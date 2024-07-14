You are here

  • Home
  • Masam 7 continues Saudi Arabia’s support of Yemeni people

Masam 7 continues Saudi Arabia’s support of Yemeni people

Ousama Al-Gosaibi. (Supplied)
Ousama Al-Gosaibi. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r5gej

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Masam 7 continues Saudi Arabia’s support of Yemeni people

Ousama Al-Gosaibi. (Supplied)
  • Al-Gosaibi said the project’s work strategy was built on strong foundations after extensive studies of the nature of the threat posed by mines of all kinds, in addition to Yemen’s complex terrain that requires concerted human and material efforts
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: The head of Saudi Arabia’s Project Masam, Ousama Al-Gosaibi, thanked and praised the Saudi leadership for the help and support provided to Yemen to eliminate the threat of mines and explosives.

As the Saudi aid agency KSrelief extends Masam’s contract for landmine clearance in Yemen for the seventh consecutive year, Al-Gosaibi said in a press statement that the project succeeded during the past six years in carrying out its humanitarian operations on Yemeni territory, achieving high performance rates in all its field operations.

He said this is considered a significant achievement based on international standards, with the total clearances between the project’s first day and the end of last week totalled 450,919 mines, unexploded ordnance and explosive devices.

Al-Gosaibi said the project’s work strategy was built on strong foundations after extensive studies of the nature of the threat posed by mines of all kinds, in addition to Yemen’s complex terrain that requires concerted human and material efforts.

He added that the project also took into consideration the ongoing military operations, planting of mines, and booby-trapping of land and civilian installations with all kinds of explosives by the Houthi militias.

He said the seventh year will be a continuation of what the project started in mid-2018, with a focus on localized work by intensifying training and logistical support.

 

Topics: Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (MASAM) King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief)

Related

Head of Project Masam: ‘There is a long way to reach a mine-free Yemen’
Saudi Arabia
Head of Project Masam: ‘There is a long way to reach a mine-free Yemen’
KSrelief’s Masam Project clears 755 mines across Yemeni governorates
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief’s Masam Project clears 755 mines across Yemeni governorates

Saudi National Water Co. implements 14 projects in Qassim

Saudi National Water Co. implements 14 projects in Qassim
Updated 14 July 2024
SPA
Follow

Saudi National Water Co. implements 14 projects in Qassim

Saudi National Water Co. implements 14 projects in Qassim
  • The company explained that the environmental projects being implemented in the region include seven projects, with a total value of approximately SR283 million
Updated 14 July 2024
SPA

RIYADH: The National Water Co., represented by its northern sector, has begun implementing 14 water and environmental projects in various parts of the Qassim region, with a total cost exceeding SR561 million ($149.56 million).

This aims to increase the coverage rates of water and environmental services, improve their quality, and meet the growing demand for these services.

The company explained that the environmental projects being implemented in the region include seven projects, with a total value of approximately SR283 million, featuring sewage lines and networks extending over 329,000 linear meters, in addition to the construction of a lifting station with a capacity of 1,350 cubic meters per day.

It further stated that the water projects currently being executed in Qassim also encompass seven projects with a total value exceeding SR278 million. These projects involve network and line extensions surpassing 833,000 linear meters, along with the implementation of the waterway system for the Al-Mukharram and Umm Hazm wells.

 

Topics: Saudi National Water Co. (NWC)

Related

Saudi Water Authority pumps record 1bn liters of water to Makkah, holy sites on Day of Tarwiyah
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Water Authority pumps record 1bn liters of water to Makkah, holy sites on Day of Tarwiyah
Saudi water reforms hand Kingdom’s economy a head start as global supply problems increase
Business & Economy
Saudi water reforms hand Kingdom’s economy a head start as global supply problems increase

Saudi Justice Ministry issues over 330,000 electronic reconciliation documents

Saudi Justice Ministry issues over 330,000 electronic reconciliation documents
Updated 14 July 2024
SPA
Follow

Saudi Justice Ministry issues over 330,000 electronic reconciliation documents

Saudi Justice Ministry issues over 330,000 electronic reconciliation documents
  • The center offers reconciliation services on the website taradhi.moj.gov.sa to resolve disputes, with skilled mediators and experts operating according to institutional procedures and approved legislation
Updated 14 July 2024
SPA

RIYADH: The Reconciliation Center at the Ministry of Justice issued over 330,000 electronic reconciliation documents in nine tracks, including personal status, traffic, real estate, criminal, commercial, labor, financial, intellectual property, and medical errors.

The center offers reconciliation services on the website taradhi.moj.gov.sa to resolve disputes, with skilled mediators and experts operating according to institutional procedures and approved legislation.

The platform’s reconciliation documents are legally binding and can be enforced through legal actions if agreements are violated, promoting preventive justice and decreasing court cases.

It continuously enhances user experience by introducing new features that simplify and expedite processes, lessen workload and manual labor, and establish electronic connections with internal entities to adapt to digital transformation needs. This reflects the ministry’s progress in digitalization, ensuring the satisfaction of the parties involved while safeguarding their rights.

 

Topics: Saudi justice ministry Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi justice minister opens International Conference on Judicial Training photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi justice minister opens International Conference on Judicial Training
Saudi Justice Ministry grants licenses to 15 international law firms
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Justice Ministry grants licenses to 15 international law firms

Saudi wheat farmers receive $78.7m in payments

Saudi wheat farmers receive $78.7m in payments
Updated 14 July 2024
SPA
Follow

Saudi wheat farmers receive $78.7m in payments

Saudi wheat farmers receive $78.7m in payments
  • The authority said that SR295,177,176 ($78.7 million) was deposited into the bank accounts of 792 farmers, covering a net amount of 175,703 tonnes of wheat
Updated 14 July 2024
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi General Food Security Authority has disbursed the first installment of payments to local wheat farmers who supplied their allocated quantities for the 2024 season.

The payments were processed and accounts were closed through the authority’s official electronic platform Mahsoly.

The authority said that SR295,177,176 ($78.7 million) was deposited into the bank accounts of 792 farmers, covering a net amount of 175,703 tonnes of wheat.

The authority began receiving local wheat from farmers for the current season on April 21. A total of 552,535 tonnes has been received from 2,751 farmers so far.

The initiative follows the Cabinet’s decision to authorize the authority to purchase up to 1.5 million tonnes of wheat annually from farmers for a period of five years.

 

Topics: saudi wheat Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia launches new program to boost wheat, barley productivity 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia launches new program to boost wheat, barley productivity 
Saudi farmers sow seeds for expansion of lucrative plant-growing business
Saudi Arabia
Saudi farmers sow seeds for expansion of lucrative plant-growing business

Saudi Arabia condemns attempt on life of Donald Trump

Saudi Arabia condemns attempt on life of Donald Trump
Updated 14 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia condemns attempt on life of Donald Trump

Saudi Arabia condemns attempt on life of Donald Trump
  • Kingdom affirmed its rejection of all forms of violence
Updated 14 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia expressed on Sunday its condemnation and denunciation of the attempt on the life of the former President of the US Donald Trump, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Kingdom affirmed its complete solidarity with the US, the former President and his family.

Trump was hit in the ear in an assassination attempt by a gunman at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

The 78-year-old former president was rushed off stage with blood streaked across his face after the shooting, while the shooter and a bystander were killed and two spectators were critically injured.

Saudi Arabia also affirmed its rejection of all forms of violence, expressing its condolences to the family of the deceased and its wishes for a speedy recovery for those injured.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia US Donald Trump

Related

Arab Americans react with shock at attempted assassination of former president Trump
World
Arab Americans react with shock at attempted assassination of former president Trump
World leaders react to Trump rally shooting
World
World leaders react to Trump rally shooting

Weqaa identifies the most invasive plants found in the Kingdom

Weqaa identifies the most invasive plants found in the Kingdom
Updated 14 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Weqaa identifies the most invasive plants found in the Kingdom

Weqaa identifies the most invasive plants found in the Kingdom
  • Project part of Integrated Pest Management scheme, one of National Transformation Program initiatives
Updated 14 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Weqaa, the National Center for the Prevention and Control of Plant Pests and Animal Diseases, recently identified the most invasive plant types discovered in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported

The invasive plants identified by the technical team were the prickly pear; two types of Austrocylindropuntia — Hudson pear cactus and Eve’s needle cactus; mesquite (Prosopis); tree tobacco; parthenium; lantanas; two types of argemone; sweet rush plant; and two types of reeds — the common reed and the giant reed.

Weqaa’s CEO Ayman bin Saad Al-Ghamdi said: “This success is the result of the tireless efforts and field visits carried out by the project’s team in various regions of the Kingdom to identify the most important invasive plants and their proliferation location.”

“The Kingdom’s identification and control of invasive plants project is currently working on a new experiment to control the spreading of the opuntia cylindrica and tree tobacco,” Al-Ghamdi said.

He also pointed out that the identification and diagnosis of invasive plants is being studied in cooperation with experts from the Centre for Agriculture and Biosciences International, and that they are relying on the results of the plants’ identification to create Weqaa’s unique atlas.

Al-Ghamdi underlined the importance of the phytosanitary (plant health) sector in ensuring the monitoring and control of plant pests and crop diseases, applying good agricultural practices, and protecting the flora and biodiversity from pests through the implementation of all the available technical, administrative, legal and logistical measures.

The aforementioned project is part of the Integrated Pest Management scheme, one of the National Transformation Program initiatives aimed at controlling agricultural pests and invasive plants as well as protecting plant production.

The project is implemented in cooperation with the National Center for Vegetation Development and Combating Desertification to ensure the health of plants and crops, namely cultivated plants, to promote economic development and achieve the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Weqaa plants

Related

Royal reserve authority plants 1.2m trees and shrubs
Saudi Arabia
Royal reserve authority plants 1.2m trees and shrubs
A Burmese python is held during a safe capture demonstration on June 16, 2022, in Miami. (AP)
Offbeat
Python hunt! 800 compete to remove Florida’s invasive snakes

Latest updates

As war rages, Palestinian culture stifled in Israel
As war rages, Palestinian culture stifled in Israel
Former fire chief who died at Trump rally used his body to shield family from gunfire
Former fire chief who died at Trump rally used his body to shield family from gunfire
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Data Economy’
Photo/Supplied
China, Russia start joint naval drills
China, Russia start joint naval drills
Dell, Aramco, and NITA to empower future IT leaders of KSA
Dell, Aramco, and NITA to empower future IT leaders of KSA

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.