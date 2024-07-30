Pakistan arrests top leader of radical party on charge of ordering the killing of the chief justice

You are here

Pakistan's chief justice Qazi Faez Isa. (PTV News/News)
AP
  • Esa has been the target of criticism by extremists in Pakistan in recent months after he granted bail to an Ahmadi blasphemy suspect
  • Pakistan’s Parliament declared Ahmadis non-Muslims in 1974
AP
LAHORE, Pakistan: Pakistan’s police on Monday arrested the deputy chief at a radical Islamist party on the charge of ordering the killing of the chief justice over his alleged support to the minority Ahmadi community, officials said.
Zaheerul Hassan Shah was arrested a day after a video went viral on social media, showing him telling a gathering of his supporters from the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan that he would personally give 10 million rupees ($36,000) to anyone who beheads Qazi Faez Esa, the Chief Justice at the Supreme Court.
Esa has been the target of criticism by extremists in Pakistan in recent months after he granted bail to an Ahmadi blasphemy suspect.
Pakistan’s Parliament declared Ahmadis non-Muslims in 1974. Since then, they have been repeatedly targeted by Islamic extremists, drawing condemnation from domestic and international human right groups.
A senior police officer, Zaheer Asghar, told reporters that Shah was arrested in Okara, a city in the eastern Punjab province. He said a case has been registered against Shah on charges of threatening to kill Esa and inciting people to violence.
Shah’s party has been behind violent protests against any change in Pakistan’s strict blasphemy laws, which carry the death penalty.
Last week, a UN-backed panel of independent experts expressed grave concern about increased discrimination and violence against the minority Ahmadi community in Pakistan and urged authorities to ensure their protection.

 

Venezuela’s opposition rejects Maduro poll victory

Venezuela’s opposition rejects Maduro poll victory
Updated 29 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Venezuela’s opposition rejects Maduro poll victory

Venezuela’s opposition rejects Maduro poll victory
  • Result sparks concern over irregularities from Washington and EU
Updated 29 July 2024
AFP

CARACAS: Venezuela’s opposition declared it was the rightful victor of a presidential election as global concern poured in Monday over alleged irregularities in the re-election of strongman Nicolas Maduro.

After a turbulent decade in power, Maduro, 61, was declared the winner of Sunday’s presidential election which capped a campaign tainted by accusations of political intimidation.

Pollsters had predicted a resounding victory for the opposition, even after its popular leader Maria Corina Machado was blocked from running and appointed a proxy.

The CNE electoral council, largely loyal to Maduro, declared he had won reelection with 51.2 percent of votes, while opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia received 44.2 percent.

The result sparked concern over irregularities from the US, EU, and several countries in Latin America.

Maduro, 61, addressed celebrating supporters at the presidential palace minutes after the announcement, vowing “peace, stability and justice.”

But the opposition coalition insisted it had garnered 70 percent of the vote, rejecting the CNE figures.

“We want to say to all of Venezuela and the world that Venezuela has a new president-elect and it is (candidate) Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia,” opposition leader Maria Corina Machado told journalists, calling the official result “another fraud.”

Gonzalez Urrutia, a 74-year-old former diplomat, said “our fight continues, and we will not rest until the will of the Venezuelan people is reflected.”

“The results are undeniable. The country chose a peaceful change,” he wrote on X ahead of the official result.

Brazil’s Foreign Ministry called for an “impartial verification” of the results while Colombia urged an “independent audit” of ballots.

Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves denounced the CNE result as “fraudulent,” while Chile’s president called it “hard to believe.”

Peru announced it recalled its ambassador over the results.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed “serious concerns” that the result did not reflect the will of Venezuelans. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called for “full transparency in the electoral process.”

Britain also voiced concerns about allegations of vote count “irregularities.”

Venezuela’s allies, including China, Russia, Cuba, Nicaragua, Honduras and Bolivia, however, congratulated Maduro.

Bangladesh protests resume after ultimatum ignored

Bangladesh protests resume after ultimatum ignored
Updated 29 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Bangladesh protests resume after ultimatum ignored

Bangladesh protests resume after ultimatum ignored
  • “The government is continuing to show complete and utter insensitivity to our movement,” Abdul Kader, one of the group’s coordinators, said in a statement
Updated 29 July 2024
AFP

DHAKA: Bangladeshi students held scattered street protests on Monday after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government ignored an ultimatum to release their leaders and apologize for those killed in deadly unrest.
Student rallies against civil service job quotas this month sparked days of violence that killed at least 205 people including several police officers, according to police and hospital data.
The clashes were some of the worst of Hasina’s 15-year tenure but her government has since largely restored order by deploying troops, imposing a curfew and shutting down the internet nationwide.
At least half a dozen leaders of Students Against Discrimination, the group that organized the initial protests, are among thousands taken into police custody.
“The government is continuing to show complete and utter insensitivity to our movement,” Abdul Kader, one of the group’s coordinators, said in a statement.
“We are requesting all citizens of Bangladesh to show solidarity with our demands and join in our movement.”
Several protests were staged in the capital Dhaka and elsewhere in Bangladesh on Monday, but they were only a fraction of the size of those seen earlier in the month.
Police charged with batons to break up one protest on Dhaka’s outskirts, arresting at least 20 people, newspaper Prothom Alo reported.
Security forces were deployed widely elsewhere in the teeming megacity of 20 million to deter other demonstrations.
Students Against Discrimination leaders had vowed to end a week-long moratorium on new demonstrations if police failed to release their leaders by Sunday evening.
The group’s demands also include a public apology from Hasina for the violence.

 

Bangladesh protests resume after student ultimatum ignored

Bangladesh protests resume after student ultimatum ignored
Updated 29 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Bangladesh protests resume after student ultimatum ignored

Bangladesh protests resume after student ultimatum ignored
  • Student rallies against civil service job quotas this month sparked days of violence that killed at least 205 people
  • The clashes were some of the worst of PM Hasina’s tenure but the government has since largely restored order
Updated 29 July 2024
AFP

DHAKA: Bangladeshi students held scattered street protests on Monday after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government ignored an ultimatum to release their leaders and apologize for those killed in deadly unrest.
Student rallies against civil service job quotas this month sparked days of violence that killed at least 205 people, including several police officers, according to an AFP count of police and hospital data.
The clashes were some of the worst of Hasina’s 15-year tenure but her government has since largely restored order by deploying troops, imposing a curfew and shutting down the Internet nationwide.
At least half a dozen leaders of Students Against Discrimination, the group that organized the initial protests, are among thousands since taken into police custody.
“The government is continuing to show complete and utter insensitivity to our movement,” Abdul Kader, one of the group’s coordinators, said in a statement.
“We are requesting all citizens of Bangladesh to show solidarity with our demands and join in our movement.”
Several protests were staged in the capital Dhaka and elsewhere in Bangladesh on Monday, but they were only a fraction of the size of those seen earlier in the month.
Police charged with batons to break up one protest on Dhaka’s outskirts, arresting at least 20 people, newspaper Prothom Alo reported.
Security forces were deployed widely elsewhere in the teeming megacity of 20 million to deter other demonstrations.
Students Against Discrimination leaders had vowed to end a week-long moratorium on new demonstrations if police failed to release their leaders by Sunday evening.
The group’s demands also include a public apology from Hasina for the violence, the dismissal of several of her ministers, and the reopening of schools and universities around the country that were shuttered at the height of the unrest.
At least 9,000 people have been arrested nationwide since the unrest began, according to Prothom Alo.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday was “concerned about reported mass arrests” as well as “emerging reports about the excessive use of force by security forces,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.
Troops are still patrolling urban areas and a nationwide curfew remains in force, but it has been progressively eased since the start of last week.
Bangladesh’s mobile Internet network was restored on Sunday, 11 days after a nationwide blackout imposed at the height of the unrest, in another sign of the government’s confidence that it was in control of the situation.
“The situation is turning back to normalcy thanks to the timely and appropriate measures taken by the government and the people,” the foreign ministry said in a Sunday statement.
Hasina’s government also declared a day of national mourning on Tuesday for those who were killed during the unrest.
Protests began this month over the reintroduction of a quota scheme reserving more than half of all government jobs for certain groups.
With around 18 million young Bangladeshis out of work, according to government figures, the move deeply upset graduates facing an acute jobs crisis.
Critics say the quota is used to stack public jobs with loyalists of the ruling Awami League.
The Supreme Court cut the number of reserved jobs last week but fell short of protesters’ demands to scrap the quotas entirely.
Hasina, 76, has ruled Bangladesh since 2009 and won her fourth consecutive election in January after a vote without genuine opposition.
Her government is accused by rights groups of misusing state institutions to entrench its hold on power and stamp out dissent, including the extrajudicial killing of opposition activists.
Protests had remained largely peaceful until attacks on demonstrators by police and pro-government student groups.
The government has accused opposition parties of hijacking the protests to cause unrest.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan told reporters Sunday that security forces had operated with restraint but were “forced to open fire” to defend government buildings.

Topics: Bangladeshi students Bangladesh Protests

Artists accuse Royal Academy of ‘anti-Palestinian censorship’ over removed works

The Royal Academy of Arts in London. (File/Getty Images)
The Royal Academy of Arts in London. (File/Getty Images)
Updated 29 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Artists accuse Royal Academy of ‘anti-Palestinian censorship’ over removed works

The Royal Academy of Arts in London. (File/Getty Images)
  • Decision to cut ‘stop genocide’ image, ‘shameful,’ open letter says
  • RA ‘in breach of its ethical responsibilities,’ Artists for Palestine UK says
Updated 29 July 2024
Arab News

LONDON: Hundreds of artists, writers and actors on Monday sent an open letter to the UK’s Royal Academy of Arts accusing it of anti-Palestinian censorship after it removed two artworks from its Young Artists’ Summer Show.

The letter, written by Artists for Palestine UK, which includes members of the academy, described the decision as “shameful.”

The furor was caused by the academy’s decision to remove a photograph of a protester holding a placard that read: “Jews Say Stop Genocide on Palestinians. Not In Our Name.”

Visual artists Rosalind Nashashibi, Adam Broomberg, curator David Campany and writers Natasha Walter, Kamila Shamsie, Sabrina Mahfouz, Fatima Bhutto and Gillian Slovo were among those who said the decision had “stigmatized the work of the young artists” and helped bring about the “erasure of Jewish contribution to solidarity with Palestinians.”

Among the other signatories were fashion designer Bella Freud, director Mike Leigh, musician Brian Eno, actors Juliet Stevenson and Alia Shawkat, and several Jewish organizations, including the Jewish Socialists’ Group.

“Far from protecting Jews, the RA is lending support to a racist, anti-Palestinian campaign that aims to silence expressions of support for Palestinian people,” the letter said.

A spokesperson for Artists for Palestine UK said: “By failing to stand up to deplorable bullying and ludicrous accusations against young artists, the Royal Academy is in breach of its ethical responsibilities and duty of care. This needs urgent repair.”

In conjunction with the open letter, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign on Monday launched an online petition, which has been sent to its 300,000 supporters, asking them to write to the CEO of the Royal Academy to voice their opposition.

The PSC said that in silencing solidarity for Palestine, the academy was “complicit in shielding the state of Israel from accountability for its actions” and that it should not “be regarded as inherently illegitimate for artists to draw comparisons between one genocide and others in history.”

The decision to remove the artworks “violated its duty to uphold freedom of expression, and contributes to the dehumanization of Palestinian people and the erasure of the facts of their history,” it said.

Topics: War on Gaza Palestinian artists

Young Filipinos urge Israel boycott as they join global student movement for Palestine 

Young Filipinos urge Israel boycott as they join global student movement for Palestine 
Updated 29 July 2024
Ellie Aben
Follow

Young Filipinos urge Israel boycott as they join global student movement for Palestine 

Young Filipinos urge Israel boycott as they join global student movement for Palestine 
  • Thousands of people on various campuses voice support for Palestine, activists say 
  • Students draw attention to the Philippines’ own struggle against modern US imperialism
Updated 29 July 2024
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Student organizers on campuses in the Philippines are calling for a cultural and academic boycott of Israel and Zionists, as they joined the global movement to support Palestinians. 

Pro-Palestinian student leaders and activists from various Philippine universities have been mobilizing their peers for months to raise awareness about Israel’s war on Gaza and organizing rallies in solidarity with Palestine. 

Young Filipinos are drawing attention to the struggle for liberation in Palestine and its similarities with the Philippines’ history and experience of occupation and colonialism, as they hope to engage more people and inspire further collective action in their community. 

“Filipino youths and students are aware that (the Palestinians’) struggle against settler colonialism is similar to that of colonial history in the Philippines, and that we perceive a common struggle with the Palestinians today, which is US imperialism,” student organizer Raphael Jourvy Gavino told Arab News. 

Filipinos suffered more than 300 years of Spanish colonial rule, from 1565 to 1898, and nearly five decades of American colonization from 1898 to 1946. Despite independence, activists say that the Philippines to this day is still a “semi-colony” of the US, citing the Southeast Asian country’s dependence on the US in economy and military. 

Gavino, who goes to the state-run Polytechnic University of the Philippines, is one of the conveners of the PUP for Palestine initiative. His school is known for its student activism and is the country’s largest college in terms of population.

“Thousands of PUP students participated virtually and voiced their support for Palestinians in their struggle against Israel’s genocide and apartheid, and called for justice,” he said. 

“Showing solidarity and support for Palestinians is important as students and especially as Filipinos simply because we cannot just stand still while thousands of fellow students, children and women are slaughtered right before our eyes.” 

Israel’s ground and air attacks in the past nine months have killed more than 39,000 Palestinian citizens in Gaza, according to official estimates, although a study published in the Lancet journal this month estimated that the actual death toll could be more than 186,000 victims. 

Israeli forces have also destroyed schools, universities and hospitals throughout the Gaza Strip. 

“No educational institutions in the country should be in close contact with a state that disregards the future of children by bombing their schools and universities,” Gavino added. 

For students at Ateneo de Manila University, one of the country’s top colleges, showing support for Palestine is crucial. 

“It is important for us, especially as students, to join the global call for liberation and the immediate stop to the genocide in pursuit of just and lasting peace because this is the world we will inherit,” A4P told Arab News in a statement. 

The group said it was inspired by the courage and determination of students abroad, who have staged encampments at their respective universities and called for divestments from “agents of genocide.”

“We aim to pinpoint linkages of our own university, if there are such connections, and call for its immediate end,” A4P said. 

“We would also like to call for a cultural and academic boycott by our universities of Israel and Zionist sources and instead uphold and support Palestinian academic and cultural institutions, and advocate for just and lasting peace by unequivocal support for the cause of national liberation.” 

The Ateneo group, which has more than 5,000 followers on Facebook, also condemned the Philippine government for funneling “billions of pesos in arms deals” to Israeli companies, including Elbit Systems, Rafael Advance Defense Systems and Israel Shipyards, as well as the Israeli government. 

“These weapons of destruction are likewise used to enact violence against indigenous communities in the Philippines, and extreme acts of state repression against its own citizens,” A4P said. 

At the Far Eastern University in Manila, student leaders in June founded the Tamaraws for Palestine initiative, which has so far organized rallies, fundraisers and held educational sessions and discussions on campus. 

“As Filipinos, the terrorism that is happening in Palestine is not new to us as we also experienced being colonized and threatened by multiple nations, such as Spain, America, and Japan. Even now, by China because of their aggressive actions in the (South China Sea),” Kyla Mae Alzado, Tamaraws for Palestine vice chairperson, told Arab News. 

“We are still oppressed by other nations and are facing being threatened in our own home. Palestine is currently in this situation and as a nation that understands and is presently in this setting, we must stand in solidarity with them.”

One of their main focuses is to raise awareness for the larger Philippine society on the violence that is happening in Gaza. 

“What we are hoping to achieve with our organization is to expand and gain more collective action, which could amplify the voices of the oppressed,” Alzado said. 

“Most importantly, we hope that our calls for the rights of Palestinians can help in supporting their liberation.”

Topics: War on Gaza Philippines Israel Boycott student

