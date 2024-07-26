Search for people missing after Ethiopia mudslides continues as death toll rises to 257

You are here

A man reacts as residents and volunteers dig in the mud in search for bodies at the scene of a landslide in Kencho Shacha Gozdi on July 25, 2024. (AFP)
Updated 26 July 2024
AP
  • Heavy rain triggered deadly slides on Sunday and Monday in a remote part of the country
  • Many people were buried in the Gofa Zone of Kencho Shacha Gozdi district on Monday
Updated 26 July 2024
AP
ADDIS ABABA: Search teams were still digging at the site of deadly mudslides in southern Ethiopia on Friday, as the death toll rose to 257, according to the UN humanitarian office.
Heavy rain triggered deadly slides on Sunday and Monday in a remote part of the country. The UN humanitarian office, known as OCHA, said in an update Thursday that the death toll could rise to as many as 500, citing local officials.
“More than 15,000 affected people need to be evacuated” from the area, it said.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is expected to visit the remote area on Friday. Mudslides there have been triggered by heavy rainfall in recent days. Abiy said earlier in the week that he was “deeply saddened by this terrible loss.”
Photos from the scene show residents standing over the shrouded bodies of mudslide victims who are being pulled, one by one, from the muddy earth. Diggers have been using hand shovels to pick through the mud.
Many people were buried in the Gofa Zone of Kencho Shacha Gozdi district on Monday, as rescue workers searched the steep terrain for survivors from mudslides the previous day.
Landslides are common during Ethiopia’s rainy reason, which started in July and is expected to last until mid-September.
Deadly mudslides often occur in the wider East African region, from Uganda’s mountainous east to central Kenya’s highlands. In April, at least 45 people were killed in Kenya’s Rift Valley region when flash floods and a landslide swept through houses and cut off a major road.

Topics: Ethiopia

Kremlin says Paris did not inform it of Russian suspect’s arrest

Kremlin says Paris did not inform it of Russian suspect’s arrest
Updated 9 sec ago
Kremlin says Paris did not inform it of Russian suspect’s arrest

Kremlin says Paris did not inform it of Russian suspect’s arrest
Updated 9 sec ago
The man was detained Sunday in Paris and later placed in custody
“Our embassy in Paris should have been informed of the detention. We hope the information will be provided to them,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW: The Kremlin’s spokesman on Friday said France did not inform Moscow of its arrest of a Russian man over a suspected “destabilization” plot targeting the Paris Olympics.
The man was detained Sunday in Paris and later placed in custody but Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists that France had not directly informed Russian officials.
“We have no information. We saw media reports... Our embassy in Paris should have been informed of the detention. We hope the information will be provided to them,” he added.
Peskov described media reports about the case as “quite curious.”
French prosecutors said the man, born in 1984, was suspected of “passing intelligence to a foreign power in order to arouse hostilities in France,” punishable by up to 30 years in prison.
Le Monde newspaper said police had found documents “of diplomatic interest” at his apartment and he was suspected of working for the Russian FSB internal intelligence service after appearances in reality TV shows and a stint as a chef in a French ski resort.
Le Monde and other media named the suspect as Kirill Gryaznov, a chef originally from the city of Perm in the Urals.
He studied Cordon Bleu cooking in France and worked at Courchevel, a ski resort popular with Russians, French media and Russian-language investigative website The Insider reported.
He regularly visited Russia where he took part in cooking shows and a “Bachelor“-style TV reality show called “Choose Me” in 2019, but had problems with alcohol and finances, The Insider reported.
An Instagram account in his name includes wedding photos from last year and recipes.
The Insider reported that Gryaznov described himself as working for the Russian government and had security service contacts.
“We think very strongly that he was going to organize operations of destabilization, interference, spying,” French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told BFM television on Wednesday.
“He’s now in the justice system which will be able to confirm the suspicions of the police.”
The Insider, German magazine Der Spiegel and Le Monde reported that Gryaznov was arrested after being barred from a flight from Istanbul to Paris for being drunk.
He then booked onto another flight from Bulgaria and stopped at a restaurant there, where he reportedly told people that he was on a secret mission related to the Olympics and claimed the French would have an opening ceremony “like they have never had.”
Almost all of Moscow’s athletes have been excluded from the Paris Olympics over the Kremlin’s offensive in Ukraine, with only 15 set to compete as neutrals.
Paris prosecutors Friday opened a probe into a suspected bid to undermine “fundamental national interests” after rail sabotage paralyzed France’s high-speed train network hours ahead of the Olympics opening ceremony.

Scholz concerned about death sentence for German national in Belarus

Scholz concerned about death sentence for German national in Belarus
Updated 7 min 10 sec ago
Reuters
Scholz concerned about death sentence for German national in Belarus

Scholz concerned about death sentence for German national in Belarus
  • Belarusian human rights group Viasna identified him as Rico Krieger and said his charges related to terrorism
  • “Like the entire federal government, he (Scholz) is concerned about these events,” a German government spokesperson said
Updated 7 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

BERLIN: Chancellor Olaf Scholz is aware of the case of a German national sentenced to death in Belarus and is concerned, a government spokesperson said on Friday.
Germany’s foreign ministry confirmed last week that a German national had been sentenced to death in Belarus. Belarusian human rights group Viasna identified him as Rico Krieger and said his charges related to terrorism and mercenary activity.
“Like the entire federal government, he (Scholz) is concerned about these events,” a German government spokesperson told a regular press conference when asked about the case.
Krieger has described himself as an emergency services worker.
Russia’s Tass news agency, citing footage on the Belarus-1 state TV channel, reported on Thursday that Krieger had asked Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko — an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin — to forgive him.
Tass quoted Krieger as saying Ukraine’s SBU security service instructed him to photograph military sites in Belarus and to plant a backpack on train tracks southeast of the capital Minsk that later exploded. No one was hurt.
“I truly hope that President Lukashenko will forgive and pardon me,” Krieger said.
The local German consulate is in contact with the detainee, a spokesperson for the foreign office in Berlin said.
She criticized the practice of showing detainees in videos, adding that this violated the subject’s dignity and that Germany was appealing to Belarus to stop this practice.
The spokesperson also reiterated Berlin’s opposition to the death penalty in all cases.

Topics: Germany belarus Viasna death sentence terrorism Chancellor Olaf Scholz

UK drops plans to challenge ICC over Netanyahu arrest warrant

UK drops plans to challenge ICC over Netanyahu arrest warrant
Updated 30 min 49 sec ago
AFP
UK drops plans to challenge ICC over Netanyahu arrest warrant

UK drops plans to challenge ICC over Netanyahu arrest warrant
  • Former prime minister Rishi Sunak’s government had told ICC it intended to submit a challenge to prosecutor Karim Khan’s request
  • The recently elected Labour government has confirmed it will not follow through with Sunak’s plan
Updated 30 min 49 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: The UK’s new government will drop its challenge to arrest warrants sought by an international court’s prosecutor for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Downing Street confirmed on Friday.
Former prime minister Rishi Sunak’s government had told the International Criminal Court (ICC) it intended to submit a challenge to prosecutor Karim Khan’s request in May for arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his defense minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes in Gaza.
The UK had until Friday to submit its questions to the court in The Hague, but the recently elected Labour government has confirmed it will not follow through with Sunak’s plan.
“This was a proposal by the previous government which was not submitted before the election, and which I can confirm the government will not be pursuing in line with our long standing position that this is a matter for the court to decide on,” a Downing Street spokeswoman said.
“I think you would note that the courts have already received a number of submissions on either side, so they are well seized of the arguments to make their independent determinations,” she added.
Labour under former human rights lawyer Keir Starmer swept to power on July 4, defeating the Tories in a landslide general election win.
It has since announced the resumption of funding for the main UN agency for Palestinian refugees that had been paused under Sunak after Israeli claims that UNRWA members took part in the October 7 attacks against Israel.
Labour wants an immediate ceasefire in Israel’s war with Hamas militants in Gaza and the release of hostages.
Israel’s top ally the United States is still set to challenge the court’s authority to issue arrest warrants against Netanyahu.
As well as Netanyahu and Gallant, Khan is also seeking warrants against top Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar, Ismail Haniyeh and Mohammed Deif, on suspicion of war crimes and crimes against humanity.
If granted by ICC judges, any of the 124 ICC member states would technically be obliged to arrest Netanyahu and others if they traveled there.
However, the court has no mechanism to enforce its orders.

Topics: War on Gaza

EU adds neo-Nazi group The Base to its ‘terrorist’ list

EU adds neo-Nazi group The Base to its ‘terrorist’ list
Updated 51 min 14 sec ago
AFP
EU adds neo-Nazi group The Base to its ‘terrorist’ list

EU adds neo-Nazi group The Base to its ‘terrorist’ list
  • “The Base is an organization of right-wing extremists involved in terrorist acts, which was founded by Rinaldo Nazzaro in 2018,” the Council of the European Union said
  • The Base seeks “to accelerate the downfall of the United States government, incite a race war, and establish a white ethno-state,” the FBI said in court documents
Updated 51 min 14 sec ago
AFP

BRUSSELS: The EU on Friday added The Base — a neo-Nazi group founded in America and active in several other countries — to its “terrorist” list, subjecting it to immediate sanctions.
“The Base is an organization of right-wing extremists involved in terrorist acts, which was founded by Rinaldo Nazzaro in 2018,” the Council of the European Union said in a statement.
The sanctions comprise a travel ban, a freeze of any assets in Europe, and a ban on EU citizens or companies providing funds to the group.
The Base seeks “to accelerate the downfall of the United States government, incite a race war, and establish a white ethno-state,” the FBI said in court documents reported by the BBC.
Nazzaro, a US citizen, started the group in July 2018 as a network for radical right nationalists readying for armed conflict and then moved to Saint Petersburg and took up Russian citizenship, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a Washington-based think tank.
The Base members operate in the United States and several other countries, including Britain, Australia, Canada, Sweden and the Netherlands, according to think tank and news reports and parliamentary documents.
The Counter Extremism Project, an association focused on extremist groups, said Nazzaro worked for the US Department of Homeland Security between 2004 and 2006, and reportedly with US forces in the Middle East on counterterrorism — a role that gave him top-secret clearance.
Nazzaro resigned his US national security position after developing his white nationalist beliefs, the Counter Extremism Project said.
The CSIS think tank said there were concerns that “The Base poses a notable threat of attracting radicalized members from the US military” and in law enforcement.
Another think tank, the Soufan Center, started by a former FBI agent, said Nazzaro reportedly boasted of his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Topics: EU The Base Neo-nazi terrorist

With Palestinian deal and Ukrainian foreign minister’s visit, China shows its rising influence

With Palestinian deal and Ukrainian foreign minister’s visit, China shows its rising influence
Updated 26 July 2024
AP
With Palestinian deal and Ukrainian foreign minister’s visit, China shows its rising influence

With Palestinian deal and Ukrainian foreign minister’s visit, China shows its rising influence
  • As Beijing and Washington vie for influence around the world, China is increasingly playing a role that had previously been the domain of world powers like the US and Russia
  • Earlier this month, Western countries called some of China’s activities worrying and labeled Beijing a troublemaker
Updated 26 July 2024
AP

BEIJING: In consecutive days this week, China brokered a deal between rival Palestinian factions and hosted Ukraine’s foreign minister at a moment when pressure is mounting on the country to negotiate an end to the grinding war there.
While it’s unclear if the agreement between Hamas and Fatah will succeed where others have failed and there is little concrete progress toward peace in Ukraine, China emerged a winner, further cementing its role as a diplomatic force on the global stage, not just an economic powerhouse.
As Beijing and Washington vie for influence around the world, China is increasingly playing a role that had previously been the domain of world powers like the US and Russia. Earlier this month, Western countries called some of China’s activities worrying and labeled Beijing a troublemaker. But the events of this week — and the China-brokered deal last year to reestablish relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia — show that international players are seeking Beijing’s help, an acknowledgment that it is a diplomatic force to reckoned with.
“China is now offering itself as a broker on the global stage, and countries are responding,” said Carla Freeman, a senior expert for China at the United States Institute of Peace. “It’s a recognition — one much sought after by Beijing — that China has international influence and could play a role in improving the outcomes of a diplomatic process.”
On Tuesday, Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah agreed in principle to form a government, the latest attempt at resolving a longstanding rivalry that looms over Gaza’s future after the war with Israel. Previous similar declarations have failed, but even just getting the parties together in a room was an achievement, said Jon Alterman, senior vice president and director of the Middle East program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
“They say, ‘we did what nobody else could do, nobody saw was possible,’ and that, by itself, represents a victory,” he said.
While Beijing did not publicly offer any concrete steps such as timeline for implementation or money for rebuilding, the deal was another sign that China has influence in the Middle East — and even perhaps room to maneuver that the US might not have, said Danny Russel, vice president for international security and diplomacy at the Asia Society Policy Institute. Hamas officials have said that they see China as a potential counterweight to the US, which is a staunch ally of their foe, Israel.
“US influence with key Middle East players remains substantial, but there is a new player in the game who is entirely comfortable dealing with Iran and Hamas,” Russel said, referring to the 2023 rapprochement between archrivals Iran and Saudi Arabia, widely seen as a breakthrough.
Washington, meanwhile, is grappling with discontent at home over its position on the war in Gaza and its hosting of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week, and even its allies have doubts about US foreign policy commitments as a presidential race draws closer. Beijing, on the other hand, celebrated.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi exuded confidence in a photo with top representatives of Hamas and Fatah on Tuesday. The Chinese state media tabloid Global Times hailed the Palestinian deal as having “transcendent significance.”
A day later, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also posed with Wang, and said China has a role to play for peace.
The deal will “bring hope and a future to the Palestinian people, and is an important step toward resolving the Palestinian question and achieving peace and stability in the Middle East,” said Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, on Wednesday.
Though some experts doubt the deal will succeed, Wang Jin, a Chinese scholar specializing in Israeli studies at Northwest University in the city of Xi’an, said the involvement of a non-Western power could inject “new force” into resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
In Washington, Matt Miller, spokesperson at the State Department, declined to comment on the declaration itself but said the US has generally encouraged China to “use their influence with countries in the region — especially countries with whom they have a relationship with where we don’t — to discourage any escalation in the conflict.”
China has long sought more power on the global stage, and it became more assertive around 2009, after Beijing successfully hosted the Olympics, an event seen as its global debut as a modern nation. It was a stark shift from former leader Deng Xiaoping’s characterization of Beijing’s foreign policy approach as “keep a low profile.”
The more self-assured, and at times brash, approach has only picked up under leader Xi Jinping, who came to power in 2012. Under Xi, China has urged its diplomats to pursue “major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics” — a call for Beijing to reclaim its historic status as a global power.
That has meant signature schemes like the now decade-old Belt and Road Initiative, under which the world’s second-largest economy gives loans to developing countries, as well as newer ones like the Global Security Initiative, a call for China to bring its vision to the world’s biggest security challenges.
While the Palestinian deal is a symbol of Beijing’s new influence in the Middle East, the Ukrainian foreign minister’s visit may be tied to the uncertainty the US presidential election could bring for Ukraine, and the recognition that China is one of three major players to engage with, alongside the US and the EU.
“I am convinced that a just peace in Ukraine is in China’s strategic interests, and China’s role as a global force for peace is important,” Kuleba, the highest-ranking Ukrainian official to visit China since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, said Wednesday during the trip.
China is one of Russia’s biggest allies, and while it insists that it does not provide military aid to Moscow, it has maintained strong trade ties with its neighbor throughout the conflict. That includes technology that ends up in Russia’s arms.
But given China’s strategic partnership with Russia — and the gradual advance of the Kremlin’s forces — Ukraine has carefully courted Beijing, understanding that without its backing any ceasefire deal that benefits Kyiv would likely remain out of reach.
Kuleba’s visit was the result of calculation. The foreign minister sought to convince China that deepening ties with Ukraine would not only serve Kyiv’s interests, but feed Beijing’s ambitions to be a serious player on the global stage.
“Going forward, if there is to be peace at all, the Ukrainians realized that China cannot be left out of the equation,” said James Char, a research fellow at the Institute of Defense and Strategic Studies at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.
Derek Grossman, a senior analyst at the RAND Corporation think tank, said while Beijing’s influence is increasing, it has a much more cautious approach than the US
For now, that could slow its rise.
“The last 12 years have shown that China is now a great power in the world,” said Grossman. But even while they want to build up their influence everywhere, “they don’t want the burdens of having influence everywhere.”

Topics: China Palestinians Ukraine

