  Kamala Harris gains ground in polls as Trump tries to brand her a Marxist

Kamala Harris gains ground in polls as Trump tries to brand her a Marxist

Kamala Harris gains ground in polls as Trump tries to brand her a Marxist
Kamala Harris gains ground in polls as Trump tries to brand her a Marxist
Kamala Harris gains ground in polls as Trump tries to brand her a Marxist
Updated 36 sec ago
Reuters
Kamala Harris gains ground in polls as Trump tries to brand her a Marxist

Kamala Harris gains ground in polls as Trump tries to brand her a Marxist
Updated 36 sec ago
Reuters
HOUSTON, Texas: Vice President Kamala Harris took her presidential campaign blitz to the largest US teachers’ union on Thursday, promising a “fight for the future” as new opinion polls showed her narrowing the gap with Republican rival Donald Trump.
Harris’ swift emergence as the successor to President Joe Biden, 81, as the Democratic presidential candidate in the Nov. 5 election has shaken up a stagnant presidential race, with polls showing her narrowing former President Trump’s advantage.
In an address in Houston to the American Federation of Teachers, Harris, 59, focused on economic policy and workers’ rights, touting plans for affordable health care and child care and criticizing Republicans for blocking gun limits in the wake of school shootings.
“Ours is a fight for the future,” Harris told a crowd of about 3,500 people. “We are in a fight for our most fundamental freedoms. And to this room of leaders, I say: Bring it on.”
A series of polls conducted since Biden ended his reelection bid on Sunday, including one by Reuters/Ipsos, show Harris and Trump beginning their head-to-head contest on roughly equal footing, setting the stage for a close-fought campaign over the next three-and-a-half months.




Attendees hold signs supporting Vice President Kamala Harris at the American Federation of Teachers' 88th National Convention on July 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Getty Images/AFP)

A New York Times/Siena College national poll published Thursday found Harris has narrowed what had been a sizable Trump lead. Trump was ahead of Harris 48 percent to 46 percent among registered voters, compared with a lead of 49 percent to 41 percent over Biden in early July, following Biden’s disastrous debate performance that led to a wave of Democratic calls for him to step aside as candidate.
While nationwide surveys give important signals of American support for political candidates, a handful of competitive states typically tilt the balance in the US Electoral College, which ultimately decides who wins a presidential election.
Harris also got good news on that front as Emerson College/The Hill published a poll finding that she had begun to close the gap with Trump in five critical battleground states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Trump still narrowly leads Harris in all but Wisconsin, which is tied, according to the poll of registered voters in those states.
Together, the polls suggest that while Trump, 78, retains a narrow advantage, he has not seen the sort of bump in support following last week’s Republican National Convention that candidates hope to get out of the highly scripted, televised and expensive events.

Trump on Wednesday night laid into Harris in his first rally since she replaced Biden atop the ticket, then continued his criticism online on Thursday.
“We’re not ready for a Marxist President, and Lyin’ Kamala Harris is a RADICAL LEFT MARXIST, AND WORSE!” Trump posted on his social media platform.

Debate up in the air
Trump’s campaign on Thursday cast doubt about a Sept. 10 debate that had been previously scheduled against Biden. Harris has said she is prepared to debate Trump that day, but the Trump campaign said in a statement that debate details cannot be finalized until the Democrats formally name a candidate, which could happen the first week of August.
“It would be inappropriate to schedule things with Harris because Democrats very well could still change their minds,” Steven Cheung, the Trump campaign communications director.
More than 40 former US Justice Department officials, primarily from Democratic administrations, signed a letter endorsing Harris and calling Trump a threat to the rule of law in the US.
“Former President Trump presents a grave risk to our country, our global alliances and the future of democracy. As President, he regularly ignored the rule of law,” reads the letter, a copy of which was seen by Reuters and signed by former US Attorney General Loretta Lynch and other former officials.
Former President Barack Obama has been in regular contact with Harris and plans to soon endorse her as the Democratic presidential candidate, a source familiar with his plans said on Thursday.
The Harris campaign released its first video advertisement online on Thursday. Harris narrates the ad, framing the campaign as a battle to protect Americans’ individual liberties to the sound of Beyonce’s song “Freedom.”
Harris also reached out to younger voters by creating an account on TikTok, amassing over 500,000 followers in a few hours.

The next highly anticipated development will be Harris’ choice of a vice presidential candidate to counter Trump’s selection of US Senator JD Vance of Ohio.
The list of contenders amounts to a who’s-who of rising Democrats, including US Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, Governors Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, Roy Cooper of North Carolina and Andy Beshear of Kentucky, as well as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
Harris’ rise has largely pushed Trump out of the headlines, a week after the Republican National Convention and 12 days after he narrowly survived an assassination attempt that wounded his ear.
FBI Director Christopher Wray told a House panel on Wednesday that investigators are not certain whether Trump’s injury was caused by a bullet or by shrapnel. Trump has said a bullet hit his ear.
A Trump campaign spokesperson, Jason Miller, called the idea that Trump was not hit by a bullet a “conspiracy,” adding an expletive.

Topics: 2024 US Elections Kamala Harris Donald Trump American Federation of Teachers

Sri Lanka announces first presidential vote since unrest

Sri Lanka announces first presidential vote since unrest
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Sri Lanka announces first presidential vote since unrest

Sri Lanka announces first presidential vote since unrest
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s first presidential elections since an unprecedented economic crisis spurred widespread unrest will be held in September, the election commission said Friday.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who has steered an effort to repair the island nation’s ruined finances, will face at least two rivals campaigning against austerity measures imposed under an International Monetary Fund bailout plan.

The commission said in a gazette notification that candidate nominations will be accepted on August 15 for a September 21 poll.

Its schedule sets out a five-week campaign in a country still struggling with a fragile economic recovery and endemic discontent over cost of living issues.

More than 17 million Sri Lankans over the age of 18 are eligible to vote.

Opposition parties have vowed to renegotiate terms of the $2.9 billion IMF bailout Wickremesinghe negotiated in early 2023.

Economic reforms are expected to dominate the campaign as the country emerges from its worst-ever recession in 2022, when the GDP shrank by a record 7.8 percent.

Topics: Sri Lanka

Philippines to deploy floating barriers to contain oil spill

Philippines to deploy floating barriers to contain oil spill
Updated 38 min 6 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Philippines to deploy floating barriers to contain oil spill

Philippines to deploy floating barriers to contain oil spill
  • On Thursday, a tanker carrying 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel sank off Manila
  • The incident happened as heavy rains fueled by Typhoon Gaemi and the seasonal monsoon lashed Manila and surrounding regions in recent days
Updated 38 min 6 sec ago
AFP

LIMAY, Philippines: The Philippine Coast Guard planned Friday to deploy oil dispersant and floating barriers a day after a tanker carrying 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel sank off Manila.

AFP journalists at the Port of Limay in Bataan province watched coast guard personnel preparing equipment for a boat to be used against the slick in Manila Bay.

The MT Terra Nova sank in rough seas nearly seven kilometers (4.3 miles) off Limay municipality early Thursday after setting out for the central city of Iloilo.

An oil slick stretching several kilometers has been detected in the waterway, which thousands of fishermen and tourism operators rely on for their livelihoods.

But coast guard spokesman Rear Admiral Armando Balilo told a briefing Thursday that it appeared diesel fuel used to power the tanker had leaked and, so far, not the industrial fuel oil cargo.

The coast guard has set a target of seven days to offload the cargo and prevent what Balilo warned would be the worst oil spill in Philippine history if it were to leak.

The incident happened as heavy rains fueled by Typhoon Gaemi and the seasonal monsoon lashed Manila and surrounding regions in recent days.

After setting out late Wednesday the captain decided to abort the journey to Iloilo due to rough seas, but as the vessel turned back it was swamped by large waves and went down.

One crew member died, but 16 were rescued.

An investigation into the cause of the incident was underway but Balilo said Thursday the vessel had not broken rules on heavy-weather sailing.

Campaign group Greenpeace said the owners of MT Terra Nova should “foot the bill” for any environmental damage and compensate affected communities.

One of the worst oil spills in the Philippines was in February 2023, when a tanker carrying 800,000 liters of industrial fuel oil sank off the central island of Mindoro.

Diesel fuel and thick oil from that vessel contaminated the waters and beaches along the coast of Oriental Mindoro province, devastating the fishing and tourism industries.

The oil dispersed over hundreds of kilometers of waters famed for having some of the most diverse marine life in the world.

A tanker sank off the central island of Guimaras in 2006, spilling tens of thousands of gallons of oil that destroyed a marine reserve, ruined local fishing grounds and covered stretches of coastline in black sludge.

Topics: Philippines

Mali army fights separatists on Algeria border: spokesman

Mali army fights separatists on Algeria border: spokesman
Updated 26 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Mali army fights separatists on Algeria border: spokesman

Mali army fights separatists on Algeria border: spokesman
Updated 26 July 2024
AFP

DAKAR: Mali troops and their Russian allies on Thursday battled separatist rebels near the border with Algeria, a spokesman for the rebels and a witness told AFP.

The junta that took power in 2020 has made a priority of securing all of the country from separatists and Jihadists. It has claimed several victories in recent weeks and on Wednesday launched an offensive on Tinzaouatene, near the border with Algeria.

Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadane, a spokesman for the CSP-DPA mainly ethnic Touareg separatist alliance, said that Mali troops and “Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group” had “tried to take possession of Tinzaouatene, the last base of civilians who fled their abuses.”

“We have inflicted many casualties on the Wagner mercenaries and the auxiliaries of the Malian army,” the spokesman added.

The Mali army made no immediate comment, but a military source said the army was “continuing to secure national territory.”

A civilian source speaking from the Algerian side of the border said that firing could be heard in Mali.

Separatist groups lost control of several districts in 2023 after a military offensive that saw junta forces take Kidal, the pro-independence northern bastion and a major target for the government.

There have been several accusations of rights abuses of the civilian population by the army and Wagner forces. Mali authorities have denied the allegations.

Mali has been unsettled by violence by Jihadist and criminal groups since 2012. A junta led by Col. Assimi Goita took power in 2022 and broke the country’s traditional alliance with France, in favor of Russia.

Topics: mali

Nigeria’s army, security agency warn against Kenya-style protests

Nigeria’s army, security agency warn against Kenya-style protests
Updated 26 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Nigeria’s army, security agency warn against Kenya-style protests

Nigeria’s army, security agency warn against Kenya-style protests
Updated 26 July 2024
AFP

ABUJA: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Nigeria’s armed forces on Thursday warned against Kenya-style violence in protests planned for next week over soaring living costs, with the military saying it would head off “anarchy.”

Kenya was rocked by deadly protests that forced the government to repeal new taxes. Nigeria’s economic reforms have seen a 40 percent spike in food inflation but there has been no unrest.

Social media calls have been made for demonstrations from August 1.

It is unclear who is behind the calls or whether people will take part at a time when many Nigerians are wary of losing work and cautious over past crackdowns.

President Tinubu touched on the concerns in a statement late Thursday, saying: “We are not afraid of protests. Our concern is the ordinary people, and the damages that will be done.”

In a separate statement, he said “we do not want to turn Nigeria into Sudan,” referencing the 15-month-old civil war in the northeast African country.

“We are talking about hunger, not burials. We have to be careful.”

Prices have risen since Tinubu ended a costly fuel subsidy and liberalized the naira currency in reforms needed to revive the economy of Africa’s most populous nation.

Officials, security forces and governors have urged youth to stay away from any protests. Some have even accused the organizers of treason and seeking to destabilize the country.

“While citizens have the right to peaceful protest, they do not have the right to mobilize for anarchy and unleash terror,” defense spokesman Major General Edward Buba told reporters.

“It is easy to see that the contemporary context of the planned protest is to shadow the happenings in Kenya, which I must say is violent,” he added.

The armed forces had detected some “elements bent on hijacking” the planned protests, he said.

“The level of violence being envisaged can only be described as a state of anarchy. The armed forces on its part will not stand by and allow anarchy to befall our nation.”

The Department of State Services or DSS, which handles domestic threats, said “sinister” elements wanted to abuse the protests and had political motives.

“The plotters desire to use the intended violent outcome to smear the federal and sub-national governments; make them unpopular and pit them against the masses,” it said in a rare statement.

Tinubu, who has repeatedly called for patience with his reforms, has also suggested some groups were mobilizing protests to unleash violence and replicate the Kenyan protests.

On Thursday he met with traditional rulers to seek their help countering any demonstrations.

“We traditional rulers are not engaged in people, especially the youth, coming out to start looting, to start breaking down law and order,” the Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi said after the meeting.

The president agreed last week to more than double the monthly minimum wage for federal workers to 70,000 naira ($43). He has also started delivering truckloads of rice to each state in an attempt to ease cost-of-living pressures.

The last major protest movement in Nigeria, in October 2020, began over abuses by the SARS anti-robbery police squad, but grew into the largest anti-government demonstrations in Nigeria’s modern history.

The police unit was disbanded but the protests ended in bloodshed.

Witnesses and rights organizations accused security forces of opening fire on peaceful protesters at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos on October 20, 2020.

Amnesty International said the army killed at least 10 people at the toll gate, but security forces rejected responsibility, saying troops used blank rounds to disperse people breaking a curfew.

Topics: Nigeria Kenya

G20 agree to work on Brazil’s ‘billionaire tax’ idea, implementation seen difficult

G20 agree to work on Brazil’s ‘billionaire tax’ idea, implementation seen difficult
Updated 26 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

G20 agree to work on Brazil’s ‘billionaire tax’ idea, implementation seen difficult

G20 agree to work on Brazil’s ‘billionaire tax’ idea, implementation seen difficult
  • Brazil’s search for a global agreement on taxing the richest of the rich is backed by France, Spain, South Africa, Colombia and the African Union
  • US under President Biden supports the idea but prefers that it be done by country as tax policy is very difficult to coordinate globally, says Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
Updated 26 July 2024
Reuters

RIO DE JANEIRO:  The world’s 20 biggest economies (G20) agreed on Thursday to work together to ensure the ultra rich are effectively taxed, in a declaration that seeks a balance between national sovereignty and more cooperation on tax avoidance.
The declaration, which will be published on Friday, was a priority for Brazil, chairing talks of the G20 this year, whose leader Luiz Inacio Lula, a former factory worker, was pushing to include the “billionaire tax” on the G20 agenda.
“With full respect to tax sovereignty, we will seek to engage cooperatively to ensure that ultra-high-net-worth individuals are effectively taxed,” the G20 tax declaration, seen by Reuters, said.
“Cooperation could involve exchanging best practices, encouraging debates around tax principles, and devising anti-avoidance mechanisms, including addressing potentially harmful tax practices,” it said.
Brazil has spurred discussion of a proposal to levy a 2 percent wealth tax on fortunes over $1 billion, raising estimated revenue of up to $250 billion annually from 3,000 individuals.
“What started today is a broader process that will require the participation of academia, scholars, and international organizations with experience and time, such as the OECD and the UN,” Finance Minister Fernando Haddad told reporters.

France, Spain and South Africa — which will chair the G20 in 2025 — had expressed support, an official from the Brazilian Ministry of Finance told journalists last week.

Others in the G20, while supportive, noted how difficult it is likely to be to implement the agreement.
“We all know that we are starting a process which is very, very challenging,” European Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on the sidelines of the G20 meeting.
“The first step will be to work on exchange of information among different countries. It will be something to discuss in the coming months and years.”
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also applauded the spirit of discussions on the declaration, but was wary of a new global tax policy, noting US President Joe Biden had proposed several policies to that end, including a “billionaires tax.”
“We think ... it makes sense for most countries to take this approach of progressive taxation. And we are happy to work with Brazil on that and propagate these ideas in the G20,” she told reporters at the G20 meeting.
“But tax policy is very difficult to coordinate globally and we don’t see a need or really think it is desirable to try to negotiate a global agreement on that. We think that all countries should make sure that their taxation systems are fair and progressive.”

Washington is not the only skeptic. On the eve of the G20 meeting, Germany’s finance ministry said it considers the idea of a minimum wealth tax to be “irrelevant.”

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen holds a press conference in the framework of the G20 Ministerial Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 25, 2024. (AFP)

Tax havens

An agreement on a global tax on billionaires is necessary to diminish the attractiveness of tax havens, said economist Bruno Carazza, a professor at the Dom Cabral Foundation, a business school.
Billionaires currently pay the equivalent of 0.3 percent of their wealth in taxes, according to a report from French economist Gabriel Zucman commissioned by Brazil. The report said a 2 percent tax would raise $200 billion to $250 billion per year globally from about 3,000 individuals, money that could fund public services such as education and health care as well as the fight against climate change.
The richest 1 percent have amassed $42 trillion in new wealth over the past decade, nearly 36 times more than the entire bottom 50 percent of the world’s population, according to an Oxfam analysis released Thursday ahead of the finance ministers’ meeting.
Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defended the need for increased taxation of the world’s richest in Rio on Wednesday when he unveiled plans for a global alliance against hunger and poverty.
“At the top of the pyramid, tax systems stop being progressive and become regressive. The super-rich pay proportionally much less tax than the working class,” Lula said.
“Some individuals control more resources than entire countries. Others have their own space programs,” he added.

The “billionaire tax” would be aimed at the world’s richest individuals such as Tesla and Space X owner Elon Musk, with a fortune that Forbes magazine estimates at around $235 billion, Amazon owner Jeff Bezos with some $200 billion, or French luxury goods tycoon Bernard Arnault with a fortune of some $180 billion.
According to charity Oxfam, the richest 1 percent have amassed $42 trillion in new wealth over the past decade, nearly 34 times more than the entire bottom 50 percent of the world’s population, deepening wealth inequality.
The average wealth per person in the top 1 percent rose by nearly $400,000 in real terms over the last decade compared to just $335 — an equivalent increase of less than nine cents a day — for a person in the bottom half, Oxfam said.
The global alliance against hunger and poverty aims to implement a mechanism to mobilize funds and knowledge to support the expansion of policies and programs to combat inequality and poverty, according to a statement from Brazil’s G20 press office on Tuesday. It would be managed by a secretariat located at the UN Food and Agriculture Organization headquarters in Rome and Brasilia until 2030, with half of its costs covered by Brazil, Lula said in his speech.

Topics: G20 2024 Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Brasil

