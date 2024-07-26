You are here

Philippines to deploy floating barriers to contain oil spill
A coast guard personnel arranges an oil spill containment boom to be on standby for deployment at a port in Limay, Bataan on July 25, 2024. (AFP)
Updated 31 sec ago
AFP
Philippines to deploy floating barriers to contain oil spill
  • On Thursday, a tanker carrying 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel sank off Manila
  • The incident happened as heavy rains fueled by Typhoon Gaemi and the seasonal monsoon lashed Manila and surrounding regions in recent days
AFP
LIMAY, Philippines: The Philippine Coast Guard planned Friday to deploy oil dispersant and floating barriers a day after a tanker carrying 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel sank off Manila.

AFP journalists at the Port of Limay in Bataan province watched coast guard personnel preparing equipment for a boat to be used against the slick in Manila Bay.

The MT Terra Nova sank in rough seas nearly seven kilometers (4.3 miles) off Limay municipality early Thursday after setting out for the central city of Iloilo.

An oil slick stretching several kilometers has been detected in the waterway, which thousands of fishermen and tourism operators rely on for their livelihoods.

But coast guard spokesman Rear Admiral Armando Balilo told a briefing Thursday that it appeared diesel fuel used to power the tanker had leaked and, so far, not the industrial fuel oil cargo.

The coast guard has set a target of seven days to offload the cargo and prevent what Balilo warned would be the worst oil spill in Philippine history if it were to leak.

The incident happened as heavy rains fueled by Typhoon Gaemi and the seasonal monsoon lashed Manila and surrounding regions in recent days.

After setting out late Wednesday the captain decided to abort the journey to Iloilo due to rough seas, but as the vessel turned back it was swamped by large waves and went down.

One crew member died, but 16 were rescued.

An investigation into the cause of the incident was underway but Balilo said Thursday the vessel had not broken rules on heavy-weather sailing.

Campaign group Greenpeace said the owners of MT Terra Nova should “foot the bill” for any environmental damage and compensate affected communities.

One of the worst oil spills in the Philippines was in February 2023, when a tanker carrying 800,000 liters of industrial fuel oil sank off the central island of Mindoro.

Diesel fuel and thick oil from that vessel contaminated the waters and beaches along the coast of Oriental Mindoro province, devastating the fishing and tourism industries.

The oil dispersed over hundreds of kilometers of waters famed for having some of the most diverse marine life in the world.

A tanker sank off the central island of Guimaras in 2006, spilling tens of thousands of gallons of oil that destroyed a marine reserve, ruined local fishing grounds and covered stretches of coastline in black sludge.

Mali army fights separatists on Algeria border: spokesman

Updated 26 July 2024
AFP
Follow

AFP

DAKAR: Mali troops and their Russian allies on Thursday battled separatist rebels near the border with Algeria, a spokesman for the rebels and a witness told AFP.

The junta that took power in 2020 has made a priority of securing all of the country from separatists and Jihadists. It has claimed several victories in recent weeks and on Wednesday launched an offensive on Tinzaouatene, near the border with Algeria.

Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadane, a spokesman for the CSP-DPA mainly ethnic Touareg separatist alliance, said that Mali troops and “Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group” had “tried to take possession of Tinzaouatene, the last base of civilians who fled their abuses.”

“We have inflicted many casualties on the Wagner mercenaries and the auxiliaries of the Malian army,” the spokesman added.

The Mali army made no immediate comment, but a military source said the army was “continuing to secure national territory.”

A civilian source speaking from the Algerian side of the border said that firing could be heard in Mali.

Separatist groups lost control of several districts in 2023 after a military offensive that saw junta forces take Kidal, the pro-independence northern bastion and a major target for the government.

There have been several accusations of rights abuses of the civilian population by the army and Wagner forces. Mali authorities have denied the allegations.

Mali has been unsettled by violence by Jihadist and criminal groups since 2012. A junta led by Col. Assimi Goita took power in 2022 and broke the country’s traditional alliance with France, in favor of Russia.

Nigeria’s army, security agency warn against Kenya-style protests

Updated 26 July 2024
AFP
Follow

AFP

ABUJA: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Nigeria’s armed forces on Thursday warned against Kenya-style violence in protests planned for next week over soaring living costs, with the military saying it would head off “anarchy.”

Kenya was rocked by deadly protests that forced the government to repeal new taxes. Nigeria’s economic reforms have seen a 40 percent spike in food inflation but there has been no unrest.

Social media calls have been made for demonstrations from August 1.

It is unclear who is behind the calls or whether people will take part at a time when many Nigerians are wary of losing work and cautious over past crackdowns.

President Tinubu touched on the concerns in a statement late Thursday, saying: “We are not afraid of protests. Our concern is the ordinary people, and the damages that will be done.”

In a separate statement, he said “we do not want to turn Nigeria into Sudan,” referencing the 15-month-old civil war in the northeast African country.

“We are talking about hunger, not burials. We have to be careful.”

Prices have risen since Tinubu ended a costly fuel subsidy and liberalized the naira currency in reforms needed to revive the economy of Africa’s most populous nation.

Officials, security forces and governors have urged youth to stay away from any protests. Some have even accused the organizers of treason and seeking to destabilize the country.

“While citizens have the right to peaceful protest, they do not have the right to mobilize for anarchy and unleash terror,” defense spokesman Major General Edward Buba told reporters.

“It is easy to see that the contemporary context of the planned protest is to shadow the happenings in Kenya, which I must say is violent,” he added.

The armed forces had detected some “elements bent on hijacking” the planned protests, he said.

“The level of violence being envisaged can only be described as a state of anarchy. The armed forces on its part will not stand by and allow anarchy to befall our nation.”

The Department of State Services or DSS, which handles domestic threats, said “sinister” elements wanted to abuse the protests and had political motives.

“The plotters desire to use the intended violent outcome to smear the federal and sub-national governments; make them unpopular and pit them against the masses,” it said in a rare statement.

Tinubu, who has repeatedly called for patience with his reforms, has also suggested some groups were mobilizing protests to unleash violence and replicate the Kenyan protests.

On Thursday he met with traditional rulers to seek their help countering any demonstrations.

“We traditional rulers are not engaged in people, especially the youth, coming out to start looting, to start breaking down law and order,” the Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi said after the meeting.

The president agreed last week to more than double the monthly minimum wage for federal workers to 70,000 naira ($43). He has also started delivering truckloads of rice to each state in an attempt to ease cost-of-living pressures.

The last major protest movement in Nigeria, in October 2020, began over abuses by the SARS anti-robbery police squad, but grew into the largest anti-government demonstrations in Nigeria’s modern history.

The police unit was disbanded but the protests ended in bloodshed.

Witnesses and rights organizations accused security forces of opening fire on peaceful protesters at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos on October 20, 2020.

Amnesty International said the army killed at least 10 people at the toll gate, but security forces rejected responsibility, saying troops used blank rounds to disperse people breaking a curfew.

G20 agree to work on Brazil’s ‘billionaire tax’ idea, implementation seen difficult

Updated 26 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

G20 agree to work on Brazil's 'billionaire tax' idea, implementation seen difficult
  • Brazil’s search for a global agreement on taxing the richest of the rich is backed by France, Spain, South Africa, Colombia and the African Union
  • US under President Biden supports the idea but prefers that it be done by country as tax policy is very difficult to coordinate globally, says Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
Updated 26 July 2024
Reuters

RIO DE JANEIRO:  The world’s 20 biggest economies (G20) agreed on Thursday to work together to ensure the ultra rich are effectively taxed, in a declaration that seeks a balance between national sovereignty and more cooperation on tax avoidance.
The declaration, which will be published on Friday, was a priority for Brazil, chairing talks of the G20 this year, whose leader Luiz Inacio Lula, a former factory worker, was pushing to include the “billionaire tax” on the G20 agenda.
“With full respect to tax sovereignty, we will seek to engage cooperatively to ensure that ultra-high-net-worth individuals are effectively taxed,” the G20 tax declaration, seen by Reuters, said.
“Cooperation could involve exchanging best practices, encouraging debates around tax principles, and devising anti-avoidance mechanisms, including addressing potentially harmful tax practices,” it said.
Brazil has spurred discussion of a proposal to levy a 2 percent wealth tax on fortunes over $1 billion, raising estimated revenue of up to $250 billion annually from 3,000 individuals.
“What started today is a broader process that will require the participation of academia, scholars, and international organizations with experience and time, such as the OECD and the UN,” Finance Minister Fernando Haddad told reporters.

France, Spain and South Africa — which will chair the G20 in 2025 — had expressed support, an official from the Brazilian Ministry of Finance told journalists last week.

Others in the G20, while supportive, noted how difficult it is likely to be to implement the agreement.
“We all know that we are starting a process which is very, very challenging,” European Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on the sidelines of the G20 meeting.
“The first step will be to work on exchange of information among different countries. It will be something to discuss in the coming months and years.”
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also applauded the spirit of discussions on the declaration, but was wary of a new global tax policy, noting US President Joe Biden had proposed several policies to that end, including a “billionaires tax.”
“We think ... it makes sense for most countries to take this approach of progressive taxation. And we are happy to work with Brazil on that and propagate these ideas in the G20,” she told reporters at the G20 meeting.
“But tax policy is very difficult to coordinate globally and we don’t see a need or really think it is desirable to try to negotiate a global agreement on that. We think that all countries should make sure that their taxation systems are fair and progressive.”

Washington is not the only skeptic. On the eve of the G20 meeting, Germany’s finance ministry said it considers the idea of a minimum wealth tax to be “irrelevant.”

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen holds a press conference in the framework of the G20 Ministerial Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 25, 2024. (AFP)

Tax havens

An agreement on a global tax on billionaires is necessary to diminish the attractiveness of tax havens, said economist Bruno Carazza, a professor at the Dom Cabral Foundation, a business school.
Billionaires currently pay the equivalent of 0.3 percent of their wealth in taxes, according to a report from French economist Gabriel Zucman commissioned by Brazil. The report said a 2 percent tax would raise $200 billion to $250 billion per year globally from about 3,000 individuals, money that could fund public services such as education and health care as well as the fight against climate change.
The richest 1 percent have amassed $42 trillion in new wealth over the past decade, nearly 36 times more than the entire bottom 50 percent of the world’s population, according to an Oxfam analysis released Thursday ahead of the finance ministers’ meeting.
Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defended the need for increased taxation of the world’s richest in Rio on Wednesday when he unveiled plans for a global alliance against hunger and poverty.
“At the top of the pyramid, tax systems stop being progressive and become regressive. The super-rich pay proportionally much less tax than the working class,” Lula said.
“Some individuals control more resources than entire countries. Others have their own space programs,” he added.

The “billionaire tax” would be aimed at the world’s richest individuals such as Tesla and Space X owner Elon Musk, with a fortune that Forbes magazine estimates at around $235 billion, Amazon owner Jeff Bezos with some $200 billion, or French luxury goods tycoon Bernard Arnault with a fortune of some $180 billion.
According to charity Oxfam, the richest 1 percent have amassed $42 trillion in new wealth over the past decade, nearly 34 times more than the entire bottom 50 percent of the world’s population, deepening wealth inequality.
The average wealth per person in the top 1 percent rose by nearly $400,000 in real terms over the last decade compared to just $335 — an equivalent increase of less than nine cents a day — for a person in the bottom half, Oxfam said.
The global alliance against hunger and poverty aims to implement a mechanism to mobilize funds and knowledge to support the expansion of policies and programs to combat inequality and poverty, according to a statement from Brazil’s G20 press office on Tuesday. It would be managed by a secretariat located at the UN Food and Agriculture Organization headquarters in Rome and Brasilia until 2030, with half of its costs covered by Brazil, Lula said in his speech.

CrowdStrike says over 97 percent of Windows sensors back online

Updated 26 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Reuters

More than 97 percent of Windows sensors are back online, CrowdStrike’s CEO George Kurtz said on Thursday, nearly a week after a software update by the cybersecurity firm triggered a global outage.
The company’s Falcon platform sensor is a security agent installed on devices such as laptops and desktops that protects them from threats.
The outage happened because the advanced platform contained a fault that forced computers running Microsoft’s Windows operating system to crash and show the so-called blue screen of death.
Microsoft said on Saturday about 8.5 million Windows devices had been affected in the outage that had left flights grounded, forced broadcasters off air and left customers without access to services such as health care or banking.
“Our recovery efforts have been enhanced thanks to the development of automatic recovery techniques and by mobilizing all our resources to support our customers,” Kurtz said in a post on LinkedIn.

Could Harris’s abortion advocacy be a US election game changer?

Updated 26 July 2024
AFP
Follow

AFP

WASHINGTON: Long before President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 election, Vice President Kamala Harris had established herself as the administration’s leading advocate of abortion rights.

Now, Democrats are hoping that will help tip the scales in November’s election.

“We’ll stop Donald Trump’s extreme abortion bans because we trust women to make decisions about their own bodies and not have the government tell them what to do!” Harris, her party’s presumptive nominee, thundered in front of a crowd in Milwaukee this week.

Two years after Trump-appointed judges helped overturn the national right to abortion, a passionate defender of reproductive freedoms at the top of the Democratic ticket could help mobilize more progressives in a tight race expected to hinge on turnout.

From investigating anti-abortion activists accused of deceptive practices as California’s attorney general, to grilling conservative Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing, to becoming the first VP to visit an abortion clinic this spring, Harris’s bona fides on abortion rights are unquestionable.

That contrasts starkly with Biden, who has often been reticent on the issue, frequently citing his Catholic upbringing as a reason for his discomfort.

During this year’s State of the Union address, Biden deviated from pre-written remarks, opting for terms like “reproductive freedom” or “freedom to choose” instead of “abortion.”

As a brand-new senator in 1973, Biden felt the Supreme Court went “too far” in deciding Roe v Wade, the ruling that established the right to terminate a pregnancy, and as recently as 2006, he described the procedure as “always a tragedy” and “not a choice and right.”

Though his stance has since evolved, abortion rights activists have long sensed his reluctance to fully embrace the issue.

“What makes Harris so dangerous to Trump on abortion specifically is that, unlike Trump, she knows what she’s talking about, and she can channel the anger of women voters,” feminist author Jessica Valenti, who runs “Abortion, Every Day” on Substack, told AFP.

“I don’t think people fully understand just how angry women are about Roe being overturned — Harris has the ability to drive that home.”

Polling by YouGov released this week found Harris enjoying a 12-point advantage over Trump on abortion, significantly higher than the five-point lead Biden held over Trump in early July.

While she hasn’t yet been formally nominated, the abortion rights group Reproductive Freedom for All was quick to throw its weight behind her.

“There is nobody who has fought as hard for abortion rights and access, and we are proud to endorse her in this race,” the nonprofit’s CEO Mini Timmaraju said.

On the other side of the race, Trump’s running mate J.D. Vance makes the divide between the two parties even clearer.

Where Trump speaks from both sides of his mouth — boasting about his role in overturning Roe to conservatives while emphasizing state rights to court independents — Vance has unequivocally stated his desire to make abortion “illegal nationally.”

Valenti called Vance the “personification of Republican anti-abortion extremism” who has supported a federal abortion ban, voted against protecting IVF, and compared abortion to “slavery.”

“Vance’s selection is definitely going to make it harder for Donald Trump to act as a moderate on this issue,” Marc Trussler, a political scientist at the University of Pennsylvania told AFP.

Despite Harris being an effective messenger, the renewed focus on abortion and other issues partly arises from the simple fact that the political conservation had for months been dominated by questions about Biden’s mental acuity, and those are now out of the way, added Trussler.

And while abortion has been a vote winner for Democrats in recent races, it’s uncertain if it will be the single biggest factor in the upcoming election.

“We are very much in the honeymoon period of Harris’s candidacy,” he said, where she is still seen as “everything to everybody” and hasn’t yet had to take up hard positions on contentious issues dividing the party, from Gaza to criminal justice reform.

