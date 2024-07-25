Saudi Arabia’s coastal reforestation program on track 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is on track to reach its target to plant 100 million mangrove trees by 2030, in line with the Saudi Green Initiative and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Some 13 million mangrove seedlings had been planted so far since the launch of the ambitious coastal forest cover program a year ago, said a progress report of the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification (NCVC) carried by the Saudi Press Agency.







Mangroves work in concert with coral reefs and seagrass beds to keep coastal zones healthy, say marine scientists. (SPA)



Most of the projects are currently being carried out along the Kingdom's Red Sea coast, with Jazan province topping the list at 5.5 million seedlings. Makkah province followed with 2.4 million seedlings; Madinah, 2 million; Tabuk, 1.5 million; and Asir, 1 million.

In the Kingdom's Arabian Gulf coast, the Eastern Province has planted 500,000 so far, according to the report. But before the formal launch of the project along the Arabian Gulf, the center noted that 700,000 seedlings had already been planted, including 200,000 on Ras Abu Ali Island, in Jubail governorate, and 500,000 in Al-Wajh governorate.

"The project includes fencing and caring for the seedlings, to protect them from algae and seaweed, and protecting the sites from grazing and encroachment," the SPA reported.

In the western province of Asir, the NVCV and the Asir Region Development Authority (ASDA) launched on Wednesday the campaign “Mangrove Restoration” on the province's coasts as part of the activities of the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem, which is observed annually on July 26.







Mangrove planting in Asir region's Al-Barak governorate. (SPA)



The campaign started by planting 500 mangrove seedlings on the beaches of Al-Barak governorate, with Al-Barak Gov. Abdullah bin Ali bin Muhya and Mayor Nasser Saeed Al-Shahrani leading the event.

"The initiative is intended to raise awareness about the importance of planting and protecting mangrove forests, educate society about the importance of mangroves and their positive impact on the environment, highlight the role of these trees in the climate change crisis and in mitigating global warming...," said the report.

Mangroves, working in concert with seagrass beds and coral reefs, keep coastal zones healthy, say marine scientists.

They have been found to provide essential habitat for thousands of species, stabilize shorelines, prevent erosion and protect communities from waves and storms.

"An estimated 75 percent of commercially caught fish spend some time in the mangroves or depend on food webs that can be traced back to these coastal forests," according the American Museum of Natural History.

Many countries suffering from severe mangrove destruction, are suffering from continuing decline in their fish catch.