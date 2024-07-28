You are here

Libya opens nominations for new government presidency

Libya opens nominations for new government presidency
Libyan children sit atop a car with national flags in their hands during celebrations in Tripoli on February 17, 2024, marking the 13th anniversary of the uprising that toppled longtime strongman Muammar Kadhafi. (File/AFP)
Updated 46 sec ago
Arab News
Libya opens nominations for new government presidency

Libya opens nominations for new government presidency
  Submission of nomination documents at HoR headquarters in Benghazi open until August 11.
Updated 46 sec ago
Arab News
BENGHAZI: Libya’s House of Representatives on Sunday announced the opening of nominations for the presidency of a new government, the Libyan News Agency reported. 

Those wishing to run are invited to submit their nomination documents at HoR headquarters in Benghazi starting on Sunday, until Aug. 11.

House spokesperson Abdullah Balihaq, in an announcement on the council’s official page, said that the speaker, Aguila Saleh, is urging representatives and members of the Supreme Council of State to recommend qualified candidates for the position of prime minister.

Balihaq said that this call is based on the constitutional declaration, the 13th Constitutional Amendment, election laws issued by the House of Representatives, the outcomes of the 6+6 Committee, and the agreement made on March 10, 2024, between the speaker of the House of Representatives, the president of the Supreme Council of State, and the president of the Presidential Council at the League of Arab States headquarters in Cairo.

The invitation also, Balihaq added, follows the statement issued by the members of the House of Representatives and the State Council after their meeting in Cairo on July 18.

Topics: Libya

Iran's Khamenei formally grants Pezeshkian presidential powers

Iran’s Khamenei formally grants Pezeshkian presidential powers
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP
Iran’s Khamenei formally grants Pezeshkian presidential powers

Iran’s Khamenei formally grants Pezeshkian presidential powers
  • New Iranian president due to be sworn in parliament on Tuesday
  • Pezeshkian won runoff election in July against ultraconservative Saeed Jalili
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gave Sunday his official endorsement of reformist Masoud Pezeshkian as the Islamic republic’s ninth president, following snap elections that had concluded earlier this month.
In a message read by the director of Khamenei’s office, he said: “I endorse the vote (for) the wise, honest, popular and scholarly Mr.Pezeshkian, and I am appointing him as the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”
The new president is due to be sworn in before parliament on Tuesday.
The endorsement ceremony was held in the capital Tehran in the presence of senior Iranian officials and foreign diplomats, and broadcast on state TV.
Pezeshkian won a runoff election on July 5 against the ultraconservative Saeed Jalili to replace president Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash in May.
The 69-year-old reformist secured more than 16 million votes, or about 54 percent of the roughly 30 million ballots cast.
Turnout in the runoff election stood at 49.8 percent, up from a record low of about 40 percent in the first round, according to Iran’s electoral authority.
Jalili attended Sunday’s ceremony, as did former moderate president Hassan Rouhani who had backed Pezeshkian’s presidential bid along with Iran’s main reformist coalition.
Pezeshkian was the only candidate representing Iran’s reformist camp allowed to stand in the election, for which all contenders were approved by the conservative-dominated Guardian Council.
Iran’s president is not head of state, and the ultimate authority rests with the supreme leader — a post held by Khamenei for the last 35 years.
Following Khamenei’s official endorsement, Pezeshkian thanked the leader and the Iranian people, vowing to carry the “heavy burden” of the presidency.
The election came against a backdrop of heightened regional tensions since the Gaza war began in early October, disputes with Western powers over Iran’s nuclear program, and domestic discontent over the state of the sanctions-hit economy.
On the campaign trail, Pezeshkian had pledged to try to revive a 2015 nuclear deal with the United States and other world powers, which imposed curbs on Iran’s nuclear activity in return for sanctions relief.
The deal collapsed in 2018 after Washington withdrew from it.
Pezeshkian has in a recent article called for “constructive relations” with European countries, even though he accused them of reneging on commitments to mitigate the impact of US sanctions.
Pezeshkian is a heart surgeon who has represented the northwestern city of Tabriz in parliament since 2008.
He served as health minister under Iran’s last reformist president Mohammad Khatami, who held office from 1997 to 2005.

Topics: Masoud Pezeshkian

Thousands of Druze mourn youths killed in Golan rocket attack

Thousands of Druze mourn youths killed in Golan rocket attack
Updated 3 min 57 sec ago
AFP
Thousands of Druze mourn youths killed in Golan rocket attack

Thousands of Druze mourn youths killed in Golan rocket attack
  Local authorities said the dead were aged between 10 and 16 years
Updated 3 min 57 sec ago
AFP

Thousands of Druze men and women, many dressed in black, arrived for the funeral Sunday of several of the 12 youths killed in a rocket attack on the Israeli annexed Golan Heights the day before.
The Israeli military said they were struck by an Iranian-made rocket carrying a 50-kilogram warhead that Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group fired at a football field in the Druze Arab town of Majdal Shams.
Hezbollah has denied responsibility for the strike.
Local authorities said the dead were aged between 10 and 16 years.
Druze follow an offshoot of Shiite Islam. Early on Sunday morning, Druze women gathered around the coffins covered in white shrouds ahead of the funeral.
Several women dressed in black abayas cried as they laid flowers on the caskets, an AFP correspondent reported.
Many held pink flowers, while hundreds of men dressed in traditional Druze attire, including white caps topped with red, arrived for the ceremonies.
“Every night, every day, every minute we are worried. It’s been like this for 10 months,” Laith, a 42-year-old nurse who gave only his first name, told AFP.
“Everybody you see here is worried all the time,” he said. “We are so very sad. We lost children, children playing soccer.”
Under scorching sun, religious leaders led hundreds at a prayer meeting in a local municipal building, with the entire town at a standstill.
Shops closed, and checkpoints were set up at the entrance of every village in the Golan.
Israel’s army called Saturday’s rocket strike “the deadliest attack on Israeli civilians” since the October 7 attack by Hamas on southern Israel that triggered war in Gaza.
In Majdal Shams many residents have not accepted Israeli nationality since Israel seized the Golan Heights from Syria in 1967.
That October 7 attack resulted in the death of 1,197 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.
Israel’s military retaliation in Gaza has killed 39,324 people, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory, which does not provide details on civilian and militant deaths.

Topics: Druze Israel Golan Heights

Iran’s Khamenei formally grants Pezeshkian presidential powers

Iran’s Khamenei formally grants Pezeshkian presidential powers
Updated 42 min 15 sec ago
AFP
Iran’s Khamenei formally grants Pezeshkian presidential powers

Iran’s Khamenei formally grants Pezeshkian presidential powers
  • The new president is due to be sworn in before parliament on Tuesday
Updated 42 min 15 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gave Sunday his official endorsement of reformist Masoud Pezeshkian as the Islamic republic’s ninth president, following snap elections that had concluded earlier this month.
In a message read by the director of Khamenei’s office, he said: “I endorse the vote (for) the wise, honest, popular and scholarly Mr.Pezeshkian, and I am appointing him as the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”
The new president is due to be sworn in before parliament on Tuesday.
The endorsement ceremony was held in the capital Tehran in the presence of senior Iranian officials and foreign diplomats, and broadcast on state TV.
Pezeshkian won a runoff election on July 5 against the ultraconservative Saeed Jalili to replace president Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash in May.
The 69-year-old reformist secured more than 16 million votes, or about 54 percent of the roughly 30 million ballots cast.
Turnout in the runoff election stood at 49.8 percent, up from a record low of about 40 percent in the first round, according to Iran’s electoral authority.
Jalili attended Sunday’s ceremony, as did former moderate president Hassan Rouhani who had backed Pezeshkian’s presidential bid along with Iran’s main reformist coalition.
Pezeshkian was the only candidate representing Iran’s reformist camp allowed to stand in the election, for which all contenders were approved by the conservative-dominated Guardian Council.
Iran’s president is not head of state, and the ultimate authority rests with the supreme leader — a post held by Khamenei for the last 35 years.
Following Khamenei’s official endorsement, Pezeshkian thanked the leader and the Iranian people, vowing to carry the “heavy burden” of the presidency.
The election came against a backdrop of heightened regional tensions since the Gaza war began in early October, disputes with Western powers over Iran’s nuclear program, and domestic discontent over the state of the sanctions-hit economy.
On the campaign trail, Pezeshkian had pledged to try to revive a 2015 nuclear deal with the United States and other world powers, which imposed curbs on Iran’s nuclear activity in return for sanctions relief.
The deal collapsed in 2018 after Washington withdrew from it.
Pezeshkian has in a recent article called for “constructive relations” with European countries, even though he accused them of reneging on commitments to mitigate the impact of US sanctions.
Pezeshkian is a heart surgeon who has represented the northwestern city of Tabriz in parliament since 2008.
He served as health minister under Iran’s last reformist president Mohammad Khatami, who held office from 1997 to 2005.

Topics: Iran

Iran warns of 'consequences' of Israeli attacks on Lebanon after Golan strike

Iran warns of ‘consequences’ of Israeli attacks on Lebanon after Golan strike
Updated 28 July 2024
AFP
Iran warns of ‘consequences’ of Israeli attacks on Lebanon after Golan strike

Iran warns of ‘consequences’ of Israeli attacks on Lebanon after Golan strike
  • Hezbollah has denied responsibility for the rocket fire
  • Kanani accused Israel of pinning the blame on Hezbollah “to divert public opinion and world attention from its massive crimes” in Gaza
Updated 28 July 2024
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran on Sunday warned Israel that any new military “adventures” in Lebanon could lead to “unforeseen consequences,” following a deadly rocket strike in the Israel-annexed Golan Heights blamed on Tehran-backed Hezbollah.
“Any ignorant action of the Zionist regime can lead to the broadening of the scope of instability, insecurity and war in the region,” said foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani.
He added that Israel will be responsible for “the unforeseen consequences and reactions to such stupid behavior.”
Hezbollah, which on Saturday claimed multiple attacks on Israeli military positions following a deadly raid on southern Lebanon, has denied responsibility for the rocket fire that Israeli authorities said killed 12 people including children in the Druze town of Majdal Shams.
Kanani accused Israel of pinning the blame on Hezbollah “to divert public opinion and world attention from its massive crimes” in the Gaza Strip, where war has raged since October 7.
He added that Israel “does not have the least moral authority to comment” on the deaths in Majdal Shams, on the Golan Heights which the country has seized from Syria in 1967 and later annexed in a move not recognized by the United Nations.
Iran does not recognize Israel and has made support for the Palestinian cause a centerpiece of its foreign policy since the 1979 Islamic revolution.
The Islamic republic has hailed Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel that sparked the Gaza war but denied any involvement.

Topics: War on Gaza Iran Israel Lebanon

UAE airlifts aid to Ethiopia in response to deadly landslides 

UAE airlifts aid to Ethiopia in response to deadly landslides 
Updated 28 July 2024
Arab News
UAE airlifts aid to Ethiopia in response to deadly landslides 

UAE airlifts aid to Ethiopia in response to deadly landslides 
  The landslides caused by heavy rainfall resulted in loss of life and severe damage to property
Updated 28 July 2024
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has dispatched a plane carrying vital aid to southern Ethiopia in the wake of landslides that killed at least 257 people.

“The UAE relief endeavors aim to provide urgent assistance to those impacted by the natural disaster,” state-run WAM news agency said Saturday. 

UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, highlighted that these contributions underline the country's commitment to support impacted communities across the globe.

The landslides caused by heavy rainfall resulted in loss of life and severe damage to property. 

The United Nations said the death toll from the landslides has risen to 257 and has warned that the number of victims is expected to soar to 500.  

The landslide that struck Ethiopia is the deadliest on record in the country, reports said.

Topics: UAE aid Ethiopia Landslides

