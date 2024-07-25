You are here

  • Home
  • Morocco heatwave kills more than 20 people in 24 hours: ministry

Morocco heatwave kills more than 20 people in 24 hours: ministry

Morocco heatwave kills more than 20 people in 24 hours: ministry
Tourists use umbrellas to protect themselves from the strong midday sun in a park, during a heatwave in Ronda, Spain, on Jul. 24, 2024. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g9xmx

Updated 25 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Morocco heatwave kills more than 20 people in 24 hours: ministry

Morocco heatwave kills more than 20 people in 24 hours: ministry
  • Soaring temperatures affected much of the North African country from Monday to Wednesday
Updated 25 sec ago
AFP
Follow

RABAT: A heatwave in Morocco has killed at least 21 people in a 24-hour period in the central city of Beni Mellal, the health ministry announced on Thursday.
The meteorology department said soaring temperatures affected much of the North African country from Monday to Wednesday, reaching 48 degrees Centigrade (118 Fahrenheit) in some areas.

Topics: Morocco heatwave

Related

Six dead in Tokyo as Japan swelters in heatwave
World
Six dead in Tokyo as Japan swelters in heatwave
Heatwave kills dozens in India’s capital, reports Times of India
World
Heatwave kills dozens in India’s capital, reports Times of India

Jordanian House of Representatives dissolved by royal decree ahead of elections

Jordan’s House of Representatives was dissolved on Thursday by royal decree. (@Parliament_Jo)
Jordan’s House of Representatives was dissolved on Thursday by royal decree. (@Parliament_Jo)
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Jordanian House of Representatives dissolved by royal decree ahead of elections

Jordan’s House of Representatives was dissolved on Thursday by royal decree. (@Parliament_Jo)
  • The IEC has set Sept. 10 as the date for parliamentary elections
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Jordan’s House of Representatives was dissolved on Thursday by royal decree, the Royal Hashemite Court has announced.

King Abdullah ordered elections to be held for the House of Representatives on April 24 and visited the Independent Election Commission to check on preparations to administer and oversee the electoral process on the same day.

The IEC has set Sept. 10 as the date for the parliamentary elections.

Topics: Jordan King Abdullah

Related

Jordan sends 83 aid trucks to Gaza
Middle-East
Jordan sends 83 aid trucks to Gaza
Jordanian minister, Rwandan ambassador discuss bilateral investment cooperation
Middle-East
Jordanian minister, Rwandan ambassador discuss bilateral investment cooperation

Iran hangs final defendant in 2008 case after ‘unfair trial’: NGOs

Iran hangs final defendant in 2008 case after ‘unfair trial’: NGOs
Updated 34 min 55 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Iran hangs final defendant in 2008 case after ‘unfair trial’: NGOs

Iran hangs final defendant in 2008 case after ‘unfair trial’: NGOs
  • The seven were convicted on the capital crime of corruption on earth
  • The rights group said at least 20 people have been executed since Saturday
Updated 34 min 55 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Iranian authorities on Thursday executed Kurdish man Kamran Sheikheh, the last surviving defendant in a case linked to a Muslim cleric’s killing in 2008, rights groups said.
Sheikheh, one of seven men first arrested in the case more than 14 years ago, was put to death in Urmia prison in northwestern Iran, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) and US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said in separate statements.
Sheikheh’s six co-defendants, also members of Iran’s Kurdish minority, had all been executed in separate hangings since November 2023.
Amnesty International has said they had been sentenced to death “in a grossly unfair trial” that had been “marred by allegations of torture and other ill-treatment.”
The seven were convicted on the capital crime of corruption on earth.
IHR described Sheikheh as a “political prisoner” who had been sentenced to death “based on torture-tainted confessions in a grossly unfair trial.”
The execution “was unlawful according to international law and the Islamic republic’s own laws, amounting to an extrajudicial killing,” said IHR director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam.
HRANA said that the proceedings related to the killing of an imam of a mosque in the northwestern city of Mahabad in September 2008.
Sheikheh and the six others were arrested in connection with the killing in January and February 2010 and sentenced to death in 2018.
Activists say that Iran’s use of the death penalty disproportionately targets members of the Kurdish and Baluch ethnic minorities in western and southeast Iran, who generally adhere to the Sunni strain of Islam rather than the Shiism otherwise dominant in Iran.
In one of the latest cases, rights groups said the Revolutionary Court of Tehran had sentenced Pakhshan Azizi, a Kurdish woman held in the capital’s Evin prison, to death on charges of “rebellion.”
Earlier this month, Iranian authorities have sentenced to death another Kurdish woman, Sharifeh Mohammadi, on the same charges over accusations of links to an outlawed Kurdish organization.
IHR warned that Sheikheh’s execution is part of a new surge in hangings in Iran marking the end of an apparent lull coinciding with snap presidential elections several weeks ago.
The rights group said at least 20 people have been executed since Saturday.

Topics: Iran

Related

Iran hangs final defendant in 2008 case after ‘unfair trial’: NGOs
Middle-East
Iran hangs final defendant in 2008 case after ‘unfair trial’: NGOs
Pakistan PM to visit Tehran on July 30 for Iran’s president-elect’s inauguration
Pakistan
Pakistan PM to visit Tehran on July 30 for Iran’s president-elect’s inauguration

Palestinian Olympic team greeted with cheers and gifts in Paris

Palestinian Olympic team greeted with cheers and gifts in Paris
Updated 39 min 11 sec ago
AP
Follow

Palestinian Olympic team greeted with cheers and gifts in Paris

Palestinian Olympic team greeted with cheers and gifts in Paris
  • Palestinian ambassador to France Hala Abou called for France to formally recognize a Palestinian state and for a boycott of the Israeli Olympic delegation
Updated 39 min 11 sec ago
AP

PARIS: Palestinian Olympic athletes were greeted with a roar of a crowd and gifts of food and roses as they arrived in Paris on Thursday, ready to represent war–torn Gaza and the rest of the territories on a global stage.
As the beaming athletes walked through a sea of Palestinian flags at the main Paris airport, they said they hoped their presence would serve as a symbol amid the Israel-Hamas war that has claimed more than 39,000 Palestinian lives.
Athletes, French supporters and politicians in the crowd urged the European nation to recognize a Palestinian state, while others expressed outrage at Israel’s presence at the Games after UN-backed human rights experts said Israeli authorities were responsible for “war crimes and crimes against humanity.”
The same report said Palestinian militants committed war crimes during the first months of the war in Gaza, which began after Hamas launched deadly attacks on Israel on Oct. 7. Israel has rejected the allegations from the independent experts.
“France doesn’t recognize Palestine as a country, so I am here to raise the flag,” said Yazan Al-Bawwab, a 24-year-old Palestinian swimmer born in Saudi Arabia. “We’re not treated like human beings, so when we come play sports, people realize we are equal to them.”
“We’re 50 million people without a country,” he added.
Al-Bawwab, one of eight athletes on the Palestinian team, signed autographs for supporters and plucked dates from a plate offered by a child in the crowd.
The chants of “free Palestine” echoing through the Paris Charles de Gaulle airport show how conflict and the political tension are rippling through the Olympic Games. The world is coming together in Paris at a moment of global political upheaval, multiple wars, historic migration and a deepening climate crisis, all issues that have risen to the forefront of conversation in the Olympics.
In May, French President Emmanuel Macron said he prepared to officially recognize a Palestinian state but that the step should “come at a useful moment” when emotions aren’t running as high. That fueled anger by some like 34-year-old Paris resident Ibrahim Bechrori, who was among dozens of supporters waiting to greet the Palestinian athletes in the airport.

***

GALLERY: Fans celebrate as Palestinian Olympic team arrive in Paris Charles de Gaulle airport

***


“I’m here to show them they’re not alone, they’re supported,” Bechrouri said. Them being here “shows that the Palestinian people will continue to exist, that they won’t be erased. It also means that despite the dire situation, they’re staying resilient. They’re still a part of the world and are here to stay.”
Palestinian ambassador to France Hala Abou called for France to formally recognize a Palestinian state and for a boycott of the Israeli Olympic delegation. Abou has previously said she has lost 60 relatives in the war.
“It’s welcome that comes as no surprise to the French people, who support justice, support the Palestinian people, support their inalienable right to self-determination,” she said.
That call for recognition comes just a day after Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a scathing speech to Congress during a visit to Washington, which was met with protests. He declared he would achieve “total victory” against Hamas and called those protesting the war on college campuses and elsewhere in the US “useful idiots” for Iran.
Israel’s embassy in Paris echoed the International Olympic Committee in a “decision to separate politics from the Games.”
“We welcome the Olympic Games and our wonderful delegation to France. We also welcome the participation of all the foreign delegations,” the Embassy wrote in a statement to The Associated Press. “Our athletes are here to proudly represent their country, and the entire nation is behind to support them.”
The AP has made multiple attempts to speak with Israeli athletes without success.
Even under the best of circumstances, it is difficult to maintain a vibrant Olympics training program in Gaza, the West Bank and east Jerusalem. That’s become next to impossible in nine months of war between Israel and Hamas as much of the country’s sporting infrastructure have been devastated.
Among the large Palestinian diaspora worldwide, many of the athletes on the team were born or live elsewhere, yet they care deeply about the politics of their parents’ and grandparents’ homeland. Among them was Palestinian American swimmer Valerie Tarazi, who handed out traditional keffiyehs to supporters surrounding her Thursday.
“You can either crumble under pressure or use it as energy,” she said. “I chose to use it as energy.”

Topics: 2024 Paris Olympics Palestine

Related

Yazan Al Bawwab of Palestine, with a Palestine flag before training. REUTERS
Sport
Palestinians are winners by just being at Paris Games, say athletes
UAE, GCC welcome ICJ ruling on Israeli settlements in Palestine
Middle-East
UAE, GCC welcome ICJ ruling on Israeli settlements in Palestine

Egypt raises fuel prices as part of IMF-backed reforms

Egypt raises fuel prices as part of IMF-backed reforms
Updated 25 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Egypt raises fuel prices as part of IMF-backed reforms

Egypt raises fuel prices as part of IMF-backed reforms
  • The price hike would come into effect on Friday
  • Egypt has also been caught in regional tensions, with bloody wars raging in neighboring Gaza and Sudan
Updated 25 July 2024
AFP

CAIRO: Egypt announced Thursday a 15-percent increase in petrol prices, part of a reform package requested by the International Monetary Fund to proceed with a $5 billion loan to the cash-strapped government.
The Egyptian petroleum ministry said the price hike would come into effect on Friday.
The announcement comes ahead of an IMF meeting on Monday to review the April payout package, unlocking $820 million in funds after Cairo received another such tranche of the loan in late June.
Egypt is suffering its worst ever economic crisis, with ballooning foreign debt driving up inflation and resulting in several consecutive devaluations of the local currency against the dollar.
Inflation peaked at nearly 40 percent last year, before winding down to 27.5 percent in June.
The IMF has demanded wide-ranging reforms, most notably adopting a liberal exchange regime as well as limiting government spending and incentivising private investment.
Alongside the economic crisis, Egypt has also been caught in regional tensions, with bloody wars raging in neighboring Gaza and Sudan.
Attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis on shipping around the Red Sea have also hit revenues from Egypt’s Suez Canal, recording a 23.4-percent drop in the 2023-2024 fiscal year compared to the previous one.
The key waterway, which connects Asia to Europe, normally carries about 12 percent of global maritime trade.

Topics: Egypt fuel petrol IMF

Related

GCC banks eye Turkiye, Egypt and India for growth prospects
Business & Economy
GCC banks eye Turkiye, Egypt and India for growth prospects
Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhy. credit: Egyptian Olympic Committee
Sport
Egypt sends biggest team ever to Paris Olympics

Iran condemns US for welcoming Israeli PM Netanyahu

Iran condemns US for welcoming Israeli PM Netanyahu
Updated 25 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Iran condemns US for welcoming Israeli PM Netanyahu

Iran condemns US for welcoming Israeli PM Netanyahu
  • ‘The American government and Congress are welcoming this executioner with applause,’ says Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani in a post on X
Updated 25 July 2024
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran on Thursday denounced the US government and Congress for welcoming the Israeli prime minister amid the deadly war in Gaza that is raging into its 10th month.
“Palestinian children are slaughtered every day by the Tel Aviv butcher, and in the face of all these crimes, the American government and Congress are welcoming this executioner with applause,” said Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani in a post on X.
“The criminal prime minister of a fake regime is embraced by his supporters after nine months of genocide and infanticide,” he added, referring to Benjamin Netanyahu, who addressed the US congress on Wednesday.
The remarks came after Netanyahu called for an alliance against what he described as an Iranian “axis of terror,” claiming Tehran is behind almost all sectarian killing in the Middle East.
“America and Israel today can forge a security alliance in the Middle East to counter the growing Iranian threat,” he told US lawmakers.
The months-long Gaza war was triggered when Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, resulting in the deaths of 1,197 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
Out of 251 people taken hostage that day, 111 are still being held inside the Gaza Strip, including 39 who the military says are dead.
More than 39,100 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip since the war began, according to the health ministry of Hamas-run Gaza.
Iran had hailed the October 7 attack but said it was not involved in it.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Iran Gaza

Related

In Congress speech, Netanyahu defends war in Gaza and denounces protesters
Middle-East
In Congress speech, Netanyahu defends war in Gaza and denounces protesters
Demonstrators stage mass protest against Netanyahu visit and US military aid to Israel
World
Demonstrators stage mass protest against Netanyahu visit and US military aid to Israel

Latest updates

Saudi airline flynas to buy 160 Airbus planes
Saudi airline flynas to buy 160 Airbus planes
Belgium searches 14 houses in terrorism probe, detains 7 for questioning
Belgium searches 14 houses in terrorism probe, detains 7 for questioning
Jordanian House of Representatives dissolved by royal decree ahead of elections
Jordan’s House of Representatives was dissolved on Thursday by royal decree. (@Parliament_Jo)
New contractors database announced to help deliver Saudi Vision 2030 projects
New contractors database announced to help deliver Saudi Vision 2030 projects
Closing Bell: Saudi main index ends the week in red
Closing Bell: Saudi main index ends the week in red

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.