Kennedy apologizes after a video of him speaking to Trump leaks


Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during the Libertarian National Convention in Washington, May 24, 2024. (AP)
Updated 15 sec ago
AP



  • The video shows Kennedy listening on a speakerphone as Trump shares disproven claims about childhood vaccines
  • Trump also appears to pitch Kennedy on endorsing his campaign
Updated 15 sec ago
AP
PHOENIX: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. apologized Tuesday after a video was posted online showing part of a private phone call between the independent presidential candidate and Republican former President Donald Trump.
The video shows Kennedy listening on a speakerphone as Trump shares disproven claims about childhood vaccines, an issue that has helped Kennedy amass a loyal following among people who reject the scientific consensus that the benefits of vaccines far outweigh the risk of rare complications. Trump also appears to pitch Kennedy on endorsing his campaign.
“I would love you to do so,” Trump tells Kennedy. “And I think it’ll be so good for you and so big for you. And we’re going to win.”
Kennedy says little in the portion of the conversation that was leaked, which begins while Trump is already speaking about vaccines.
“When President Trump called me I was taping with an in-house videographer,” Kennedy wrote on the X platform. “I should have ordered the videographer to stop recording immediately. I am mortified that this was posted. I apologize to the president.”
The video was first posted by Kennedy’s son, Robert F. Kennedy III, who said it was recorded Sunday, a day after Trump was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania and a day before the start of the Republican National Convention. It was deleted a short time later but copies continue to circulate on social media.
A spokesperson for Kennedy, Stefanie Spear, said Monday he is not dropping out. His campaign has focused on the arduous task of getting on the ballot in all 50 states without the support of a political party, which requires considerable time and money.
Allies of both Trump and Democratic President Joe Biden worry about how Kennedy’s campaign will affect their own White House prospects. Third-party candidates rarely get more than a few percentage points of the vote, but Democrats blame Green Party candidates in 2000 and 2016 for tipping the elections toward Republicans.
Kennedy has used nontraditional platforms including podcasts and YouTube to build a following with younger voters and those who distrust institutions, groups Trump hopes to bring into his fold. Democrats worry that Kennedy will pick up some of the anti-Trump voters they hope would instead go to Biden, helping the former president to win.
In his call with Kennedy, Trump discusses the assassination attempt against him and the phone call he received afterward from Biden, which he said “was very nice.” He likened the feeling of the bullet slicing his ear to “the world’s largest mosquito.”

Topics: 2024 US Elections Robert Kennedy

Biden says cooling political rhetoric doesn’t mean he’ll ‘stop telling the truth’ about Trump

Biden says cooling political rhetoric doesn’t mean he’ll ‘stop telling the truth’ about Trump
Updated 6 sec ago
AP



  • The president is aiming to showcase his administration’s support for Black voters who are a tentpole of the Democratic coalition and of his personal political support
Updated 6 sec ago
LAS VEGAS: President Joe Biden returned to the campaign trail on Tuesday for the first time since the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, continuing his calls to calm the divisive rhetoric on both sides but also arguing that doing so “doesn’t mean we should stop telling the truth” about his Republican rival.
Addressing the NAACP convention in Las Vegas, Biden said curbing political violence in the country should mean combating all kinds of bloodshed — including reducing police brutality and banning weapons like the AR-style rifle used in the weekend attack on the former president.
“Our politics have become too heated,” Biden said.
That didn’t stop him from tearing into Trump, though, listing why the former president’s administration was “hell” for Black Americans, including his mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic, skyrocketing unemployment amid early lockdowns and attempts to, as Biden put it, erase Black history.
“Just because we must lower the temperature in our politics as it relates to violence doesn’t mean we should stop telling the truth,” Biden told the crowd that often broke into chants of “Four more years!”
The president is aiming to showcase his administration’s support for Black voters who are a tentpole of the Democratic coalition and of his personal political support. As part of his swing in Nevada, he’ll also participate in an interview with BET and address the Hispanic advocacy group UnidosUS, another crucial Democratic-leaning bloc.
For the NAACP crowd, Biden seized on Trump recently referencing “Black jobs,” drawing big applause by joking, “I love the phrase.”
“I know what a Black job is. It’s the vice president of the United States,” Biden said of Vice President Kamala Harris, who he added “could be president.” He also referenced Barack Obama as the nation’s first Black president, and his own appointment to the Supreme Court of its first Black and female justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Biden’s trip comes as Democrats have been engaged in a weeks-long crisis of confidence over his candidacy after his devastating debate with Trump last month. The president’s shaky performance inflamed voter concerns about his age, fitness for office and capacity to defeat Trump once again.
Republicans, for their part, are demonstrating that they are more coalesced than ever around Trump amid their national convention in Milwaukee.
The 81-year-old Biden has rejected a flurry of calls from within his party to step aside, restating his belief that he is the best-positioned Democrat to beat Trump. He has relied heavily on his support among Black and Latino elected officials, and was set to appear with many of them in Nevada.
The president made indirect reference to unrest in his own party on Tuesday, recalling President Harry S. Truman famously saying, “If you want a friend in Washington, get a dog.”
“After the last couple of weeks, I know what he means,” Biden said. He said later, “hopefully, with age, comes a little bit of wisdom.”
Biden also promised to use the first 100 days of a second term to oversee congressional approval of a dramatic expansion of voting rights — something he’s been unable to so far. He also renewed earlier promises to “end medical debt,” saying he was working with states to settle outstanding bills for care for “pennies on the dollar.”
“I know the good Lord hasn’t brought us this far to leave us now,” Biden told the convention, offering overtly religious tones.
Trump has tried to appeal to both Black and Latino voters, hoping to capitalize on Biden’s sagging favorability. While it’s not clear that the loss of enthusiasm for Biden has helped Trump’s approval with those groups, any marginal loss of support for Biden could prove pivotal in a close race.
The president and his campaign hit pause on their criticisms of Trump in the immediate aftermath of the shooting Saturday at Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania, where the Republican candidate was injured in the ear, a rallygoer was killed and two others seriously injured.
In an Oval Office address on Sunday night, Biden called on Americans to reject political violence and for political leaders to “cool it down.” In a Monday interview with NBC News he allowed that he made a ” mistake ” when he told campaign donors that he wanted to put a “bull’s-eye” on Trump, but argued that the rhetoric from his opponent was more incendiary.
“Look, how do you talk about the threat to democracy, which is real, when a president says things like he says?” Biden said. “Do you just not say anything because it may incite somebody?”
NAACP President Derrick Johnson, in an interview with the AP, sidestepped questions about whether Biden should step aside as the Democratic nominee and whether the president, who often credits his place in the Oval Office to Black voters, could still inspire people to turn out for his candidacy.
Johnson instead focused on the need for Black voters to hear “solutions” on issues like inflation, education and attacks on civil rights, which are among the top concerns for Black communities in this election.
“We want to focus on the policy goals of whoever occupies the White House in the next term,” Johnson said. He added that Black voters would dismiss candidates “concerned with personality and sound bites.”
Later, speaking at an economic summit hosted by Congressional Black Caucus Chair and Rep. Steven Horsford at the College of Southern Nevada’s campus in North Las Vegas, Biden announced that the regional housing authority and municipal officials would receive a $50 million federal grant to build 400 affordable housing units — playing up his attempts to lower rents in a state where housing costs are a critical political issue.
The president also talked about his administration’s efforts to ease the effects of extreme heat on the workforce, while continuing to lay into his opponent in November’s election.
“Trump says he doesn’t believe climate change is real. Maybe he should step out here in Vegas, where it’s 120 degrees, in his bare feet,” Biden said as the crowd hooted.
Biden is also proposing to cap rent increases at 5 percent for tenants whose landlords own over 50 units. If landlords hiked rents by more than that, they would lose access to some tax write-offs. But doing that would require congressional approval that Biden is unlikely to receive with a House Republican majority.
Trump has also used Nevada to float new economic policies. He said he would end taxes on the tips received by workers in the service-industry focused state, a concept that has since been endorsed by Nevada’s Democratic senators, Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto.

Topics: Joe Biden Donald Trump NAACP




Updated 55 min 4 sec ago
AFP



  • 3 of Trump’s political rivals turned endorsers — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former UN envoy Nikki Haley, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy — are to address the convention
Updated 55 min 4 sec ago
MILWAUKEE: Donald Trump’s failed primary challengers are to take the stage Tuesday at the Republican Party convention, in a display of fealty to its all-dominant champion and now official US presidential candidate.
The unified front comes a day after the ex-president triggered high emotion when entering the convention hall in Milwaukee as he made his first public appearance since surviving a weekend assassination attempt.
Three of Trump’s political rivals turned endorsers — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy — are to address the convention’s 2,400 delegates Tuesday evening.
Haley, who just four months ago said the United States can’t “go through four more years of chaos” under Trump, had not been expected to appear.
But Saturday’s shooting at a Pennsylvania campaign rally reshuffled the deck, and Haley is now on Tuesday’s speaking schedule along with Ramaswamy and DeSantis, a convention source said.
Seeking to reassure voters he remains robust despite the near-miss which injured his ear, Trump’s team announced he will address a campaign rally on Saturday afternoon — just one week on from the attack — with his new vice presidential pick J.D. Vance.
Trump received a rapt ovation on Monday evening when he appeared with a bandage on his right ear, signaling how close he came to losing his life when a lone shooter on a roof fired at him.
On the other side of the country, meanwhile, President Joe Biden on Tuesday called for a ban on the type of semi-automatic rifle that was used in the attempted assassination.
“An AR-15 was used in the shooting of Donald Trump... It’s time to outlaw them,” the Democrat said during a campaign event in Las Vegas, adding: “Join me in getting these weapons of war off the streets of America.”

Trump on Monday had solidified the Republican ticket on day one of the four-day convention, announcing Vance, a 39-year-old US senator from Ohio and a one-time harsh critic turned uncompromising supporter, as his running mate.
Vance, who says his modest Rust Belt upbringing makes him a voice for working-class voters in left-behind America, is set to address the convention Wednesday evening, while Trump will formally accept the party’s nomination in a prime-time speech Thursday.
The standard-bearer for a new kind of populism that has come to the fore under Trump, Vance is also one of the least experienced VP picks in modern history.
But he embraces Trump’s isolationist, anti-immigration America First movement and is further to the right than his new boss on some issues — including abortion, where he embraces calls for federal legislation.

On the convention floor, delegate and Trump supporter Austin Utley of Texas said he experienced “all kinds of crazy emotions” when his political hero made an appearance.
“The fact that he’s here two days after he got shot just shows why we all support him and why everybody’s here, because he’s a fighter,” Utley told AFP.
Trump has also been seeking to corral additional support for his buoyant campaign, calling Robert F Kennedy Junior to see if the independent candidate would drop out and endorse the Republican.
On the call, leaked to social media Tuesday, Trump told Kennedy the graze on his ear from the shooting “felt like the world’s largest mosquito.”
Less than four months before election day some 50,000 Republicans have descended on the convention in Wisconsin, the state where the Republican Party was born 170 years ago.
While Trump, 78, is increasingly confident of a return to the White House — despite multiple legal problems and two impeachments clouding his first term — Biden is reeling from weak polls and Democratic concerns over his health.
 

Topics: 2024 US Elections Donald Trump




Updated 17 July 2024
Reuters



  • Vance on Monday called China the “biggest threat” facing the United States
  • He shares Trump's belief that China’s rise as the world’s factory ruined America’s manufacturing sector
Updated 17 July 2024
WASHINGTON: Donald Trump’s choice of populist Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his vice presidential running mate provides more evidence of what would be a tough US stance on China in a second Trump administration, analysts said.
Vance, who shortly after his selection on Monday called China the “biggest threat” facing the United States, shares the Republican candidate’s belief that China’s rise as the world’s factory ruined America’s manufacturing sector.
Speaking to Fox News on Monday, Vance, who has opposed US funding for Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s invasion, said Trump would prioritize a negotiated end to that crisis so the US could focus on the “real issue” of China.
“That’s the biggest threat to our country and we are completely distracted from it,” Vance said of China.
The prospect of intensifying trade tensions under a second Trump administration has hit Chinese markets hard in the past two days, with some analysts pointing to the selection of Vance as presidential running mate as a reason.
His comments also triggered a response from Beijing, which generally seeks to distance itself from political rhetoric around US presidential campaigns.
“We are always opposed to the US making China an issue in elections,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing on Tuesday.
Trump launched a trade war against China while in the White House, and as a candidate this year the former president has suggested he would impose tariffs of 60 percent or higher on all Chinese goods.
In the US political system, vice presidents typically have limited direct influence on foreign policy. Vance, 39, has acknowledged the support role he would play to a President Trump.
“You’ve got to be a person he can trust, he can rely on, to actually advance the agenda,” he said of the vice presidency.
After serving as a Marine, attending Yale Law School and working as a venture capitalist in San Francisco, Vance rose to prominence thanks to his 2016 book “Hillbilly Elegy,” in which he explored the problems of his hometown and attempted to explain Trump’s popularity among impoverished white Americans.
“Vance’s remarks yesterday were completely in accordance with Trump’s stated views and Trump likes it that way,” said Jeff Moon, a trade consultant and a former assistant US trade representative for China.

Aligned with congressional Republicans
On China, Vance will be in good company with the Republican leadership in Congress.
House Speaker Mike Johnson has also labeled the country the top foreign threat to the US, and said Beijing exploited “every nook and cranny in our financial and economic systems.”
Vance has referred to letting China into the World Trade Organization in 2001 as a “disaster.”
There is broad bipartisan agreement in Washington on China. Democratic President Joe Biden has largely kept his predecessor’s tariffs in place, and ratcheted up others.
Trump has sought to take credit for the tariff policy as the two prepare for a rematch in November’s presidential election and Republicans have criticized efforts by Biden to ease tensions with Beijing in the past year.
Vance has highlighted America’s battle with fentanyl, the deadly synthetic opioid made with chemicals heavily produced and exported from China, saying Trump would be the president to stop it.
Jeremy Levin, CEO of OVID industries and a former chairman of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) lobby group, said Vance’s selection cemented industry perceptions that a Trump administration would seek to limit the US operations of Chinese firms in strategic sectors.
“Without a question, they will pursue it,” Levin said.
Cleo Paskal, a non-resident senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies think tank, said Vance’s comments about China were telling.
“His book chronicles the gutting of US manufacturing and drug addiction, both of which were at least exacerbated by the PRC (People’s Republic of China),” she said.
“There will be many in a President Trump administration that assume the PRC is out to severely weaken the United States.” 

Topics: 2024 US Elections Donald Trump J.D. Vance




Updated 16 July 2024
AFP



  • Hostages holding French citizenship were killed in Hamas attacks on Oct. 7 last year
Updated 16 July 2024
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on Tuesday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Qatar’s Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa to discuss the conflict between Israel and Hamas, said Macron’s office.

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT
France is a United Nations Security Council permanent member and the country has both large Jewish and Muslim populations.

Also, hostages holding French citizenship were killed in the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7 last year.

Qatar has also played an increasingly important role as a mediator — in January, Qatar and France brokered a deal with Israel and Hamas to deliver urgent medication to Israeli hostages.

KEY QUOTES
“The President condemned recent Israeli air strikes that have targeted UN schools as well as displaced citizens in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp which have left a large number of civilian victims,” Macron’s office said in a statement.

“He also reaffirmed France’s insistence that Hamas immediately release the hostages,” it added.

CONTEXT
The conflict risks escalating and worsening on the border with Lebanon, where France wields some influence as Lebanon’s former colonial power.

Israel has carried out near-daily air strikes in Syria and Lebanon since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on southern Israeli border communities and its ensuing military offensive in Gaza.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza Hamas Qatar Egypt Bahrain France French President Emmanuel Macron




Updated 16 July 2024
Arab News



  • UK, US are the only countries not to have restored funding
Updated 16 July 2024
LONDON: The British government has been pressed by lobby group Labour Friends of Israel to restore the UK’s funding of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, it was revealed on Tuesday.

In a briefing to MPs, the group said: “In the short term, the humanitarian situation in Gaza means the UK government should restore funding to UNRWA.”

It added that restored funding should be dependent on stricter vetting of the organization’s staff and an overhaul of its educational materials.

Several countries dropped funding for the organization after Israeli authorities alleged a dozen UNRWA staff members had been involved in a Hamas attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, in which about 1,200 people were killed, with an internal UN investigation still ongoing.

The UK and the US are the only countries not to have restored funding.

A group of Labour Party MPs also announced on Tuesday that it will table an amendment to the upcoming King’s Speech — which precedes the state opening of UK Parliament and outlines its policy goals for the year ahead — in addition to the call for UNRWA funding to be restored, The Guardian reported.

Labour MP Zarah Sultana tabled the amendment. Within it, the government would be pressed to end arms sales to Israel. The new Labour government would also face pressure to drop a legal challenge brought at the International Criminal Court by the previous Conservative administration challenging an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese has previously said she was “deeply concerned” by reports that the legal challenge would not be dropped by the new Labour government, and further accused the UK of “derailing and delaying” justice for Palestinians by not doing so.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza Hamas UK UNRWA

