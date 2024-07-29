Lou Gala stuns in Elie Saab at ‘The Decameron’ premiere

DUBAI: French actress Lou Gala glittered in an ensemble from Lebanese couturier Elie Saab when she appeared on the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new Netflix show, “The Decameron.”
The “Clips & Conversations” debut event saw the 29-year-old wear pieces from the label’s Spring-Summer 2024 ready-to-wear collection. The gold and pastel outfit included a sequined crop top and matching midi skirt, decked in shimmering beads and macrame trims.
Last month, the actress was spotted wearing Elie Saab at the label’s show during Paris Fashion Week, when she opted for all black.
“The Decameron,” which is loosely inspired by the eponymous short story collection, is streaming now on Netflix.
The series, from creator and showrunner Kathleen Jordan (of “Teenage Bounty Hunters” and “American Princess” fame,) examines the familiar theme of class struggles in the midst of a pandemic, as a cast of misfits tries to survive an outbreak of bubonic plague in Florence in 1348.
Alongside Gala, the series stars Amar Chadha-Patel, Karan Gill, Tony Hale, Zosia Mamet, Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Tanya Reynolds.
First published in Italy in the mid-14th century, Giovanni Boccaccio’s “The Decameron” tells the story of a group of nobles and their servants who shelter in the grand Villa Santa outside Florence as the Black Death rages. To pass the time, they take turns telling each other stories that range from witty to debauched.
In the show, as time goes on and social rules wear thin, the group quickly sinks into a struggle for survival.
Gala plays the timid and pious Neifile. As inspiration for the role, Jordan suggested that Gala watch Goldie Hawn’s performance in “Private Benjamin.”
“She has an otherworldly quality in the way that Goldie Hawn does, where it’s almost like she’s not aware of the kind of power she holds,” Jordan wrote in show notes on Tudum. “The doe eyes, that sort of naivete, but also the really high-minded physical comedy.”
Hale — who plays Sirisco — said particularly appreciated how “The Decameron” explored the existence of light and dark in all of us.
“Life is about that tension,” he told Tudum. “When things get really dark, we can see the light even more.”
KARACHI: As Islamabad-based venture capitalist-turned-model Noor Xarmina sets out to represent Pakistan at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant in Mexico this November, her top goal is to bring change in her home country, particularly on issues like women’s safety and climate change.
Born in Islamabad but having lived abroad for over 10 years, Xarmina quit her career as a venture capitalist in London to join a drama school and then returned to Pakistan in 2023 to pursue a career in acting and modelling.
After shooting with a number of top brands in Pakistan, she submitted an application for the Miss Universe Pakistan 2024 pageant and was one of 21 candidates shortlisted, going on to win the contest in the Maldives on July 20. The pageant was organized by Dubai-based Yugen Group, which also owns the franchise rights to Miss Universe Bahrain and Miss Universe Egypt.
In the next few weeks and months, Xarmina will be putting all her energies into trainings for the 73rd edition of the Miss Universe pageant, to be held in Mexico for the first time since 2007.
So as the 29-year-old heads to Mexico for the ultimate contest, she said she wanted to be an “agent for positive change” for her home country.
“[If I win the Miss Universe 2024 title], I would very quickly want to start implementing some of the ideas I have around safety for women and fighting climate change in Pakistan,” Xarmina, who has studied biology and business, told Arab News in an interview this week. “So, I would immediately want to look into some of these social causes that I’ve spoken about.”
Women’s safety and climate change are both major challenges in Pakistan, consistently ranked among the most dangerous countries for risks to women and seeing thousands of cases of violence against women every year, from rape and acid attacks to sexual assault, kidnappings and so-called “honor killings.”
The South Asian nation of 240 million people is also one of the most vulnerable to climate change impacts.
“There are a lot of issues that women in Pakistan face and there are very few voices that can actually translate those to a global stage,” said Xarmina, who is the second Pakistani woman to win the Miss Universe Pakistan title after Erica Robin in 2023.
“So, I hope to lean into those issues, hear them and do my best to accurately translate them to the rest of the world.”
It was “sad,” the model and actor said, that it had taken Pakistani women “this long” to take part in major beauty pageants.
“We have not just beautiful women, we have very accomplished, talented, smart, outspoken women in leadership positions. The world has a very different perception of who we are, what we do and what we can do,” she said.
“So, I feel really excited to show everyone what we are capable of. It’s a very big responsibility that I’m not going to take lightly. And I hope I can do my best and make Pakistan proud.”
“CULTURAL SENSITIVITIES”
Last year, there was outrage in Pakistan when Karachi-based model Erica Robin was chosen as Miss Universe Pakistan from among five finalists at a competition held in the Maldives. Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of the Jamaat-e-Islami party called it “shameful” while then Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul-Haq Kakar even ordered an investigation. There was also scathing online chatter saying Robin had brought shame to Pakistan and its Muslim values and calling on the government to denounce the Miss Universe pageant altogether.
Yet, as Robin glided onto the Miss Universe stage in El Salvador as Pakistan’s first-ever contestant, she wrote on her Instagram that she felt “blessed” that “a woman from Pakistan gets the chance to meet and bond with almost 90 stunning delegates from all over the world championing equality, purpose, and sisterhood.”
Xarmina agreed with Robin that participating in global contests like Miss Universe presented an opportunity to project Pakistan in a better light.
“Changing the impression [of the country] boils down to small conversations [and] personal interactions, whether it’s a conversation I have with the representative from Mexico or the US,” she explained.
“I hope they can see that Pakistan has a very rich culture that is really centered on respect, and love and passion and unity. And so, I hope to just resonate that and leave a lasting impression.”
Xarmina also said it was important for her to participate in the event while keeping her home country’s “cultural sensitivities” in mind.
“I’ve had a more international upbringing, so I’m comfortable wearing a lot of things. But I fully recognize that Pakistan has its cultural sensitivities. And I want to respect that, of course. I want to wear something that everyone in Pakistan is proud to see me wearing,” the Miss Universe hopeful said.
Xarmina, who has lived and worked in the UK, US, South Africa, Romania, UAE, Singapore, Canada and Portugal, is now excited about doing more modeling and acting projects in Pakistan, she said:
“A lot of people feel like they need to leave [Pakistan] and it felt a bit like I’m going the reverse. But coming back to Pakistan was the best decision I ever made … The entertainment industry in Pakistan is in more nascent stages. It’s evolving. The types of stories that we’re seeing being told on screen are also maturing. It’s the most exciting time to be an actor in Pakistan.”
Asked if she wanted to send out a message to the world in view of ongoing conflicts in Palestine, Ukraine and elsewhere, Xarmina added:
“Given the right opportunities, I would always advocate for peace. I don’t think anyone believes in innocent lives being lost over political situations. So, I will always advocate that and I hope that is the energy I receive there as well.”
REVIEW: ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ brings nostalgia-tinged fun back to the MCU
Updated 28 July 2024
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: Can Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool save the Marvel Cinematic Universe from superhero burnout? In an early scene in Shawn Levy’s “Deadpool & Wolverine,” the Merc with a Mouth promises to return glory to the MCU. I’m here to tell you he’s not far wrong.
Marvel’s only cinematic outing of the year — and its first R-rated one — is an earnest attempt at reviving a genre that reached its zenith with 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.”
It reminds fans why we fell in love with it in the first place. “Deadpool & Wolverine” pokes fun at every flaw of the superhero genre, turning them into defining strengths. And while there is little plot to hold the film together, what you do get is a whole lot of jokes, cameos and love.
Depressed after being denied his request to join the Avengers, “Deadpool & Wolverine” sees Wade Wilson having spent the last few years as a regular Joe car dealer. When he’s recruited by creepy British Time Variance Authority agent Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen), Wilson learns his universe is about to be wiped from existence due to the death of its anchor being — Logan, aka Wolverine.
In a bid to save his universe, Deadpool/Wilson must find a new Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). This sets the odd couple duo on a trip through a place called the Void — a flimsy excuse for a parade of cameos, some of which are good, some great, and some downright transcendent.
The Deadpool-Wolverine bromance alone is enough to carry the movie, but its true strength lies in its devotion to the characters that paved the way for the two of them to be here. For anyone who has spent the last 25-odd years watching superhero films, this is a trip down memory lane.
And to all those who stay back to enjoy the mid-credits scene — I dare you not to run home and immediately rewatch your favorite superhero movies.
Nada Koussa crowned Miss Lebanon 2024 in a high-octane show at the Beirut Waterfront
Updated 28 July 2024
Zeina Zbibo
BEIRUT: The Beirut Waterfront hosted a showcase of glittering Lebanese talent on Saturday night as 26-year-old Nada Koussa was crowned Miss Lebanon 2024, amid a heightened national and regional political environment.
Miss Lebanon 2022 and Miss World first runner-up Yasmina Zaytoun passed the title and the tiara on to her successor Koussa, who beat out fellow contestants Sarah Leen Bou Jaoude, who finished as first runner-up; Gael Balian, who was named second runner up; and Melissa Kozah and Sibelle Bou Chaaya came in fourth and fifth place, respectively.
Koussa hails from the village of Rahbe, Akkar and has a Masters degree in Clinical Psychology.
The much-anticipated show presented 15 candidates from various cities and regions in front of a judging panel consisting of eight women: actress Razane Jammal, model and fashion blogger Nour Arida, interior designer Diane Ghandour, model and socialite Georgina Rizk, Dr. Petra Khoury, socialite Paola Pharaon Rizk, TV presenter Raya Abirached and restaurateur Mireille Hayek.
Hosted by Lebanese actress and TV host Aimee Sayah, the event featured a performance by Lebanese singing icon Elissa, who started with a rendition of “Batmayel Aala El Beat.”
Speaking about women’s empowerment, the theme of this year’s competition, Elissa said it is “the secret to continuity in life, the drive to fight and most importantly, when (she) succeeds, to lift other women up, and represent her country in the best possible way.”
In the run up to the event, the singer’s fans got on social media to guess which of the singer’s famous hits will be performed during the event organized by the Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International (LBCI) and The Ministry of Tourism.
From evening gowns to bathing suits, contestants were dressed by Lebanese designer Tony Ward, and glammed up by celebrity makeup artist Bassam Fattouh.
Faithful to its tradition, the 2024 edition of Miss Lebanon addressed a range of current social issues on stage. Contestants answered questions around women’s empowerment, Paris Olympics and the importance of sports, threats of war and humanitarian acts, as well as challenges facing today’s youth.
International Lebanese jeweller Mouawad provided the “Cedar of Hope” crown for this year’s ceremony. This is the second time the acclaimed jeweller has created the official crown for Miss Lebanon.
The winner was selected from a pool of candidates chosen during auditions held between Dec. 2023 and Feb. 2024, with Lebanese women aged between 18 and 27 invited to participate.
Years of instability and accumulating crisis in Lebanon did not hold back the glam and opportunity to celebrate beauty. The event was a renewed invitation to support Lebanon in line with the Ministry of Tourism’s 2024 national campaign “Meshwar Rayhin Meshwar,” which translates to “We’re going on a trip.”
Despite the current geopolitical situation and looming escalation threats since the Oct. 7, 2023, more than 400,000 visitors were recorded for June 2024, expatriates and tourists overlooking travel communications from several embassies.
Yusra Mardini champions Refugee Olympic Team in Paris
Updated 28 July 2024
Arab News
DUBAI: Syrian Olympic swimmer Yusra Mardini will champion the Refugee Olympic Team at the Olympic Games in Paris this week.
She took to Instagram to post a message encouraging support for the team.
In a video shared with her 804,000 followers, Mardini said: “I am here to introduce you to a very special team that have fought harder and traveled further to be here tonight. They are the Refugee Olympic Team.
“Please support them with all your hearts, and when you see them, show your support by sharing your heart with them.”
The Olympian also gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her career highlights. One snap shows her posing next to a sign reading “Brazil,” with the caption: “Where it all started eight years ago,” a nod to her participation in the 2016 Rio Olympics.
On Wednesday, Mardini carried the Olympic flame while representing the Refugee Olympic Team.
The Olympic torch tradition dates back to the 1936 Berlin Olympics when Carl Diem, secretary-general of the Olympic organizing committee, proposed the idea of a relay carrying the symbol from the founding site of the ancient Olympics to the Games.
Yusra and her sister Sarah’s journey from Syrian war refugees to Olympic athletes has been chronicled in the BAFTA-nominated film “The Swimmers.”
The sisters fled their war-torn home in 2015, making a perilous journey to Europe that included swimming for three hours to push a sinking boat to safety. Settling in Germany, Yusra resumed her training and joined the Refugee Olympic Team, competing in the 2016 Rio Olympics and 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
She is also a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, and focuses on her Yusra Mardini Foundation, which facilitates education and sports opportunities for refugees.
Time magazine names Dar Tantora among ‘world’s greatest places’
Updated 27 July 2024
Arab News
DUBAI: Time magazine released its annual list of the “world’s greatest places” this week, with Saudi Arabia securing a spot due to its Dar Tantora The House Hotel in AlUla Old Town historical village.
Designed by Egyptian architect, Shahira Fahmy, the hotel is the “first and only lodging option built directly out of the over 800-year-old mudbrick houses that were once a pivotal stop along the incense trading route through the Arabian Peninsula,” Time reported.
Fahmy and her team restored 30 buildings in the area. The hotel is candlelit with minimal electricity.
“(The inhabitants) used to use cross-ventilation for optimal airflow, with one window higher than the other and one larger, so we have replicated that too,” she told Arab News in a previous interview. “They kept cool on terraces, so our rooms are terraced.”
People who lived in the city 800 years ago whitewashed the interior walls and adorned them with red and blue murals, Fahmy said.
“I was dealing with heritage. It’s an (ancient) Islamic city, so, it’s an archaeological ruin. You have context, where buildings are built between stones, mud bricks and farms. You are restoring something that already exists,” she said.