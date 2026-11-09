RIYADH: Saudi artificial intelligence company Humain has secured financing agreements worth up to SR2.5 billion ($667 million) from the National Infrastructure Fund, or Infra, to expand computing capacity and build power infrastructure for data centres in the Kingdom.



The agreements build on a framework announced in Davos in January that outlined non-binding financing terms of up to $1.2 billion for the development of up to 250 megawatts of AI data centre capacity.

Signed in Riyadh, the latest agreements are the first financing transactions under the fund’s AI Data Center Financing Program and build on the January framework, according to the Saudi Press Agency.



The deals come as Saudi Arabia accelerates its push to become a regional hub for AI, investing in data centres, computing infrastructure and advanced AI models.

Humain plans to deploy 3 gigawatts of AI data centre capacity by 2030 to meet growing regional and international demand for computing power.



Humain CEO Tareq Amin said: “AI infrastructure is becoming foundational to the next generation of computing, and scaling it requires both significant investment and the infrastructure to support it.”



He added: “These facilities with Infra will help accelerate the deployment of advanced computing capacity and the power infrastructure required to support it.

“At Humain, we are focused on building and operating AI infrastructure at scale, while developing the technologies and platforms that enable organizations and customers globally to put AI to work.”



Computing and power



The first facility, worth up to SR1.1 billion, will support the purchase and deployment of graphics processing units, representing an information technology load of approximately 25 MW.



The second, worth up to SR1.4 billion, will finance power infrastructure for Humain’s Saudi data centres, including substations, transmission infrastructure and connections to the electricity grid.



That infrastructure is designed to accommodate future data centre expansion with IT loads of up to 1 GW, helping attract developers, large-scale computing operators and institutional investors.



Esmail Al-Sallom, CEO of Infra, said: “Through these agreements, we aim to unlock investment well beyond Infra’s own commitment.”



He added: “Supporting Humain’s computing deployment alongside essential power infrastructure helps prepare a broader pipeline of data center projects for investment. Our role is to strengthen project readiness and bankability, with commercial viability and economic value guiding how we deploy our capital.”

Expansion plans

The January framework also included plans to explore a jointly anchored AI data centre investment platform designed to attract local and international institutional investors.



The financing agreements follow a separate ownership transaction completed on Nov. 1, under which Saudi Aramco acquired a 49 percent stake in Humain through a wholly owned subsidiary, while the Public Investment Fund retained 51 percent.



That transaction involves approximately SR9.9 billion in cash contributions from Aramco during 2026, alongside AI, computing and digital assets.