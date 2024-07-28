You are here

Zain KSA launches recycling campaign in collaboration with Ertiqa

As part of its corporate sustainability strategy and echoing its commitment to environmental preservation in the Kingdom, Zain KSA has signed a strategic partnership with the nonprofit organization Ertiqa to roll out the second phase of its e-waste management and recycling campaign.  Through this partnership, Zain KSA and Ertiqa will boost investment in the electronic waste management industry by recycling over 5,000 electronic devices. This initiative targets reduced carbon emissions and increased economic efficiency, aligning with the Saudi Vision 2030’s goals.




At Zain KSA, our strategy focuses on reducing our carbon footprint by implementing global best practices, says Eman Abdullah Al-Saidi, VP of corporate communications, Zain KSA

 Eman Abdullah Al-Saidi, VP of corporate communications at Zain KSA, said: “At Zain KSA, our strategy focuses on reducing our carbon footprint by implementing global best practices. This supports national efforts to achieve nationwide sustainability and aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to cut carbon emissions by over 278 million tonnes annually by 2030 and reach zero emissions by 2060. Through our strategic partnership with Ertiqa, we aim to promote the recycling of electronic devices by reconditioning and redistributing them to organizations for reuse. This initiative supports the circular economy and raises environmental awareness, fostering a culture of sustainability and resource conservation. It reflects our commitment to contributing to national sustainability efforts and aligns with our participation in initiatives supporting the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.”
Omar Khalid Al-Shaibani, executive director at Ertiqa, said: “Our organization is dedicated to partnering with the private sector to advance the circular economy, promote sustainability, reduce pollution, and attract local and global investments into the recycling industry.”

Collaborating with Zain KSA,  a leading telecom and digital services provider, is crucial to this mission. Recycling telecom electronic waste not only boosts sustainability but also offers significant business opportunities through the export of recycled products to international markets.”

Zain KSA has reached a global milestone by launching the world’s first zero-carbon 5G network at The Red Sea.

 

Topics: Zain KSA

Global skincare leader NIVEA celebrated the launch of its revolutionary Body Luminous630 Even Skin Tone range in Saudi Arabia. This innovative product empowers Saudi women to embrace their radiant confidence by addressing a common concern — uneven skin tone and stretch marks.

The launch event took place on July 8 in Riyadh. It brought together a gathering of celebrated beauty insiders, influencers like Lojain Omran and Noha Nabil, celebrities, and international entertainment acts. The NIVEA team kicked off the event by sharing their brand heritage and future vision, culminating in the much-anticipated reveal of the NIVEA Body Luminous630 Even Skin Tone range.

Guests were welcomed into a vibrant pre-function area filled with interactive activities and captivating mirror art installations, setting the stage for a truly unique experience. Renowned DJ and violinist Andre Soueid took the stage after that, electrifying the ambiance even further. Guests also enjoyed a live stream screening of the “Boulevard Takeover,” capturing the launch’s real-time excitement.

A thought-provoking discussion panel followed, featuring a lively exchange between skincare expert Dr. Yasmin El-Masri and media personality Suha Nowailaty. Dr. El-Masri, a renowned dermatologist, shared valuable skincare insights, while Nowailaty brought her deep understanding of the multifaceted lives of Saudi women. The speakers engaged in a dynamic conversation about the importance of feeling confident in your skin and explored the latest trends and approaches to achieving an even skin tone. Through partnerships with influential figures like these, NIVEA continues to inspire and nurture the growing confidence of Saudi women.

“We are thrilled to introduce the NIVEA Body Luminous630 range to the Saudi Arabian market,” said Alia Lotfy, head of marketing at NIVEA MENA. “Uneven skin tone is a common concern for many people in the region, and this range offers a powerful and effective way to achieve a radiant, even-looking complexion.”

Following a decade of research, NIVEA developed the patented Luminous630 enzyme. This breakthrough ingredient regulates melanin production and reduces the visibility of dark spots, making it the world’s most effective solution for even skin tone. The NIVEA Body Luminous630 Even Skin Tone range, available in oil serum and cream formats, offers a clinically proven solution for achieving a visibly even skin tone and stretch marks reduction.

SAB, HSBC forge strategic partnership to drive financial innovation in the Kingdom

SAB, HSBC forge strategic partnership to drive financial innovation in the Kingdom
Updated 24 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

SAB, HSBC forge strategic partnership to drive financial innovation in the Kingdom

SAB, HSBC forge strategic partnership to drive financial innovation in the Kingdom
Updated 24 July 2024
Arab News

Saudi Awwal Bank, a leading bank in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with HSBC, one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organizations, to strengthen their collaboration to accelerate financial innovation.

This strategic alliance comes as Saudi Arabia aspires to become a hub for financial innovation through Vision 2030. 

The signing ceremony took place in London, further solidifying the strong partnership between the two banks.

Tony Cripps, managing director and CEO at SAB said: “Our customers’ evolving needs in this rapidly changing, technology-driven era require us to innovate and introduce cutting-edge solutions continuously. As the Kingdom’s leading international bank, we are thrilled to leverage HSBC’s significant scale, capabilities, and expertise to bring the next generation of banking services to Saudi Arabia.”

Stephen Moss, chief executive officer, HSBC Middle East, North Africa and Turkiye and board member of SAB, echoed the sentiment: “For over 70 years, HSBC and SAB have worked together to develop leading banking services in Saudi Arabia. This MoU expands our support of SAB, providing access to HSBC’s expertise in leading-edge and innovative solutions for the benefit of customers.”

The MoU aligns with “SAB’s” growth strategy, which is focused on accelerating the pace and scale of Innovation. 

It also affirms SAB’s continued commitment to supporting Vision 2030 and the associated key initiatives under the Financial Sector Development Plan to transform the Kingdom into a leading financial technology and innovation hub.

The partnership also aims to strengthen SAB’s leading position in the banking sector as the bank continues to cater to its customers’ evolving needs.

SAB recently received accreditation as an innovation organization by the Global Innovation Institute “GInI” becoming the first bank in the Kingdom to be certified by GInI.  

SAB was also awarded the Global Banking Innovation Award for Small and Medium Enterprises by the Digital Banker.

The devastating effects of flooding on infrastructure, human lives, and the economy are undeniable. 

As climate change intensifies the frequency and severity of flooding events, effective flood management has become top priority. 

Through providing advanced analytics and forecasting tools, SAS has grown into a key player in the field of flood management, supporting organizations in both preparing for and minimizing the impact of floods.

Considering how unpredictable natural disasters like flooding can be, Alexander Tikhonov, regional director of SAS Middle East, Turkiye and Africa, underscored SAS’ dedication to developing innovative, lifesaving solutions.

“We are deeply committed to supporting communities with cutting-edge technologies that not only enhance operational efficiency but also safeguard lives. Our efforts through the SAS D[n]A Factory initiative reaffirm our dedication to developing innovative solutions that help communities better prepare for and respond to natural disasters.”

Under SAS D[n]A Factory, the company’s new, pioneering initiative, SAS draws on its extensive international expertise to create a tailored solution that responds perfectly to the region’s specific needs and challenges. 

This solution demonstrates the proven value of SAS’ flood management tools, based on trusted data, analytics, and AI, in equipping organizations better prepare for future flooding events and unforeseen situations.

Currently, the pilot version of the solution illustrates the following capabilities: 

1. Advanced Analytics: Processes enormous volumes of data coming from various data sources to provide accurate flood forecasts and risk assessments.

2. Real-Time Monitoring: Shows how important real-time data is when it comes to monitoring flood-prone areas and predicting potential flooding events.

3. Proactive Planning: Emphasizes the role of predictive analytics in proactive flood management, allowing organizations to plan and implement mitigation strategies well in advance.

4. Enhanced Community Preparedness: Provides insights into how communities can leverage SAS tools to improve their preparedness and response to flood emergencies.

SAS has proven that it can provide more than just theoretical answers by working with an extensive number of governmental and nongovernmental organizations globally to enhance their flood management systems.

For instance, SAS collaborated with the Jakarta government to deploy an award-winning flood control system integrated into the “JAKI” super app. 

Using real-time data and advanced predictive analytics, this innovative system can accurately predict flooding events. It combines sensor data and weather forecasts, enabling timely interventions that significantly reduce the adverse effects of floods. Not only has the system strengthened Jakarta’s flood response, but it has also garnered praise for its groundbreaking application of technology to city planning.

The Town of Cary in North Carolina, US, is another great example. SAS has provided the town with a tailored flood incident prediction and preparedness solution, utilizing the Microsoft Azure platform and integrating flood risk assessment, real-time monitoring, and predictive analytics capabilities. 

The system’s ability to bring together data from several sources, including weather forecasts, river levels, and historical data, allows for accurate flood forecasting and early warning services. Thanks to this proactive approach, the Town of Cary is now significantly better prepared to deal with potential flood threats, guaranteeing the community’s safety.

Regional flood management strategies can be drastically enhanced with the power of SAS advanced analytics and real-time data processing tools.  

In addition to mitigating flood damage, this new solution from SAS D[n]A Factory can help local communities feel less vulnerable to flooding events while properly equipped to quickly recover.

Federal Express Corporation, the world’s largest express transportation company, has appointed Abdulrahman Al-Mubarak as its new managing director of operations in Saudi Arabia. Based in Riyadh, Abdulrahman holds a regional role in the Middle East and is responsible for the company’s strategic direction and operations for Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan.

Abdulrahman joins FedEx with over 15 years of experience in regulatory compliance, business development, strategic planning, and operational excellence across the Kingdom’s aviation and logistics industry, in both the private and public sectors. 

“It is an honor to be part of the FedEx family and to work with such an incredible team. As we look to the future, I am focused on fostering stronger collaborations with authorities, enhancing our services and connectivity, and enabling local businesses to harness the full potential of global trade,” said Abdulrahman Al-Mubarak, managing director of FedEx Operations.

