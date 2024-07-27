You are here

  • Home
  • Final four battle it out for MLBB Women’s Invitational title at Esports World Cup in Riyadh

Final four battle it out for MLBB Women’s Invitational title at Esports World Cup in Riyadh

Final four battle it out for MLBB Women’s Invitational title at Esports World Cup in Riyadh
The Esports world Cup will stage the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Women's Invitational 2024 semi-finals and Grand Final on Saturday. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jea3b

Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Final four battle it out for MLBB Women’s Invitational title at Esports World Cup in Riyadh

Final four battle it out for MLBB Women’s Invitational title at Esports World Cup in Riyadh
  • Hometown heroes Falcons Vega in the running for $180,000 first prize alongside Team Vitality, Victory Song Gamers and Omage Empress
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Audiences are set to witness a monumental moment in professional women’s esports history as the Esports World Cup hosts the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women’s Invitational 2024 semifinals and Grand Final on Saturday.

One of the most highly anticipated competitions heading into the eight-week tournament at Boulevard Riyadh City, the MLBB Women’s Invitational debuted on Wednesday by welcoming 12 clubs on the world stage.

After three days of matchups, the last four standing are within touching distance of legacy status — with one assured of a place in the women’s esports hall of fame come Sunday morning.

The first semifinal between hometown heroes Falcons Vega and French club Team Vitality is at midday on Saturday. Saudi Arabia’s Falcons Vega head into the contest with confidence sky-high after whitewashing every opponent that they have faced — and many are tipping them to go all the way.

Awaiting the victors are the winners of the other semifinal featuring Victory Song Gamers of Russia and Filipino outfit Omega Empress. This showdown starts at 3 p.m. live from the SEF Arena where the grand final takes center stage hours later at 6 p.m.

The Esports World Cup is running from July 3–Aug. 25 with 22 tournaments across 21 titles during its eight-week duration.

Alongside the MLBB Women’s Invitational, audiences can also catch the Overwatch 2 quarter-finals and main tournament action from the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2024 on Saturday. Both these competitions end on Sunday before new tournaments headline Week 5, starting on Wednesday, July 31.

Topics: Esports World Cup Riyadh

Related

Aqabat Shaar: Iconic Saudi mountain road a lifeline for Asir’s rugged beauty
Saudi Arabia
Aqabat Shaar: Iconic Saudi mountain road a lifeline for Asir’s rugged beauty
Saudi Arabia joins 80 countries in historic deal on e-commerce
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia joins 80 countries in historic deal on e-commerce

Emirati referee to officiate Dominican Republic vs Spain match at Paris 2024 Olympics

Emirati referee to officiate Dominican Republic vs Spain match at Paris 2024 Olympics
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Emirati referee to officiate Dominican Republic vs Spain match at Paris 2024 Olympics

Emirati referee to officiate Dominican Republic vs Spain match at Paris 2024 Olympics
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Emirati referee Adel Al Naqbi has been selected by FIFA to officiate an intriguing clash between Spain and the Dominican Republic at the Summer Olympic Games Paris 2024 on Saturday. 

FIFA selected Al Naqbi to officiate the Dominican Republic vs Spain - Men's Group C Match 14 and he will be assisted by his countrymen Ahmed Al Rashidi (First Assistant) and Sabit Obeid (Second Assistant), according to WAM.  

Al Naqbi has officiated matches in the UAE football league as well as continental championships, most notably the AFC Champions League.

He also officiated several friendly international matches since 2016.  

The world football governing body has selected referees and assistant referees from 45 countries to officiate matches at the Olympic Football Tournaments Paris 2024.

Athletes from 184 countries will take stage to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics, which will unfold over a two-week period between July 26 and Aug. 11.

Topics: 2024 Olympics UAE

Related

Lady Gaga adds sparkle to star-studded Olympic show
Lifestyle
Lady Gaga adds sparkle to star-studded Olympic show
Update Amid downpour, Paris welcomes the world with unique Olympic opening photos
Sport
Amid downpour, Paris welcomes the world with unique Olympic opening

South Korea expresses regret after its athletes introduced as North Korea at Olympics opening ceremony

South Korea expresses regret after its athletes introduced as North Korea at Olympics opening ceremony
Updated 27 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

South Korea expresses regret after its athletes introduced as North Korea at Olympics opening ceremony

South Korea expresses regret after its athletes introduced as North Korea at Olympics opening ceremony
  • South Korea’s delegation includes 143 athletes competing in 21 events
  • North Korea, which is returning to the Games for the first time since Rio 2016, has sent 16 athletes
Updated 27 July 2024
Reuters

SEOUL: South Korea expressed regret that its delegation of athletes at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony on Friday was introduced as from rival North Korea and has demanded assurances from organizers the mistake will not happen again.
As the boat carrying South Korean athletes passed on the Seine, the announcer introduced them as the “Democratic People’s Republic of Korea” — the official name of North Korea — in French and English.
The announcer used the same introduction when the North Korean delegation passed.

Team North Korea travels along the Seine River in Paris during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics on July 26, 2024. (AP)

South Korea’s vice minister for sports and culture, Jang Mi-ran, who was in Paris, had requested a meeting with International Olympics Committee President Thomas Bach, the ministry said in a statement.
“We express regret that the country was introduced as North Korea at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games when the athletes of the Republic of Korea were entering,” it said.
South Korea’s National Olympic Committee immediately referred the incident to the Games’ organizers and requested that the error will not be repeated.
South Korea’s delegation includes 143 athletes competing in 21 events. North Korea, which is returning to the Games for the first time since Rio 2016, has sent 16 athletes.

 

 

Topics: 2024 Paris Olympics South Korea

Related

Lady Gaga adds sparkle to star-studded Olympic show
Lifestyle
Lady Gaga adds sparkle to star-studded Olympic show
Update Amid downpour, Paris welcomes the world with unique Olympic opening photos
Sport
Amid downpour, Paris welcomes the world with unique Olympic opening

‘Someone wake me up,’ says Habib ahead of Alcaraz clash at Olympics

‘Someone wake me up,’ says Habib ahead of Alcaraz clash at Olympics
Updated 26 July 2024
AFP
Follow

‘Someone wake me up,’ says Habib ahead of Alcaraz clash at Olympics

‘Someone wake me up,’ says Habib ahead of Alcaraz clash at Olympics
  • “I was in shock when I heard,” the Texas-born player told AFP
  • “Hopefully I can inspire lots of people in Lebanon“
Updated 26 July 2024
AFP

PARIS: When Carlos Alcaraz was winning $3.5 million for lifting the Wimbledon trophy, Hady Habib was more than 5,000km away, collecting a meagre $1,350 at a low-level tournament in Canada.
Two weeks on, the 25-year-old from Lebanon now finds himself taking on the world number three in the first round at the Olympics.
“I was in shock when I heard,” the Texas-born player told AFP.
“Hopefully I can inspire lots of people in Lebanon.”
Habib, ranked a lowly 275 in the world, was only scheduled to play doubles at the Olympics alongside Benjamin Hassan.
However, following a series of injury pullouts, he moved into the singles draw as an alternate.

 


“The day after that, I’m drawn to be playing Carlos Alcaraz. So this has been an interesting five days for me.”
He added: “I was at the practice courts when I got the email. All happened so fast. Life can just change in an instant. You could say it’s a fairytale.”
Habib’s career has been spent on the second-tier circuit since he turned pro in 2021 after studying at university in Texas.
Now he will be the first man from Lebanon to represent his country in tennis at the Olympic Games.
The whole experience has left him starstruck.
“The first day I arrived, I was walking around a little bit lost just opening a door and going in somewhere.
“When I walked in the gym the first day, I saw Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and I was just, ‘Wow, this has to be a dream. Someone wake me up’.”

 

Topics: Paris Olympics tennis Hady Habib Carlos Alcaraz Lebanon

Related

Three-time major winner Angelique Kerber will retire from tennis after the Paris Olympics
Sport
Three-time major winner Angelique Kerber will retire from tennis after the Paris Olympics
First positive doping test at Paris Olympics is Iraqi judoka for anabolic steroids
Sport
First positive doping test at Paris Olympics is Iraqi judoka for anabolic steroids

SAFF announces second season of Women’s Football Clubs Development Fund Program

SAFF announces second season of Women’s Football Clubs Development Fund Program
Updated 26 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

SAFF announces second season of Women’s Football Clubs Development Fund Program

SAFF announces second season of Women’s Football Clubs Development Fund Program
  • Total support fund has increased to SR60m, representing SR10m rise from previous season
  • 70 women’s clubs to receive support across various leagues and tournaments
  • SAFF has introduced new criteria to ensure continuous growth and professional development of women’s game
Updated 26 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has announced season two of the Women’s Football Clubs Development Fund Program.

The announcement is part of the SAFF’s commitment to nurturing and promoting women’s football across the Kingdom.

For the 2024-25 season, the total support fund has increased to SR60 million ($15.99 million), representing a SR10 million rise from the previous season.

Building on the success of the inaugural season, the SAFF said the season’s program will extend its support to 70 women’s football clubs participating in various competitions, including the SAFF Women’s Premier League, SAFF Women’s First Division League, SAFF Women’s Second Division League, SAFF Women’s Cup, SAFF Women’s U17 Tournament and the Women’s Futsal Tournament.

As part of the enhanced program for the new season, SAFF has introduced new criteria to ensure the continuous growth and professional development of women’s football.

The new criteria for women’s football clubs include sponsorship criteria requiring clubs to attract sponsors; scouting criteria mandating the appointment of an official scout by clubs; medical criteria requiring clubs to appoint a doctor and issue medical reports; fan criteria encouraging increased attendance at matches; nutrition criteria requiring clubs to appoint a nutrition specialist; technology criteria mandating the use of GPS to assess player fitness levels, and women’s futsal criteria necessitating the establishment of an organizational structure, the appointment of a head coach, and the appointment of a team manager.

Lamia Bahaian, vice president of the SAFF, said: “We’ve seen incredible progress in women’s football over the past year, and the increased support fund for this season is a clear indication of our commitment to pushing even further. Our aim is to create more opportunities for women in football and build a strong foundation for the sport in Saudi Arabia.”

She continued: “With the expansion of our program, we’re not only increasing the number of participating clubs but also enhancing the quality of the teams participating in our competitions. We’re focused on providing the necessary resources and support to help our players, coaches, and teams thrive. This season promises to be an exciting chapter for women’s football, and we’re eager to see the continued growth and success of our athletes.”

Last season, significant strides were made with the hiring of 18 Saudi coaches, and 91 percent of clubs’ head coaches now hold an A coaching license. Additionally, 24 percent of clubs have coaches with a pro license, highlighting the increasing professionalization within women’s football.

Further achievements include the establishment of U17 teams by 56 percent of clubs, providing a platform for young female footballers to develop their skills.

The SAFF said 87 professional contracts were signed with Saudi players, marking a significant milestone in the development of women’s football in the Kingdom.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) Women's Football Women’s Football Clubs Development Fund Program

Related

Monika Staab hails Saudi tournament as ‘hugely important’ for women's game in Kingdom photos
Sport
Monika Staab hails Saudi tournament as ‘hugely important’ for women's game in Kingdom
SAFF: 2024 WAFF Women’s Championship ‘will be the first of many’ tournaments held in Kingdom
Saudi Football
SAFF: 2024 WAFF Women’s Championship ‘will be the first of many’ tournaments held in Kingdom

First positive doping test at Paris Olympics is Iraqi judoka for anabolic steroids

First positive doping test at Paris Olympics is Iraqi judoka for anabolic steroids
Updated 26 July 2024
AP
Follow

First positive doping test at Paris Olympics is Iraqi judoka for anabolic steroids

First positive doping test at Paris Olympics is Iraqi judoka for anabolic steroids
  • Sajjad Sehen, a 28-year-old first-time Olympian, tested positive for metandienone and boldenone
Updated 26 July 2024
AP

PARIS: A male judoka from Iraq tested positive for two anabolic steroids at the Paris Olympics, the International Testing Agency said Friday.
Sajjad Sehen, a 28-year-old first-time Olympian, tested positive for metandienone and boldenone in a sample taken in Paris on Tuesday. He was due to compete next Tuesday.
Sehen is provisionally suspended while a disciplinary case is prosecuted, said the ITA, which oversees the games-time anti-doping program for the International Olympic Committee.
“This means that the athlete is prevented from competing, training, coaching, or participating in any activity during the Olympic Games,” the agency said.
Sehen was due to compete in the men’s 81 kilogram class, starting Tuesday in the round of 32 against an opponent from Uzbekistan.

Topics: Paris Olympics Iraq Judoka Sajjad Sehen doping

Related

Australia field hockey player has part of a finger amputated to compete at the Paris Olympics
Sport
Australia field hockey player has part of a finger amputated to compete at the Paris Olympics
Canada women’s football coach removed by Canadian Olympic Committee over drone controversy
Sport
Canada women’s football coach removed by Canadian Olympic Committee over drone controversy

Latest updates

Marvel returns to Comic-Con with hotly anticipated panel about its post-’Deadpool & Wolverine’ plans
Marvel returns to Comic-Con with hotly anticipated panel about its post-’Deadpool & Wolverine’ plans
Bangladesh says student leaders held for their own safety
Bangladesh says student leaders held for their own safety
Israel orders the evacuation of an area designated as a humanitarian zone in Gaza
Israel orders the evacuation of an area designated as a humanitarian zone in Gaza
Emirati referee to officiate Dominican Republic vs Spain match at Paris 2024 Olympics
Emirati referee to officiate Dominican Republic vs Spain match at Paris 2024 Olympics
California’s largest wildfire explodes in size as fires rage across US West
California’s largest wildfire explodes in size as fires rage across US West

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.