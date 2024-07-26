You are here

Mali army fights separatists on Algeria border: spokesman

Mali army fights separatists on Algeria border: spokesman
The junta that took power in 2020 has made a priority of securing all of the country from separatists and Jihadists. (AFP/File)
Updated 41 sec ago
AFP
Mali army fights separatists on Algeria border: spokesman

Mali army fights separatists on Algeria border: spokesman
Updated 41 sec ago
AFP
DAKAR: Mali troops and their Russian allies on Thursday battled separatist rebels near the border with Algeria, a spokesman for the rebels and a witness told AFP.

The junta that took power in 2020 has made a priority of securing all of the country from separatists and Jihadists. It has claimed several victories in recent weeks and on Wednesday launched an offensive on Tinzaouatene, near the border with Algeria.

Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadane, a spokesman for the CSP-DPA mainly ethnic Touareg separatist alliance, said that Mali troops and “Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group” had “tried to take possession of Tinzaouatene, the last base of civilians who fled their abuses.”

“We have inflicted many casualties on the Wagner mercenaries and the auxiliaries of the Malian army,” the spokesman added.

The Mali army made no immediate comment, but a military source said the army was “continuing to secure national territory.”

A civilian source speaking from the Algerian side of the border said that firing could be heard in Mali.

Separatist groups lost control of several districts in 2023 after a military offensive that saw junta forces take Kidal, the pro-independence northern bastion and a major target for the government.

There have been several accusations of rights abuses of the civilian population by the army and Wagner forces. Mali authorities have denied the allegations.

Mali has been unsettled by violence by Jihadist and criminal groups since 2012. A junta led by Col. Assimi Goita took power in 2022 and broke the country’s traditional alliance with France, in favor of Russia.

Nigeria's army, security agency warn against Kenya-style protests

Nigeria’s army, security agency warn against Kenya-style protests
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP
Nigeria’s army, security agency warn against Kenya-style protests

Nigeria’s army, security agency warn against Kenya-style protests
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

ABUJA: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Nigeria’s armed forces on Thursday warned against Kenya-style violence in protests planned for next week over soaring living costs, with the military saying it would head off “anarchy.”

Kenya was rocked by deadly protests that forced the government to repeal new taxes. Nigeria’s economic reforms have seen a 40 percent spike in food inflation but there has been no unrest.

Social media calls have been made for demonstrations from August 1.

It is unclear who is behind the calls or whether people will take part at a time when many Nigerians are wary of losing work and cautious over past crackdowns.

President Tinubu touched on the concerns in a statement late Thursday, saying: “We are not afraid of protests. Our concern is the ordinary people, and the damages that will be done.”

In a separate statement, he said “we do not want to turn Nigeria into Sudan,” referencing the 15-month-old civil war in the northeast African country.

“We are talking about hunger, not burials. We have to be careful.”

Prices have risen since Tinubu ended a costly fuel subsidy and liberalized the naira currency in reforms needed to revive the economy of Africa’s most populous nation.

Officials, security forces and governors have urged youth to stay away from any protests. Some have even accused the organizers of treason and seeking to destabilize the country.

“While citizens have the right to peaceful protest, they do not have the right to mobilize for anarchy and unleash terror,” defense spokesman Major General Edward Buba told reporters.

“It is easy to see that the contemporary context of the planned protest is to shadow the happenings in Kenya, which I must say is violent,” he added.

The armed forces had detected some “elements bent on hijacking” the planned protests, he said.

“The level of violence being envisaged can only be described as a state of anarchy. The armed forces on its part will not stand by and allow anarchy to befall our nation.”

The Department of State Services or DSS, which handles domestic threats, said “sinister” elements wanted to abuse the protests and had political motives.

“The plotters desire to use the intended violent outcome to smear the federal and sub-national governments; make them unpopular and pit them against the masses,” it said in a rare statement.

Tinubu, who has repeatedly called for patience with his reforms, has also suggested some groups were mobilizing protests to unleash violence and replicate the Kenyan protests.

On Thursday he met with traditional rulers to seek their help countering any demonstrations.

“We traditional rulers are not engaged in people, especially the youth, coming out to start looting, to start breaking down law and order,” the Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi said after the meeting.

The president agreed last week to more than double the monthly minimum wage for federal workers to 70,000 naira ($43). He has also started delivering truckloads of rice to each state in an attempt to ease cost-of-living pressures.

The last major protest movement in Nigeria, in October 2020, began over abuses by the SARS anti-robbery police squad, but grew into the largest anti-government demonstrations in Nigeria’s modern history.

The police unit was disbanded but the protests ended in bloodshed.

Witnesses and rights organizations accused security forces of opening fire on peaceful protesters at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos on October 20, 2020.

Amnesty International said the army killed at least 10 people at the toll gate, but security forces rejected responsibility, saying troops used blank rounds to disperse people breaking a curfew.

US rejects plan for G20 deal to tax super-rich, says better to do it by country

US rejects plan for G20 deal to tax super-rich, says better to do it by country
Updated 5 min 27 sec ago
Reuters
US rejects plan for G20 deal to tax super-rich, says better to do it by country

US rejects plan for G20 deal to tax super-rich, says better to do it by country
  • Brazil’s search for a global agreement on taxing the richest of the rich is backed by France, Spain, South Africa, Colombia and the African Union
  • US under President Biden supports the idea but prefers that it be done by country as tax policy is very difficult to coordinate globally, says Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
Updated 5 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

RIO DE JANEIRO:  The United States sees no need to negotiate an international agreement on taxing the super-wealthy, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday, highlighting divisions on a plan that is top of the agenda at a G20 finance ministers’ meeting in Rio de Janeiro.
Taxing the ultra-rich is a key priority of Brazil’s leftist president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who this year heads the G20 grouping of the world’s major economies, the European Union and African Union.
“Tax policy is very difficult to coordinate globally,” Yellen told a press conference in Rio de Janeiro, ahead of an evening meeting between finance ministers to discuss the topic.
“We don’t see a need or really think it’s desirable to try to negotiate a global agreement on that. We think that all countries should make sure that their taxation systems are fair and progressive.”
Yellen said Washington was “strongly supportive of progressive taxation, and making sure that very wealthy, high-income individuals pay their fair share.”
She highlighted policies proposed by US President Joe Biden, such as a billionaires’ tax, which she described as “a very worthwhile initiative.”
“It makes sense for most countries to take this approach of progressive taxation.”

Brazil’s search for a global agreement on taxing the richest of the rich is backed by France, Spain, South Africa, Colombia and the African Union.
“Some individuals control more resources than entire countries,” Lula said Wednesday at the launch of an initiative to fight world hunger, another project topping his G20 agenda.
His finance minister, Fernando Haddad, told local media Wednesday that taxing billionaires would help finance the fight against hunger but “it will not be established overnight, because it is a very delicate mechanism.”
Global inequality has continued to widen in recent years, according to a study by the NGO Oxfam published Thursday. The richest one percent of the world have earned more than $40 trillion in a decade, but their taxation is at “historically” low rates, the study said.
French economist Gabriel Zucman, a consultant with the G20 on taxation issues, estimates that the tax rate for billionaires represents 0.3 percent of their wealth.
In a recent report commissioned by the G20, he called for super-wealthy individuals to be taxed the equivalent of two percent of their fortune.
Washington is not the only skeptic.
On the eve of the G20 meeting, Germany’s finance ministry said it considers the idea of a minimum wealth tax to be “irrelevant.”

The meeting of finance ministers in Rio opened with a session on the global economy, as inflation slows in many parts of the world after a surge fueled by the war in Ukraine and other factors.
On Friday, the ministers will tackle the financing of the climate transition and debt in their last meeting before a G20 summit on November 18 and 19.
Founded in 1999, the Group of 20 assembles 19 of the world’s largest economic powers, as well as the European Union and the African Union.
The organization was originally focused on global economic issues but has increasingly taken on other pressing challenges — even though member states do not always agree on what should be on the agenda.
Brazil’s presidency said in a statement that some members of the G20 considered that crises such as the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza “have an impact on the global economy and should be addressed at the G20, while others believe that the G20 is not the place to discuss these issues.”
Divisions within the G20, of which Russia is also a member, have made drafting a joint communique at the outcome of meetings a challenge.
The last meeting of finance ministers in Sao Paulo failed to issue such a statement.
Brazil hopes to publish three texts after the meeting, said Tatiana Rosito, a senior official at the country’s economy ministry.
Aside from a joint final communique, this would include a document on “international cooperation in tax matters” and a separate communique from Brazil on geopolitical crises.
“It is likely, based on my experience of previous G20s,” that future ministerial-level meetings will publish separate statements in this manner, European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen told reporters Wednesday.
Aiming for a single text “would not allow us to adopt anything,” she said.

CrowdStrike says over 97 percent of Windows sensors back online

CrowdStrike says over 97 percent of Windows sensors back online
Updated 48 min 34 sec ago
Reuters
CrowdStrike says over 97 percent of Windows sensors back online

CrowdStrike says over 97 percent of Windows sensors back online
Updated 48 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

More than 97 percent of Windows sensors are back online, CrowdStrike’s CEO George Kurtz said on Thursday, nearly a week after a software update by the cybersecurity firm triggered a global outage.
The company’s Falcon platform sensor is a security agent installed on devices such as laptops and desktops that protects them from threats.
The outage happened because the advanced platform contained a fault that forced computers running Microsoft’s Windows operating system to crash and show the so-called blue screen of death.
Microsoft said on Saturday about 8.5 million Windows devices had been affected in the outage that had left flights grounded, forced broadcasters off air and left customers without access to services such as health care or banking.
“Our recovery efforts have been enhanced thanks to the development of automatic recovery techniques and by mobilizing all our resources to support our customers,” Kurtz said in a post on LinkedIn.

Could Harris's abortion advocacy be a US election game changer?

Could Harris’s abortion advocacy be a US election game changer?
Updated 49 min 49 sec ago
AFP
Could Harris’s abortion advocacy be a US election game changer?

Could Harris’s abortion advocacy be a US election game changer?
Updated 49 min 49 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: Long before President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 election, Vice President Kamala Harris had established herself as the administration’s leading advocate of abortion rights.

Now, Democrats are hoping that will help tip the scales in November’s election.

“We’ll stop Donald Trump’s extreme abortion bans because we trust women to make decisions about their own bodies and not have the government tell them what to do!” Harris, her party’s presumptive nominee, thundered in front of a crowd in Milwaukee this week.

Two years after Trump-appointed judges helped overturn the national right to abortion, a passionate defender of reproductive freedoms at the top of the Democratic ticket could help mobilize more progressives in a tight race expected to hinge on turnout.

From investigating anti-abortion activists accused of deceptive practices as California’s attorney general, to grilling conservative Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing, to becoming the first VP to visit an abortion clinic this spring, Harris’s bona fides on abortion rights are unquestionable.

That contrasts starkly with Biden, who has often been reticent on the issue, frequently citing his Catholic upbringing as a reason for his discomfort.

During this year’s State of the Union address, Biden deviated from pre-written remarks, opting for terms like “reproductive freedom” or “freedom to choose” instead of “abortion.”

As a brand-new senator in 1973, Biden felt the Supreme Court went “too far” in deciding Roe v Wade, the ruling that established the right to terminate a pregnancy, and as recently as 2006, he described the procedure as “always a tragedy” and “not a choice and right.”

Though his stance has since evolved, abortion rights activists have long sensed his reluctance to fully embrace the issue.

“What makes Harris so dangerous to Trump on abortion specifically is that, unlike Trump, she knows what she’s talking about, and she can channel the anger of women voters,” feminist author Jessica Valenti, who runs “Abortion, Every Day” on Substack, told AFP.

“I don’t think people fully understand just how angry women are about Roe being overturned — Harris has the ability to drive that home.”

Polling by YouGov released this week found Harris enjoying a 12-point advantage over Trump on abortion, significantly higher than the five-point lead Biden held over Trump in early July.

While she hasn’t yet been formally nominated, the abortion rights group Reproductive Freedom for All was quick to throw its weight behind her.

“There is nobody who has fought as hard for abortion rights and access, and we are proud to endorse her in this race,” the nonprofit’s CEO Mini Timmaraju said.

On the other side of the race, Trump’s running mate J.D. Vance makes the divide between the two parties even clearer.

Where Trump speaks from both sides of his mouth — boasting about his role in overturning Roe to conservatives while emphasizing state rights to court independents — Vance has unequivocally stated his desire to make abortion “illegal nationally.”

Valenti called Vance the “personification of Republican anti-abortion extremism” who has supported a federal abortion ban, voted against protecting IVF, and compared abortion to “slavery.”

“Vance’s selection is definitely going to make it harder for Donald Trump to act as a moderate on this issue,” Marc Trussler, a political scientist at the University of Pennsylvania told AFP.

Despite Harris being an effective messenger, the renewed focus on abortion and other issues partly arises from the simple fact that the political conservation had for months been dominated by questions about Biden’s mental acuity, and those are now out of the way, added Trussler.

And while abortion has been a vote winner for Democrats in recent races, it’s uncertain if it will be the single biggest factor in the upcoming election.

“We are very much in the honeymoon period of Harris’s candidacy,” he said, where she is still seen as “everything to everybody” and hasn’t yet had to take up hard positions on contentious issues dividing the party, from Gaza to criminal justice reform.

Harris says 'will not be silent' in face of Gaza suffering

Harris says ‘will not be silent’ in face of Gaza suffering
Updated 26 July 2024
AFP
Harris says ‘will not be silent’ in face of Gaza suffering

Harris says ‘will not be silent’ in face of Gaza suffering
Updated 26 July 2024
AFP

WASHINGTON: US Vice President Kamala Harris signaled a major shift in Gaza policy on Thursday, telling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu she had “serious concern” over casualties and telling him to get a peace deal done.
“We cannot look away in the face of these tragedies. We cannot allow ourselves to become numb to the suffering and I will not be silent,” said Harris, now the presumptive Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden bowed out of the 2024 US election.

