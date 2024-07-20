Gaza hospital says newborn saved from dead mother’s womb

You are here

War on Gaza

Air strikes on two homes in Gaza City in the north each left six dead, according to the civil defense agency and paramedics. (File/Reuters)
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP
  • Doctors were unable to save the mother, but performed an ultrasound that detected the baby’s heartbeat
  • They quickly staged an emergency cesarean section “and extracted the fetus”
GAZA: A Gaza hospital said Saturday it saved a baby boy from his mother’s womb after she died from wounds sustained in an Israeli strike.
Ola Adnan Harb Al-Kurd, who was nine months pregnant, barely survived a punishing night of missile strikes that rescue services across the Hamas-run territory said killed more than 24 people, including six members of the same family.
But by the time Kurd reached Al-Awda Hospital, she was “almost dead,” according to surgeon Akram Hussein.
Doctors were unable to save the mother, but performed an ultrasound that detected the baby’s heartbeat.
They quickly staged an emergency cesarean section “and extracted the fetus,” the surgeon told AFP.
The newborn was initially in critical condition, but after receiving oxygen and medical attention was stabilized, said Raed Al-Saudi, head of the hospital’s obstetrics and gynaecology department.
He was placed in an incubator and transferred to Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir el-Balah.
Kurd was among three women and a child killed by an Israeli missile fired on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, according to a medical official at Al-Awda Hospital. Her husband was also wounded in the strike on the family home.
Israel has not confirmed individual strikes, but a military statement said troops were “conducting targeted raids on terrorist infrastructure sites” in central Gaza.
Israel has stepped up its offensive in several parts of the territory in line with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s order to increase pressure on Hamas following the Palestinian militants’ attacks on southern Israel on October 7.
One man was killed in a drone hit while riding a bicycle on a street near the southern city of Khan Yunis, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.
Air strikes on two homes in Gaza City in the north each left six dead, according to the civil defense agency and paramedics.
Israel’s military statement said “troops eliminated a number of terrorists in several different encounters” and had launched an operation on the Tal Al-Sultan refugee camp near the southern city of Rafah.
The war in Gaza has made childbirth increasingly perilous, with pregnant women facing not only near-daily strikes that hamper access to health facilities, but also widespread food insecurity, degrading sanitary conditions and water scarcity.
The few hospitals that are still working have been stretched to breaking point, according to humanitarian groups.
Pre-term deliveries and maternal complications, including eclampsia, haemorrhage and sepsis, have been rising, Doctors Without Borders said this week.

Australia calls for ‘concrete steps’ on Israeli settler violence after ICJ apartheid ruling

Australia calls for ‘concrete steps’ on Israeli settler violence after ICJ apartheid ruling
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
Australia calls for ‘concrete steps’ on Israeli settler violence after ICJ apartheid ruling

Australia calls for ‘concrete steps’ on Israeli settler violence after ICJ apartheid ruling
  • FM Penny Wong says visas will be denied to settlers, reiterates need for two-state solution
  • International Court of Justice calls for end to occupation, reparations for ‘internationally wrongful acts’
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

 

LONDON: Australia has called on Israel to do more to stop violence by settlers in the Occupied Territories after the International Court of Justice ruled that Israel is responsible for overseeing an apartheid system.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Israel needs to take “concrete steps” to end “extremist settler activity,” adding in a statement published on X that Canberra considers the occupation a “significant obstacle” to peace in the region.

“We respect the independence of the court and its critical role in upholding international law and the rules-based order,” Wong’s statement read.

“We are carefully considering the detail of the ICJ opinion to fully understand the conclusions reached.”

She said Australia will deny travel visas into the country to anyone identified as a settler. “A just and enduring peace will require the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people to self-determination to be realised,” she added.

“We want to see concrete steps taken by Israel to cease the expansion of settlements and to respond to extremist settler activity.”

In its non-bonding advisory opinion, the ICJ said Israel should end the occupation “as rapidly as possible” and take steps to fund reparations for “internationally wrongful acts.”

Its publication follows a request in 2022 by the UN General Assembly to assess legal consequences of Israeli policy in the Occupied Territories.

Tirana Hassan, executive director of Human Rights Watch, said in a statement: “In a historic ruling the International Court of Justice has found multiple and serious international law violations by Israel towards Palestinians in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including, for the first time, finding Israel responsible for apartheid. 

“The court has placed responsibility with all states and the United Nations to end these violations of international law.

“The ruling should be yet another wake up call for the United States to end its egregious policy of defending Israel’s oppression of Palestinians and prompt a thorough reassessment in other countries as well.”

Updated 20 July 2024
AP
13 Palestinians killed in central Gaza strikes as ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas grind on

13 Palestinians killed in central Gaza strikes as ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas grind on
  • Palestinian ambulance teams said the three strikes that hit Nuseirat Refugee Camp and Bureij Refugee Camp
Updated 20 July 2024
AP

DEIR AL-BALAH: At least 13 people were killed in three Israeli airstrikes that hit refugee camps in central Gaza overnight into Saturday, according to Palestinians health officials, as ceasefire talks in Cairo appear to make progress.
Among the dead in Nuseirat Refugee Camp and Bureij Refugee Camp were three children and one woman, according to Palestinian ambulance teams that transported the bodies to the nearby Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital. The 13 corpses were counted by AP journalists at the hospital.
The latest casualties follow a rare moment of hope in war ravaged Gaza, after a medical teams recovered a live baby from a heavily pregnant Palestinian mother killed in an airstrike that hit her home in Nuseirat late Thursday evening.
Heavily pregnant Ola Al-Kurd, 25, was killed along with six others in the blast, but was quickly rushed by emergency workers to Al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza in the hope of saving the unborn child. Hours later, doctors told The Associated Press that a baby boy had been delivered.
The still-unnamed newborn is stable but has suffered from a shortage of oxygen and has been placed in an incubator, said Dr. Khalil Dajran. The baby boy’s father was wounded in the same strike, but survived.
Since October, Israel has killed more than 38,900 Palestinian, according to the territory’s Health Ministry. The attack on Gaza has created a humanitarian catastrophe in the coastal Palestinian territory, displaced most of its 2.3 million population and triggered widespread hunger.
In April, a premature Palestinian baby was rescued from her dead mother’s womb but died days later.
In Cairo, international mediators, including the United States, are continuing to push Israel and Hamas toward a phased deal that would halt the fighting and free about 120 hostages in Gaza.
On Friday, the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, said a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel that will release Israeli hostages captive by the group in Gaza are “inside the 10-yard line,” but added “we know that anything in the last 10 yards are the hardest.”
Fruitless stop-and-start negotiations between the warring sides have been underway since November’s one-week ceasefire, with both Hamas and Israel repeatedly accusing each other of scuppering the effort as it approaches a deal.

UKMTO reports two attacks northwest of Yemen’s Mokha, minor damage to vessel

UKMTO reports two attacks northwest of Yemen’s Mokha, minor damage to vessel
Updated 20 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

UKMTO reports two attacks northwest of Yemen’s Mokha, minor damage to vessel

UKMTO reports two attacks northwest of Yemen’s Mokha, minor damage to vessel
  • After the attack, the vessel kept maneuvering at maximum speed to escape as it was waiting support from a warship
Updated 20 July 2024
Reuters

SANAA: The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Saturday it had received a report of two attacks on a vessel 64 nautical miles (118.5 km) northwest of Yemen’s Mokha, causing slight damage.
It said the captain of the vessel reported attacks by an Uncrewed Aerial System, which exploded close to the vessel and by an Uncrewed Surface Vessel, which also exploded nearby.
A maritime security source told Reuters that the vessel, which has been identified as a Liberia-flagged container ship was attacked by a skiff and drones. After the attack it kept maneuvering at maximum speed to escape as it was waiting support from a warship.
The captain has “subsequently reported further UAS sightings,” adding that “both the vessel and the crew are safe,” UKMTO said.
It earlier reported another attack that occurred 83 nautical miles southeast of Yemen’s Aden late on Friday, in which a Singapore-flagged vessel was damaged by a Houthi strike. That incident was still under investigation, UKMTO said.
Shipping company Asiatic Lloyd that owns and operates the ship said in a statement on Saturday that its crew and armed guards on board were all safe and the vessel, which was on its way from Berbera in Somalia to Colombo in Sri Lanka, docked at an unnamed port to asses the damage and plan repairs.

EU Middle East envoy vows to push for two-state solution

EU Middle East envoy vows to push for two-state solution
Updated 20 July 2024
AFP
Follow

EU Middle East envoy vows to push for two-state solution

EU Middle East envoy vows to push for two-state solution
  • The European bloc was only nine members then and Koopmans acknowledged divisions within the 27 existing members on the Middle East strife
Updated 20 July 2024
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s stubborn opposition to a Palestinian state does not deter the European Union’s Middle East peace envoy from believing a two-state solution remains achievable.
Sven Koopmans, in an interview with AFP, said with the Gaza war ongoing and Israel needing international support, Netanyahu’s government cannot indefinitely disregard European views on resolving the conflict.
Netanyahu and some ministers in his right-wing government staunchly oppose the creation of a Palestinian state.
“I think that recently he was very explicit about rejecting the two-state solution,” Koopmans said.
“Now, that means that he has a different point of view from much of the rest of the world.”
The Dutch diplomat said one side’s rejection of “the outcome that we believe is necessary” does not mean efforts to seek a solution should cease.
Last month the European Union invited Israel to discuss Gaza and human rights.
Israel agreed to a meeting after July 1, when Hungary, which supports Netanyahu’s government, assumed the EU presidency.
“It is important that we have that discussion,” said Koopmans.
“I am sure that in such a meeting, there will be very substantive discussions about what we expect from our partner Israel.
“And that relates to things that we do not see at present.”

Koopmans said it was “completely unacceptable” for there to be thousands of aid trucks waiting at the Gaza border.
The envoy also raised concerns about Israeli settler violence in the occupied West Bank, saying some attacks amounted to “genuine terrorism.”
Named as special representative for the peace process in 2021, Koopmans said the European Union was one of the most energetic institutions pushing for a two-state solution.
Koopmans said his work was guided by the EU’s 1980 declaration recognizing the “right to existence and to security” for Israel and “the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”
The declaration called Israeli settlements on Palestinian land “a serious obstacle to the peace process.”
The European bloc was only nine members then and Koopmans acknowledged divisions within the 27 existing members on the Middle East strife.
But he insisted the bloc “should not make ourselves smaller than we are.”
He highlighted that the 27 countries, with a combined population of 450 million, were Israel’s largest trading partner and the top aid donor to the Palestinians.
“We are the biggest political neighbor to both of+ them. Of course, we are not the biggest security provider, let’s be honest. But we are a big and relevant actor.”

Koopmans listed his top priorities as ending the suffering in Gaza, preventing a regional war between Israel and Hezbollah, and reviving the peace process to establish “a free state of Palestine living alongside a safe and secure Israel.”
The envoy acknowledged the “different nuances” of EU members on the Middle East.
Spain and Ireland joined non-EU member Norway in recognizing a Palestinian state this year.
Hungary and the Czech Republic have on the other hand sought to block EU sanctions against Israeli settlers in the West Bank.
The Palestinian state recognitions infuriated Israel, while Koopmans said the move could “contribute” to a solution to the conflict.
The European Union is also a major backer of the Palestinian Authority that many countries say Israel seeks to undermine.
“We want to see the PA thrive. We want it to have an ability to govern in an effective and legitimate manner,” said Koopmans.
“We want to strengthen the PA also so that it can again take over in Gaza when the time is there.”
The European Union met with foreign ministers from Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in May and Koopmans said there were “positive reactions” to its proposals.

Turkiye’s Erdogan says ‘no benefit’ in resuming UN-led Cyprus talks

Turkiye’s Erdogan says ‘no benefit’ in resuming UN-led Cyprus talks
Updated 20 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Turkiye’s Erdogan says ‘no benefit’ in resuming UN-led Cyprus talks

Turkiye’s Erdogan says ‘no benefit’ in resuming UN-led Cyprus talks
  • Decades of United Nations-backed talks have failed to reunify the island
  • The last round of peace talks, in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, collapsed in 2017
Updated 20 July 2024
AFP

NICOSIA: Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in northern Cyprus on Saturday marking 50 years since Turkish forces invaded, said he sees no point in continuing UN-led negotiations on the divided island’s future.
“We believe that a federal solution is not possible in Cyprus. It is of no benefit to anyone to say let’s continue negotiations where we left off in Switzerland years ago,” he said in the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).
Decades of United Nations-backed talks have failed to reunify the island. The last round of peace talks, in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, collapsed in 2017.
Greek Cypriots in the internationally recognized south of the island in 2004 overwhelmingly rejected a UN-backed reunification plan in a referendum.
“The Turkish Cypriot side should sit at the table as equals with the Greek Cypriot side. We are ready to negotiate and achieve lasting peace and a solution,” said Erdogan, whose country is the only one that recognizes the TRNC.

