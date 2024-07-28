Libya opens nominations for new government presidency

BENGHAZI: Libya’s House of Representatives on Sunday announced the opening of nominations for the presidency of a new government, the Libyan News Agency reported.

Those wishing to run are invited to submit their nomination documents at HoR headquarters in Benghazi starting on Sunday, until Aug. 11.

House spokesperson Abdullah Balihaq, in an announcement on the council’s official page, said that the speaker, Aguila Saleh, is urging representatives and members of the Supreme Council of State to recommend qualified candidates for the position of prime minister.

Balihaq said that this call is based on the constitutional declaration, the 13th Constitutional Amendment, election laws issued by the House of Representatives, the outcomes of the 6+6 Committee, and the agreement made on March 10, 2024, between the speaker of the House of Representatives, the president of the Supreme Council of State, and the president of the Presidential Council at the League of Arab States headquarters in Cairo.

The invitation also, Balihaq added, follows the statement issued by the members of the House of Representatives and the State Council after their meeting in Cairo on July 18.