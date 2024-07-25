You are here

A guide to Saudi Arabia's athletes competing in the Paris 2024 Olympics

Saudi Arabia is ready to write a new chapter in its Olympic history with 10 athletes representing the Kingdom in Paris. (Screenshots/X/Instagram)
Saudi Arabia is ready to write a new chapter in its Olympic history with 10 athletes representing the Kingdom in Paris. (Screenshots/X/Instagram)
Updated 36 sec ago
Reem Abulleil
A guide to Saudi Arabia’s athletes competing in the Paris 2024 Olympics

A guide to Saudi Arabia’s athletes competing in the Paris 2024 Olympics
  • Saudi athletes will be competing across four sports — athletics, equestrian, swimming and taekwondo
Updated 36 sec ago
Reem Abulleil
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is ready to write a new chapter in its Olympic history with 10 athletes representing the Kingdom in Paris.

Saudi athletes will be competing across four sports — athletics, equestrian, swimming and taekwondo — with seven men and three women included in the Paris-bound delegation.

A total of four medals were scooped by Saudi athletes in 12 previous appearances at the Olympics, most recently a silver clinched by Tareq Hamedi in karate in Tokyo 2020.

Here is a closer look at those who will be looking to add to Saudi Arabia’s tally at these Olympic Games and the main talking points surrounding their participation:

Saudi showjumpers out to build on 2012 success

Two of Saudi Arabia’s four previous Olympic medals have come in showjumping, with Khaled Al-Eid claiming individual bronze in the Sydney 2000 Games, and the quartet of Ramzy Al-Duhami, Abdullah Alsharbatly, Kamal Bahamdan, and Prince Abdullah Al-Saud, securing team bronze in London 2012.

A full Saudi team has qualified for Paris in showjumping with Al-Duhami and Alsharbatly returning to the fold alongside Khaled Almobty and Abdulrahman Alrajhi.

Al-Duhami and Alsharbatly bring a wealth of experience to the squad.

The 52-year-old Al-Duhami will be competing in his sixth Olympics, having made his debut back in Atlanta 1996.

Alsharbatly, 41, is a six-time Asian Games gold medalist (including team and individual gold in Hangzhou 2023) and was a silver medalist at the World Championships in 2010.

Saudi equestrians are back at the Olympics for the first time since 2012 and will be serious contenders in both team and individual competitions.

Equestrian jumping schedule at Château de Versailles:

Aug. 1 – 12:00 – Team jumping qualifier

Aug. 2 – 15:00 – Team jumping final

Aug. 5 – 15:00 – Individual jumping qualifier

Aug. 6 – 11:00 – Individual jumping final

Mashael to make history in the pool

When runner Sarah Attar and judoka Wojdan Shahrkhani took part in London 2012, it was a historic milestone as they became the first women to represent Saudi Arabia at an Olympic Games.

Saudi women have been making tremendous progress in the sports arena since then, and in Paris, 17-year-old Mashael Alayed will play her part in blazing a new trail for her countrywomen as she becomes the first female swimmer from the Kingdom to compete at an Olympic Games.

Alayed was given a universality place — which is equivalent to a wildcard invitation — to take part in the 200m freestyle heats.

Also representing Saudi Arabia in the pool is 16-year-old Zaid Al-Sarraj, who is the youngest member of the Kingdom’s delegation and was awarded a universality place in the 100m freestyle.

Swimming schedule at Paris La Defense Arena:

July 28 – 13:00 – Women’s 200m freestyle heats – Mashael Alayed

July 30 – 12:00 – Men’s 100m freestyle heats – Zaid Al-Sarraj

Abutaleb could become Kingdom’s first female Olympic medalist

She was a World Championship bronze medalist, and ranked as high as No.4 in the world in her weight class — Dunya Abutaleb is ready for the big stage and has a legitimate chance of becoming Saudi Arabia’s first ever female Olympic medalist.

The 27-year-old Riyadh resident has already made history as the first Saudi Arabian woman to qualify outright for the Olympics, without the need of a wildcard invitation.

She will be looking to challenge the likes of reigning Olympic -49kg champion Panipak Wongpattanakit and Spanish world No.1 and Tokyo silver medalist Adriana Cerezo Iglesias in her category.

Taekwondo schedule at the Grand Palais:

Aug. 7 – Starting from 10:00 – Women’s -49kg

Saudi trio fly the flag in track and field

Three Saudis will take part in athletics events in Paris and will be making their Olympic debut.

Mohamed Daouda Tolo booked his spot in the shot put competition in Paris 2024 when he improved his Asian record from 20.66m to 21.80m at a meet in Madrid last month.

The 23-year-old Tolo claimed silver at the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year and arrives to the French capital with the 10th best distance recorded in shot put this season.

Hussain Al-Hizam joins Tolo in the field events and will compete in pole vault in Paris.

The 26-year-old placed fourth in pole vault in the Youth Olympics in Nanjing back in 2014 and last year secured the bronze medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou and silver at the Asian Championships in Bangkok.

He has a personal best distance of 5.70m and a season best of 5.62m.

Hibah Mohammed is 100m and 200m national record holder and will be the sole female representative for Saudi Arabia in athletics.

The 23-year-old sprinter was granted a wildcard in the 100m event in Paris and will be looking to improve on her personal best time of 12.24 seconds.

Athletics schedule at the Stade de France:

Aug. 2 – 11:35 – Women’s 100m preliminary round – Hibah Mohammed

Aug. 2 – 21:10 – Men’s shot put qualification – Mohamed Daouda Tolo

Aug. 3 – 11:10 – Men’s pole vault qualification – Hussain Al-Hizam

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee (SOPC) Olympics Paris Olympics 2024

Djokovic says don’t write me off for Olympic gold

Djokovic says don’t write me off for Olympic gold
Updated 56 min 57 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Djokovic says don’t write me off for Olympic gold

Djokovic says don’t write me off for Olympic gold
  • The 24-time Grand Slam champion has not won a single title this season
  • “When it comes to bookmakers, people will always talk,” Djokovic said
Updated 56 min 57 sec ago
AFP
AFP

PARIS: Novak Djokovic says he has “high expectations” as he chases an elusive Olympic gold medal, with his confidence unshaken despite a poor year by his stellar standards.
The 24-time Grand Slam champion has not won a single title this season, losing in straight sets to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final earlier this month.
He returns to Roland Garros for a fifth Olympics, attempting to improve on the bronze he earned on his debut at the 2008 Beijing Games.
The Serbian world number two faces a mouthwatering clash with Rafael Nadal if both players win their opening matches.
Djokovic has missed out on the podium at the past three Olympics, twice finishing fourth, including in Tokyo three years ago when his bid for a rare golden calendar Grand Slam came up short.
Carlos Alcaraz is the favorite for the title in Paris after landing his first French Open title and defending his Wimbledon crown, but Djokovic has made a habit of proving doubters wrong.
“When it comes to bookmakers, people will always talk,” Djokovic said at a Serbian team press conference on Thursday.
“I haven’t yet won a title in this calendar year so people tend to count me out, but it has happened before and it can always change. So it can be a motivator.”
The 37-year-old pulled out before his French Open quarter-final with a knee injury at the start of June but made a swift return following an operation in time to play at Wimbledon.
“I feel more ready now than I was for Wimbledon,” said Djokovic, who begins his Olympic campaign against Australia’s Matthew Ebden.
Djokovic has made no secret of the fact that winning Olympic gold remains one of his “biggest dreams,” as the only major honor missing from his list.
“The expectations are always high, which is something that I cannot change and don’t want to,” he said.
“Approaching Olympic Games is always a huge challenge for me because I put extra expectations and pressure on myself, and of course, the nation as well.”
“The objective is always the highest one,” he added. “I’m hoping I can perform by best and get to the medal match.”
The tournament will officially mark the end of Andy Murray’s career, with Nadal also nearing retirement, but Djokovic said he had no plans to hang up his racquet.
“I don’t have retirement close in my mind, to be honest even though I know a lot of people would love me to retire so this era is done,” he said.
A match between Djokovic and Nadal would be the 60th instalment of one the sport’s greatest rivalries.
Djokovic holds a 30-29 edge over the Spaniard, but the pair have not faced off since Nadal won their French Open quarter-final two years ago.
“I am excited for this duel in the second round, and I will give it my all,” he said.

Topics: Paris Olympics 2024 Novak Djokovic Tijana Boskovic

Iraq defeat Ukraine 2-1 in football opener at Olympics

Iraq's Aymen Hussein celebrates after scoring against Ukraine during the 2024 Summer Olympics. AP
Iraq's Aymen Hussein celebrates after scoring against Ukraine during the 2024 Summer Olympics. AP
Updated 25 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Iraq defeat Ukraine 2-1 in football opener at Olympics

Iraq's Aymen Hussein celebrates after scoring against Ukraine during the 2024 Summer Olympics. AP
  • The Lions of Mesopotamia snatched three valuable points
Updated 25 July 2024
Arab News
Arab News

Riyadh: Iraq defeated Ukraine 2-1 in Group B of the Paris Olympic Games’ football competition on Wednesday.

Ukraine could not maintain their lead after Valentyn Rubchynskyi scored in the 53rd minute.

Iraq’s captain and veteran striker Aymen Hussein equalized in the 57th minute from a penalty kick.

In the 75th minute, Ali Jasim added the second goal, allowing the Lions of Mesopotamia to snatch three valuable points.

Iraq face a tough challenge in the second round on Saturday against Argentina, who fell to Morocco 1-2 on Wednesday.

Topics: 2024 Paris Olympics #iraq #ukraine

Three-time major winner Angelique Kerber will retire from tennis after the Paris Olympics

Three-time major winner Angelique Kerber will retire from tennis after the Paris Olympics
Updated 25 July 2024
AP
Follow

Three-time major winner Angelique Kerber will retire from tennis after the Paris Olympics

Three-time major winner Angelique Kerber will retire from tennis after the Paris Olympics
  • The 36-year-old German player has won majors at every tournament except for the French Open at Roland Garros
Updated 25 July 2024
AP
AP

PARIS: Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber announced Thursday that she will retire after the Paris Olympics.
The 36-year-old German player won majors at every tournament except for the French Open at Roland Garros — on the same clay courts where she will bid farewell to tennis after the Paris Games. She faces four-time major winner Naomi Osaka of Japan in the first round.
“Before the Olympics begin, l can already say that I will never forget Paris 2024, because it will be my last professional tournament as a tennis player,” Kerber posted on Instagram. “And whereas this might actually be the right decision, it will never feel that way. Simply because I love the sport with all my heart and l’m thankful for the memories and opportunities it has given me.”
Kerber later confirmed her retirement when speaking briefly on stage after the Olympic tennis draw. Men’s and women’s first-round play begins Saturday.
Kerber won the Australian Open and the US Open in 2016 — the year she reached No. 1 in the rankings — and won Wimbledon two years later.
“Paris 2024 will mark the finish line of the most incredible journey I could have ever dreamed of growing up with a racket in my hand,” Kerber added. “There are many more things I want to say and people to thank, which I will do once I completed my last match. But for now, I will take the time and soak up every second of this final episode on court.”

Topics: tennis 2024 Paris Olympics Paris Olympics Angelique Kerber

Andy Murray will only play doubles at the Paris Olympic Games, withdraws from singles

Andy Murray will only play doubles at the Paris Olympic Games, withdraws from singles
Updated 25 July 2024
AP
Follow

Andy Murray will only play doubles at the Paris Olympic Games, withdraws from singles

Andy Murray will only play doubles at the Paris Olympic Games, withdraws from singles
  • Murray pulled out of singles at Wimbledon this month and played one match in doubles alongside his older brother, Jamie
Updated 25 July 2024
AP
AP

PARIS: Two-time Olympic tennis gold medalist Andy Murray pulled out of singles at the Paris Games on Thursday and only will compete in doubles with Dan Evans.
Murray, a 37-year-old from Britain, has said these Olympics will be the final event of his career.
He’s dealt with a series of injuries, including a hip replacement in 2019, and most recently needed surgery last month to remove a cyst from his spine.
Murray pulled out of singles at Wimbledon this month and played one match in doubles alongside his older brother, Jamie.
“I’ve take the decision to withdraw from the singles to concentrate on the doubles with Dan. Our practice has been great and we’re playing well together,” Murray said Thursday. “Really looking forward to getting started and representing GB one more time.”
His withdrawal announcement came shortly before the draw for the Olympics tennis tournament. Play begins Saturday.
Murray won singles gold medals at London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016, making him the only tennis player with two.

Topics: tennis Andy Murray 2024 Paris Olympics Paris Olympics

Equity for women’s cricket edges closer

Equity for women’s cricket edges closer
Updated 25 July 2024
Follow

Equity for women’s cricket edges closer

Equity for women’s cricket edges closer
  • England’s captain Heather Knight has emphasized that the women’s game must avoid falling into the same traps as the men’s by having too much franchise cricket
Updated 25 July 2024
Jon Pike
Jon Pike

The 2024 annual conference of the International Cricket Council was held in Colombo between July 19 and 22, and one of its outcomes reaffirmed the ICC’s commitment to equity in the game.

The 2030 women’s T20 World Cup will comprise 16 teams, up from 12 in 2026. In the forthcoming 2024 competition, between Oct. 3 and 20 in Bangladesh, 10 teams will participate. An increase to 16 in 2030 is not quite equity, since the 2024 men’s T20I World Cup comprised 20. However, it ought to be regarded as a step in the right direction.

Women’s cricket has grown very quickly in the last decade. Heather Knight, England’s captain, who spoke at the World Cricket Connects event at Lords on July 5, which was reviewed in last week’s column, emphasized that the women’s game must learn lessons from the men’s game and avoid falling into the same traps.

The main trap to which she seemed to be referring is franchise cricket. There are now 11 men’s franchise leagues compared with four for women. Australia’s Women’s Big Bash League started in 2015/2016, followed in England and Wales by The Hundred in 2021, the West Indies Caribbean League in 2022, and India’s Women’s Premier League in 2023.

Knight is expecting this number to grow. What concerns her is how that growth will be managed.

The expansion of men’s franchise leagues has led to a very crowded calendar that has already forced some Test match cricket out of its historic temporal rhythm and ODI cricket to the margin. There is simply no room to accommodate every format to its full extent.

Knight’s concern is that if the women’s game falls into similar scheduling issues the consequences could be even more severe. She stressed the need for a clear direction to be established, supported by good governance.

It is not clear in which direction she was looking. The ICC is cricket’s governing body. A franchise league requires sanctioning by the ICC in order to be legitimate. If this was refused, players participating in such a league would be barred from existing franchises and international cricket. It is not known if any applications have been refused.

The ICC warns members about dubious offers from intermediaries to organize a franchise league. So far, these actions appear sufficient to deter notions of breakaway leagues.

However, the ICC has not been able to establish a universal limit on the number of overseas players per playing lineup across the franchises. Its preferred number is four. In July 2023, the ICC’s Chief Executives Committee could not reach agreement on the number.

This was a relief to the DP World ILT20 and the US’ Major Cricket League, which allow nine and six international players in starting lineups. It is understood that the Board of Control for Cricket in India, although in agreement with the principle of a limit of four, was against imposing restrictions, a rather anomalous position.

Market forces clearly dominate the men’s game, with some players choosing to follow the money, either by electing franchise cricket over country or one franchise over another.

Knight fears that uncontrolled market forces will affect the women’s game disproportionately. This is because there is a shallower pool of women players in many countries.

If the best players are attracted by the franchise leagues, they may be lost either totally or partially to international cricket. This will be weakened as a result, along with the international team which the players represented.

It is also the case that women’s salaries and the amount of funding available to national cricket boards vary widely. The amount of Test cricket played by women is much lower than by men. In theory, this should cause less of a scheduling issue in women’s cricket.

Yet, Knight is concerned that a proper balance is found, so that players are able to play both for their country and in franchise leagues. The former remains the peak of ambition, the latter an opportunity to earn money and be exposed to different experiences. There have already been examples of the top players having to juggle availability, a situation that Knight is asking to be minimized.

Her aim is laudable, but who will take responsibility to plan coherent schedules? Market forces have a habit of winning if not regulated, as is apparent from the men’s game, in which there seems no turning back.

A new test of market forces is looming which will affect both the men’s and women’s games. This relates to The Hundred and the England and Wales Cricket Board’s proposal to sell off 49 percent of the competition’s equity, valued at $515 million (£400 million) or more by the board. The balance of 51 percent equity would be owned by each of the six host counties, free to decide what to do with it.

Rumors abound that those private investors who have expressed interest are becoming frustrated at the lack of clarity over what they will receive for their funding, a reluctance by counties to sell their equity, a desire to exercise a veto over who could buy stakes, and a lack of player-availability guarantees.

It is known that there is interest from Indian Premier League franchise owners who are sure to want as much control as possible. The ECB’s CEO has said that “English cricket is not for sale.”

There are many variables at play in this complex scenario. At its base, selling and buying parties are seeking to maximize financial returns and control. This normal economic equation is clouded by the sellers’ desires to protect the heritage of English and Welsh cricket. There is no guarantee that the buyers will do that or even understand it.

By acclaim, The Hundred has been positive for women’s cricket. Knight’s hopes for orderly schedules may be dashed by the machinations over that competition, which are directed mainly by men. This seems unfair given the heightened profile and contribution of women in cricket.

It would be no surprise if they felt a need to control their own competitions and schedules.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column

