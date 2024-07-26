You are here

ASEAN diplomats meet with China as friction mounts over Beijing's sweeping maritime claims

ASEAN diplomats meet with China as friction mounts over Beijing’s sweeping maritime claims
ASEAN foreign ministers with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, sixth from left, during the ASEAN Post Ministerial Conference with China in Vientiane on July 26, 2024. (AFP)
Updated 26 July 2024
AP
ASEAN diplomats meet with China as friction mounts over Beijing’s sweeping maritime claims

ASEAN diplomats meet with China as friction mounts over Beijing’s sweeping maritime claims
  • ASEAN members Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei all have conflicts with China over its claim of sovereignty over virtually all of the South China Sea
Updated 26 July 2024
AP
VIENTIANE, Laos: Top diplomats from Southeast Asia met Friday in Laos with China’s foreign minister for talks that come as friction escalates over Beijing’s growing effort to press its sweeping maritime claims in the South China Sea.
Several members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have territorial disputes with China, which have led to direct confrontations that many worry could lead to broader conflict.
“One wrong step in the South China Sea will turn a small fire into a terrible firestorm,” Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said ahead of the talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
ASEAN members Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei all have conflicts with China over its claim of sovereignty over virtually all of the South China Sea, one of the world’s most crucial waterways for shipping. Indonesia has also expressed concern about what it sees as Beijing’s encroachment on its exclusive economic zone.
The United States and its allies, meanwhile, have regularly conducted military exercises and patrols in the area to assert their “free and open Indo-Pacific” policy, including the right to navigate in international waters, drawing criticism from China.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was to arrive Saturday to attend the ASEAN foreign ministers’ meetings and was expected to meet with Wang on the sidelines.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is also attending the meetings, and already held direct talks with Wang.
China is a key ally of Russia’s in its war against Ukraine, and Wang emphasized the “deepening strategic coordination” between the two nations, China’s official Xinhua News Agency reported.
Josep Borrell, the European Union’s top diplomat, urged the ASEAN ministers not to ignore the European conflict as they hold their meetings.
“I am aware that the Russian aggression against Ukraine may seem far away from ASEAN, but its consequences, be it in inflation or increase in food and oil prices, are also felt by our populations, even if Russia works hard to spread disinformation,” Borrell said.
This year, tensions between the Philippines — an American treaty ally — — and China have escalated. In June, a Chinese vessel and a Philippine supply ship collided near the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, sparking alarm.
The ASEAN members — Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia, Brunei and Laos — emphasized in their opening meetings Thursday that it’s important they don’t get drawn in as both China and the US look to expand their influence in the region.
Following the talks, Marsudi said the group stressed that it should not be a proxy for any power, otherwise “it will be difficult for ASEAN to become an anchor for regional stability and peace.”
Wang did not mention the South China Sea in his opening remarks as he met with the ASEAN ministers Friday, instead emphasizing Chinese economic and trade ties.
But the issue did come up, with Indonesia imploring China to “participate in maintaining peace, stability and prosperity in the region,” Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry said.
The ASEAN ministers emphasized the importance of completing ongoing work with China on preparing a South China Sea code of conduct, as issues there continue to be a “stumbling block” in ASEAN relations with China, the ministry said.
“Indonesia’s position is consistent, namely that all claims must be resolved peacefully through direct dialogue between the parties concerned,” it quoted Marsudi as saying.
China and the Philippines said Sunday they had reached a deal that they hope will end their confrontations, aiming to establish a mutually acceptable arrangement for the disputed area without conceding each side’s territorial claims.
There are divisions within ASEAN on how to deal with China’s maritime claims and the Philippines has been critical over a perceived lack of support from the bloc.
In Thursday’s talks, the Philippines pushed for the inclusion of June’s collision in the joint communique to be issued at the end of the meetings. Cambodia and Laos, which are close to China, opposed the wording, according to a senior Southeast Asian diplomat who was involved in closed-door negotiations and spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter freely.
Manila’s proposal stated that a recent incident in the South China Sea caused “damage to properties” and “caused injuries” without mentioning specific details like the name of the shoal and the contending state forces, the diplomat said.
The increasingly violent civil war in ASEAN member state Myanmar is also one of the main issues being taken up, and the group supported Thailand taking a broader role, Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said.
Thailand, which shares a long border with Myanmar, has already been involved in providing humanitarian assistance. Maris announced another $250,000 will be donated to the ASEAN Coordinating Center for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management that is overseeing a plan to deliver aid into Myanmar.
The army in Myanmar ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021 and suppressed widespread nonviolent protests that sought a return to democratic rule, leading to increasing violence and a humanitarian crisis.
ASEAN has been pushing a “five-point consensus” for peace, but the military leadership in Myanmar has so far ignored the plan, raising questions about the bloc’s efficiency and credibility.
It calls for the immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar, a dialogue among all concerned parties, mediation by an ASEAN special envoy, provision of humanitarian aid through ASEAN channels, and a visit to Myanmar by the special envoy to meet all concerned parties.
Myanmar has been blocked from sending political representatives to ASEAN meetings and is instead represented by Aung Kyaw Moe, the permanent secretary of Myanmar’s Foreign Ministry.
China, which also shares a long border with Myanmar, also plays an important role in that it supports the military regime while also maintaining close contacts with several of the powerful ethnic armed groups that are currently fighting against it.
In his opening statement ahead of talks between ASEAN and China, Aung Kyaw Moe had effusive praise for Beijing, pledging that the bloc would continue to work to deepen cooperation with China in all areas.

UK drops plans to challenge ICC over Netanyahu arrest warrant

UK drops plans to challenge ICC over Netanyahu arrest warrant
Updated 5 sec ago
UK drops plans to challenge ICC over Netanyahu arrest warrant

UK drops plans to challenge ICC over Netanyahu arrest warrant
Updated 5 sec ago
LONDON: The UK’s new government will drop its challenge to arrest warrants sought by an international court’s prosecutor for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Downing Street confirmed on Friday.
Former prime minister Rishi Sunak’s government had told the International Criminal Court (ICC) it intended to submit a challenge to prosecutor Karim Khan’s request in May for arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his defense minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes in Gaza.
The UK had until Friday to submit its questions to the court in The Hague, but the recently elected Labour government has confirmed it will not follow through with Sunak’s plan.
“This was a proposal by the previous government which was not submitted before the election, and which I can confirm the government will not be pursuing in line with our long standing position that this is a matter for the court to decide on,” a Downing Street spokeswoman said.
“I think you would note that the courts have already received a number of submissions on either side, so they are well seized of the arguments to make their independent determinations,” she added.
Labour under former human rights lawyer Keir Starmer swept to power on July 4, defeating the Tories in a landslide general election win.
It has since announced the resumption of funding for the main UN agency for Palestinian refugees that had been paused under Sunak after Israeli claims that UNRWA members took part in the October 7 attacks against Israel.
Labour wants an immediate ceasefire in Israel’s war with Hamas militants in Gaza and the release of hostages.
Israel’s top ally the United States is still set to challenge the court’s authority to issue arrest warrants against Netanyahu.
As well as Netanyahu and Gallant, Khan is also seeking warrants against top Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar, Ismail Haniyeh and Mohammed Deif, on suspicion of war crimes and crimes against humanity.
If granted by ICC judges, any of the 124 ICC member states would technically be obliged to arrest Netanyahu and others if they traveled there.
However, the court has no mechanism to enforce its orders.

EU adds neo-Nazi group The Base to its 'terrorist' list

EU adds neo-Nazi group The Base to its ‘terrorist’ list
Updated 9 min 7 sec ago
AFP
Follow

EU adds neo-Nazi group The Base to its ‘terrorist’ list

EU adds neo-Nazi group The Base to its ‘terrorist’ list
  • “The Base is an organization of right-wing extremists involved in terrorist acts, which was founded by Rinaldo Nazzaro in 2018,” the Council of the European Union said
  • The Base seeks “to accelerate the downfall of the United States government, incite a race war, and establish a white ethno-state,” the FBI said in court documents
Updated 9 min 7 sec ago
AFP

BRUSSELS: The EU on Friday added The Base — a neo-Nazi group founded in America and active in several other countries — to its “terrorist” list, subjecting it to immediate sanctions.
“The Base is an organization of right-wing extremists involved in terrorist acts, which was founded by Rinaldo Nazzaro in 2018,” the Council of the European Union said in a statement.
The sanctions comprise a travel ban, a freeze of any assets in Europe, and a ban on EU citizens or companies providing funds to the group.
The Base seeks “to accelerate the downfall of the United States government, incite a race war, and establish a white ethno-state,” the FBI said in court documents reported by the BBC.
Nazzaro, a US citizen, started the group in July 2018 as a network for radical right nationalists readying for armed conflict and then moved to Saint Petersburg and took up Russian citizenship, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a Washington-based think tank.
The Base members operate in the United States and several other countries, including Britain, Australia, Canada, Sweden and the Netherlands, according to think tank and news reports and parliamentary documents.
The Counter Extremism Project, an association focused on extremist groups, said Nazzaro worked for the US Department of Homeland Security between 2004 and 2006, and reportedly with US forces in the Middle East on counterterrorism — a role that gave him top-secret clearance.
Nazzaro resigned his US national security position after developing his white nationalist beliefs, the Counter Extremism Project said.
The CSIS think tank said there were concerns that “The Base poses a notable threat of attracting radicalized members from the US military” and in law enforcement.
Another think tank, the Soufan Center, started by a former FBI agent, said Nazzaro reportedly boasted of his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

With Palestinian deal and Ukrainian foreign minister's visit, China shows its rising influence

With Palestinian deal and Ukrainian foreign minister’s visit, China shows its rising influence
Updated 36 min 27 sec ago
AP
With Palestinian deal and Ukrainian foreign minister’s visit, China shows its rising influence

With Palestinian deal and Ukrainian foreign minister’s visit, China shows its rising influence
  • As Beijing and Washington vie for influence around the world, China is increasingly playing a role that had previously been the domain of world powers like the US and Russia
  • Earlier this month, Western countries called some of China’s activities worrying and labeled Beijing a troublemaker
Updated 36 min 27 sec ago
AP

BEIJING: In consecutive days this week, China brokered a deal between rival Palestinian factions and hosted Ukraine’s foreign minister at a moment when pressure is mounting on the country to negotiate an end to the grinding war there.
While it’s unclear if the agreement between Hamas and Fatah will succeed where others have failed and there is little concrete progress toward peace in Ukraine, China emerged a winner, further cementing its role as a diplomatic force on the global stage, not just an economic powerhouse.
As Beijing and Washington vie for influence around the world, China is increasingly playing a role that had previously been the domain of world powers like the US and Russia. Earlier this month, Western countries called some of China’s activities worrying and labeled Beijing a troublemaker. But the events of this week — and the China-brokered deal last year to reestablish relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia — show that international players are seeking Beijing’s help, an acknowledgment that it is a diplomatic force to reckoned with.
“China is now offering itself as a broker on the global stage, and countries are responding,” said Carla Freeman, a senior expert for China at the United States Institute of Peace. “It’s a recognition — one much sought after by Beijing — that China has international influence and could play a role in improving the outcomes of a diplomatic process.”
On Tuesday, Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah agreed in principle to form a government, the latest attempt at resolving a longstanding rivalry that looms over Gaza’s future after the war with Israel. Previous similar declarations have failed, but even just getting the parties together in a room was an achievement, said Jon Alterman, senior vice president and director of the Middle East program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
“They say, ‘we did what nobody else could do, nobody saw was possible,’ and that, by itself, represents a victory,” he said.
While Beijing did not publicly offer any concrete steps such as timeline for implementation or money for rebuilding, the deal was another sign that China has influence in the Middle East — and even perhaps room to maneuver that the US might not have, said Danny Russel, vice president for international security and diplomacy at the Asia Society Policy Institute. Hamas officials have said that they see China as a potential counterweight to the US, which is a staunch ally of their foe, Israel.
“US influence with key Middle East players remains substantial, but there is a new player in the game who is entirely comfortable dealing with Iran and Hamas,” Russel said, referring to the 2023 rapprochement between archrivals Iran and Saudi Arabia, widely seen as a breakthrough.
Washington, meanwhile, is grappling with discontent at home over its position on the war in Gaza and its hosting of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week, and even its allies have doubts about US foreign policy commitments as a presidential race draws closer. Beijing, on the other hand, celebrated.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi exuded confidence in a photo with top representatives of Hamas and Fatah on Tuesday. The Chinese state media tabloid Global Times hailed the Palestinian deal as having “transcendent significance.”
A day later, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also posed with Wang, and said China has a role to play for peace.
The deal will “bring hope and a future to the Palestinian people, and is an important step toward resolving the Palestinian question and achieving peace and stability in the Middle East,” said Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, on Wednesday.
Though some experts doubt the deal will succeed, Wang Jin, a Chinese scholar specializing in Israeli studies at Northwest University in the city of Xi’an, said the involvement of a non-Western power could inject “new force” into resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
In Washington, Matt Miller, spokesperson at the State Department, declined to comment on the declaration itself but said the US has generally encouraged China to “use their influence with countries in the region — especially countries with whom they have a relationship with where we don’t — to discourage any escalation in the conflict.”
China has long sought more power on the global stage, and it became more assertive around 2009, after Beijing successfully hosted the Olympics, an event seen as its global debut as a modern nation. It was a stark shift from former leader Deng Xiaoping’s characterization of Beijing’s foreign policy approach as “keep a low profile.”
The more self-assured, and at times brash, approach has only picked up under leader Xi Jinping, who came to power in 2012. Under Xi, China has urged its diplomats to pursue “major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics” — a call for Beijing to reclaim its historic status as a global power.
That has meant signature schemes like the now decade-old Belt and Road Initiative, under which the world’s second-largest economy gives loans to developing countries, as well as newer ones like the Global Security Initiative, a call for China to bring its vision to the world’s biggest security challenges.
While the Palestinian deal is a symbol of Beijing’s new influence in the Middle East, the Ukrainian foreign minister’s visit may be tied to the uncertainty the US presidential election could bring for Ukraine, and the recognition that China is one of three major players to engage with, alongside the US and the EU.
“I am convinced that a just peace in Ukraine is in China’s strategic interests, and China’s role as a global force for peace is important,” Kuleba, the highest-ranking Ukrainian official to visit China since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, said Wednesday during the trip.
China is one of Russia’s biggest allies, and while it insists that it does not provide military aid to Moscow, it has maintained strong trade ties with its neighbor throughout the conflict. That includes technology that ends up in Russia’s arms.
But given China’s strategic partnership with Russia — and the gradual advance of the Kremlin’s forces — Ukraine has carefully courted Beijing, understanding that without its backing any ceasefire deal that benefits Kyiv would likely remain out of reach.
Kuleba’s visit was the result of calculation. The foreign minister sought to convince China that deepening ties with Ukraine would not only serve Kyiv’s interests, but feed Beijing’s ambitions to be a serious player on the global stage.
“Going forward, if there is to be peace at all, the Ukrainians realized that China cannot be left out of the equation,” said James Char, a research fellow at the Institute of Defense and Strategic Studies at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.
Derek Grossman, a senior analyst at the RAND Corporation think tank, said while Beijing’s influence is increasing, it has a much more cautious approach than the US
For now, that could slow its rise.
“The last 12 years have shown that China is now a great power in the world,” said Grossman. But even while they want to build up their influence everywhere, “they don’t want the burdens of having influence everywhere.”

Italy appoints ambassador to Syria to 'turn spotlight' on country, foreign minister says

Italy appoints ambassador to Syria to ‘turn spotlight’ on country, foreign minister says
Updated 36 min 24 sec ago
Reuters
Italy appoints ambassador to Syria to ‘turn spotlight’ on country, foreign minister says

Italy appoints ambassador to Syria to ‘turn spotlight’ on country, foreign minister says
  • Italy recalled all staff from its embassy in Damascus in 2012 and suspended diplomatic activity in Syria
Updated 36 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

ROME: Italy has decided to appoint an ambassador to Syria “to turn a spotlight” on the country, its foreign minister said on Friday, making it the first G7 nation to relaunch its diplomatic mission in Damascus since civil war consumed the nation.
Italy recalled all staff from its embassy in Damascus in 2012 and suspended diplomatic activity in Syria to protest at “the unacceptable violence” of the government of Bashar Assad against its own citizens.
Assad controls most of Syria after Iran and Russia helped him beat back rebel groups that turned against him 13 years ago, triggering a war that killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions of refugees toward Europe.
Stefano Ravagnan, currently the foreign ministry’s special envoy for Syria, was named as ambassador. He is due to take up his post shortly, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told Reuters.
Italy and seven other EU states last week sent a letter to the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, asking the European Union to play a more active role in the country.
“Syrians continue to leave in large numbers, putting additional strain on neighboring countries, in a period when tension in the area is running high, risking new refugee waves,” the letter seen by Reuters said.
Along with Italy, the letter was signed by Austria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Greece, Croatia, Slovenia and Slovakia. It lamented “the humanitarian situation” in the country which had “further deteriorated” as its economy was “in shambles.”
“Borrell mandated the European External Action Service to study what can be done,” Tajani said on Friday, adding that naming a new ambassador was “in line with the letter we sent to Borrel ... to turn the spotlight on Syria.”
At present six EU embassies are open in Damascus — Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Cyprus, the Czech Republic and Hungary. None of Italy’s Group of Seven partners — the United States, Japan, Britain, Canada, France or Germany — have reinstalled ambassadors to Syria.

Cambridge pledges investment review into Israel-linked arms companies

Cambridge pledges investment review into Israel-linked arms companies
Updated 26 July 2024
Arab News
Cambridge pledges investment review into Israel-linked arms companies

Cambridge pledges investment review into Israel-linked arms companies
  • University requests students shut down pro-Palestine camp after months of protests
  • Cambridge for Palestine protest group: ‘Long overdue step’ is ‘insufficient’
Updated 26 July 2024
Arab News

LONDON: Cambridge University in the UK has pledged to review its investments in Israel-linked arms companies if students shut a pro-Palestine protest camp, The Times reported on Friday.

In solidarity with students in the US, demonstrators at Cambridge set up tents at King’s College on campus two months ago.

They also established a separate camp outside the university’s administration building in an attempt to disrupt graduation ceremonies.

The university was forced to switch venues until student demonstrators, from the Cambridge for Palestine protest group, moved their tents to the main camp at King’s College.

The group is demanding that Cambridge divest from arms companies supplying Israel with weapons used in Gaza. Cambridge invests in weapons manufacturers through third parties.

Donations to the university and its colleges are reinvested by the Cambridge University Endowment Fund into assets, with a portion of the profits returning to Cambridge.

In 2020, the university pledged to fully divest from fossil fuel companies, setting a 2038 target to remove all investments in fossil fuels.

Vice chancellors have said Cambridge will review its investments if students close the camp. They also proposed to allow a group of elected students to work in tandem with the university in reviewing the investments.

A statement said: “The university recognises the strength of feeling ­within the community. We therefore commit to working with the task force … to review our approach to responsible investment.

“This will include consideration of ways of defining and monitoring ­defence exposures within investment portfolios. The future actions in this statement are contingent on the encampment closing down.

 “We have focused on balancing rights and responsibilities during this difficult time. The right to protest, debate and challenge ideas is fundamental to our role as a university but we do not want anyone in our community to feel frightened or unwelcome.

“We hope that the painful process of rebuilding lives and institutions can start in earnest. This will be a long journey and we are committed to playing our part in these processes.”

In response, Cambridge for Palestine said the university was taking a “long overdue step” toward divestment, but described the offer as “insufficient.”

Campaigners said the King’s College camp would close over the coming month to make way for a permanent “concrete camp.”

The group said in a social media post: “Each day at the encampment we have held space to mourn the ongoing destruction of life and grieve that we live in a world where our protest is necessary.”

