RIYADH: More than 37,000 research projects have been registered by Saudi students for the research track, known as Ibdaa, of the National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity 2027, setting a new record for the competition, organizers announced.

The figure represents a 7.83 percent increase compared to last year’s edition, with 2,687 more projects submitted than the 34,321 registered in 2026, according to Mawhiba, the non-profit hub enabling giftedness and creativity in the Kingdom.

The projects are now undergoing virtual evaluation, which will continue until Nov. 16, followed by online judging interviews. Projects selected for the central exhibitions are expected to be announced ahead of the exhibitions in December, with the National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity finals scheduled for January 2027.

The previous edition, Ibdaa 2026, set a Guinness World Record, highlighting the growing scale of student participation in scientific research and innovation.

Meanwhile, 14,328 students have qualified for the next stage of the National Science and Mathematics Olympiad following the first round of examinations, which originally attracted more than 74,000 participants.

The qualifiers include 7,350 girls and 6,978 boys, competing across mathematics, science, physics, chemistry, biology, and computer science. They represent 18 education administrations across the Kingdom, with Riyadh accounting for the largest number of qualifiers at 2,005 students. Jeddah followed with 1,631, while the Eastern Province recorded 1,622.

The selected students will proceed through further competitive and training stages, with the top performers eventually chosen to represent Saudi Arabia at international science Olympiads.

Mawhiba and the Ministry of Education previously announced that more than 444,000 students from nearly 11,000 schools across the Kingdom had registered for the inaugural National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity. Of those, approximately 344,000 enrolled in Ibdaa, while 100,000 registered for NSMO.

Organized in partnership with the Ministry of Education, the National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity aims to identify and nurture gifted students, develop their scientific, research, and innovation capabilities, and prepare them to compete in international scientific Olympiads and exhibitions.