Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukraine's foreign minister arrives in China to discuss 'fair peace'

Ukraine’s foreign minister arrives in China to discuss ‘fair peace’
Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba arrived in China on Tuesday for talks with Foreign Minister Wang Yi on ways to achieve a "fair peace" in the war with Russia and also to discuss bilateral relations. (Reuters/File)
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters
Ukraine’s foreign minister arrives in China to discuss ‘fair peace’

Ukraine’s foreign minister arrives in China to discuss ‘fair peace’
  • Kuleba said he would hold “extensive, detailed, substantive negotiations” with his Chinese counterpart
  • “We must avoid competition between peace plans. It is very important that Kyiv and Beijing conduct a direct dialogue,” he wrote in a statement on Instagram
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters
KYIV: Ukraine’s foreign minister arrived in China on Tuesday for talks with Foreign Minister Wang Yi on ways to achieve a “fair peace” in the war with Russia and also to discuss bilateral relations, he said.
Dmytro Kuleba’s visit is the first by a high-ranking Ukrainian official since Russia’s full-scale February 2022 invasion, which China, the world’s second largest economy, has not publicly condemned.
Kuleba said he would hold “extensive, detailed, substantive negotiations” with his Chinese counterpart, but did not say when the talks would happen. He said earlier his trip would continue until Thursday.
“We must avoid competition between peace plans. It is very important that Kyiv and Beijing conduct a direct dialogue,” he wrote in a statement on Instagram, announcing his arrival in China.
Various peace initiatives have emerged in recent months ahead of a US election in November that could see the return to the White House of former president Donald Trump who has threatened to cut vital aid flows to Ukraine. The United States under President Joe Biden has been Ukraine’s biggest backer.
Kyiv is pushing to hold a second international summit later this year to advance its vision for peace after an initial gathering in Switzerland in June drew dozens of delegations from around the world but not from Russia or China.
Ukraine has said it would like its second summit to be hosted by a “Global South” country and that Russia could attend. Kyiv has also said it would like to see China play a more active role in ending the war.
China and Brazil published a joint six-point peace proposal in May, saying they supported the holding of an international peace conference that both sides in the war would recognize.
Kuleba said his trip to China, the first by a Ukrainian foreign minister since 2012, aimed to develop contacts between Chinese and Ukrainian leaders.
China declared a “no limits” partnership with Russia in 2022 days before the invasion and has helped Russia keep its economy afloat. China says its ties with Russia are built on the basis of non-alliance and do not target any third party.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Dmytro Kuleba China peace

In push for more Ukraine troops, city of Moscow hikes pay for contract soldiers to $60,000 a year

Updated 12 sec ago
In push for more Ukraine troops, city of Moscow hikes pay for contract soldiers to $60,000 a year

In push for more Ukraine troops, city of Moscow hikes pay for contract soldiers to $60,000 a year
Updated 12 sec ago
The increase means that annual pay for Russian contract soldiers from Moscow will exceed Russia’s average nominal wage more than five-fold
Generous payments for volunteers have helped Russia avoid a new nationwide mobilization

MOSCOW: Residents of Moscow who sign up to fight in Ukraine will receive a down payment of 1.9 million roubles ($21,777) from the city, taking their annual pay in their first service year to 5.2 million roubles ($59,600), the mayor’s office said on Tuesday.
Total pay will include the downpayment, wages from the defense ministry, as well as regional and federal handouts, the office of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a statement.
The new payments will enter into force immediately, it said.
The increase means that annual pay for Russian contract soldiers from Moscow will exceed Russia’s average nominal wage more than five-fold, based on statistical data for the first quarter of 2024.
Generous payments for volunteers have helped Russia avoid a new nationwide mobilization after a troubled campaign in 2022 led to a mass exodus of people to neighboring countries.
However, some economists say the payments create risky imbalances.
They argue that high wages for soldiers serving in Ukraine have become a benchmark for the rest of the economy, leading to a wage growth spiral across sectors as workers demand increases to bring their wages more into line with what the army pays.
Russian officials say about 190,000 people have so far volunteered this year to fight in Ukraine, in what Moscow describes as a “special military operation.” That, they say, compares with 490,000 contracts signed in 2023.
The City of Moscow, where much of Russia’s educated workforce is concentrated, has been seen as lagging behind many other regions in the number of volunteers joining the army as a percentage of the total population. There is no official data on the number of volunteers from Moscow but city officials put the total number of Muscovites fighting in Ukraine as of June 13 at 45,000.

Ambani wedding brings spotlight to Mumbai’s oldest restaurant for South Indian food

The entrance to Cafe Mysore in Mumbai, India, can be seen in this picture dated July 20, 2024. (AN photo)
The entrance to Cafe Mysore in Mumbai, India, can be seen in this picture dated July 20, 2024. (AN photo)
Updated 7 min 37 sec ago
Follow

Ambani wedding brings spotlight to Mumbai's oldest restaurant for South Indian food

The entrance to Cafe Mysore in Mumbai, India, can be seen in this picture dated July 20, 2024. (AN photo)
  • Cafe Mysore was established in city’s Matunga area in 1936
  • Viral clip shows India’s wealthiest family paying respect to its owner
Updated 7 min 37 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

MUMBAI: In the line of A-lister guests that Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani greeted at their glitzy wedding, it was one elderly lady who had them bow and shout in reverence: “Thank you so much for coming! Every Sunday we eat your food.”

A short clip showing the scene soon went viral on social media, where the multimillion-dollar nuptials that took place over a week ago are still making the rounds.

The lady whom the son of Asia’s richest man and his bride received with so much warmth is Shateri Nayak, the owner of Cafe Mysore, the oldest restaurant in Mumbai for South Indian food.

Located near the King’s Circle railway station in the Matunga area, it was founded in 1936 by Nayak’s father-in-law, Nagesh Rama Nayak, who moved to Mumbai from the southern state of Karnataka, and brought with him the flavors and quality that soon turned his business into a legendary spot.

But it was the recognition from the son and daughter-in-law of billionaire Mukesh Ambani that shot the place to internet fame.

“I heard a lot about this, so I decided to visit,” said Yashi Raj, a researcher at the Indian Institute of Technology in Mumbai, whose curiosity was piqued by India’s most expensive wedding.

She ordered Cafe Mysore’s special dosas — thin, savory crepes stuffed with paneer cheese, capsicum and vegetables — and dahi vada, or light round fritters with curd and spices on top.

“Both were superb and very tasty,” she told Arab News. “After visiting this cafe, I realized why it is so famous. It stays true to its taste and the food is very authentic.”

The restaurant’s nondescript interior is like that of any other Indian eatery, but the flavors, diners say, are something else.

“I crave South Indian food quite a a lot of the time and this is one of my very go-to places in Matunga, because they have an amazing rasam vada,” said Shrishti Tiwari, a student and Mumbai native.

She was referring to a popular appetizer made with lentil fritters in a soup that has tamarind juice as a base and is considered one of the healthiest South Indian comfort foods.

“I love their rasam; very frequently I come over for rasam vada,” Tiwari said. “I love this place because of the distinct flavors that come out in the masalas and the sambar ... and the people here treat you very nicely.”

Mythili Mistri, a business professional and a Cafe Mysore regular, comes almost every day for afternoon coffee and bonda, a crispy and savory potato snack.

Cafe Mysore serves typical filtered South Indian coffee — light and flavorful at the same time.

“I have been coming here for years actually ... I always come here for coffee and if I come in the afternoon they have this vegetable bonda which is excellent,” Mistri said.

She was not surprised that the restaurant appealed to all Indians, including the Ambanis.

“They are serving good food. We don’t get such good South Indian food in many locations,” Mistri told Arab News.

“Just because you are rich it doesn’t mean that you don’t want to enjoy good food ... I think everybody likes to enjoy good food.”

Topics: Radhika Merchant Anant Ambani Mumbai Shateri Nayak Cafe Mysore South Indian

Spain jails pensioner 18 years over letter bombs

Spain jails pensioner 18 years over letter bombs
Updated 9 min 37 sec ago
AFP
AFP
Spain jails pensioner 18 years over letter bombs

Spain jails pensioner 18 years over letter bombs
  • Pompeyo Gonzalez Pascual — who opposed Western support for Ukraine following Russia’s February 2022 invasion — was found guilty of terrorism and manufacturing explosives
  • A Ukrainian embassy staffer sustained light injuries while opening one of the packages
Updated 9 min 37 sec ago
AFP

MADRID: A Spanish court on Tuesday sentenced a pensioner to 18 years in prison over letter bombs sent to Spain’s prime minister and the US and Ukrainian embassies in 2022.
Pompeyo Gonzalez Pascual — who opposed Western support for Ukraine following Russia’s February 2022 invasion — was found guilty of terrorism and manufacturing explosives, ruled Spain’s top criminal court, the Audiencia Nacional.
The homemade devices were sent to targets including Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Defense Minister Margarita Robles, the US and Ukrainian embassies, a Spanish arms firm that makes grenades donated to Ukraine and a major Spanish military base.
A Ukrainian embassy staffer sustained light injuries while opening one of the packages. The other packages were intercepted by security staff.
The court said a 76-year-old Gonzalez Pascual had aimed to “cause a profound upheaval in Spanish society that would exert pressure so the governments of Spain and the United States and other entities based in Spanish territory would stop supporting Ukraine.”
An expert who examined Gonzalez Pascual’s computer told the court they found evidence of “searches for how to prepare explosive devices” and of his visiting “media propaganda channels related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.”
At his home, investigators found a workshop containing soldering equipment, tools, metal parts and screws compatible with the letter bombs sent as wells as indications of preparatory work to construct more devices.
Gonzalez Pascual was arrested in January 2023 and put in pre-trial detention but a judge granted him conditional release earlier this year on grounds he wasn’t in a position to destroy evidence or likely to reoffend and had no previous convictions.
At the time, the judge said there were “no indications” he had acted in conjunction with “any organized terror group.”
After the embassy attack, Ukraine’s ambassador to Spain, Serhii Pohoreltsev, pointed the finger at Russia and Kyiv ramped up security at its embassies around the world.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Spain court letter bombs

Italy prosecutors accuse six over 2023 migrant shipwreck

Italy prosecutors accuse six over 2023 migrant shipwreck
Updated 21 min 21 sec ago
AFP
AFP
Italy prosecutors accuse six over 2023 migrant shipwreck

Italy prosecutors accuse six over 2023 migrant shipwreck
  • Prosecutors in Crotone, a city near the shipwreck off southern Italy, must now ask a judge to rule whether the six stand trial for the tragedy
  • The disaster sparked outrage amid allegations authorities did not react quickly enough to reports of an overloaded vessel in the area
Updated 21 min 21 sec ago
AFP

ROME: Italian prosecutors investigating a deadly shipwreck which killed 94 migrants in 2023 accused two members of the coast guard and four police officers Tuesday of involuntary manslaughter.
Prosecutors in Crotone, a city near the shipwreck off southern Italy, must now ask a judge to rule whether the six stand trial for the tragedy.
The victims, including many children, perished when their overcrowded boat sank in stormy dawn weather just off the region of Calabria.
The disaster sparked outrage amid allegations authorities did not react quickly enough to reports of an overloaded vessel in the area.
Critics of far-right Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said the government’s policy of treating migrant boats as a law enforcement issue, rather than a humanitarian one, may have fatally delayed the rescue.
European Union border agency Frontex flagged the vessel to the Italians late in the evening as the weather worsened.
The four financial police officers stand accused of failing to communicate key information to the coast guard, because they did not mention the difficulties they were having in sailing due to the difficult sea conditions, prosecutors said in a statement Tuesday.
The two members of the coast guard are accused of “not having acquired the necessary information to have a precise idea” of what the financial police were up to and of having therefore made “an erroneous assessment” of the situation.
The prosecutors said coast guard vessels, designed for rough seas, could have intervened.
The coast guard is supposed to rescue all vessels carrying migrants, as boats run by human traffickers are inevitably dangerously overcrowded and ill-equipped.
There was “obvious negligence in the application of the rules imposed by European and national laws in this type of situation,” the prosecutors said.

Topics: Italy prosecutors shipwreck migrants

Thousands forced to flee western Canadian town as wildfires approach

Thousands forced to flee western Canadian town as wildfires approach
Updated 30 min 5 sec ago
Reuters
Reuters
Thousands forced to flee western Canadian town as wildfires approach

Thousands forced to flee western Canadian town as wildfires approach
  • Video posted to social media showed a long line of cars slowly driving out of Jasper to the west in the dark
  • Evacuee Stephanie Goertz told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation that it had taken her three hours to drive three km
Updated 30 min 5 sec ago
Reuters

ALBERTA, Canada: Around 5,000 people were forced to leave the western Canadian town of Jasper early on Tuesday to escape approaching wildfires, the latest victims of what experts say could be one of the worst-ever seasons for fires.
“This is an evolving emergency situation ... we will provide more information as it becomes available,” the local municipality said in a notice at 6.35 am ET (1035 GMT).
Video posted to social media showed a long line of cars slowly driving out of Jasper to the west in the dark. Evacuee Stephanie Goertz told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation that it had taken her three hours to drive three km (1.9 miles).
The evacuation order covers Jasper and the surrounding Jasper National Park, which are located in the province of Alberta about 370 km (230 miles) to the west of Edmonton, the provincial capital.
In a separate notice, the province said the evacuation was progressing well.
Scorching heat in the Northern Hemisphere has baked much of the Western US and Canada. Alberta says around 50 fires are currently burning out of control across the province.
Last week, wildfires raging through the northern part of Alberta prompted evacuations of three communities. In neighboring British Columbia, up to 367 active wildfires are burning.
In April, federal officials said Canada risked another “catastrophic” wildfire season amid higher-than-normal spring and summer temperatures across much of the country.
Last year Canada endured its worst-ever fire season, with more than 6,600 blazes burning 15 million hectares, an area roughly seven times the annual average.
Earlier this month, Suncor, Canada’s second-largest oil company, temporarily curtailed some production and evacuated non-essential workers from its 215,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Firebag site because of a fire close by.
In the easternmost province of Newfoundland and Labrador, authorities said on Monday that thousands of people ordered from their homes in the face of a raging wildfire could
Return home.

Topics: Canada wildfires

