You are here

  • Home
  • Indian soldiers kill two suspected militants in Kashmir

Indian soldiers kill two suspected militants in Kashmir

Indian soldiers kill two suspected militants in Kashmir
Above, activists of right-wing Hindu groups protest against the killing of Indian army soldiers in Doda district, in Jammu, India on July 16, 2024. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g6uz3

Updated 19 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Indian soldiers kill two suspected militants in Kashmir

Indian soldiers kill two suspected militants in Kashmir
  • Kashmir has seen a string of battles between insurgents and Indian security forces in the past two months
  • Five Indian security personnel were killed on Monday during a firefight with gunmen in Doda forest
Updated 19 July 2024
AFP
Follow

SRINAGAR, India: Two suspected militants were killed in a firefight with soldiers in Indian-administered Kashmir, the defense ministry said Friday, following a spate of attacks in the disputed territory.
The two men were killed on Thursday while trying to cross the de facto frontier that divides the Himalayan region between Pakistan and India.
Troops saw the pair crossing over from the Pakistani side through thick foliage, a defense spokesman said in a statement.
“The infiltrating terrorists were challenged, following which they opened fire leading to an intense firefight,” he said.
Kashmir, particularly its southern Hindu-majority region Jammu, has seen a string of battles between insurgents and Indian security forces in the past two months.
Five Indian security personnel were killed on Monday during a firefight with gunmen in Doda forest.
Last month, nine Indian Hindu pilgrims were killed and dozens more wounded when a gunman opened fire on a bus carrying them from a shrine in Reasi district.
Muslim-majority Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence from British rule in 1947, and each side claims it in full.
Rebel groups have waged an insurgency since 1989, demanding independence or merger with Pakistan, in fighting that has killed tens of thousands of civilians, soldiers and rebels.
New Delhi and Islamabad accuse each other of stoking militancy and espionage to undermine each other, and the nuclear-armed rivals have fought multiple conflicts for control of the region.

Topics: Kashmir India

Related

4 Indian soldiers are killed in a gunfight with suspected rebels in disputed Kashmir
World
4 Indian soldiers are killed in a gunfight with suspected rebels in disputed Kashmir
Indian troops battle gunmen in Kashmir, several wounded
World
Indian troops battle gunmen in Kashmir, several wounded

Zelensky makes ‘historic’ address to UK Cabinet

Zelensky makes ‘historic’ address to UK Cabinet
Updated 19 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Zelensky makes ‘historic’ address to UK Cabinet

Zelensky makes ‘historic’ address to UK Cabinet
  • Zelensky gave members of the new Labour government a rundown of the latest situation in Ukraine
  • The Ukrainian president and Starmer had a one-on-one meeting beforehand, in which he thanked Britain for its sustained backing for Kyiv
Updated 19 July 2024
AFP

LONDON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday received a standing ovation from senior ministers as he became the first foreign leader to address the British cabinet in person since 1997.
Zelensky gave members of the new Labour government a rundown of the latest situation in Ukraine after a red-carpet welcome at Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s 10 Downing Street residence and office.
He and Starmer had a one-on-one meeting beforehand, in which he thanked Britain for its sustained backing for Kyiv since Russian forces invaded in February 2022.
“Thank for the invitation, for the privilege, for me to be here,” he told Starmer, who led Labour to victory in elections two weeks ago and has reaffirmed UK support for Ukraine “for as along as it takes.”
Zelensky on Thursday urged European leaders to remain united against Russian aggression, as he seeks more military help, including much-needed air firepower to push back Russian troops.
At Cabinet, dressed in his trademark army fatigues, and flanked on either side by Britain’s Union flag and the blue-and-yellow flag of Ukraine, he renewed his call for help in boosting his country’s “long-range capability.”
“If the restrictions on using Western weapons against Russian military are lifted, we can strike further than just near the border,” he told ministers.
That would allow Ukraine to “not only protect ourselves from any Russian offensives but also secure our frontline positions and cities from Russian bombs,” he added.
International support
NATO member states, including the UK, have been hesitant about Ukraine using Western-supplied weapons such as missiles on targets inside Russia, for fear of escalating the conflict.
Britain has signalled that Ukrainian forces could use UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles for defensive strikes.
“We’re providing weapons to Ukraine for their defense of their sovereign country. And that does not preclude them hitting targets in Russia,” Defense Secretary John Healey told BBC radio.
“But that must be done by the Ukrainians, it must be done within the parameters and the bounds of international humanitarian law,” added Healey, who visited Ukraine within days of his appointment.
The last foreign leader to address the British Cabinet in person was US president Bill Clinton in 1997 after Labour’s Tony Blair swept to power, also in a landslide win over the Conservatives.
Zelensky’s “historic address,” as Starmer called it, came as 44 countries and the European Union agreed to target Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” of tankers seeking to evade sanctions on Russian oil.
The 600 or so vessels — most of them old and unsafe — transport 1.7 million barrels of oil per day, providing funding for the Russian war effort, but also allegedly carrying weapons.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Volodymyr Zelensky

Related

Ukraine’s Zelensky to BBC: We have to work with the US
World
Ukraine’s Zelensky to BBC: We have to work with the US
Ukraine makes humanitarian flour shipment to Palestinians
World
Ukraine makes humanitarian flour shipment to Palestinians

Britain will resume funding to UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA

Britain will resume funding to UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA
Updated 19 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Britain will resume funding to UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA

Britain will resume funding to UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA
  • Britain was one of several countries to halt their funding to UNRWA following accusations by Israel
Updated 19 July 2024
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s new Labour government said on Friday it would resume funding to the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA and called on Israel to allow more aid to enter Gaza.
Britain was one of several countries to halt their funding to the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) following accusations by Israel that some agency staff were involved in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel that triggered the Gaza war.
British foreign minister David Lammy told parliament he was reassured that the agency, which provides education, health and aid to millions of Palestinians, had taken steps to “ensure it meets the highest standards of neutrality” and the government would now provide 21 million pounds ($27.1 million) in new funding.
Lammy said malnutrition in Gaza was now so severe that mothers could not produce breast milk for their children and the rates of diarrhea were 40 times their normal rates and polio had been detected.
“Humanitarian aid is a moral necessity in the face of such a catastrophe, and it is aid agencies who ensure UK support reaches civilians on the ground,” he said.
“UNRWA is absolutely central to these efforts. No other agency can deliver aid at the scale needed.”
Other countries including Japan, Germany, Italy, Australia and Canada have resumed funding to the agency.
Israel accuses UNRWA of complicity with Hamas, saying the militant Islamist group was embedded within the UN agency’s infrastructure.
A review, led by former French foreign minister Catherine Colonna, published in April said Israel had not provided evidence for its accusations that hundreds of are members of militant groups.
In February, Britain’s then-foreign minister David Cameron said he wanted an “absolute guarantee” that UNRWA would not employ staff who were willing to attack Israel.
Cameron was replaced by Lammy as foreign minister following the Labour Party’s July 4 election win.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Labour Party’s lobbyists for Israel press British government to restore UK funding of UNRWA
World
Labour Party’s lobbyists for Israel press British government to restore UK funding of UNRWA
Indonesia boosts funding to UNRWA to $1.2m amid funding crisis
Middle-East
Indonesia boosts funding to UNRWA to $1.2m amid funding crisis

South Korea restarts blaring propaganda broadcasts after Pyongyang flies trash balloons anew

South Korea restarts blaring propaganda broadcasts after Pyongyang flies trash balloons anew
Updated 19 July 2024
AP
Follow

South Korea restarts blaring propaganda broadcasts after Pyongyang flies trash balloons anew

South Korea restarts blaring propaganda broadcasts after Pyongyang flies trash balloons anew
  • The South Korean broadcasts could trigger an angry response from North Korea
Updated 19 July 2024
AP

SEOUL: South Korea said Friday it has restarted blasting propaganda broadcasts into North Korea to retaliate against the North’s latest round of trash-carrying balloon launches, a resumption of Cold War-style tactics that are raising animosities between the rivals.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it used front-line loudspeakers to blare anti-Pyongyang broadcasts over the border between Thursday evening and Friday morning. It said the South Korean military turned on loudspeakers again later Friday as it found out the North was preparing to fly more balloons.
The broadcasts were the first of their kind in about 40 days. The contents of the broadcasts were not immediately known, but previous ones last month reportedly included K-pop songs, weather forecasts and news on Samsung, the biggest South Korean company, as well as outside criticism of the North’s missile program and its crackdown on foreign video.
The South Korean broadcasts could trigger an angry response from North Korea because it is extremely sensitive to any outside attempt to undermine its political system. In 2015, when South Korea restarted loudspeaker broadcasts for the first time in 11 years, North Korea fired artillery rounds across the border, prompting the South to return fire, according to South Korean officials. No casualties were reported.
South Korea’s military said North Korea must be blamed for heightened tensions because it ignored South Korea’s repeated warnings and continued its “despicable” balloon campaigns. The Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the South Korean military will conduct loudspeaker broadcasts in a fuller manner and other stronger steps if North Korea continues provocations like balloon launches.
South Korea’s military earlier said North Korea’s launch on Thursday afternoon was its eighth balloon campaign since late May. About 200 North Korean balloons were found on South Korean soil as of Friday morning, and they mostly carried waste papers, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Previous North Korean-flown balloons carried scraps of cloth, cigarette butts, waste batteries and even manure, though they caused no major damages in South Korea. North Korea said they were sent in response to South Korean activists sending political leaflets to the North via their own balloons.
South Korea responded by suspending a 2018 tension-reduction deal with North Korea, conducting propaganda broadcasts for two hours on June 9 and front-line live-fire military drills at border areas.
Earlier this week, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hinted at flying rubbish-carrying balloons again or launching new countermeasures, saying South Korean balloons have been found again at border and other areas in North Korea. In her statement Tuesday, Kim Yo Jong warned that South Korean “scum” must be ready to pay “a gruesome and dear price.” That raised concerns that North Korea could stage physical provocations, rather than balloon launches.
South Korea’s military said Wednesday it has boosted its readiness to brace for any provocation by North Korea. It said North Korea may fire at incoming South Korean balloons across the border or floating mines downriver.
It wasn’t immediately known whether groups in South Korea have recently scattered leaflets in North Korea. For years, activist groups led by North Korean defectors have used helium-filled balloons to drop anti-North Korean leaflets, USB sticks containing K-pop music and South Korean dramas and US dollar bills in the North.
North Korea views such activities as a serious security threat and challenge to its ban on foreign news for most of its 26 million people. In 2020, North Korea destroyed an unoccupied South Korean-built liaison office on its territory in a furious response to South Korean civilian leafleting campaigns. In 2014, North Korea fired at balloons flying toward its territory and South Korea returned fire, though there were no casualties.
Tensions between the Koreas have heightened in recent years because of North Korea’s missile tests and the expansion of U.S-South Korean military drills that North Korea calls invasion rehearsals. Experts say North Korea’s expanding ties with Russia could embolden Kim Jong Un to stage bigger provocations, particularly ahead of the US presidential election in November.
North Korea’s state media said Friday that Kim met a visiting Russian delegation led by Vice Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko. During the meeting, Kim stressed the need for the two countries’ armies to unite more firmly to defend international peace and justice, according to the North’s official Korean Central News Agency.
In June, Kim met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Pyongyang and signed a deal requiring each country to provide aid to the other if it is attacked and vowed to boost other cooperation. Analysts say the accord represents the strongest connection between the two countries since the end of the Cold War.

Topics: South Korea North Korea

Related

Update South Korea blasts loudspeaker broadcasts after North’s trash balloons
World
South Korea blasts loudspeaker broadcasts after North’s trash balloons
North Korea launching more trash balloons: Seoul military
World
North Korea launching more trash balloons: Seoul military

Widespread technology outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets and companies around world

Widespread technology outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets and companies around world
Updated 19 July 2024
AP
Follow

Widespread technology outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets and companies around world

Widespread technology outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets and companies around world
  • DownDectector, which tracks user-reported disruptions, recorded growing outages in Visa, ADT security and Amazon
  • News outlets in Australia, including the ABC and Sky News, were unable to broadcast on their TV and radio channels
Updated 19 July 2024
AP

WELLINGTON: A widespread Microsoft outage was disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world on Friday.
Escalating disruptions continued hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services.
The website DownDectector, which tracks user-reported internet outages, recorded growing outages in services at Visa, ADT security and Amazon, and airlines including American Airlines and Delta.
News outlets in Australia reported that airlines, telecommunications providers and banks, and media broadcasters were disrupted as they lost access to computer systems. Some New Zealand banks said they were also offline.
Microsoft 365 posted on X that the company was “working on rerouting the impacted traffic to alternate systems to alleviate impact in a more expedient fashion” and that they were “observing a positive trend in service availability.”
The company did not respond to a request for comment. It did not explain the cause of the outage further.
Meanwhile, major disruptions reported by airlines and airports grew.
In the U.S., the FAA said the airlines United, American, Delta and Allegiant had all been grounded.
Airlines, railways and television stations in the United Kingdom were being disrupted by the computer issues. The budget airline Ryanair, train operators TransPennine Express and Govia Thameslink Railway, as well as broadcaster Sky News are among those affected.
“We’re currently experiencing disruption across the network due to a global third party IT outage which is out of our control,’’ Ryanair said. “We advise all passengers to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their scheduled departure time.”
Widespread problems were reported at Australian airports, where lines grew and some passengers were stranded as online check-in services and self-service booths were disabled. Passengers in Melbourne queued for more than an hour to check in.
Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport said on its website that the outage was having a “major impact on flights” to and from the busy European hub. The outage came on one of the busiest days of the year for the airport, at the start of many people’s summer vacations.
In Germany, Berlin Airport said Friday morning that “due to a technical fault, there will be delays in check-in.” It said that flights were suspended until 10 a.m. (0800GMT), without giving details, German news agency dpa reported.
At Rome's Leonardo da Vinci airport, some US-bound flights had posted delays, while others were unaffected.
Australian outages reported on the site included the banks NAB, Commonwealth and Bendigo, and the airlines Virgin Australia and Qantas, as well as internet and phone providers such as Telstra.
News outlets in Australia — including the ABC and Sky News — were unable to broadcast on their TV and radio channels, and reported sudden shutdowns of Windows-based computers. Some news anchors broadcast live online from dark offices, in front of computers showing “blue screens of death.”
Shoppers were unable to pay at some supermarkets and stores due to payment system outages.
The New Zealand banks ASB and Kiwibank said their services were down.
An X user posted a screenshot of an alert from the company Crowdstrike that said the company was aware of “reports of crashes on Windows hosts” related to its Falcon Sensor platform. The alert was posted on a password-protected Crowdstrike site and could not be verified. Crowdstrike did not respond to a request for comment.

Topics: DownDectector

Fix found after Gulf airlines impacted over global IT outage, affecting thousands of passengers

Fix found after Gulf airlines impacted over global IT outage, affecting thousands of passengers
Updated 4 min 13 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Fix found after Gulf airlines impacted over global IT outage, affecting thousands of passengers

Fix found after Gulf airlines impacted over global IT outage, affecting thousands of passengers
  • A faulty update or misconfiguration by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike had led to international tech outages
  • Cybersecurity agencies said there was no information to suggest the outage was a cyber attack
Updated 4 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Air passengers across the Arabian Gulf and around the world faced delays, cancellations and problems checking in as airports and airlines were caught up in a massive IT outage that also affected industries ranging from banks to media companies.

The travel industry was among the hardest hit with airports around the world, including Tokyo, Amsterdam, Berlin and several Spanish airports reporting problems with their systems and delays.

In Saudi Arabia’s capital city Riyadh, King Khalid International Airport reported disruptions on some flights, prompting authorities to set up a plan to use alternative systems.

The airport urged passengers to contact airlines before heading to the airport.

Saudi airline, flynas, reported disruptions in some flights, which led to take-off delays and slow online services.

“The airline is currently working with the service provider and all concerned parties to fix the issue and provide alternative systems to ensure that operations resume as soon as possible,” flynas said in a statement.

The operator of Dubai International Airport, one of the world's busiest airports and hub of Emirates airline, said on Friday the airport was operating normally again after a global system outage affected the check-in process of some airlines.

Dubai Airports said in a statement the outage had impacted some airlines operating from terminals 1 and 2 but that the check-in process had been switched to an alternative system, which allowed normal processes to swiftly resume.

Flydubai, which operates out of Terminal 2, said that its operations had not been impacted.

Etihad Airways, which operates from Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport, similarly said it was operating normally but that there could be limited delays across its network.

In a statement, a spokesman for Wizz Air Abu Dhabi said the company was monitoring closely the ongoing situation with IT outages due to a third-party provider affecting the aviation sector worldwide.

“We advise that all passengers arrive at the airport at least three hours before their scheduled departure time. 

“Our teams are working closely with the relevant stakeholders across our network to ensure a seamless travel experience for all our passengers. Thank you for your patience and co-operation.”

And Kuwait International Airport said some flights had been impacted by the outage.

Carriers, media companies, banks and telecoms firms around the world reported on Friday that system outages were disrupting their operations.

A spokesperson for the Dubai-based national carrier Emirates said they were aware of the global IT disruption and are monitoring the situation closely.

“At this time, there has been no impact on Emirates’ flight operations,” she added.

But warned: “There may be delays to some flight timings later today, due to knock-on effects from delayed departures from some airports around our network.”

“Customers can check our website and app for the latest flight information, and are advised to update their contact details on their booking.”

In a statement released on social media platform X, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said some of its systems had been impacted by the outage.

“Please be informed of a global technical issue that has affected some of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ electronic systems, including MoFA’s attestation service. We advise users to refrain from conducting any transactions until this issue is resolved,” the statement read.

 

 

International airlines, including Ryanair, Europe’s largest airline by passenger numbers, warned of problems with their booking systems and other disruptions.

The Saudi Data & AI Auhthority confirmed it had not been affected by the outage.

In a statement posted on X it said: “SDAIA confirms that its systems and the national systems hosted by it in the Kingdom are not affected by the technical failure that struck most countries of the world today.”

 

 

In  a statement, Crowdstrike holdings said it was actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for windows hosts. “Issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed,” the statement said.

According to an alert sent by Crowdstrike to its clients and reviewed by Reuters, the company’s “Falcon Sensor” software was causing Microsoft Windows to crash and display a blue screen, known informally as the “Blue Screen of Death”.
The alert, which was sent at 0530 GMT on Friday, also shared a manual workaround to rectify the issue.

FASTFACT

Who are CrowdStrike?

The vast cybersecurity company does business globally, selling software and investigates major hacks. The company also helps run cybersecurity investigations for the US government. Most notably the company investigated the Russian hack of Democratic National Committee computers during the 2016 US election.

The Swiss Federal Office for Cyber ​​Security (BACS) confirmed that a faulty update or misconfiguration by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike had led to international tech outages. “The BACS is aware of the outages mentioned and has received corresponding reports from various companies and critical infrastructures,” the BACS said in a statement.
“A faulty update or misconfiguration by CrowdStrike is leading to these system outages. The BACS is in contact with the companies affected.”

However, cybersecurity agencies said there was no information to suggest the outage was a cyber security incident.

The office of Australia's National Cyber Security Coordinator Michelle McGuinness and France’s cybersecurity agency said there was no evidence that a global IT outage was caused by a cyberattack.

“The teams are fully mobilised to identify and support the affected entities in France and to understand... the origin of this outage,” the national cybersecurity agency (ANSSI) said, adding “There is no evidence to suggest that this outage is the result of a cyberattack.”
The outages rippled far and wide, wreaking havoc on global computer systems. Microsoft users worldwide, including banks and airlines, reported widespread outages, hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing the issue which affected access to Microsoft 365 apps and services.

The UAE foreign ministry said the global cyber outage had affected some of its electronic systems and it advised users to avoid any transactions till the issue has been resolved. It urged citizens abroad to contact their airlines before heading to the airports to avoid delays.

The UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority issued a statement, warning Crowdstrike users of a “technical issue” with the “software update.”

“We advise users of the program to hold off on any updates or downloads of CrowdStrike software until the issue is resolved.”

 

Major travel disruptions

Major US air carriers including Delta, United and American Airlines grounded all flights early on Friday over a communication issue, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

“All... flights regardless of destination” were grounded due to the “communication issues,” the FAA said in a notice to airlines.

The UK’s largest rail franchise was facing “widespread IT issues” on its four train lines said, warning of possible cancellations.
“We are currently experiencing widespread IT issues across our entire network”, the four lines operated by Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) posted on X.

Other transport systems across the UK and Ireland faced similar IT issues, with Ryanair experiencing disruption due to “a global third party IT outage”.

British airports including London Luton and Edinburgh warned of longer waiting times for passengers because of the glitch, while Sky News television was temporarily off air.

Passengers at Britain’s Edinburgh Airport were unable to use automated boarding pass scanners, and monitors at security displayed a message saying “server offline”, a Reuters witness reported.

Edinburgh Airport was checking boarding passes manually, the witness said.

A health booking system used by doctors in England was also offline, medical officials said on X on Friday.

The global outage was not being treated as a malicious act, a UK government security source said.
The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said security experts were not treating it as a cyber-related security issue.

Similarly, passengers at Dusseldorf airport are facing disruptions to Eurowings’ check-in and boarding processes due to the malfunction.

Hong Kong Airport Authority said airlines affected by a Microsoft outage had switched to manual check-in and flight operations have not been affected.

Three Indian airlines announced disruptions to their booking systems on Friday, matching widespread technical problems reported by flight operators around the world.

“Our systems are currently impacted by a Microsoft outage,” budget carrier IndiGo said in a post on social media platform X, with airlines Akasa Air and SpiceJet also reporting technical issues.

Turkish Airlines cancelled 84 flights after the IT outage, while Air France said it also suffered IT disruption, but not at Paris airports.

Spanish airport operator Aena on Friday also reported a computer systems “incident” at all Spanish airports which may cause flight delays.

“We are working to solve it as soon as possible. Meanwhile, operations are continuing with manual systems,” the airport operator said in a post on X platform.

In Berlin, airport authorities have halted all flights until 10 a.m. (0800 GMT) due to a technical fault, a spokesperson said.

Earlier on Friday, airport operator BER said in a post on social media platform X that check-ins were delayed due to the error.

The spokesperson did not give details about the nature of the problem.

Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, one of Europe’s busiest hubs, was also affected by the global cyber outage, a spokesperson said.

“The outage has an impact on flights flying from and to Schiphol,” he said, adding that it was not yet clear how many flights were affected.

The outage also wrought havoc on IT systems across Australia on Friday, with the country’s national broadcaster, its largest international airport, and a major telecommunications company reporting issues.

Australia’s National Cyber Security Coordinator said the “large-scale technical outage” was caused by an issue with a “third-party software platform.”

National broadcaster ABC said its systems had been crippled by a “major” glitch.

Photos posted online showed large queues forming at Sydney Airport, which said some airline operations and terminal services had been affected.

Some self-checkout terminals at one of the country’s largest supermarket chains displayed error messages.

Telecommunications firm Telstra also said some of its systems had been disrupted.

Major companies report outage

The website DownDectector, which tracks user-reported Internet outages, recorded growing outages in services at Visa, ADT security and Amazon, and airlines including American Airlines and Delta.

Microsoft 365 posted on X that the company was “working on rerouting the impacted traffic to alternate systems to alleviate impact in a more expedient fashion” and that they were “observing a positive trend in service availability.”

Australian outages reported on the site included the banks NAB, Commonwealth and Bendigo, and the airlines Virgin Australia and Qantas, as well as Internet and phone providers such as Telstra.

News outlets in Australia — including the ABC and Sky News — were unable to broadcast on their TV and radio channels, and reported sudden shutdowns of Windows-based computers.

With Agencies

Topics: Australia Spain UK

Related

Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads down in widespread outage
Media
Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads down in widespread outage
Meta’s Facebook, Instagram back up after global outage
Pakistan
Meta’s Facebook, Instagram back up after global outage

Latest updates

Majarra acquires Arabic AI startup Lableb
Majarra acquires Arabic AI startup Lableb
Zelensky makes ‘historic’ address to UK Cabinet
Zelensky makes ‘historic’ address to UK Cabinet
7 talking points from USA Basketball Showcase in Abu Dhabi
7 talking points from USA Basketball Showcase in Abu Dhabi
IMF welcomes Saudi recalibrations on Vision 2030 projects
IMF welcomes Saudi recalibrations on Vision 2030 projects
UN: Talks with Sudan warring parties ‘encouraging’
UN: Talks with Sudan warring parties ‘encouraging’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.