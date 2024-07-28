You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi official discusses mining opportunities with Brazilian companies

Saudi official discusses mining opportunities with Brazilian companies

Saudi official discusses mining opportunities with Brazilian companies
The talks were part of Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef’s visit to Brazil. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/njrz3

Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi official discusses mining opportunities with Brazilian companies

Saudi official discusses mining opportunities with Brazilian companies
  • Discussions centered on the expansive investment opportunities available to Brazilian companies in the Kingdom’s mining sector
  • Kingdom recently acquired a 10% stake in Vale Basic Metals Co.
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: A recent high-level meeting in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo discussed how the Saudi mining sector is expected to benefit substantially from increased cooperation with Brazilian companies.

The dialogue between the Kingdom’s deputy minister of industry and mineral resources, Khalid Al-Mudaifer, and the CEO of Vale Mining Co., Eduardo Bartolomeo, underscored Saudi Arabia’s commitment to fostering international partnerships and attracting investment in its burgeoning mining industry.

Discussions centered on the expansive investment opportunities available to Brazilian companies in the Kingdom’s mining sector, a statement by the ministry said. 

Saudi Arabia is making deliberate strides to develop its mining sector, which has an estimated $2.5 trillion worth of untapped mineral resources. 

The nation aims to transform mining into a third pillar of its industrial division, enhancing its national economy. 

Strengthening international partnerships is seen as essential to overcoming challenges in the mineral supply chain.

This comes after the Kingdom recently acquired a 10 percent stake in Vale Basic Metals Co., facilitated through Manara Minerals Co. — a joint venture between the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, known as the Public Investment Fund, and the Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma’aden.

A key focus of the meeting was the adoption of modern technologies in mining projects to enhance production efficiency and promote environmental sustainability, intending to reach carbon neutrality in the coming decades.

Bartolomeo praised the Kingdom’s remarkable development and economic resurgence, highlighting the significant initiatives and support to enhance the country’s mining sector. 

He acknowledged the facilitation of Vale’s operations, particularly the establishment of the iron pelletizing project in Ras Al-Khair, and invited the Saudi delegation to visit Vale’s mines in Carajas.

Brazil’s rich mining resources and extensive expertise in mineral exploration make it a valuable partner for Saudi Arabia. 

The two nations have maintained strong bilateral relations for over 50 years, with significant cooperation in the energy and mineral sectors.

The minister also held talks with Magda Chambriard, the CEO of Brazilian petroleum company Petrobras, to explore cooperation opportunities in the manufacturing and petrochemical sectors. 

The discussions were part of Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef’s visit to Brazil, which also includes a tour of Chile to strengthen bilateral ties and explore mutual investment opportunities in various industrial sectors.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Brazil Mining Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources

Related

Saudi industry and mineral resources minister meets Brazilian executives
Saudi Arabia
Saudi industry and mineral resources minister meets Brazilian executives
Saudi, Egyptian economy ministers meet in Brazil
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, Egyptian economy ministers meet in Brazil

Turkiye to host 1st round of free trade pact negotiations with GCC states

Turkiye to host 1st round of free trade pact negotiations with GCC states
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Turkiye to host 1st round of free trade pact negotiations with GCC states

Turkiye to host 1st round of free trade pact negotiations with GCC states
  • Meeting is scheduled to be held July 29-31 in Ankara
  • Gathering paves the way for reaching a comprehensive final agreement in the next roundsgathering paves the way for reaching a comprehensive final agreement in the next rounds
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Turkiye will hold the first round of negotiations of the Free Trade Agreement with Gulf Cooperation Council states during a three-day event to enhance economic exchange in goods, services, and investment.
The meeting, set to be held July 29-31 in Ankara, will include the participation of nine Saudi government agencies and will focus on information and data, trade challenges, opportunities among the parties, and building confidence and partnership through cooperation and joint coordination. 
The gathering paves the way for reaching a comprehensive final agreement in the next rounds, the Saudi General Authority of Foreign Trade said in a statement on July 28.
The negotiations will address additional topics, including the rules of origin, technical barriers to trade, and sanitary and phytosanitary measures. The aim is to agree on the principles guiding the discussions, establish a framework for future bargaining rounds, and finalize the talks as soon as possible.


This round is set to extend the signing of a joint statement to initiate free trade negotiations between the GCC countries and Turkiye, which was initiated between the bloc’s general secretariat and the Turkish side on March 21, indicating the parties’ desire to develop a strategic partnership.
The statement said that the agreement provides a preferential advantage for national products and services to access the markets of all parties by liberalizing most goods and services.
It also facilitates, encourages, and protects investments, increases trade between the countries, and promotes economic growth and development in the member nations.
The Saudi General Authority of Foreign Trade will head the Kingdom’s delegation to the event, which will include the ministries of energy, investment, and environment, water, and agriculture. 
Other Saudi participating ministries and authorities include the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, the Ministry of Economy and Planning, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, and the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization.
The Kingdom’s negotiating team oversees and monitors trade talks to ensure they are consistent with Saudi Arabia’s objectives and policies. It also participates in discussions to incorporate the nation’s negotiating positions and coordinates with countries with similar trends in international exchange.

Topics: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Turkiye Free Trade Agreement General Authority of Foreign Trade

Related

New UK government maintains goal of completing GCC FTA by the end of 2024
Business & Economy
New UK government maintains goal of completing GCC FTA by the end of 2024
GCC banks eye Turkiye, Egypt and India for growth prospects
Business & Economy
GCC banks eye Turkiye, Egypt and India for growth prospects

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index rises 1.24% to close at 12,175

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index rises 1.24% to close at 12,175
Updated 9 min 25 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index rises 1.24% to close at 12,175

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index rises 1.24% to close at 12,175
Updated 9 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index ended the week’s first trading session on Sunday by gaining 149.22 points, or rising 1.24 percent, to close at 12,175.43.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6 billion ($1.59 billion) as 143 stocks advanced, while 84 retreated.  

The Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, also rose 82.97 points, or 0.31 percent, to close at 26,502.98. This comes as 36 stocks advanced while 34 retreated. 

The MSCI Tadawul Index gained 22.36 points, or 1.49 percent, to close at 1,524.49.

The best-performing stock of the day was Kingdom Holding Co. The company’s share price surged 9.95 percent to SR8.95.

Other top performers included Miahona Co.and Saudi Manpower Solutions Co.

The worst performer was Almunajem Foods Co., whose share price dropped by 4.66 percent to SR98.20. 

On the announcements front, Sabic Agri-Nutrients Co. announced its interim consolidated financial results for the period ending June 30. 

According to a Tadawul statement, the firm’s net profit stood at SR1.54 billion at the end of the first six months of 2024, down 5.26 percent when compared to the corresponding period in 2023. 

The decrease in net profit includes a 6 percent drop in average selling prices, which was limited by a 2 percent increase in sold quantities. 

Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group has also announced its interim financial results for the first six months of 2024. 

A bourse filing revealed that the firm’s net profits reached SR1.1 billion in the period ending on June 30, reflecting a 13.2 percent surge compared to the first six months of 2023. 

The rise in net profit was mainly attributed to the revenue growth due to the increase in the number of patients.

The company announced the board of director’s decision to distribute SR409.5 million in cash dividends to shareholders for the second quarter of 2024.

According to a Tadawul statement, the total number of shares eligible for dividends amounted to 350 million, with the dividend per share standing at SR1.17. The statement also revealed that the percentage of dividends to the share par value stood at 11.7 percent.

National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, also known as Bahri, also announced its interim financial results for the period ending June 30. 

A bourse filing disclosed that the firm’s net profit climbed 20 percent year on year to reach SR1.18 billion in the first six months of 2024. This surge was primarily linked to an increase in gross profit and finance income. 

“Bahri had a good first half of this year and delivered commendable operational performance across our divisions. Our success was driven by optimized fleet management and route efficiency, supported by improved market conditions for VLCCs and chemical tankers,” CEO of Bahri Ahmed Ali Al-Subaey said in a statement.

Topics: Finance

Related

Closing Bell – Saudi indexes end week in green, TASI closes at 12,188
Business & Economy
Closing Bell – Saudi indexes end week in green, TASI closes at 12,188
Closing bell — TASI surges to 2-year high, gaining 294.72 points
Business & Economy
Closing bell — TASI surges to 2-year high, gaining 294.72 points

Investment Ministry to assist Hail region achieve full economic potential

Investment Ministry to assist Hail region achieve full economic potential
Updated 28 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Investment Ministry to assist Hail region achieve full economic potential

Investment Ministry to assist Hail region achieve full economic potential
Updated 28 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s northern province of Hail is set to attract increased investments due to its strategic and logistical importance, as emphasized by the region’s governor.

Hail Gov. Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz highlighted the pivotal role of the Ministry of Investment in fostering performance that aligns with the nation’s broad growth objectives.

This statement was made during a reception attended by Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih on July 27 at Aja Palace, according to the Saudi Press Agency. The country’s National Investment Strategy aims to drive the growth and diversification of the Kingdom’s economy, working toward several Vision 2030 goals. These include increasing the private sector’s contribution to gross domestic product to 65 percent, raising foreign direct investment’s contribution to GDP to 5.7 percent, and boosting non-oil exports’ contribution to GDP from 16 percent to 50 percent. Other goals include reducing unemployment to 7 percent and positioning Saudi Arabia among the top 10 economies in the Global Competitiveness Index by 2030.

Following the reception, the governor and Al-Falih held a meeting to review the Regional Development Authority’s presentation on the region’s comparative advantages, investment prospects, and future opportunities in light of Vision 2030, as well as to address upcoming challenges.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Al-Falih noted that Prince Abdulaziz shared his vision for Hail’s competitive advantages. “We discussed investment opportunities in the region and the ways the Ministry of Investment could support and attract both national and foreign investments to this promising area,” the minister said.

He also mentioned meeting with business leaders and investors at the Chamber of Commerce in Hail to discuss support, development, and stimulation of their investments while addressing various obstacles. “I also visited the industrial city, including the Taldeen Co. factory, which is a distinguished model of manufacturing industries,” he added.

Hail’s abundant agricultural resources are supported by its water availability, suitable soil, and favorable climate, making it a major producer of fruits, vegetables, grains, barley, and livestock. The region boasts nearly 15,000 agricultural holdings, including modern farms and hydroponics facilities. Initiatives are underway to expand food processing capacities and integrate the food value chain.

In addition to its agricultural strengths, the region is home to two UNESCO World Heritage sites, a rich cultural heritage, and significant archaeological sites.

Topics: main

Related

Festival highlights include a Hijazi village exhibit, alongside live demonstrations of traditional crafts. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Beit Hail festival attracts over 68,000 visitors
Resin art is a modern handcraft which involves blending liquid resin with a hardening agent to create shapes. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Resin art shines at third Hail House Festival

Egypt signs investment deals worth $340m to boost oil and gas production

Egypt signs investment deals worth $340m to boost oil and gas production
Updated 28 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Egypt signs investment deals worth $340m to boost oil and gas production

Egypt signs investment deals worth $340m to boost oil and gas production
Updated 28 July 2024
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources signed two agreements with international companies on Sunday to invest $340 million to boost oil and gas production in the Mediterranean and Gulf of Suez.

After discussions between Egypt’s Petroleum Minister Karim Badawi and executives from international oil and gas companies, a $222 million investment deal with Shell Egypt and Malaysia’s Petronas was signed to boost natural gas production in the Mediterranean’s West Delta region. The deal includes the drilling of three wells and establishment of marine facilities.

A $120 million agreement with Cheiron Energy was also signed to increase oil production in the Gulf of Suez.

Topics: energy Egypt Oil

Related

Egypt energy sector open to Emirati investment, minister says
Middle-East
Egypt energy sector open to Emirati investment, minister says
Egypt petroleum ministry keen to resolve gas export disputes: Official
Business & Economy
Egypt petroleum ministry keen to resolve gas export disputes: Official

Saudia tops global airline list for on-time performance in June

Saudia tops global airline list for on-time performance in June
Updated 28 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudia tops global airline list for on-time performance in June

Saudia tops global airline list for on-time performance in June
  • National carrier recorded an on-time departure rate of 88.73 percent
  • King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh also secured the top position for most on-time performance
Updated 28 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s national carrier has topped the list of global airlines as it achieved an 88.22 percent on-time arrival rate in June, according to new data from the independent aviation tracking site Cirium.

Saudia also recorded an on-time departure rate of 88.73 percent, while operating 16,133 flights across its network of over 100 destinations on four continents.

The accomplishment is significant given that June is a peak travel month due to the annual Muslim Hajj pilgrimage and the summer travel season. The Kingdom saw around 2 million visitors during the Hajj season this year.

King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh also secured the top position for most on-time performance globally in June for the second consecutive month, according to the same report.

This comes amid steady growth in Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector, which contributed $21 billion to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product in 2023, enhancing its status as a global tourism hub.

The National Transport and Logistics Strategy aims to increase the aviation industry’s GDP contribution from the current 6 percent to 10 percent by 2030.

Ibrahim Al-Omar, director general of Saudia Group, said: “This accomplishment is a realization of our strategic goals to enhance operational efficiency and quality through continuous improvements in flight scheduling and the implementation of the best digital solutions and systems for operations management.”

He added: “Maintaining a high level of on-time performance requires significant effort, as it involves overcoming numerous operational challenges in the aviation industry, such as weather conditions, high temperatures, technical issues, and other airport-related factors.” 

Saudia has been consistently ranked among the top 10 global airlines for on-time performance since last year, reflecting its commitment to high-quality standards and air safety, the company said.

Its operations are coordinated through one of the largest integrated operation control centers in the Middle East, which utilizes the latest technologies for aircraft communications to ensure smooth operations by monitoring all procedures related to aircraft takeoff and landing in real-time at all domestic and international airports.

King Khalid International Airport’s top ranking by Cirium underscores its dedication to operational excellence and serves as a catalyst for ongoing improvements, said Ayman Aboabah, CEO of Riyadh Airports Co., the Saudi Press Agency reported.

“This excellence reflects our commitment to quality and operational efficiency. It motivates us to continue collaborating with various partners at King Khalid International Airport to deliver the best travel experience and the highest level of services to our passengers,” he added.

“King Khalid International Airport stands as a national landmark, showcasing the Kingdom’s status and future aspirations in line with Vision 2030’s objectives,” Aboabah also said.

He highlighted the importance of his staff’s commitment to the highest operational standards, which he said was a defining characteristic of the airport’s workforce, and their continuous efforts to enhance passenger experiences.

The recognition of King Khalid International Airport as the world’s most punctual airport follows a third-place ranking by Cirium in January. The airport advanced to first place in May and maintained this position in June, reflecting its recent rapid and notable progress.

Topics: Saudia airline Saudi Arabia Tourism and Transport Travel Cirium

Related

Lilium agrees deal to supply electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft to Saudia video
Business & Economy
Lilium agrees deal to supply electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft to Saudia
Flyadeal receives first fully-owned aircraft in landmark moment 
Business & Economy
Flyadeal receives first fully-owned aircraft in landmark moment 

Latest updates

Turkiye to host 1st round of free trade pact negotiations with GCC states
Turkiye to host 1st round of free trade pact negotiations with GCC states
Gaza civil defense says 5 killed in Israeli strike on displacement camp
A Palestinian woman reacts following an Israeli strike, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.
Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index rises 1.24% to close at 12,175
Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index rises 1.24% to close at 12,175
Egypt stresses importance of supporting Lebanon amid escalating tensions with Israel
Mourners carry coffins, during the funeral of children who were killed at a soccer pitch by a rocket fired from Lebanon.
Yemenia Airways to resume flights to Cairo and India from Yemen’s Sanaa
Yemenia Airways to resume flights to Cairo and India from Yemen’s Sanaa

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.