Saudi industry and mineral resources minister meets Brazilian executives

Stars of music gather for Indian concert in Jeddah

Jeddah: Jeddah’s South Asian community came together for a vibrant cultural celebration at the Equestrian Club on Friday, as part of Jeddah Season 2024.

The event featured a diverse mix of music, dance, and cultural programs, and attracted an audience which included prominent Saudis, media personnel, and cultural figures.

The concert showcased the talents of popular Indian artists, including rapper Dabzee, singers Nikhita Gandhi and Salman Ali, actor Gauahar Khan, and the Sangeet Dance Crew.

Ali captivated the audience with his powerful vocals, igniting the stage and prompting a lively response from the crowd.

Ali said: “I love the energy of the audience, who made the atmosphere more energetic and sang with me and danced to the songs.”

Gandhi, who is known for her popular Bollywood tracks, expressed her joy at performing for the large audience.

She said: “It’s the music that brings us all together. Seeing a sea of faces singing along to my songs is the most rewarding feeling for any artist.”

Host Khan was delighted by the experience, despite the scorching heat. She was moved by the audience’s infectious energy and its appreciation of the music and cultural performances.

She added: “It was heartwarming to see so many people come together to celebrate Indian culture, even in the face of less-than-ideal weather.

“Their enthusiasm made the event truly unforgettable, and I'm so grateful to have been a part of it.”

Dabzee, a rapper from the Indian state of Kerala, captivated the crowd and encouraged the audience to dance to his sounds.

Javed Raheem, who attended the show with his friends, said: “I’ve never seen such a vibrant mix of traditions and talent. It is truly inspiring to see how these cultures come together. Every corner was bursting with life and laughter. This festival was definitely a feast for the senses.”

Sanaa Khan, who was also present at the event, said: “The singing performances were enjoyable, particularly that of Salman Ali.

“My family and I thoroughly enjoyed singing along to his well-known songs. Seeing him perform live was a truly enriching experience after watching him on television for many years.”

The concert was part of a festival celebrating the diverse cultures of seven Asian nations: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Nepal.

Each event celebrates a different Asian culture every Friday until Aug. 16, with live performances, folklore displays, and activities for children. Visitors can also explore more than 20 stalls and 15 food trucks offering a wide variety of cuisines.