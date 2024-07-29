Uzbekistan’s Air Samarkand to operate regular flights to Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Uzbekistan’s Air Samarkand has been granted approval to launch regular flights to Saudi Arabia, enhancing connectivity between the two nations.

The Kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation authorized the company to commence regular operations twice a week starting July 30, according to a statement.

This initiative is part of GACA’s continuous efforts to strengthen connectivity and broaden Saudi Arabia’s air transport network as part of the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

It also aligns well with the Kingdom’s aim to transform the region into a global logistics hub and open new opportunities for the sector, aligning with the ambitions of the Saudi Aviation Strategy.

Continuing their efforts to bolster air connectivity between the Kingdom and the world, GACA announces that Air Samarkand "Sam Air" will inaugurate regular flights between the two countries starting July 30th.

This move cements the Kingdom and Uzbekistan’s economic cooperation models, which reflect a mutual commitment to prosperity through shared goals in the two countries’ 2030 plans.

In April, Saudi Arabia gave the aviation firm China Southern Airlines the green light to operate flights between Riyadh and three cities in the Asian country.

GACA, through its Air Transport and International Cooperation Sector, authorized the company at the time to commence regular operations from Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen to the Saudi capital, according to a statement.

The travel schedule announced at the time included four passenger or commercial flights, as well as three air cargo trips a week.

These developments come as a new air route between Riyadh and Shanghai was established in March, thanks to a collaboration between the Saudi Air Connectivity Program and China Eastern Airlines.

The pair had agreed to enter into a partnership directly linking Shanghai Pudong International Airport to King Khalid International Airport in the Kingdom’s capital, the Saudi Press Agency reported at that time.

The services announced at the time were set to operate with an A330-200 aircraft, offering an annual capacity of 35,880 inbound seats.

This move was set to enhance air connectivity between Saudi Arabia and China and falls in line with the growing interest and demand for travel between the two nations.

GACA’s mission is to contribute to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product while growing and modernizing its aviation sector. It also seeks to be a globally leading, innovative, and trusted aviation regulator.