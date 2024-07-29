You are here

  • Home
  • Why the Israel-Hezbollah conflict is heating up again
War on Gaza

Why the Israel-Hezbollah conflict is heating up again

Fighters from the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah carry out a training exercise in Aaramta village in the Jezzine District, southern Lebanon, Sunday, May 21, 2023. (AP)
Fighters from the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah carry out a training exercise in Aaramta village in the Jezzine District, southern Lebanon, Sunday, May 21, 2023. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mpdze

Updated 29 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Why the Israel-Hezbollah conflict is heating up again

Why the Israel-Hezbollah conflict is heating up again
  • Revolutionary Guards in 1982 to fight Israeli forces that had invaded Lebanon that year, and waged years of guerrilla war that led Israel to withdraw from south Lebanon in 2000
Updated 29 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

BEIRUT: A deadly rocket strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights has added to concerns that Israel and the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah could be sucked into a full-scale war — something they have both previously indicated they want to avoid but for which they have also said they are ready.
Israel said on Sunday it would strike hard at Hezbollah after accusing the group of killing 12 children and teenagers in a rocket attack on a football field in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Hezbollah denied any responsibility for the attack on Majdal Shams, the deadliest in Israel or Israeli-annexed territory since Hamas’ Oct. 7 assault sparked the war in Gaza.
This is the background to hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah:

WHY ARE THEY FIGHTING?
Hezbollah began trading fire with Israel on Oct. 8, a day after the Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked communities in southern Israel and sparked the Gaza war.
Hezbollah, a Hamas ally, says its attacks aim to support Palestinians who are under Israeli bombardment in Gaza.
The Gaza war has drawn in Iran-backed militants across the region. Hezbollah is widely deemed the most powerful member of the Iran-backed network, known as the Axis of Resistance.




Israeli army M109 155mm self-propelled howitzers are positioned in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights near the Syria border on January 2, 2023. (AFP file photo)

Hezbollah has said repeatedly it will not halt its attacks on Israel unless a ceasefire in Gaza comes into force.
While linked to Gaza, the conflict has its own dynamics.
Israel and Hezbollah have fought numerous wars.
The last was in 2006.
Israel has long viewed Hezbollah as the biggest threat at its borders and has been deeply alarmed by its growing arsenal, and the foothold it has established in Syria.
Hezbollah’s ideology is largely defined by conflict with Israel. It was founded by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in 1982 to fight Israeli forces that had invaded Lebanon that year, and waged years of guerrilla war that led Israel to withdraw from south Lebanon in 2000.
Hezbollah deems Israel an illegitimate state established on occupied Palestinian lands and wants to see it gone.

WHAT’S THE IMPACT SO FAR?
The current conflict has already taken a toll on both sides.
Tens of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes on both sides of the border. Israeli airstrikes have pounded areas where Hezbollah operates in southern Lebanon and struck the Bekaa Valley near the Syrian border.
Israel has also occasionally hit elsewhere, notably killing a senior Hamas commander in Beirut on Jan. 2.
Israeli strikes have killed some 350 Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon and more than 100 civilians, including medics, children and journalists, according to security and medical sources and a Reuters tally of death notifications issued by Hezbollah.
The Israeli military said after Saturday’s attack the death toll among civilians killed in Hezbollah attacks had risen to 23 since October, along with at least 17 soldiers. Hezbollah denied it was responsible for Saturday’s attack.
In Israel, the displacement of so many Israelis is a big political issue. Officials had hoped they would be able to go home for the school year beginning Sept. 1 but that has looked increasingly unlikely as the standoff has continued.
HOW MUCH WORSE COULD IT GET?
A lot. Despite the ferocity of these hostilities, this is still seen as a relatively contained confrontation.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned in December that Beirut would be turned “into Gaza” if Hezbollah started an all-out war.
Hezbollah has previously signalled it is not seeking to widen the conflict while also saying it is ready to fight any war imposed on it and warning that it has used only a small part of its capabilities so far.
Any move by Israel to expand the conflict would be met by “devastation, destruction and displacement” in Israel, Hezbollah deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem said in an interview with Al Jazeera in June.
Past wars have inflicted heavy damage.
In 2006, Israeli strikes levelled large areas of Beirut’s Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs, knocked out Beirut airport, and hit roads, bridges and other infrastructure. Nearly 1 million people in Lebanon fled their homes.
In Israel, the impact included 300,000 people fleeing their homes to escape Hezbollah rockets and some 2,000 homes destroyed.
Hezbollah has a far bigger arsenal than in 2006, including rockets it says can hit all parts of Israel.
It has demonstrated advances in its weaponry since October, shooting down Israeli drones, launching its own explosive drones into Israel, and firing more sophisticated guided missiles.
Israeli troops have invaded Lebanon several times in the past, reaching as far as Beirut in the 1982 invasion that aimed to crush Lebanon-based Palestinian guerrillas.

IS ESCALATION AVOIDABLE?
Much will depend on what happens in Gaza, where efforts to agree a ceasefire and a return of Israeli hostages have faltered. A ceasefire there could help bring about a rapid de-escalation of tensions in southern Lebanon.
The United States, which deems Hezbollah a terrorist group, has been at the heart of diplomatic efforts aimed at easing the conflict.
Hezbollah has signalled its eventual openness to an agreement that benefits Lebanon, but has said there can be no discussions until Israel halts the Gaza offensive.
Israel has also said it would prefer a diplomatic settlement that would restore security in the north, but says it is also prepared for a military offensive to achieve the same goal.
The US official at the heart of diplomatic contacts, Amos Hochstein, brokered an unlikely diplomatic deal between Lebanon and Israel in 2022 over their disputed maritime boundary.
Hochstein said on May 30 he did not expect peace between Hezbollah and Israel but that a set of understandings could remove some of the impetus for conflict and establish a recognized border between Lebanon and Israel.
A French proposal submitted to Beirut in February included elite Hezbollah fighters withdrawing 10 km (6 miles) from the frontier and negotiations aimed at settling disputes over the land border.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza Lebanon Hezbollah US golan hieghts Syria

Related

Erdogan says Turkiye might enter Israel to help Palestinians
Middle-East
Erdogan says Turkiye might enter Israel to help Palestinians
Smoke billows following an Israeli airstrike in the southern Lebanese border village of Chihine on July 28, 2024. (AFP)
Middle-East
Israel cabinet authorizes government to respond to Hezbollah rocket strike

UAE grants license to operate first authorized lottery

UAE grants license to operate first authorized lottery
Updated 29 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

UAE grants license to operate first authorized lottery

UAE grants license to operate first authorized lottery
Updated 29 July 2024
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE on Sunday has awarded a license to operate the first authorized lottery operation in the country. 

The country’s gaming regulatory authority granted the license to Abu Dhabi-based The Game LLC, a commercial gaming operator specializing in game development, lottery operations, and gaming-related content. 

The General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) said it has set a framework to ensure a well-regulated commercial gaming sector based on transparency, accountability, consumer protection and respect the legitimate interests of all stakeholders, according to state-run WAM news agency. 

The Game LLC, operating under the banner ‘UAE Lottery,’ will offer lottery games as well as other games designed to cater to players’ variety of interests and financial preferences, according to WAM. 

It is a subsidiary of Momentum, a leading entertainment group based in the UAE, with a portfolio that includes mobile game development and publishing, virtual reality experiences, iGaming, esports management and content platform services. 

The federal entity warned that it is illegal to engage, conduct, or facilitate commercial gaming activities in the UAE without approval.

Those who violate the law by engaging in unlicensed gaming will face severe penalties, it added.

Topics: UAE gaming lottery

Jordan approves new law allowing public servants to have second job

Jordan approves new law allowing public servants to have second job
Updated 29 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Jordan approves new law allowing public servants to have second job

Jordan approves new law allowing public servants to have second job
Updated 29 July 2024
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh approved a new law allowing public employees to obtain a second job outside official working hours without affecting their productivity and commitment to their official work, reported Petra News Agency on Sunday. 

Khasawneh said his government decided on the law after an "in-depth" impact study on allowing public sector employees to work outside official working hours and "according to very transparent controls."

He added that allowing public sector employees to have a second job "is an exchange of benefits and expertise," noting that there are public sector employees who have the qualifications, experience and expertise to provide an academic addition if available or wish to lecture at universities or in a sector such the information technology sector."

Topics: Jordan

Related

Saudi content creator, 13, connects with thousands through podcast
Saudi Arabia
Saudi content creator, 13, connects with thousands through podcast
Saudi markets receive over 29 tonnes of seasonal produce from Qatif oasis farms photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi markets receive over 29 tonnes of seasonal produce from Qatif oasis farms

Beirut flights canceled, delayed amid fears of Israeli attack

Beirut flights canceled, delayed amid fears of Israeli attack
Updated 29 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Beirut flights canceled, delayed amid fears of Israeli attack

Beirut flights canceled, delayed amid fears of Israeli attack
  • Lufthansa on Monday said it had suspended five routes to and from Beirut
  • Turkiye-based budget carrier SunExpress, Turkish Airlines subsidiary AJet, Greek carrier Aegean Airlines, Ethiopian Air and MEA have also canceled flights
Updated 29 July 2024
Reuters

BEIRUT: Flights at Beirut airport have been canceled or delayed with Lebanon’s Middle East Airlines (MEA) saying disruptions to its schedule were related to insurance risks, as tensions escalate between Israel and armed political group Hezbollah.
Lufthansa on Monday said it had suspended five routes to and from Beirut by the group’s carriers Swiss International Air Lines, Eurowings and Lufthansa up to and including July 30 “in an abundance of caution.”
A rocket strike that killed 12 teenagers and children in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Saturday has added to concerns that Israel and the Iran-backed group could engage in a full-scale war.
Israel’s security cabinet on Sunday authorized the government to respond to the strike. Hezbollah denied any responsibility for the attack, the deadliest in Israel or Israeli-annexed territory since Hamas’ Oct. 7 assault sparked the war in Gaza, which has since spread to several fronts.
Beirut airport’s flight information board and flight tracking website Flightradar24 show Turkish Airlines also canceled two flights overnight on Sunday.
Turkiye-based budget carrier SunExpress, Turkish Airlines subsidiary AJet, Greek carrier Aegean Airlines, Ethiopian Air and MEA have also canceled flights scheduled to land in Beirut on Monday, Flightradar24 shows.
The airlines did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport is Lebanon’s only airport. It has been targeted in the country’s civil war, and previous fighting with Israel, including in the last war between Hezbollah and Israel in 2006.
On Sunday, MEA said it had delayed the departure of some flights set to land in Beirut overnight. Additional delays to flights landing on Monday were then announced due to “technical reasons related to the distribution of insurance risks for aircraft between Lebanon and other destinations,” MEA said.
Hezbollah and the Israeli military have increased cross-border exchanges of fire since the Gaza war began. The conflict has disrupted flights and shipping across the region, including during reciprocal drone and missile attacks between Israel and Iran in April.
Lufthansa has already suspended night-time flights to and from Beirut for July due to “current developments” in the Middle East.

Topics: War on Gaza Lebanon Beirut Hezbollah Israel

Related

MEA said in a statement on Sunday it has delayed the return of some flights from Sunday night to Monday morning. (@MEAAIRLIBAN)
Middle-East
Lebanon’s MEA delays some Beirut flight arrivals to Monday morning
US’s Blinken says ‘every indication’ Golan rocket fired by Hezbollah
Middle-East
US’s Blinken says ‘every indication’ Golan rocket fired by Hezbollah

Sexual violence rife in war-torn Sudan capital: Human Rights Watch

Sexual violence rife in war-torn Sudan capital: Human Rights Watch
Updated 29 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Sexual violence rife in war-torn Sudan capital: Human Rights Watch

Sexual violence rife in war-torn Sudan capital: Human Rights Watch
  • New HRW report recorded testimonies from 42 health care workers and first responders on sexual violence since war erupted in April 2023
  • Though sexual violence has been primarily identified as a systematic weapon used by the paramilitary RSF, army soldiers were also linked to some cases
Updated 29 July 2024
AFP

PORT SUDAN: Sudan’s warring parties have committed widespread sexual violence against women and girls aged between nine and 60, and prevented survivors from accessing health care in the capital, Human Rights Watch said on Monday.
In a new report titled ‘Khartoum is Not Safe for Women’, the rights watchdog recorded testimonies from 42 health care workers and first responders on sexual violence and forced and child marriage since war erupted in April 2023 between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
Between April and February 2024, 18 health care providers alone treated a total of 262 survivors of sexual violence in greater Khartoum, which includes the city of Omdurman just across the Nile River.
But according to first responders, the number of reported cases is only a fraction of the real figure, with most survivors unable or unwilling to seek emergency care.
The RSF “have raped, gang raped, and forced into marriage countless women and girls in residential areas in Sudan’s capital,” said Laetitia Bader, HRW’s deputy Africa director.
“The armed group has terrorized women and girls and both warring parties have blocked them from getting aid and support services, compounding the harm they face and leaving them to feel that nowhere is safe.”
The 88-page report also details “conditions that could amount to sexual slavery.”
Though sexual violence has been primarily identified as a systematic weapon used by the RSF, there have also been reports of sexual violence at the hands of army soldiers.
HRW says there has been “an uptick in cases” reported since the army “took control of Omdurman in early 2024.”

Across Sudan, survivors have reported debilitating physical injuries as a result of sexual assault, including by several fighters at once.
Among those treated by health care workers HRW spoke to, “at least four of the women died as a result” of their injuries.
Women whose assault results in pregnancy have little to no access to abortion care and are at risk of further violence and social repercussions. Some have been abandoned by their families, HRW said.
With the army imposing an effective siege on RSF-controlled areas — restricting even medical and humanitarian relief supplies for over a year — local volunteers in emergency response rooms have played “the leading role in responding to sexual violence.”
Volunteers themselves have been routinely targeted by both sides, with RSF fighters even committing “sexual violence against the service providers,” HRW reported.
The rights group said the RSF’s widespread sexual violence constitutes “war crimes and crimes against humanity,” while both sides’ attacks on health care are considered “war crimes.”
They called on the African Union and the United Nations to “urgently deploy a civilian protection force” in the northeast African country.
The war has killed tens of thousands of people across the country, with some estimating the toll to be as high as 150,000.
It has also caused the world’s largest displacement crisis, with over 10.7 million people displaced within Sudan — currently on the brink of famine — while over 2 million more have fled across borders.
 

Topics: Sudan war rapid support forces (RSF)

Related

22 dead in shelling of Sudan’s besieged city
Middle-East
22 dead in shelling of Sudan’s besieged city
Amnesty calls for full Sudan arms embargo
Middle-East
Amnesty calls for full Sudan arms embargo

Why the Israel-Hezbollah conflict is heating up again

Why the Israel-Hezbollah conflict is heating up again
Updated 29 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Why the Israel-Hezbollah conflict is heating up again

Why the Israel-Hezbollah conflict is heating up again
  • Israel warned it would strike Hezbollah after blaming it for rocket attack that killed 12 in Golan Heights
  • Both groups started trading fire on Oct. 8, a day after Palestinian group Hamas’ fighters attacked Israel
Updated 29 July 2024
Reuters

BEIRUT: A deadly rocket strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights has added to concerns that Israel and the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah could be sucked into a full-scale war — something they have both previously indicated they want to avoid but for which they have also said they are ready.
Israel said on Sunday it would strike hard at Hezbollah after accusing the group of killing 12 children and teenagers in a rocket attack on a football field in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Hezbollah denied any responsibility for the attack on Majdal Shams, the deadliest in Israel or Israeli-annexed territory since Hamas’ Oct. 7 assault sparked the war in Gaza.
This is the background to hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah:

WHY ARE THEY FIGHTING?
Hezbollah began trading fire with Israel on Oct. 8, a day after the Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked communities in southern Israel and sparked the Gaza war.
Hezbollah, a Hamas ally, says its attacks aim to support Palestinians who are under Israeli bombardment in Gaza.
The Gaza war has drawn in Iran-backed militants across the region. Hezbollah is widely deemed the most powerful member of the Iran-backed network, known as the Axis of Resistance.

Israeli army M109 155mm self-propelled howitzers are positioned in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights near the Syria border on January 2, 2023. (AFP file photo)

Hezbollah has said repeatedly it will not halt its attacks on Israel unless a ceasefire in Gaza comes into force.
While linked to Gaza, the conflict has its own dynamics.
Israel and Hezbollah have fought numerous wars.
The last was in 2006.
Israel has long viewed Hezbollah as the biggest threat at its borders and has been deeply alarmed by its growing arsenal, and the foothold it has established in Syria.
Hezbollah’s ideology is largely defined by conflict with Israel. It was founded by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in 1982 to fight Israeli forces that had invaded Lebanon that year, and waged years of guerrilla war that led Israel to withdraw from south Lebanon in 2000.
Hezbollah deems Israel an illegitimate state established on occupied Palestinian lands and wants to see it gone.

WHAT’S THE IMPACT SO FAR?
The current conflict has already taken a toll on both sides.
Tens of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes on both sides of the border. Israeli airstrikes have pounded areas where Hezbollah operates in southern Lebanon and struck the Bekaa Valley near the Syrian border.
Israel has also occasionally hit elsewhere, notably killing a senior Hamas commander in Beirut on Jan. 2.
Israeli strikes have killed some 350 Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon and more than 100 civilians, including medics, children and journalists, according to security and medical sources and a Reuters tally of death notifications issued by Hezbollah.
The Israeli military said after Saturday’s attack the death toll among civilians killed in Hezbollah attacks had risen to 23 since October, along with at least 17 soldiers. Hezbollah denied it was responsible for Saturday’s attack.
In Israel, the displacement of so many Israelis is a big political issue. Officials had hoped they would be able to go home for the school year beginning Sept. 1 but that has looked increasingly unlikely as the standoff has continued.
HOW MUCH WORSE COULD IT GET?
A lot. Despite the ferocity of these hostilities, this is still seen as a relatively contained confrontation.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned in December that Beirut would be turned “into Gaza” if Hezbollah started an all-out war.
Hezbollah has previously signalled it is not seeking to widen the conflict while also saying it is ready to fight any war imposed on it and warning that it has used only a small part of its capabilities so far.
Any move by Israel to expand the conflict would be met by “devastation, destruction and displacement” in Israel, Hezbollah deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem said in an interview with Al Jazeera in June.
Past wars have inflicted heavy damage.
In 2006, Israeli strikes levelled large areas of Beirut’s Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs, knocked out Beirut airport, and hit roads, bridges and other infrastructure. Nearly 1 million people in Lebanon fled their homes.
In Israel, the impact included 300,000 people fleeing their homes to escape Hezbollah rockets and some 2,000 homes destroyed.
Hezbollah has a far bigger arsenal than in 2006, including rockets it says can hit all parts of Israel.
It has demonstrated advances in its weaponry since October, shooting down Israeli drones, launching its own explosive drones into Israel, and firing more sophisticated guided missiles.
Israeli troops have invaded Lebanon several times in the past, reaching as far as Beirut in the 1982 invasion that aimed to crush Lebanon-based Palestinian guerrillas.

IS ESCALATION AVOIDABLE?
Much will depend on what happens in Gaza, where efforts to agree a ceasefire and a return of Israeli hostages have faltered. A ceasefire there could help bring about a rapid de-escalation of tensions in southern Lebanon.
The United States, which deems Hezbollah a terrorist group, has been at the heart of diplomatic efforts aimed at easing the conflict.
Hezbollah has signalled its eventual openness to an agreement that benefits Lebanon, but has said there can be no discussions until Israel halts the Gaza offensive.
Israel has also said it would prefer a diplomatic settlement that would restore security in the north, but says it is also prepared for a military offensive to achieve the same goal.
The US official at the heart of diplomatic contacts, Amos Hochstein, brokered an unlikely diplomatic deal between Lebanon and Israel in 2022 over their disputed maritime boundary.
Hochstein said on May 30 he did not expect peace between Hezbollah and Israel but that a set of understandings could remove some of the impetus for conflict and establish a recognized border between Lebanon and Israel.
A French proposal submitted to Beirut in February included elite Hezbollah fighters withdrawing 10 km (6 miles) from the frontier and negotiations aimed at settling disputes over the land border.

Topics: Hezbollah Israel

Latest updates

Beach volleyball at Eiffel Tower Stadium draws the crowds looking for the perfect social media post
Beach volleyball at Eiffel Tower Stadium draws the crowds looking for the perfect social media post
Fencer El Sayed wins Egypt’s first medal in 2024 Paris Olympics
Fencer El Sayed wins Egypt’s first medal in 2024 Paris Olympics
KSrelief chief meets with Syrian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia
KSrelief chief meets with Syrian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia
UAE grants license for first authorized lottery
UAE grants license for first authorized lottery
Jordan approves new law allowing public servants to have second job
Jordan approves new law allowing public servants to have second job

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.