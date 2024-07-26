You are here

'As a girl gamer, I was told 'you belong in the kitchen' — now I'm a professional at the Esports World Cup'

‘As a girl gamer, I was told ‘you belong in the kitchen’ — now I’m a professional at the Esports World Cup’
Velvet, a Team Falcons Vega MENA player from Giza in Egypt who has been a professional for eight months. (Supplied)
Updated 26 July 2024
‘As a girl gamer, I was told ‘you belong in the kitchen’ — now I’m a professional at the Esports World Cup’

‘As a girl gamer, I was told ‘you belong in the kitchen’ — now I’m a professional at the Esports World Cup’
  • Team Falcons Vega MENA are hoping their “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women’s Invitational” participation can inspire female gamers across the Middle East
  • The tournament, which runs until Saturday at Boulevard Riyadh City, has the largest women’s esports prize pool of $500,000
Updated 26 July 2024
RIYADH: Team Falcons Vega MENA players say their participation in the “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women’s Invitational” at the Esports World Cup is an inspiration to young females in the region who aspire to be professional esports players.

Saudi Arabia club Team Falcons Vega MENA had a tough start to the MWI on Thursday and were defeated in their matches by Russian side Victory Song Gamers, who top Group C, and Zino Lilies from Vietnam.

But with a $500,000 prize pool available, the largest in the history of women’s esports, the team’s stars say simply being involved in such a prestigious tournament on the biggest platform around is success — and inspiration for others.

The tournament is being played in front of 8,000-plus capacity crowds at SEF Arena at Boulevard Riyadh City, with millions of fans tuning in from across the globe.

Velvet, a Team Falcons Vega MENA player from Giza in Egypt who has been a professional for eight months, said: “I found it pretty competitive. We could have done better, but it was just because we were nervous. We’ve got the experience we need to continue more and learn how we can do much better in the future.

“The stage is enormous. It’s special to play on such a grand stage — it’s actually glorious. We’ll take it to our graves. It’s pretty good that we made it here and we tried our best in the first two games, even if we didn’t even win.”

Asked if she ever truly thought she would be a professional esports player, let alone playing at the Esports World Cup, Velvet, whose real name is Hadeel Mahmoud, replied: “Never, never, never.

“I live the dream. I didn’t think esports would go this viral and become this huge and become an actual paid job. I didn’t even think of this as a professional thing.

“I always thought that I would go to do a normal 24/7 job. And it’s so good that we can make some fun thing into something that you get paid for.”

Velvet, aged 21, hopes girl gamers in Egypt, Saudi Arabia or wherever they might be in the region follow her example. “Yes, they can, they all can,” she added.

“I was once a girl who wasn’t taken seriously by anyone, and everyone was down on me and said, ‘oh, you’re just a girl, it’s better for you not to continue in such things — the kitchen is where you belong’ and those kinds of comments.

“But it didn’t stop me. I just kept on going and I wanted to prove everyone wrong as I wanted to be an inspiration to the little girls and everyone around. So, I’m just sending out a message that they can do it if I did. I’m playing at the Esports World Cup, the biggest stage in the world.

“This is how the world goes. You won’t get there easily. You’ll get toxic comments and stuff like that, but it doesn’t have to stop you from doing what you want. You just need to be patient and try your best and don’t let any comments drag you down.”

Teammate fvvn, also Egyptian, echoed her sentiments. “Growing up I used to play games to pass time doing something that I thoroughly enjoyed and to make new friends,” fvvn, real name Alaa Ayman, said.

“But I never thought that I would have the chance to play at a world-class tournament like this with people that I love.

“I think women’s esports needs to be more accessible to girls and women around the Middle East — especially so that the prize pools can allow us to be more independent and learn from experiences like this.”

She added lauded the fans in Riyadh. “The support we received was immense,” she said. “There were fans cheering for us everywhere, in the hotel and at the arena. Their support was the highlight for us during the tournament.”

The MWI is a significant addition to the Esports World Cup, which kicked off at Boulevard Riyadh City on July 3 and runs until Aug. 25. The tournament reflects the growing presence of female gamers, who make up 48 percent of the 23.5 million gaming community in Saudi Arabia.

The Esports World Cup, which has a $60 million prize pool, the largest in esports history, features a unique cross-game structure pitting the top clubs and players against one another across 22 global competitions in 21 leading games.

More than 1,500 players, representing over 60 nationalities, are battling it out at the Esports World Cup this summer. Week four’s competitions taking place this week include “PUBG Mobile” and “Overwatch 2.”

Updated 25 July 2024
‘I was so poor as a child I shared a bed with 7 siblings — now I’m worth $300,000 thanks to esports’

‘I was so poor as a child I shared a bed with 7 siblings — now I’m worth $300,000 thanks to esports’
  • After his star performances at the Esports World Cup in Riyadh, champion roamer Rowgien ‘Owgwen’ Unigo, who plays for Saudi Arabia’s Team Falcons, shared his heartwarming and life-changing story
Updated 25 July 2024
RIYADH: When it comes to tales of rags to riches, Rowgien “Owgwen” Unigo’s story is hard to beat. As a youngster, he shared a bed — not just a room — with his seven siblings. Now, as a 23-year-old professional esports player, he has career earnings of $300,000.

“I grew up in a very poor family,” Owgwen, from Quezon City in the Philippines, and a world champion roamer for Saudi Arabia’s Team Falcons in “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang,” states matter-of-factly.

“We are seven siblings and we just lived in our grandparents’ house. All seven of us shared one big bed. I’m the eldest. Sometimes my other siblings would wake up during the night because the space in the bed wasn’t big enough for all of us. It meant we suffered from lack of sleep.”

The family also struggled to feed themselves. His mother, who ironically worked in a restaurant, and unemployed father, divorced when he was young.

“We were so poor that we only had broth and rice to eat — broth and rice every day, every week,” says Owgwen. “The broth was from a neighbor for free. The rice was from our grandmother, whose house we all lived in. It wasn’t enough with seven siblings. It was really hard.”

Despite all this, he developed a passion and talent for gaming, playing whenever and wherever he could with friends and people he met who saw his ability.

Owgwen, whose incredible gaming moves are adored by millions of fans across the globe, remembers quite vividly the first time he won a “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang” amateur tournament in the Philippines.

“I thought: ‘there’s money here,’” he recalls. “I won — I won money for winning these tournaments, and that helped a lot when it came to providing for my family. As an eldest son, it helped my family survive through everyday life.”

His dream was to become a professional esports player. The barrier to that, as a 19-year-old still to be signed up, was getting time off from his job as a call center agent to compete as much as possible and be spotted.

“Luckily, Coach Ducky scouted me,” says Owgwen of Francis “Ducky” Glindro, a fellow Filipino who is the coach for Team Falcons. “He secured me my spot in esports and the rest is my journey.”

Owgwen adds: “I support three siblings. They are only children — aged 14, 12 and 11 — and are still going to school. I help my family provide for what they need. And, of course, the bills I help with too.

“It means a lot to me to be able to do that. Life is hard when you don’t have anything, and you have to survive in your life. It helps my family, and me, to experience a normal life.

“I’ve made, like, $300,000. It’s been life-changing for me and my family. It makes me feel really good I can give my family whatever lifestyle they want.

“What motivates me the most is that I came from poverty. It really drives me to compete and play competitively against my opponents.”

In addition to supporting his family, he also recently set up his first business — an internet cafe and gaming hub in Binangonan, around 30 km from Manila, the capital of the Philippines. His dad helps him run the gaming hub.

“Business is booming,” Owgwen smiles.

Growing up, Owgwen could never have dreamed of the places that his gaming exploits have taken him to around the world. Having traveled on a plane for the first time two years ago, when he was 21, he has since been to Cambodia, Indonesia, Romania, Japan and Saudi Arabia.

The latest venture is the Esports World Cup in Saudi Arabia, the largest gaming festival in the world, running for eight weeks from July 3 until Aug. 25 at Boulevard Riyadh City.

The elite competition is where the best players and clubs on the planet battle it out for the Esports World Cup Club Championship. The tournament has a prize pool of $60 million, the largest in the history of esports, and truly life-changing money.

With Owgwen in fine form, Team Falcons qualified for the “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang” final earlier this month at the Esports World Cup. However, in an incredible game-for-the ages showpiece, in front of a raucous crowd at a packed Saudi Esports Federation Arena, they were beaten 4-3 by Malaysian outfit Selangor Red Giants.

As disappointed as Owgwen was, overcoming setbacks is something the Filipino knows all too well. He also sees the big picture and was blown away by the passion for gaming and esports in the Kingdom.

“It’s so big here,” says Owgwen. “Saudi Arabia supports esports. It really helps us shine as athletes that otherwise might not have the opportunities. It really means a lot to me. I think it’s a pleasure to serve Team Falcons here.

“They have trusted us with their name. We made it to the Grand Final but sadly we didn’t win the championship. But it was still a great experience for us in our journey here in Saudi Arabia.”

Asked whether he wants to become a millionaire through esports, Owgwen replies: “I’m not focused on the money. I’m focusing much more on winning esports games and helping my teammates be better on our ‘ML:BB’ journey.”

And his message to those who were once just like him, with only their dreams and love of family to live for?

“Don’t stop,” he says. “Don’t stop catching your passion. If you really like your passion then you won’t have any regrets, and you too can come this far.”

Team Falcons Vega hoping Riyadh crowd can cheer them to Esports World Cup glory

Team Falcons Vega hoping Riyadh crowd can cheer them to Esports World Cup glory
Updated 25 July 2024
Team Falcons Vega hoping Riyadh crowd can cheer them to Esports World Cup glory

Team Falcons Vega hoping Riyadh crowd can cheer them to Esports World Cup glory
  • Saudi-based team began their quest for success in ‘Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women’s Invitational’ by topping Group A on Wednesday after wins over CFU Serendipity and Cloud9
  • The competition runs until Saturday at Boulevard Riyadh City and has the largest women’s esports prize pool of $500,000
Updated 25 July 2024
RIYADH: The women stars of Team Falcons Vega are hoping the passionate support from home fans can help propel them to “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women’s Invitational” glory at the Esports World Cup in Riyadh.

Team Falcons Vega are one of 12 teams battling it out at the MWI event for the largest prize pool in the history of women’s esports — with the winners claiming $180,000 of the $500,000 total.

Organized by Montoon and the Esports World Cup Foundation, the MWI group stages continue on Thursday, with the top two sides from each of the four groups advancing to the playoffs. The quarterfinals take place on Friday, with the semifinals and grand final on Saturday.

It was an excellent start for Team Falcons Vega in the group stages of the competition on Wednesday at Boulevard Riyadh City. They topped Group A — dubbed the “Group of Death” thanks to the quality of the teams drawn together — after victories over both CFU Serendipity and Cloud9.

Team Falcons Vega player Agatha, from Jakarta, Indonesia, said: “I’m very happy because we’re so excited to be a part of this tournament, the MWI. Being No. 1 and winning is a big goal for me — if we can achieve No. 1, it would be great.

“To represent Team Falcons is a really good opportunity for us. In Riyadh, I feel everyone loves Falcons. This is the Falcons’ homebase and this is the first experience for me of going out and everyone going ‘Go, Team Falcons!’ I think the supporters really help us mentally and boost our performance on stage.”

Agatha’s teammate Thall, also from the Indonesian capital, agrees: “I’m so excited because the people here are so nice. They all say: ‘Go Falcons, go Falcons!’

“It’s great to have that welcome and that support. The arena is very good. This is the best arena I have played at. It’s my first experience of a facility here (in Saudi Arabia) and it’s so good.”

Agatha, 22, whose real name is Angelia Agatha, said about the cash on offer: “I think this prize pool would change my life, especially for my family. I would love to give it to my mum and dad. Family comes first, right? I’ve been in esports since I was 19 so this tournament really matters to me.”

Thall, 20, whose real name is Talitha Ambar Maheswari, added: “I’m so happy because I’ve played in ‘Mobile Legends’ for three years and this is my first international tournament in Riyadh. I’m so excited.”

Asked if she had a message for young Saudi Arabian female gamers, Agatha said: “I think everyone must try and achieve their dreams — you must try. When you dream and you try, and when you train hard, you can achieve it.”

Group B of the MWI features DreamMax Girls, Net Angels and Omega Express. Group C consists of Falcon Vega MENA — with players from Egypt participating for the side — VSG (Victory Song Gamers) and Zino Lillies. Group D has Team Vitality, Gaimin Gladiators and Tidal Legends Gaming in action.

With 66 of the best “ML:BB” women players in the world, some 14 nationalities are represented in the tournament. This includes the Philippines, Indonesia, China, Egypt, Malaysia, Brazil, Cambodia, Myanmar, Russia, the US, Vietnam, Paraguay, South Korea and Thailand.

The MWI is a significant addition to the Esports World Cup, which kicked off at Boulevard Riyadh City on July 3 and runs until Aug. 25. The tournament reflects the growing presence of female gamers, who make up 48 percent of the sport in Saudi Arabia.

The Esports World Cup, which has a $60 million prize pool, the largest in history, features a unique cross-game structure pitting the top clubs and players against one another across 22 global competitions in 21 leading games.

More than 1,500 players, representing over 60 nationalities, are battling it out at the Esports World Cup this summer. Week four’s competitions include the “PUBG Mobile” and “Overwatch 2” contests.

Biggest prize pool in female gaming for ‘Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women’s Invitational’ at Esports World Cup

Biggest prize pool in female gaming for ‘Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women’s Invitational’ at Esports World Cup
Updated 24 July 2024
Biggest prize pool in female gaming for ‘Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women’s Invitational’ at Esports World Cup

Biggest prize pool in female gaming for ‘Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women’s Invitational’ at Esports World Cup
  • 12 teams will battle it out for a share of $500,000 at the women’s event in Riyadh
Updated 24 July 2024
RIYADH: The Esports World Cup’s “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women’s Invitational” starting in Riyadh on Wednesday will have 12 teams battling it out for a share of $500,000 — the largest-ever prize pool for female gamers.

The winner will take home a cool $180,000 at the event which includes Team Vitality, Omega Express, Gaimin Gladiators, Tidal Legends Gaming, Falcons Vega MENA, Victory Song Gamers, CFU Serendipity, Net Angels, Zino Lilies, DreamMax Girls, Cloud9, and Falcons Vega.

The contest will have 66 of the best “MLBB” women players in the world. There are 14 nationalities represented, including from the Philippines, Indonesia, China, Egypt, Malaysia, Brazil, Cambodia, Myanmar, Russia, the US, Vietnam, Paraguay, South Korea and Thailand.

Organized by Montoon and the Esports World Cup Foundation, the group stage starts on Wednesday at Boulevard Riyadh City, and continues on Thursday, with the top two sides from each of the four groups advancing to the playoffs.

The quarterfinals take place on Friday, with the semifinals and grand final on Saturday.

The “MLBB” contest is a significant addition to the Esports World Cup, which kicked off at Boulevard Riyadh City on July 3 and runs until Aug. 25. It reflects the growing presence of female players, who make up 48 percent of the gaming community in the Kingdom.

With Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy driving rapid growth, investment, and interest in the gaming industry, female gamers are playing a crucial role in its evolution.

The Esports World Cup — which has a $60 million prize pool, the largest in esports history — features a unique cross-game structure pitting the world’s top clubs and players against one another across 22 global competitions in 21 leading games.

More than 1,500 players, representing over 60 nationalities, are battling it out at the Esports World Cup. Week four includes “PUBG Mobile” and “Overwatch 2” competitions.

First edition of Olympic Esports Games to be held in Saudi Arabia in 2025

First edition of Olympic Esports Games to be held in Saudi Arabia in 2025
Updated 23 July 2024
First edition of Olympic Esports Games to be held in Saudi Arabia in 2025

First edition of Olympic Esports Games to be held in Saudi Arabia in 2025
  • Saudi Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal says: ‘We look forward to welcoming the global esports community to the Kingdom in 2025’
  • IOC President Thomas Bach says the NOC of Saudi Arabia will bring great, if not unique, experience to the project
Updated 23 July 2024
PARIS: The International Olympic Committee announced on Tuesday that the first edition of the Olympic Esports Games will be held in Saudi Arabia in 2025.
The international Olympic body unanimously endorsed the proposal by the executive board during the 142nd IOC Session in Paris.
The Saudi Minister of Sport and President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said: “Thanks to Vision 2030, introduced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, esports in Saudi Arabia already have a rich past, an exciting present and a promising future.
“And the reason why, is the same reason why we are investing across all sports — our young people. Our commitment to esports is simply a reflection of the world our young people live in, and we now all have the chance to write new Olympic history together: The chance to inspire new dreams and new ambitions for literally millions of athletes around the world.”
Saudis believe that taking part in the Olympics is the ultimate honor for any athlete, he said, adding: “That is why we are committed to providing the ultimate platform for new heroes to perform, and for the Olympic spirit to be shared.
“Together we all share the prospect of instilling Olympic values in new and innovative ways. And we look forward to welcoming the global esports community to the Kingdom in 2025.”
IOC President Thomas Bach said: “This is truly a new era for the IOC. With the confirmation by the IOC Session of the creation of the Olympic Esports Games, we are keeping up with the pace of the digital revolution.
“The esports community, represented in our Esports Commission, has enthusiastically engaged with this initiative. This is further proof of the attractivity of the Olympic brand and the values it stands for among young people.”
He stressed that the National Olympic Committee of Saudi Arabia will bring great, if not unique, experience in the field of esports to the project.
He said: “This partnership is based on the Olympic Charter and the Olympic values.”
The IOC has been engaging with esports since 2018 in a holistic way. This culminated in the organization of the Olympic Esports Week in Singapore in 2023. The IOC president then asked the IOC Esports Commission at the 141st IOC Session in India, in October 2023, to look into the creation of the Olympic Esports Games.
The commission, under the leadership of IOC member David Lappartient, devised a project which addressed the interests of the esports community while respecting Olympic values.
IOC member Princess Reema Bandar Al-Saud, who is also a member of the board of directors of the Saudi Arabian Olympic and Paralympic Committee and president of the Women’s Committee, said: “We have been at the very heart of the esports industry for many years.
“We see that hosting the Olympic Esports Games in 2025 is a natural next step in our journey of opening up Saudi Arabia to the world, and the world to Saudi.”
Prince Abdulaziz and Princess Reema presented the project together to the IOC session.
In the last two years, through major international tournaments, including the inaugural Esports World Cup, Saudi Arabia has hosted over 1,700 elite players from more than 80 countries.
Further underlining its hosting credentials, esports events in Saudi Arabia have welcomed nearly 4 million fans to enjoy the live experience in the Kingdom, with a further 1.3 billion views from across the globe on a variety of streaming platforms.
Work will now begin on selecting a city and venue for the Olympic Esports Games, with the timing of the event, the titles to be included, the qualification process for the players, and further details to be analyzed.
The IOC will also create a new dedicated structure within its organization, clearly separated from the organizational and financial model for the Olympic Games.
In order to address the specific nature of the Olympic Esports Games, the IOC will also take a different approach with regard to the financing and organization of the event.
The IOC has emphasized that international federations already engaged in an e-version of their sport, that is considered for inclusion in the Olympic Esports Games, will be its first go-to partners.
The same will be true for National Olympic Committees that already include esports in their activities.

Dota2 Riyadh Masters and Counter-Strike 2 enter latter stages at Esports World Cup

Dota2 Riyadh Masters and Counter-Strike 2 enter latter stages at Esports World Cup
Updated 20 July 2024
Dota2 Riyadh Masters and Counter-Strike 2 enter latter stages at Esports World Cup

Dota2 Riyadh Masters and Counter-Strike 2 enter latter stages at Esports World Cup
  • UK outfit Tundra clinched a 2-1 series win over Russian-based BetBoom to progress to next round of Dota2 Riyadh Masters
Updated 20 July 2024
RIYADH: Tundra Esports staged a sensational comeback in the Dota2 Riyadh Masters on Friday, coming from behind to beat BetBoom Team and book their place in the lower-bracket semifinals.

Fans at the event and millions more tuning in around the world witnessed a classic back-and-forth encounter, in which Russian-based BetBoom went one clear — taking the first game in a 42-minute classic.

However, Tundra bounced back, leveling the tie at 1-1 in another 42-minute contest. With momentum on their side, the UK outfit won the decisive game — clinching the series 2-1 to progress to the next round. Tundra return for the lower-bracket semifinal on Saturday evening against the winners of the Team Falcons and PSG Quest battle taking place on Saturday afternoon.

Elsewhere at the Esports World Cup, the Counter-Strike 2 semifinals line-up was decided on quarter-finals Friday. Virtus.pro beat Team Vitality to set up a last-four clash with G2 who defeated Team Spirit. The other semifinal features MOUZ and NAVI (Natus Vincere) after they overcame FURIA and FaZe Clan respectively.

The Dota2 Riyadh Masters and Counter-Strike 2 continue on Saturday with both competitions wrapping up on Sunday at the grand finals.

