Sexual violence rife in war-torn Sudan capital: Human Rights Watch

Sexual violence rife in war-torn Sudan capital: Human Rights Watch
RSF fighters are seen on patrol in this screenshot image taken from a video posted on social media by the paramilitary group. (X: @RSFSudan)
Updated 29 July 2024
AFP
Sexual violence rife in war-torn Sudan capital: Human Rights Watch

Sexual violence rife in war-torn Sudan capital: Human Rights Watch
  • New HRW report recorded testimonies from 42 health care workers and first responders on sexual violence since war erupted in April 2023
  • Though sexual violence has been primarily identified as a systematic weapon used by the paramilitary RSF, army soldiers were also linked to some cases
Updated 29 July 2024
AFP
PORT SUDAN: Sudan’s warring parties have committed widespread sexual violence against women and girls aged between nine and 60, and prevented survivors from accessing health care in the capital, Human Rights Watch said on Monday.
In a new report titled ‘Khartoum is Not Safe for Women’, the rights watchdog recorded testimonies from 42 health care workers and first responders on sexual violence and forced and child marriage since war erupted in April 2023 between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
Between April and February 2024, 18 health care providers alone treated a total of 262 survivors of sexual violence in greater Khartoum, which includes the city of Omdurman just across the Nile River.
But according to first responders, the number of reported cases is only a fraction of the real figure, with most survivors unable or unwilling to seek emergency care.
The RSF “have raped, gang raped, and forced into marriage countless women and girls in residential areas in Sudan’s capital,” said Laetitia Bader, HRW’s deputy Africa director.
“The armed group has terrorized women and girls and both warring parties have blocked them from getting aid and support services, compounding the harm they face and leaving them to feel that nowhere is safe.”
The 88-page report also details “conditions that could amount to sexual slavery.”
Though sexual violence has been primarily identified as a systematic weapon used by the RSF, there have also been reports of sexual violence at the hands of army soldiers.
HRW says there has been “an uptick in cases” reported since the army “took control of Omdurman in early 2024.”

Across Sudan, survivors have reported debilitating physical injuries as a result of sexual assault, including by several fighters at once.
Among those treated by health care workers HRW spoke to, “at least four of the women died as a result” of their injuries.
Women whose assault results in pregnancy have little to no access to abortion care and are at risk of further violence and social repercussions. Some have been abandoned by their families, HRW said.
With the army imposing an effective siege on RSF-controlled areas — restricting even medical and humanitarian relief supplies for over a year — local volunteers in emergency response rooms have played “the leading role in responding to sexual violence.”
Volunteers themselves have been routinely targeted by both sides, with RSF fighters even committing “sexual violence against the service providers,” HRW reported.
The rights group said the RSF’s widespread sexual violence constitutes “war crimes and crimes against humanity,” while both sides’ attacks on health care are considered “war crimes.”
They called on the African Union and the United Nations to “urgently deploy a civilian protection force” in the northeast African country.
The war has killed tens of thousands of people across the country, with some estimating the toll to be as high as 150,000.
It has also caused the world’s largest displacement crisis, with over 10.7 million people displaced within Sudan — currently on the brink of famine — while over 2 million more have fled across borders.
 

Topics: Sudan war rapid support forces (RSF)

Jordan cracks down on drug smuggling rings, seizes 600,000 narcotic pills 

Jordan cracks down on drug smuggling rings, seizes 600,000 narcotic pills 
Updated 29 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Jordan cracks down on drug smuggling rings, seizes 600,000 narcotic pills 

Jordan cracks down on drug smuggling rings, seizes 600,000 narcotic pills 
  • Authorities received intelligence about a pair planning to smuggle drugs hidden in a cargo vehicle
Updated 29 July 2024
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan’s Anti-Narcotics Department foiled two significant drug smuggling rings, seizing 600,000 narcotic pills and arresting 12 suspects in a series of coordinated operations, news agency Petra reported.

According to a spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate, AND officials intercepted 400,000 pills two smugglers were trying to transport into Jordan, intending to re-export them to a neighboring country. Both individuals were arrested.

In a separate incident, authorities received intelligence about a pair planning to smuggle drugs hidden in a cargo vehicle. Detailed surveillance led to their capture in Zarqa Governorate, where 200,000 pills were found in a concealed compartment. The suspects were detained as they approached a border crossing, marking another major success in the fight against drug trafficking.

The spokesperson also said a strategic crackdown in the central Badia region targeted high-profile suspects and drug networks. Supported by a special unit, AND agents detained four individuals, two of whom were classified as highly dangerous, and seized various narcotics, including pills, hashish and cocaine.

In other operations AND officers raided two adjacent houses in Balqa Governorate, identified as distribution centers for illegal drugs. The raid resulted in the arrest of several suspects and the seizure of 12,000 pills.

In Tafilah Governorate, a notorious drug dealer was arrested after a well-planned raid, leading to the seizure of 2,000 pills and six hashish tablets.

Similarly, in Mafraq Governorate, AND agents captured another dealer, uncovering seven hashish tablets and a stash of narcotic pills.

Topics: Jordan

Tunisia announces candidacy submission period for October presidential election

Tunisia announces candidacy submission period for October presidential election
Updated 29 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Tunisia announces candidacy submission period for October presidential election

Tunisia announces candidacy submission period for October presidential election
  • Tunisian President Kais Saied is widely expected to seek another five-year term
Updated 29 July 2024
Arab News

TUNIS: The Tunisian Independent High Authority for Elections announced that candidates for the Oct. 6 presidential election can begin submitting their documents on Monday.

The submission period will remain open until August 6, news agency TAP reported.

Candidates or their authorized representatives must submit documents in person at the authority headquarters in Tunis between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Each submission must include a notarization confirming the authenticity of the signatures, validated by the relevant authorities.

For those representing political parties, the authority requires that the candidacy declaration bears the signature of the party’s legal representative, as well as their contact details.

Candidates must submit a list of their endorsers in paper and electronic formats, including comprehensive details of each endorser. The paper version must include the signatures of the endorsers and be notarized if the endorsers are elected council members or presidents.

The detailed requirements are intended to ensure a transparent and fair process leading up to the presidential election in October.

Tunisian President Kais Saied is widely expected to seek another five-year term. Elected in 2019, Saied, a former constitutional law professor and anti-establishment candidate, promised to combat corruption.

In 2021 he took full control of the country by dismissing the elected parliament and ruling by decree, a move the opposition condemned as a coup. He then supervised the drafting of a new constitution, which was approved by referendum in 2022. This new constitution established a presidential system and weakened the powers of parliament.

Saied’s consolidation of power has exacerbated Tunisia’s long-standing economic woes. Unemployment is at 15 percent, and about 4 million of the country’s 12 million people live in poverty.

A crackdown on dissent has led to the prosecution of more than 60 journalists, lawyers and political opponents, according to the National Union of Tunisian Journalists.

Topics: Tunisia

UAE grants license for first authorized lottery

UAE grants license for first authorized lottery
Updated 3 min 51 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

UAE grants license for first authorized lottery

UAE grants license for first authorized lottery
  • The organization will offer lottery games along with others designed to cater to players’ interests and financial preferences
  • Those who violated the law would face severe penalties
Updated 3 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: A license to operate the first authorized lottery in the UAE has been granted by the country’s gaming regulatory authority.
Abu Dhabi-based The Game LLC is a commercial gaming operator specializing in game development, lottery operations, and gaming-related content.
Operating under the banner “UAE Lottery,” the organization will offer lottery games along with others designed to cater to players’ interests and financial preferences, according Emirates News Agency (WAM).
The Game LLC, a subsidiary of Momentum, has a portfolio that includes mobile game development and publishing, virtual reality experiences, iGaming, esports management and content platform services.
The General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority said a framework was in place to ensure a well-regulated commercial gaming sector based on transparency, accountability, consumer protection and respect the legitimate interests of all stakeholders.
It emphasized it was illegal to engage, conduct or facilitate commercial gaming activities in the UAE without approval and those who violated the law would face severe penalties.

Topics: UAE gaming lottery

Jordan approves new law allowing public servants to have second job

Jordan approves new law allowing public servants to have second job
Updated 29 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Jordan approves new law allowing public servants to have second job

Jordan approves new law allowing public servants to have second job
Updated 29 July 2024
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh approved a new law allowing public employees to take up a second job outside official working hours provided it does not affect their productivity and commitment to their official work, Petra News Agency reported on Sunday. 

Khasawneh said his government decided on the law after an in-depth study on allowing public sector employees to work outside official working hours and “according to very transparent controls.”

He said that allowing public sector employees to have a second job “is an exchange of benefits and expertise,” and noted that there are public sector employees who have “the qualifications, experience and expertise to provide an academic addition if available or wish to lecture at universities or in a sector such as the information technology sector.”

Topics: Jordan

Beirut flights canceled, delayed amid fears of Israeli attack

Beirut flights canceled, delayed amid fears of Israeli attack
Updated 29 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Beirut flights canceled, delayed amid fears of Israeli attack

Beirut flights canceled, delayed amid fears of Israeli attack
  • Lufthansa on Monday said it had suspended five routes to and from Beirut
  • Turkiye-based budget carrier SunExpress, Turkish Airlines subsidiary AJet, Greek carrier Aegean Airlines, Ethiopian Air and MEA have also canceled flights
Updated 29 July 2024
Reuters

BEIRUT: Flights at Beirut airport have been canceled or delayed with Lebanon’s Middle East Airlines (MEA) saying disruptions to its schedule were related to insurance risks, as tensions escalate between Israel and armed political group Hezbollah.
Lufthansa on Monday said it had suspended five routes to and from Beirut by the group’s carriers Swiss International Air Lines, Eurowings and Lufthansa up to and including July 30 “in an abundance of caution.”
A rocket strike that killed 12 teenagers and children in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Saturday has added to concerns that Israel and the Iran-backed group could engage in a full-scale war.
Israel’s security cabinet on Sunday authorized the government to respond to the strike. Hezbollah denied any responsibility for the attack, the deadliest in Israel or Israeli-annexed territory since Hamas’ Oct. 7 assault sparked the war in Gaza, which has since spread to several fronts.
Beirut airport’s flight information board and flight tracking website Flightradar24 show Turkish Airlines also canceled two flights overnight on Sunday.
Turkiye-based budget carrier SunExpress, Turkish Airlines subsidiary AJet, Greek carrier Aegean Airlines, Ethiopian Air and MEA have also canceled flights scheduled to land in Beirut on Monday, Flightradar24 shows.
The airlines did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport is Lebanon’s only airport. It has been targeted in the country’s civil war, and previous fighting with Israel, including in the last war between Hezbollah and Israel in 2006.
On Sunday, MEA said it had delayed the departure of some flights set to land in Beirut overnight. Additional delays to flights landing on Monday were then announced due to “technical reasons related to the distribution of insurance risks for aircraft between Lebanon and other destinations,” MEA said.
Hezbollah and the Israeli military have increased cross-border exchanges of fire since the Gaza war began. The conflict has disrupted flights and shipping across the region, including during reciprocal drone and missile attacks between Israel and Iran in April.
Lufthansa has already suspended night-time flights to and from Beirut for July due to “current developments” in the Middle East.

Topics: War on Gaza Lebanon Beirut Hezbollah Israel

