Harvesting season fuels Madinah Date Market

Harvesting season fuels Madinah Date Market
The Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture has intensified inspection activities to monitor the operational status of the central date market. (Social Media)
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News
Harvesting season fuels Madinah Date Market

Harvesting season fuels Madinah Date Market
  • Harvesting of date palms begins in the first quarter of June every year across 29,000 farms in the region
  • Market is characterized by the variety of types of fresh dates on offer, which are famous in Madinah and its governorates
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News
MADINAH: The central Madinah Date Market is witnessing an uptick in activity as the fruit’s harvesting season in Saudi Arabia continues apace.

The harvesting of date palms begins in the first quarter of June every year across 29,000 farms in the region.

The market is characterized by the variety of types of fresh dates on offer, which are famous in Madinah and its governorates, including Routhana, Rabia, Halia, Suwaidaa, Halwa, Lona Musaid and others.

High temperatures affect the speed of ripening at the first stage of the harvesting process, which continues until the end of July. Following that, the date harvesting process begins, lasting until the end of August, when farmers start displaying their dates in the market. Varieties include Ajwa, Safawi, Amber, Medjool, Barhi, and others.

The Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture has intensified inspection activities to monitor the operational status of the central date market, to ensure technical and health requirements are met and to verify the quality of produce.

This contributes to exports of dates and their products, and highlights the palm and date sector as one of the main agricultural production sectors in the Kingdom, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Topics: Madinah Date Market

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist attack on cafe in Mogadishu

People look at the destruction at a cafe in Mogadishu on July 15, 2024 following a car bomb blast.
People look at the destruction at a cafe in Mogadishu on July 15, 2024 following a car bomb blast.
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist attack on cafe in Mogadishu

People look at the destruction at a cafe in Mogadishu on July 15, 2024 following a car bomb blast.
  • Car bomb exploded outside the cafe in Mogadishu on Sunday night, killing nine and injuring 20 as patrons were watching the final of the Euro 2024 football tournament
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia condemned and denounced on Monday a terrorist attack that killed nine people at a cafe in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Sunday.

A car bomb exploded outside the cafe in Mogadishu on Sunday night, killing nine and injuring 20 as patrons were watching the final of the Euro 2024 football tournament on TV.

The Kingdom affirmed its support for the government and people of Somalia, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Kingdom also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Topics: Somalia Mogadishu Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia invests $46m on cutting-edge veterinary lab

Saudi Arabia invests $46m on cutting-edge veterinary lab
Updated 51 min 27 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Arabia invests $46m on cutting-edge veterinary lab

Saudi Arabia invests $46m on cutting-edge veterinary lab
  • Laboratory will conduct disease diagnosis as well as vaccine development and localization in the Middle East
  • Lab is part of the Kingdom’s initiative to develop and produce veterinary vaccines for local disease strains
Updated 51 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A state-of-the-art veterinary laboratory will be built in Riyadh to develop local vaccines against animal diseases.

A contract worth more than SR175 million ($46.6 million) was signed by Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli to establish the site.

The laboratory will conduct disease diagnosis as well as vaccine development and localization in the Middle East, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The contract was awarded to a specialized national company. The lab is part of the Kingdom’s initiative to develop and produce veterinary vaccines for local disease strains.

It will serve as a hub for monitoring and controlling the spread of animal diseases, conducting specialized laboratory tests and identifying disease causes through DNA sequencing.

Scientists will develop Saudi-specific vaccines from local microbial strains, boosting the production of local vaccines and conducting applied research that benefits the Kingdom’s animal wealth and health sectors. This includes monitoring and updating standard methods for detecting animal diseases in line with the standards set by the International Organization for Animal Health.

According to the SPA, the facility will spearhead the development of cutting-edge vaccines derived from local disease strains, offering higher immune responses compared to global strains. The move toward localizing veterinary vaccine production will enhance the Kingdom’s ability to control and eliminate local diseases, thereby safeguarding its livestock wealth.

The ministry said that the project aligns with its efforts to develop the animal wealth sector and protect public health by combating zoonotic diseases and cross-species pathogens.

The laboratory will be equipped with cutting-edge technology and staffed by highly qualified specialists, the SPA reported.

Topics: Ministry of Environment Water and Agriculture (MEWA) Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli

KSrelief continues medical projects in Jordan and Somalia

KSrelief continues medical projects in Jordan and Somalia
Updated 15 July 2024
Arab News
KSrelief continues medical projects in Jordan and Somalia

KSrelief continues medical projects in Jordan and Somalia
Updated 15 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi aid agency KSrelief continued its humanitarian aid projects in Jordan and Somalia, reported state news agency SPA on Sunday.
In Jordan, the aid agency provided medical services to 2,271 patients living in Zaatari camp for Syrian refugees. The services ranged from general medicine for adults and children to dental care and vaccinations.
In Somalia, the kidney dialysis center at Banadir Hospital in Mogadishu, supported by the aid agency, served 348 patients last month.
A total of 163 dialysis patients underwent 1,051 scheduled sessions and 12 emergency sessions.
These initiatives are part of the Kingdom’s effort to alleviate suffering to those in need.

Topics: KSRelief Jordan Somalia

Saudi ambassador presents credentials to Egypt’s president

Saleh bin Eid Al-Hosseini presents his credentials as Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Egypt. (SPA)
Saleh bin Eid Al-Hosseini presents his credentials as Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Egypt. (SPA)
Updated 15 July 2024
Arab News
Saudi ambassador presents credentials to Egypt’s president

Saleh bin Eid Al-Hosseini presents his credentials as Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Egypt. (SPA)
  • Al-Husseini was warmly welcomed by El-Sisi and wished him well in his role as ambassador
Updated 15 July 2024
Arab News

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Egypt Saleh bin Eid Al-Hosseini presented his credentials to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The ambassador conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and their wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the Egyptian people.

Al-Husseini was warmly welcomed by El-Sisi and wished him well in his role as ambassador.

El-Sisi asked the ambassador to extend his greetings to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, wishing them continued prosperity and progress.

 

Topics: Saleh bin Eid Al-Hosseini Saudi Arabia Egypt

Related

Saudi foreign ministry official receives credentials of new Sri Lanka envoy
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign ministry official receives credentials of new Sri Lanka envoy
Saudi ambassador presents credentials to emperor of Japan
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ambassador presents credentials to emperor of Japan

Zest for life: Disabled Saudi artist finds expression in his work

Rakan Kurdi’s paintings have won acclaim from across the country and abroad. (Supplied)
Rakan Kurdi’s paintings have won acclaim from across the country and abroad. (Supplied)
Updated 14 July 2024
SALEH FAREED
Zest for life: Disabled Saudi artist finds expression in his work

Rakan Kurdi’s paintings have won acclaim from across the country and abroad. (Supplied)
  • Saudi Rakan Kurdi will not let his genetic condition affect his desire to create
Updated 14 July 2024
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Meet Rakan Kurdi, a Saudi artist who was born with spinal muscular atrophy and is determined to navigate life, and explore art, on his own terms.

Kurdi’s journey with paints and brushes began at a young age when he joined the Children with Disability Association, a specialized school for people with disabilities in Jeddah.

He is now one of the coastal city’s most popular artists, selling works and winning many prizes.

Rakan Kurdi’s portraits of Saudi royals has earned him viral recognition on social media. (Supplied)

A graphic designer and motivational speaker in addition to his art, Kurdi spoke to Arab News about his life.

An enthusiast from childhood, he was encouraged by his teacher’s words when she told him at the age of 8: “I can see an artist in you. You must work on your talent, learn more at home and keep practicing to develop your skills.”

Speaking about the challenges he faced in school, he said: “My parents decided to enroll me in a regular school in order to associate with regular kids. Unfortunately it did not work right for me because kids at school bullied me and were making fun of me all the time. That’s why I couldn’t pursue my studies.

I am an artist; that’s how I see myself. I don’t want people to like my paintings because of my physical condition.

Rakan Kurdi, Saudi artist

“My greatest strength and source of motivation through all this has been my parents. They never let me feel that I lacked anything.”

After leaving school after the fifth grade, Kurdi dedicated himself to his love for painting, eventually realizing that it was his true calling.

Working from his studio, Kurdi is well on his way to becoming a big name in the region’s art world. (Supplied)

Working from his studio, Kurdi is well on his way to becoming a big name in the region’s art world.

But creating artwork is no easy task for the 32-year-old, who was born with a neuromuscular genetic disorder that left him paralyzed.

However, it has not dampened his creativity. Kurdi has been painting since the age of 8, with his works being showcased in local group exhibitions.

Rakan Kurdi, Saudi artist

He said: “I am an artist; that’s how I see myself. I don’t want people to like my paintings because of my physical condition. I would like to know that my work is self-standing and impressive, regardless of the capabilities of its artist.”

Kurdi continues to live life with an ever-present smile, despite his challenges.

He added: “I have never thought my disability was an obstacle to my dream. Since I stopped going to school, I (have) just continued doing art, participated in various local exhibitions, started to sell my portraits nationally and internationally, and most importantly got married. I am so happy with my life.”

Portraits of King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the late King Faisal bin Abdulaziz, Sheikh Zayed, celebrated Saudi singer Mohammed Abdo, and the late Talal Maddah helped to get Kurdi noticed.

He admits that the biggest project of his career was creating 80 by 110 cm oil paintings of the king and crown prince. His subsequent post on social media received more than 1 million views in less than 19 hours.

He said: “Definitely they are my most expensive and most important portraits.

“I also dedicated a special portrait to Prince Turki bin Salman, who really liked my work and decided to hang it on the wall of the Royal Palace in Jeddah.”

Kurdi’s paintings have won acclaim from across the country and abroad, with commissions ranging from about SR10,000 ($2,666) to SR250,000, depending on the size of the work.

Inspired by the work of Leonardo da Vinci, he said: “We both belong to the same school of art.

“Despite my disability, it’s not difficult to make a realistic painting.”

Social media has proved an important tool to promote his work. He has about 500,000 followers across Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat, and says he receives his orders via the platforms.

With many projects in the pipeline, Kurdi’s hands are full.

He is also continuing his work as a motivational speaker, and added: “(I) just want to inspire everyone to identify and follow their dreams, no matter the obstacles.”

Now that his work has earned recognition in the Kingdom and other Gulf Cooperation Council states, Kurdi hopes to showcase his work in London or Paris.

“It is my dream to showcase my work internationally,” he said.

 

 

Topics: Saudi artist Rakan Kurdi Saudi Arabia

