa’s unique atlas.

Al-Ghamdi underlined the importance of the phytosanitary (plant health) sector in ensuring the monitoring and control of plant pests and crop diseases, applying good agricultural practices, and protecting the flora and biodiversity from pests through the implementation of all the available technical, administrative, legal and logistical measures.

The aforementioned project is part of the Integrated Pest Management scheme, one of the National Transformation Program initiatives aimed at controlling agricultural pests and invasive plants as well as protecting plant production.

The project is implemented in cooperation with the National Center for Vegetation Development and Combating Desertification to ensure the health of plants and crops, namely cultivated plants, to promote economic development and achieve the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Weqaa plants

Eastern Municipality signs 6,000 development investment contracts

Eastern Municipality signs 6,000 development investment contracts
Updated 14 July 2024
Arab News
Eastern Municipality signs 6,000 development investment contracts

Eastern Municipality signs 6,000 development investment contracts
  According to SPA, this will contribute to the creation of tens of thousands of job opportunities and support economic growth and development in the area
Updated 14 July 2024
Arab News

DAMMAM: The Eastern Province Municipality has recently confirmed more than 6,000 contracts in the field of investments and revenue development in the cities and governorates of the province, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

According to SPA, this will contribute to the creation of tens of thousands of job opportunities and support economic growth and development in the area.

The municipality said that the contracts were signed in cooperation with the Eastern Province Development Authority. It also stated that Prince Saud bin Nayef, governor of the Eastern Province, launched 18 development and investment projects at the beginning of this year, with a total cost of SR14 billion ($3.733 billion) to support the quality of life in the province.

This includes improving services and city economies by making a digital and qualitative leap in the number of projects and quality investment services through launching a large and diverse range of projects, contracts, agreements, investment opportunities and developments in various cities and governorates of the region, according to SPA.

The municipality said that Dammam city has obtained most of the projects, contracts, opportunities and investment agreements. These include investment in King Abdullah Cultural Hall, Dammam Corniche development, Al Marjan Island marine activities project, collaboration with Saudi Entertainment Ventures (Seven) of the Public Investment Fund, an opportunity to invest in naming and sponsorship rights for the Dammam Corniche, infrastructure development projects, industrial and service plans, landfills and recycling factories in partnership with the Saudi Investment Recycling Company affiliated with the PIF.

Additionally, there are projects in resorts, transport, sea taxis, ports and marinas to connect cities and governorates in the Eastern Province. These projects are expected to bring about a significant improvement in entertainment services, tourism, marine activities, infrastructure, environmental safety and industry, ultimately enhancing the quality of life.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Eastern Province

Saudi crown prince receives message from Emir of Qatar

Saudi crown prince receives message from Emir of Qatar
Updated 59 min 3 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi crown prince receives message from Emir of Qatar

Saudi crown prince receives message from Emir of Qatar
Updated 59 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday received a letter from the Emir of Qatar, relating to relations between the two brotherly countries, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The message was received on behalf of foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan by deputy minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji during a reception in Riyadh with the Qatari ambassador to the Kingdom Bandar Mohammed Al-Attiyah.

During the reception, they reviewed ties between Saudi Arabia and Qatar and ways to enhance them in various fields, in addition to discussing topics of common interest, SPA added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Qatar

Saudi FM received by Erdogan during visit to Istanbul to discuss Saudi-Turkish ties

Saudi FM received by Erdogan during visit to Istanbul to discuss Saudi-Turkish ties
Updated 50 min 35 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi FM received by Erdogan during visit to Istanbul to discuss Saudi-Turkish ties

Saudi FM received by Erdogan during visit to Istanbul to discuss Saudi-Turkish ties
  The also spoke about regional developments and efforts to ensure stability in the region
Updated 50 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan was received by Turkish President Recep Erdogan in Istanbul on Sunday on an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Turkey, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The also spoke about regional developments and efforts to ensure stability in the region.

The meeting between Prince Faisal and the Turkish president was also attended by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, Saud Al-Sati, and Saudi ambassador to Turkiye Fahad Abu Al-Nasr.

During the visit, the minister will also discuss with officials regional and international developments of common interest, SPA added.

Prince Faisal was received on his arrival at Ataturk International Airport by the Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Noah Yilmaz.  

Topics: Saudi Arabia Turkey Istanbul

KSrelief launches training program for orphan supervisors in Yemen

KSrelief launches training program for orphan supervisors in Yemen
Updated 14 July 2024
Arab News
KSrelief launches training program for orphan supervisors in Yemen

KSrelief launches training program for orphan supervisors in Yemen
Updated 14 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief has started a training program for people supervising orphans in Yemen’s coastal area of Hadramout in coordination with the country’s ministry of social affairs and labor.

The initiative is part of the agency’s Sanad for Orphans project to “enhance the efficiency and capabilities of orphan supervisors through skills development, knowledge enhancement, and practical behavioral training,” the Saudi Press Agency said.

It will also cover practices related to orphan protection and care.

The Sanad project provides social, educational and economic empowerment programs for orphans and their families. As part of this initiative, a training program will be provided for 30 social supervisors from organizations working in orphan care in Hadramout and Taiz governorates.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen KSRelief

