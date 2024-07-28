Zain KSA launches recycling campaign in collaboration with Ertiqa

The role of SAS analytics in flood management

The devastating effects of flooding on infrastructure, human lives, and the economy are undeniable.

As climate change intensifies the frequency and severity of flooding events, effective flood management has become top priority.

Through providing advanced analytics and forecasting tools, SAS has grown into a key player in the field of flood management, supporting organizations in both preparing for and minimizing the impact of floods.

Considering how unpredictable natural disasters like flooding can be, Alexander Tikhonov, regional director of SAS Middle East, Turkiye and Africa, underscored SAS’ dedication to developing innovative, lifesaving solutions.

“We are deeply committed to supporting communities with cutting-edge technologies that not only enhance operational efficiency but also safeguard lives. Our efforts through the SAS D[n]A Factory initiative reaffirm our dedication to developing innovative solutions that help communities better prepare for and respond to natural disasters.”

Under SAS D[n]A Factory, the company’s new, pioneering initiative, SAS draws on its extensive international expertise to create a tailored solution that responds perfectly to the region’s specific needs and challenges.

This solution demonstrates the proven value of SAS’ flood management tools, based on trusted data, analytics, and AI, in equipping organizations better prepare for future flooding events and unforeseen situations.

Currently, the pilot version of the solution illustrates the following capabilities:

1. Advanced Analytics: Processes enormous volumes of data coming from various data sources to provide accurate flood forecasts and risk assessments.

2. Real-Time Monitoring: Shows how important real-time data is when it comes to monitoring flood-prone areas and predicting potential flooding events.

3. Proactive Planning: Emphasizes the role of predictive analytics in proactive flood management, allowing organizations to plan and implement mitigation strategies well in advance.

4. Enhanced Community Preparedness: Provides insights into how communities can leverage SAS tools to improve their preparedness and response to flood emergencies.

SAS has proven that it can provide more than just theoretical answers by working with an extensive number of governmental and nongovernmental organizations globally to enhance their flood management systems.

For instance, SAS collaborated with the Jakarta government to deploy an award-winning flood control system integrated into the “JAKI” super app.

Using real-time data and advanced predictive analytics, this innovative system can accurately predict flooding events. It combines sensor data and weather forecasts, enabling timely interventions that significantly reduce the adverse effects of floods. Not only has the system strengthened Jakarta’s flood response, but it has also garnered praise for its groundbreaking application of technology to city planning.

The Town of Cary in North Carolina, US, is another great example. SAS has provided the town with a tailored flood incident prediction and preparedness solution, utilizing the Microsoft Azure platform and integrating flood risk assessment, real-time monitoring, and predictive analytics capabilities.

The system’s ability to bring together data from several sources, including weather forecasts, river levels, and historical data, allows for accurate flood forecasting and early warning services. Thanks to this proactive approach, the Town of Cary is now significantly better prepared to deal with potential flood threats, guaranteeing the community’s safety.

Regional flood management strategies can be drastically enhanced with the power of SAS advanced analytics and real-time data processing tools.

In addition to mitigating flood damage, this new solution from SAS D[n]A Factory can help local communities feel less vulnerable to flooding events while properly equipped to quickly recover.