Saudi industry and mineral resources minister meets Brazilian executives

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef recently met Eduardo Bartolomeo, the CEO of Vale Mining Company, in Brazil.

The parties discussed the promising investment opportunities provided by the Saudi mining sector to Brazilian companies, and the expansion plans of Brazil’s investors in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

Bartolomeo praised the development and economic progress of the Kingdom in all fields and noted the efforts and initiatives involved in developing the Saudi mining sector.

Saudi Arabia is rapidly developing its mining sector, where there are an estimated SR9.4 trillion ($2.5 trillion) worth of buried mineral resources, to maximize the national economy’s and establish mining as a third pillar of its industrial sector.

The Kingdom values international cooperation and partnerships in addressing mineral supply chain challenges.

To attract investors, Saudi Arabia has improved the investment environment, including in mining, and by offering incentives such as contributing 75 percent of the financing of capital expenditures, a five-year tax exemption, and 100 percent direct foreign ownership.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has outlined the latest developments and challenges facing the world in combating land degradation at a global summit in Rome.

A Saudi delegation led by the CEO of the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification, Khaled Alabdulkader, took part in the scientific event organized by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.

The delegation also highlighted the Kingdom’s efforts and readiness to host the 16th Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification and Land Degradation, scheduled to be held in Riyadh in December, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The Saudi team included representatives from the National Center for Environmental Compliance; the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture; and several government bodies concerned with desertification; as well as the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the FAO, Mohammed Al-Ghamdi.

The delegation thanked the organization and the participating members for highlighting the importance of land restoration at the FAO headquarters and for the support it provides for COP16.

It also welcomed everyone to be part of the global change to combat land degradation by attending COP16 in Riyadh.

Other speakers highlighted the Kingdom’s efforts to restore ecosystems, as well as its forest and dryland initiatives, which are part of its preparations to host COP16.

They also reviewed the Saudi and Middle East Green initiatives and their expected results in reducing land degradation, which has affected about 30 percent of the land area according to the latest international statistics.

Speakers pointed out the diversity of the Kingdom’s terrain and natural resources, which face many environmental challenges.

They explained that the Saudi Green Initiative operates based on long-term plans to address desertification, land degradation, and sand encroachment, adding that the Middle East Green Initiative will restore an area of 200 million hectares in 20 countries.

Jeddah: Jeddah’s South Asian community came together for a vibrant cultural celebration at the Equestrian Club on Friday, as part of Jeddah Season 2024.

The event featured a diverse mix of music, dance, and cultural programs, and attracted an audience which included prominent Saudis, media personnel, and cultural figures.

The concert showcased the talents of popular Indian artists, including rapper Dabzee, singers Nikhita Gandhi and Salman Ali, actor Gauahar Khan, and the Sangeet Dance Crew. 

Ali captivated the audience with his powerful vocals, igniting the stage and prompting a lively response from the crowd.

Ali said: “I love the energy of the audience, who made the atmosphere more energetic and sang with me and danced to the songs.”

Gandhi, who is known for her popular Bollywood tracks, expressed her joy at performing for the large audience.

She said: “It’s the music that brings us all together. Seeing a sea of faces singing along to my songs is the most rewarding feeling for any artist.”

Host Khan was delighted by the experience, despite the scorching heat. She was moved by the audience’s infectious energy and its appreciation of the music and cultural performances.

She added: “It was heartwarming to see so many people come together to celebrate Indian culture, even in the face of less-than-ideal weather.

“Their enthusiasm made the event truly unforgettable, and I'm so grateful to have been a part of it.”

Dabzee, a rapper from the Indian state of Kerala, captivated the crowd and encouraged the audience to dance to his sounds.

Javed Raheem, who attended the show with his friends, said: “I’ve never seen such a vibrant mix of traditions and talent. It is truly inspiring to see how these cultures come together. Every corner was bursting with life and laughter. This festival was definitely a feast for the senses.”

Sanaa Khan, who was also present at the event, said: “The singing performances were enjoyable, particularly that of Salman Ali.

“My family and I thoroughly enjoyed singing along to his well-known songs. Seeing him perform live was a truly enriching experience after watching him on television for many years.”

The concert was part of a festival celebrating the diverse cultures of seven Asian nations: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Nepal.

Each event celebrates a different Asian culture every Friday until Aug. 16, with live performances, folklore displays, and activities for children. Visitors can also explore more than 20 stalls and 15 food trucks offering a wide variety of cuisines.

RIYADH: King Abdulaziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity on Friday marked students’ completion of competition tests at the 56th International Chemistry Olympiad in Riyadh, in the presence of Secretary-General of Mawhiba Dr. Amal Al-Hazzaa, and several of the foundation’s officials.

The event, which brought together students and their supervisors, featured many popular activities which represented the Kingdom’s cultural heritage.

Delegates witnessed the Saudi Ardah dance, while camels bearing howdahs awaited the contestants, symbolizing the journey they have taken during their participation in the International Chemistry Olympiad.

Taking part in the global event, which finishes at the end of this month, are 333 students supervised by 260 international specialists in the field of chemistry, from some 90 countries.

Diverse activities were organized in the main tent, which featured a falconry show and various handicrafts with wickerwork models on display.

Several squares and tents were set up to showcase the Kingdom’s rich history through various displays, such as swords and tools used in the region through the centuries.

In addition, individual and modern games were organized, which allowed the students some recreation after five days of preparing for and taking the scientific and theoretical exams that make up an essential part of the competition.

Each international delegation consists of four talented high-school students and two mentors, one of whom is designated as the head of the delegation or chief mentor. The delegation also includes guests and scientific observers.

The Kingdom’s hosting of the event reflects the excellence of Saudi students in the international arena and enhances Saudi Arabia’s position as a leading global destination in various scientific fields.

The event was organized by Mawhiba in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Education and King Saud University, and with sponsorship from the Saudi Basic Industries Corporation.

RIYADH: Saudi aid agency, KSrelief, continued efforts to help vulnerable individuals and families this week in Yemen, Sudan and Lebanon, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

In Yemen, KSrelief distributed 90 food packages in Lahij Governorate, and 100 tents, 270 shelter bags and 618 food parcels in Marib.

In Sudan, the agency handed out 900 food packages to the displaced and neediest families in River Nile State, benefiting 5,177 individuals.

KSrelief continued implementing the Al-Amal Charitable Bakery project in Akkar Governorate and Al-Minieh District, north of Lebanon.

In its fourth phase, the project distributed from July 18-24 about 25,000 bags of bread daily to needy Syrians, Palestinians and the host community living in Northern Lebanon, benefiting 12,500 families.

RIYADH: Nestled in the heart of Saudi Arabia's southwestern region of Asir, Aqabat Shaar is one of the most iconic highways, celebrated for its breathtaking natural scenery and vital tourist attractions.
This mountainous area, known for its rugged terrain, used to pose significant challenges to access and mobility, which led to the creation of a road that has become indispensable to residents and visitors alike, linking the region to neighboring areas and governorates.

This monumental project involved cutting through solid rock, creating 11 tunnels, and erecting 32 bridges, resulting in a road approximately 14 kilometers long. (SPA)

A mere 23 kilometers from Abha city, the road through Aqabat Shaar connects the highlands of Sarat Asir with the coastal plain of Tihama. This crucial artery not only reduces travel time, but also plays a pivotal role in bolstering tourism in the region. Furthermore, it enhances the Kingdom’s standing as a global logistics hub by facilitating the seamless movement of trucks transporting a wide array of goods.
The construction of Aqabat Shaar began over 40 years ago, under the reign of the late King Fahd bin Abdulaziz. This monumental project involved cutting through solid rock, creating 11 tunnels, and erecting 32 bridges, resulting in a road approximately 14 kilometers long. The endeavor was a marvel of engineering at the time, designed to navigate the challenging topography and ensure reliable access.
The road recently underwent significant development to enhance its utility and safety. The Roads General Authority spearheaded a comprehensive maintenance project incorporating the latest international technologies and standards. This effort entailed a temporary closure of the road, which reopened last year to much acclaim.

Aqabat Shaar is not just a road, it is a testament to human ingenuity. (SPA)

The recent maintenance work on Aqabat Shaar focused on achieving the highest standards of quality and safety. Enhancements included the installation of modern lighting, clear road markings, informative signs, and warning vibrations. Additionally, concrete barriers were erected to improve road safety, ensuring that the road meets the increasing demands of the region’s expanding network.
Aqabat Shaar is not just a road; it is a testament to human ingenuity and determination carving a path through some of the most formidable terrain in Asir. It is a vital conduit for travel, commerce, and tourism that serves and connects communities while showcasing the natural splendor of the region.
As it evolves with ongoing developments, Aqabat Shaar remains a beacon of progress, illuminating the way forward for Asir's dynamic future.
 

