War on Gaza

UK must drop legal challenge against ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu: HRW

UK must drop legal challenge against ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu: HRW
Rishi Sunak, the former UK prime minister, had challenged the court’s issuing of warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant earlier this year. (AP)
Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News
  • ‘Absolutely critical’ that new govt ‘lives up to rhetoric,’ says organization’s UK director
  • Court is seeking arrests of Israeli prime minister, defense minister
Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: The UK’s new government must drop the country’s legal challenge against the International Criminal Court’s seeking of arrest warrants against Israeli leaders, Human Rights Watch has said.

Rishi Sunak, the former UK prime minister, had challenged the court’s issuing of warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant earlier this year.

Karim Khan, the ICC’s top prosecutor, said there was a credible case that the two leaders could bear responsibility for crimes against humanity, The Guardian reported on Friday.

The UK director of HRW, Yasmine Ahmed, said it is “absolutely critical” that the country’s new Prime Minister Keir Starmer withdraws the legal challenge against the ICC.

The Guardian reported two weeks ago that the new government was expected to drop the case.

However, senior British diplomats later disputed the rumors, saying the decision “remained under review.”

The new UK government has until July 26 to decide whether to carry on with the legal challenge, under ICC guidelines.

Ahmed told The Guardian that the Labour government must pursue “progressive realism,” an ideology proposed by the new Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

She asked: “Will the UK government be principled and mature enough and adhere to its own statements of complying with and acting consistently with international law and supporting the rules-based order by withdrawing its application to intervene in the case of the ICC? It will be now for us to see where the rubber will hit the road.

“It is an incredibly complex world that they are addressing. We’re seeing a number of crises on a level I don’t know we’ve seen in decades.”

Ahmed praised Labour’s decision this week to resume British funding of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

That decision leaves the US as the only country yet to resume funding to UNRWA following the controversial boycott of the agency that began earlier this year.

“We cannot promote and be seen to be, or in fact be, promoting a rules-based order in international law if we’re not also replicating that domestically,” said Ahmed. “We need to give (the government) an opportunity to live up to their rhetoric.”

As Paris Olympics kick off, Gazans seek refuge in soccer

As Paris Olympics kick off, Gazans seek refuge in soccer
Updated 1 min 8 sec ago
Reuters
  • Palestinian youths play soccer against each other at school sheltering the displaced in rare distraction from devastating Israeli bombings
  • Gaza has always had to contend with poor sports facilities and the war has demolished everything from boxing rings to soccer pitches
Updated 1 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

GAZA: Inspired by the Olympics worlds away in Paris, some Palestinian youths played soccer against each other at a school sheltering the displaced in the war-torn Gaza Strip — a rare distraction from devastating Israeli bombardment.
With the world’s gaze on competitions in France, there is no glory or prize for the winning team in the tiny enclave that has been decimated by an Israeli offensive launched in October last year.
The players found a trophy they were looking for — something to give them even a small sense of accomplishment in the chaos of war — under the rubble.
It was a painful reminder that Gaza could take years to recover from the bloodshed.

Displaced Palestinians watch a soccer match at an UNRWA shelter school, amid Israel-Hamas conflict, in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, July 23, 2024. (REUTERS)

“The whole world is watching it (the Olympics) and excited about it. And I wish for the world to look at us, in the Gaza Strip,” said Abu Seif, one of the organizers of the Gaza soccer games where players in red or black compete.
“Nothing is left but (it) was bombed by the Israeli occupation,” read a banner held by children standing nearby.
“All our stadiums were destroyed; all our clubs were destroyed. You see the football that we are playing with, a very old ball in the shelter,” Abu Seif said.
HEAVY TOLL ON SPORTS
Impoverished Gaza has always had to contend with poor sports facilities and the war has demolished everything from boxing rings to rough, dusty soccer pitches.

A displaced Palestinian shoots a penalty kick during a soccer match at an UNRWA shelter school, amid Israel-Hamas conflict, in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, July 23, 2024. (REUTERS)

But the spirit of athletes has not been broken even as the death toll of Palestinians hammered by the Israel military campaign has exceeded 39,000, according to Gaza authorities.
“We are trying to hold sports activities in this school. We are trying to change the reality of life that we are in and entertain people and children as much as possible,” said Mustafa Abu Hashish, who is taking part in the tournament.
The world has been focused on the fighting in Gaza since Hamas attacked southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking over 250 hostage, according to Israeli tallies.
Aside from trying to find a safe place to hide from the bombing, Palestinians also face a humanitarian crisis with shortages of food, fuel, water and medicine inflicting suffering every day.
Gaza’s 2.3 million people live in one of the world’s most densely populated places. Palestinians who have moved up and down Gaza in fear say there is nowhere to hide from Israeli airstrikes.
For now, the Gaza soccer players may be distracted from the airstrikes, shelling and ground invasion. This brief respite may not last if Egyptian, US and Qatari mediators fail to secure a ceasefire after many attempts.
On July 10, an Israeli missile slammed into a tent encampment in southern Gaza just as displaced people had gathered there to watch a football match at a school, eyewitnesses said. Israel says it goes out of its way to avoid killing civilians.

Displaced Palestinians play a soccer match at an UNRWA shelter school, amid Israel-Hamas conflict, in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, July 23, 2024. (REUTERS)

 

UAE calls for temporary international mission in post-war Gaza

UAE calls for temporary international mission in post-war Gaza
Updated 26 July 2024
Arab News
  • She stressed on the US significant role in the mission success
  • The mission would pave the way to reunite Gaza and the occupied West Bank under a single, legitimate Palestinian Authority
Updated 26 July 2024
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE has called for a temporary international mission to lay the foundation for a new governance in Gaza after the war ends.

In a statement posted by the UAE state news agency on Thursday, Reem bint Ebrahim Al-Hashimy, the country’s minister of state for international cooperation, said the mission would help establish law and order and respond to the humanitarian crisis in post-war Gaza.

The mission should be deployed at the invitation of the Palestinian government, led by “a credible and independent new prime minister” to address the needs of the Palestinian people and rebuild Gaza, Al-Hashimy said.

It would pave the way to reunite Gaza and the occupied West Bank under a single, legitimate Palestinian Authority.

Al-Hashimy said that a return to the status quo before Oct. 7 would not achieve sustainable peace in Gaza, which is imperative for regional stability.

She urged the US to lead international efforts to rebuild Gaza, reach the two-state solution, and facilitate Palestinian reforms, all of which would contribute to the success of the international mission.

Israel, she said, must also do its part in following international humanitarian law.

“Gaza cannot recover if it continues to live under a blockade, or if the legitimate Palestinian Authority is not allowed to take on its responsibilities and to stop withholding its financing,” she said, highlighting the need to halt the construction of illegal Israeli settlements and end the violence in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Al-Hashimy reaffirmed the UAE’s support for international efforts to achieve the two-state solution.

“The outcome we endeavor to achieve extends beyond the Gaza Strip and necessitates comprehensive cooperation. Moreover, establishing peace is to everyone’s advantage on a broader scale, benefiting the entire Middle East and the global community,” she said.

UN puts 4th century Gaza monastery on endagered site list

UN puts 4th century Gaza monastery on endagered site list
Updated 26 July 2024
AFP
  • UNESCO said the site, which dates back to the fourth century, had been put on the endangered list at the demand of Palestinian authorities
Updated 26 July 2024
AFP

PARIS: The Saint Hilarion complex, one of the oldest monasteries in the Middle East, has been put on the UNESCO list of World Heritage sites in danger due to the war in Gaza, the body said Friday.
UNESCO said the site, which dates back to the fourth century, had been put on the endangered list at the demand of Palestinian authorities and cited the “imminent threats” it faced.
“It’s the only recourse to protect the site from destruction in the current context,” Lazare Eloundou Assomo, director of the UNESCO World Heritage Center, told AFP, referring to the war sparked by Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel.
In December, the UNESCO Committee for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict decided to grant “provisional enhanced protection” — the highest level of immunity established by the 1954 Hague Convention — to the site.
UNESCO had then said it was “already concerned about the state of conservation of sites, before October 7, due to the lack of adequate policies to protect heritage and culture” in Gaza.
The Hamas attack on October 7 resulted in the deaths of 1,197 people in Israel, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.
Israel’s retaliatory offensive against Hamas has killed at least 39,175 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the enclave’s health ministry, which does not give details of civilian and militant deaths.

Ancient secrets unearthed in vast Turkish cave city

Ancient secrets unearthed in vast Turkish cave city
Updated 26 July 2024
AFP
  • Historian traces the city’s ancient beginnings to the reign of King Ashurnasirpal II, who ruled the Neo-Assyrian Empire from 883 to 859 BC
  • The region where the cave city is located was once known as Mesopotamia, recognized as the cradle of some of the earliest civilizations in the world
Updated 26 July 2024
AFP

Midyat: Through a basement door in southeastern Turkiye lies a sprawling underground city — perhaps the country’s largest — which one historian believes dates back to the ninth century before Jesus Christ.
Archaeologists stumbled upon the city-under-a-city “almost by chance” after an excavation of house cellars in Midyat, near the Syrian border, led to the discovery of a vast labyrinth of caves in 2020.
Workers have already cleared more than 50 subterranean rooms, all connected by 120 meters of tunnel carved out of the rock.


But that is only a fraction of the site’s estimated 900,000-square-meter area, which would make it the largest underground city in Turkiye’s southern Anatolia region.
“Maybe even in the world,” said Midyat conservation director Mervan Yavuz who oversaw the excavation.
“To protect themselves from the climate, enemies, predators and diseases, people took refuge in these caves which they turned into an actual city,” Yavuz added.
The art historian traces the city’s ancient beginnings to the reign of King Ashurnasirpal II, who ruled the Neo-Assyrian Empire from 883 to 859 BC.
At its height in the seventh century BC, the empire stretched from The Gulf in the east to Egypt in the west.
Referred to as Matiate in that period, the city’s original entrance required people to bend in half and squeeze themselves into a circular opening.
It was this entrance that first gave the Midyat municipality an inkling of its subterranean counterpart’s existence.
“We actually suspected that it existed,” Yavuz recounted as he walked through the cave’s gloom.


“In the 1970s, the ground collapsed and a construction machine fell down. But at the time we didn’t try to find out more, we just strengthened and closed up the hole.”
The region where the cave city is located was once known as Mesopotamia, recognized as the cradle of some of the earliest civilizations in the world.
Many major empires conquered or passed through these lands, which may have given those living around Matiate a reason to take refuge underground.
“Before the arrival of the Arabs, these lands were fiercely disputed by the Assyrians, the Persians, the Romans and then the Byzantines,” said Ekrem Akman, a historian at the nearby University of Mardin.
Yavuz noted that “Christians from the Hatay region, fleeing from the persecution of the Roman Empire... built monasteries in the mountains to avoid their attacks.”
He suspects that Jews and Christians may have used Matiate as a hiding place to practice their then-banned religions underground.
He pointed to the inscrutable stylized carvings — a horse, an eight-point star, a hand, trees — which adorn the walls, as well as a stone slab on the floor of one room that may have been used for celebrations or for sacrifices.
As a result of the city’s long continuous occupation, he said it was “difficult to pinpoint” exactly what at the site can be attributed to which period or group.
But “pagans, Jews, Christians, Muslims, all these believers contributed to the underground city of Matiate,” Yavuz said.
Even after the threat of centuries of invasions had passed, the caves stayed in use, said curator Gani Tarkan.
He used to work as a director at the Mardin Museum, where household items, bronzes and potteries recovered from the caves are on display.
“People continued to use this place as a living space,” Tarkan said.
“Some rooms were used as catacombs, others as storage space,” he added.
Excavation leader Yavuz pointed to a series of round holes dug to hold wine-filled amphorae vessels in the gloomy cool, out of the glaring sunlight above.
To this day, the Mardin region’s Orthodox Christian community maintains that old tradition of wine production.
Turkiye is also famous for its ancient cave villages in Cappadocia in the center of the country.
But while Cappadocia’s underground cities are built with rooms vertically stacked on top of each other, Matiate spreads out horizontally, Tarkan explained.
The municipality of Midyat, which funds the works, plans to continue the excavation until the site can be opened to the public.
It hopes the site will prove a popular tourist attraction and attract visitors to the city of 120,000.

Hamas leader in West Bank dies in Israeli custody

Hamas leader in West Bank dies in Israeli custody
Updated 26 July 2024
AFP
  • Mustafa Muhammad Abu Ara died after being moved from a prison in southern Israel to a hospital
  • Abu Ara was arrested in October while suffering severe health problems
Updated 26 July 2024
AFP

JERUSALEM: A Hamas leader in the West Bank died in Israeli custody, Palestinian authorities and the militant group said Friday.
Mustafa Muhammad Abu Ara, 63, died after being moved from a prison in southern Israel to a hospital, according to a joint statement by the Palestinian Authority’s prisoners affairs body and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club watchdog.
“We mourn the passing of the leader and prisoner Sheikh Mustafa Muhammad Abu Ara and hold the occupation responsible for his assassination through deliberate medical neglect,” Hamas said in a statement.
Abu Ara was arrested in October while suffering severe health problems, the Palestinian body and the watchdog said.
During his detainment he was subjected to torture and starvation, they added.
Israel’s military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Palestinian authorities accused Israel this month of waging an abusive “war of revenge” against Palestinian detainees since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.
At the time, the Israeli military said it “rejects outright allegations concerning systematic abuse of detainees,” adding that it acts within international law.

© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.