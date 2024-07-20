You are here

  • Home
  • Senegal detains boat carrying 200 migrants

Senegal detains boat carrying 200 migrants

Senegal detains boat carrying 200 migrants
A man walks past pirogues in Fass Boye on August 17, 2023 after a pirogue capsized off the coast of Cape Verde. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2ctmx

Updated 11 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Senegal detains boat carrying 200 migrants

Senegal detains boat carrying 200 migrants
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP
Follow

DAKAR: Senegal’s army said Saturday that it had intercepted a boat carrying over 200 migrants trying to reach Europe, after nearly 90 died when attempting the dangerous Atlantic crossing earlier this month.
The boat intercepted by the patrol boat in fishing waters near Lompoul in northwest Senegal on Friday was carrying 202 people, including five women and a minor, the army posted on X.
In early July, a boat carrying around 170 people who set off from Senegal capsized off the coast of Mauritania, killing nearly 90 people.
The disaster prompted Senegal’s President Ousmane Sonko to urge people not to risk the Atlantic Ocean’s currents in overcrowded vessels that often are not seaworthy.
But the route is increasingly used as authorities step up surveillance in the Mediterranean.
“I once again make a plea to the young: your solution is not to be found in boats,” Sonko told a crowd of youths in Saint-Louis.
“The future of the world is in Africa... the only continent that still has the significant scope for progress and growth.”
According to the Spanish NGO Caminando Fronteras, more than 5,000 people died trying to reach Spain by sea in the first five months of this year, representing the highest daily average toll since it began keeping records in 2007.

Topics: Senegal migrants Africa

Two killed in overnight strikes on Ukraine

Two killed in overnight strikes on Ukraine
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Two killed in overnight strikes on Ukraine

Two killed in overnight strikes on Ukraine
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

KYIV: At least two people were killed and four wounded in a Russian airstrike overnight on Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, the regional prosecutor said Saturday.
“Around 3:15 in the morning the enemy launched a missile attack on the town of Barvinkove, in Izium district,” the prosecutor said in a statement.
It listed the dead as two men aged 48 and 69 and said around 50 buildings were damaged in the strike, apparently by three Russian Iskander missiles.
Another strike hit an agricultural business in the village of Oleksiivka, it said, though there were no reported casualties.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been urging his nation’s allies to step up air defense support to be able to intercept Russian missiles and drones raining down daily on the country over nearly 30 months of conflict.
The death toll in a Russian strike Friday on a playground in the southern city of Mykolaiv rose to four, including one child, with 24 injured, its mayor Oleksander Senkevitch posted on Telegram.

Topics: Ukraine-Russia crisis

King Salman Global Academy spotlights India’s role in promoting Arabic language

King Salman Global Academy spotlights India’s role in promoting Arabic language
Updated 2 min 30 sec ago
Follow

King Salman Global Academy spotlights India’s role in promoting Arabic language

King Salman Global Academy spotlights India’s role in promoting Arabic language
  • KSGAAL is hosting Arabic Language Month for Indian students and teachers
  • Initiative is in line with Human Capability Development Program of Vision 2030
Updated 2 min 30 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India plays a significant role in promoting the Arabic language in the wake of growing commercial exchanges with Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s top linguistic institution has said, as it conducted a series of programs for Indian scholars and learners.

Students and lecturers from the Indian universities and colleges that teach Arabic courses are taking part in training sessions, workshops and competitions as part of the Arabic Language Month organized by the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language.

The event, which aims to develop and improve the teaching of Arabic for non-native speakers in the world’s most populous nation, began online in late June and runs until July 26.

The main host is Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, which has been teaching Arabic for decades.

“India plays a significant role in promoting the Arabic language, driven by a growing demand for learning Arabic within its vast and diverse human, linguistic and cultural landscape,” KSGAAL Secretary-General Dr. Abdullah bin Saleh Al-Washmi told Arab News on Friday.

“Despite India’s diverse multilingual landscape, there is a growing interest in learning Arabic, fueled by increasing commercial activities and cultural exchanges.”

The Arabic Language Month in India features a range of educational activities led by Saudi linguists affiliated with the KSGAAL — from competitions and workshops to enhance Arabic language teaching curricula at different educational institutions, to specialized sessions for instructors to familiarize them with the most recent teaching methodology.

“These activities are conducted in different educational institutions across India, with the primary goal of fostering stronger relationships with Indian universities that have an interest in teaching Arabic,” Al-Washmi said.

“Moreover, the Arabic Language Month serves as a platform to highlight the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s efforts in promoting and teaching the Arabic language through innovative methods. This initiative is in line with the objectives of the Human Capability Development Program, a key component of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

Upholding and promoting the Arabic language is part of the Vision 2030 transformation strategy, which also focuses on the development of skills and academia.

“The program also focuses on enhancing the teaching skills of Arabic language educators, both locally and globally, particularly in non-native speaking communities,” Al-Washmi said.

“These initiatives include supporting modern activities for teaching Arabic to non-native speakers, enhancing the teaching competencies of instructors, and organizing scientific competitions to discover and encourage individuals with linguistic talents.”

Topics: King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language (KSAA) Saudi Arabia India

Related

Special Why Saudi Arabia, UAE top young Indian globetrotters’ destination lists video
World
Why Saudi Arabia, UAE top young Indian globetrotters’ destination lists
Special How Saudi Arabia and its Asian partners are driving green development ahead of COP29 graphic
Saudi Arabia
How Saudi Arabia and its Asian partners are driving green development ahead of COP29

China bridge collapse kills 11, leaves more than 30 missing

China bridge collapse kills 11, leaves more than 30 missing
Updated 53 min 37 sec ago
AFP
Follow

China bridge collapse kills 11, leaves more than 30 missing

China bridge collapse kills 11, leaves more than 30 missing
Updated 53 min 37 sec ago
AFP

BEIJING: A bridge collapse caused by torrential rains in northern China killed 11 people and left more than 30 missing, state media said Saturday.
Large parts of northern and central China have been battered in recent days by rains that have caused flooding and significant damage.
The bridge in the northwestern Shaanxi province buckled “due to a sudden downpour and flash floods” around 8:40 p.m. on Friday (1240 GMT), according to state news agency Xinhua.
All 11 victims in the city of Shangluo were found inside five vehicles that were recovered from the river below the bridge, state broadcaster CCTV said.
More than 30 people remained missing after the highway bridge collapsed into the water, the broadcaster said.
Images on state television showed a partially submerged section of the bridge with the river rushing over it.
One witness told local media that he had approached the bridge but that other drivers started “yelling at me to brake and stop the car.”
“A truck in front of me didn’t stop” and fell into the water, the witness, surnamed Meng, said.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged “all-out rescue and relief efforts” to find those still missing, Xinhua said.
In the southwestern province of Sichuan, more than 30 people were reported missing on Saturday after a violent thunderstorm caused flash flooding in the town of Ya’an, according to CCTV.
On Friday, state media reported at least five people dead and eight missing after the rains sparked flooding and mudslides in Shaanxi’s Baoji city.
State television broadcast images of neighborhoods completely flooded by muddy water, with excavators and residents attempting to clear the damage.
The semi-desert province of Gansu, which neighbors Shaanxi, and Henan in central China were also hit by heavy rains this week.
In Henan’s Nanyang city, the equivalent of a year’s worth of rain fell at the start of the week, CCTV said.
And in Sichuan province, two people were reported killed and seven others missing Friday after heavy rain triggered landslides, Xinhua said.
China is enduring a summer of extreme weather, with heavy rains across the east and south coming as much of the north has sweltered in successive heatwaves.
Climate change, which scientists say is exacerbated by greenhouse gas emissions, is making these types of extreme weather phenomena more frequent and more intense.
In May, a highway in southern China collapsed after days of rain, leaving 48 dead.
This month, a tornado passed through a town in eastern China killing one, injuring 79 and causing significant damage.

Related

Donald Trump says Taiwan ‘should pay’ US for defense against China
World
Donald Trump says Taiwan ‘should pay’ US for defense against China
Beijing, Manila establish hotline to prevent clashes in disputed South China Sea
World
Beijing, Manila establish hotline to prevent clashes in disputed South China Sea

Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc
Updated 20 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc
  • King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh posted a video of smooth airport operations shortly after the IT outage was fixed
  • Dubai Airports said operations were back to normal after the outage affected the check-in process for some airlines
Updated 20 July 2024
Arab News

PARIS: Airlines were gradually coming back online Saturday after global carriers, banks and financial institutions were thrown into turmoil by one of the biggest IT crashes in recent years, caused by an update to an antivirus program.
King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh posted a video of smooth airport operations shortly after the IT outage was fixed.

 


Dubai Airports said in a statement that operations were back to normal after the outage affected the check-in process for some airlines in Terminals 1 and 2.
“The affected airlines promptly switched to an alternate system, allowing normal check-in operations to resume swiftly,” the statement read.

 


Similarly, Kuwait International Airport reported resumption of flight operations and the technical systems of all airlines. “The swift response and activation of the emergency plan, approved by the civial aviation, helped mitigate the negative impact of this outage,” said the statement.
Passenger crowds had swelled at airports on Friday to wait for news as dozens of flights were canceled and operators struggled to keep services on track, after an update to a program operating on Microsoft Windows crashed systems worldwide.
Multiple US airlines and airports across Asia said they were now resuming operations, with check-in services restored in Hong Kong, South Korea and Thailand, and mostly back to normal in India, Indonesia and at Singapore’s Changi Airport as of Saturday afternoon.
“The check-in systems have come back to normal (at Thailand’s five major airports). There are no long queues at the airports as we experienced yesterday,” Airports of Thailand president Keerati Kitmanawat told reporters at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok.
Microsoft said the issue began at 1900 GMT on Thursday, affecting Windows users running the CrowdStrike Falcon cybersecurity software.
CrowdStrike said it had rolled out a fix for the problem and the company’s boss, George Kurtz, told US news channel CNBC he wanted to “personally apologize to every organization, every group and every person who has been impacted.”
It also said it could take a few days to return to normal.
US President Joe Biden’s team was talking to CrowdStrike and those affected by the glitch “and is standing by to provide assistance as needed,” the White House said in a statement.
“Our understanding is that flight operations have resumed across the country, although some congestion remains,” a senior US administration official said.
Reports from the Netherlands and Britain suggested health services might have been affected by the disruption, meaning the full impact might not yet be known.
Media companies were also hit, with Britain’s Sky News saying the glitch had ended its Friday morning news broadcasts, and Australia’s ABC similarly reporting major difficulties.
By Saturday, services in Australia had mostly returned to normal, but Sydney Airport was still reporting flight delays.
Australian authorities warned of an increase in scam and phishing attempts following the outage, including people offering to help reboot computers and asking for personal information or credit card details.
Banks in Kenya and Ukraine reported issues with their digital services, while some mobile phone carriers were disrupted and customer services in a number of companies went down.
“The scale of this outage is unprecedented, and will no doubt go down in history,” said Junade Ali of Britain’s Institution of Engineering and Technology, adding that the last incident approaching the same scale was in 2017.
Manual check-ins
While some airports halted all flights, in others airline staff resorted to manual check-ins for passengers, leading to long lines and frustrated travelers.
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) initially ordered all flights grounded “regardless of destination,” though airlines later said they were re-establishing their services and working through the backlog.
India’s largest airline Indigo said operations had been “resolved,” in a statement posted on X.
“While the outage has been resolved and our systems are back online, we are diligently working to resume normal operations, and we expect this process to extend into the weekend,” the carrier said Saturday.
A passenger told AFP that the situation was returning to normal at Delhi Airport by midnight on Saturday with only slight delays in international flights.
Low-cost carrier AirAsia said it was still trying to get back online, and had been “working around the clock toward recovering its departure control systems (DCS)” after the global outage. It recommended passengers arrive early at airports and be ready for “manual check-in” at airline counters.
Chinese state media said Beijing’s airports had not been affected.
In Europe, major airports including Berlin, which had suspended all flights earlier on Friday, said departures and arrivals were resuming.
Companies experience disruptions
Companies were left patching up their systems and trying to assess the damage, even as officials tried to tamp down panic by ruling out foul play.
CrowdStrike’s Kurtz said in a statement his teams were “fully mobilized” to help affected customers and “a fix has been deployed.”
But Oli Buckley, a professor at Britain’s Loughborough University, was one of many experts who questioned the ease of rolling out a proper fix.
“While experienced users can implement the workaround, expecting millions to do so is impractical,” he said.
Other experts said the incident should prompt a widespread reconsideration of how reliant societies are on a handful of tech companies for such an array of services.
“We need to be aware that such software can be a common cause of failure for multiple systems at the same time,” said John McDermid, a professor at York University in Britain.
He said infrastructure should be designed “to be resilient against such common cause problems.”

With AFP

 

Topics: air travel

Related

Update Fix found after Gulf airlines and passengers impacted by global IT outage video
World
Fix found after Gulf airlines and passengers impacted by global IT outage
CrowdStrike: cybersecurity giant behind global outage
World
CrowdStrike: cybersecurity giant behind global outage

Bangladesh soldiers out in force as PM cancels foreign trip

Bangladesh soldiers out in force as PM cancels foreign trip
Updated 20 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Bangladesh soldiers out in force as PM cancels foreign trip

Bangladesh soldiers out in force as PM cancels foreign trip
  • Police fire was the cause of more than half of the deaths reported so far this week, based on descriptions given to AFP by hospital staff
Updated 20 July 2024
AFP

DHAKA: Soldiers were out in force Saturday in cities around Bangladesh after another day of lethal clashes between student protesters and police prompted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to cancel foreign visits.
This week’s violence has killed at least 105 people so far, according to an AFP count of victims reported by hospitals, and poses a significant challenge to Hasina’s autocratic government after 15 years in office.
A government curfew went into effect at midnight and the premier’s office asked the military to deploy troops after police again failed to subdue mayhem.
“The government has decided to impose a curfew and deploy the military in aid of the civilian authorities,” Hasina’s press secretary Nayeemul Islam Khan told AFP.
Streets of the capital Dhaka were almost deserted at daybreak, with troops on foot and in armored personnel carriers patrolling the sprawling megacity of 20 million.
Several rickshaw drivers downtown who ignored the curfew were told by police to return home.
The curfew will remain in effect until 10:00 am (0400 GMT) Sunday, private broadcaster Channel 24 reported.
Hasina had been due to leave the country on Sunday for a planned diplomatic tour but abandoned her plans after a week of escalating violence.
“She has canceled her Spain and Brazil tours due to the prevailing situation, her press secretary Nayeemul Islam Khan told AFP.
Near-daily marches this month have called for an end to a quota system that reserves more than half of civil service posts for specific groups, including children of veterans from the country’s 1971 liberation war against Pakistan.
Critics say the scheme benefits children of pro-government groups that back Hasina, 76, who has ruled the country since 2009 and won her fourth consecutive election in January after a vote without genuine opposition.
Hasina’s government is accused by rights groups of misusing state institutions to entrench its hold on power and stamp out dissent, including by the extrajudicial killing of opposition activists.
Police fire was the cause of more than half of the deaths reported so far this week, based on descriptions given to AFP by hospital staff.
“The rising death toll is a shocking indictment of the absolute intolerance shown by the Bangladeshi authorities to protest and dissent,” Babu Ram Pant of Amnesty International said in a statement.
Authorities imposed a nationwide Internet shutdown on Thursday which remains in effect, severely hampering communication in and out of Bangladesh.

Topics: Bangladesh

Related

Bangladesh soldiers out in force as PM cancels foreign trip
World
Bangladesh soldiers out in force as PM cancels foreign trip
Saudi Arabia’s Mawhiba ties up with UNESCO to promote STEM education in Arab countries
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Mawhiba ties up with UNESCO to promote STEM education in Arab countries

Latest updates

Senegal detains boat carrying 200 migrants
Senegal detains boat carrying 200 migrants
Turkiye’s Erdogan says ‘no benefit’ in resuming UN-led Cyprus talks
Turkiye’s Erdogan says ‘no benefit’ in resuming UN-led Cyprus talks
Two killed in overnight strikes on Ukraine
Two killed in overnight strikes on Ukraine
King Salman Global Academy spotlights India’s role in promoting Arabic language
King Salman Global Academy spotlights India’s role in promoting Arabic language
PUBG Mobile makes highly anticipated Esports World Cup debut
PUBG Mobile makes highly anticipated Esports World Cup debut

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.