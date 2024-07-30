You are here

US anti-Muslim incidents rose about 70 percent in first half of 2024 amid Gaza war

File photo Demonstrators take part in a protest against growing Islamophobia (AFP)
Reuters
  • Human rights advocates have reported a global rise in Islamophobia, anti-Palestinian bias and antisemitism since the eruption in October
Reuters
WASHINGTON: Discrimination and attacks against Muslims and Palestinians rose by about 70 percent in the US in the first half of 2024 amid heightened Islamophobia due to Israel’s war in Gaza, the Council on American-Islamic Relations advocacy group said on Tuesday.
Human rights advocates have reported a global rise in Islamophobia, anti-Palestinian bias and antisemitism since the eruption in October of the Israel-Gaza war which has killed tens of thousands and caused a humanitarian crisis.
In the first six months of 2024, CAIR said it received 4,951 complaints of anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian incidents, a rise of nearly 70 percent compared with the same period in 2023.
Most of the complaints were in the categories of immigration and asylum, employment discrimination, education discrimination and hate crimes, CAIR said.
In 2023, CAIR documented 8,061 such complaints in the whole year, including about 3,600 in the last three months after the war broke out.
Alarming US incidents in the last nine months include the fatal October stabbing of a 6-year-old Palestinian-American child in Illinois, the February stabbing of a Palestinian-American man in Texas, the shooting of three students of Palestinian descent in Vermont in November and the attempted drowning of a 3-year-old Palestinian-American girl in May.
There have been numerous protests in the US, Israel’s key ally, against the war in Gaza since October. The CAIR report noted the crackdown by police and university authorities on pro-Palestinian protests and encampments on campuses.
The latest bloodshed in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict was triggered on Oct. 7 when Palestinian Islamist group Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.
The Gaza health ministry says that since then Israel’s military assault on the Hamas-governed enclave has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians while also displacing nearly the entire population of 2.3 million, causing a hunger crisis and leading to genocide allegations that Israel denies.
CAIR says it compiles numbers by reviewing public statements and videos as well as reports from public calls, emails and an online complaint system. It also contacts people whose incidents are reported by media.

At least 19 dead after landslides in India’s Kerala, more rain predicted

Reuters
At least 19 dead after landslides in India’s Kerala, more rain predicted

Reuters
THIRUVANANTHPURAM: At least 19 people were killed after multiple landslides in the hills of India’s southern state of Kerala on Tuesday, local media reported, with heavy rain and poor Internet connectivity hampering rescue efforts.
Hundreds of people are likely to be trapped and as many 19 people have died, including a child, the Indian Express newspaper reported.
Television visuals showed water gushing through rocks and fallen trees, with many houses destroyed.
“The situation is serious. The government has pressed all agencies into rescue,” state Forest Minister A K Saseendran told Reuters.
The India Meteorological Department has forecast extremely heavy rain in the state on Tuesday.
Relief efforts are ongoing, and two helicopters of the Indian Air Force have been mobilized, the Kerala chief minister’s office said in a statement.
Rescue efforts were hampered as there was no Internet connectivity in the area, Mohsen Shahedi, a senior National Disaster Response Force officer said.

Reuters
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Several people were feared dead after landslides in the hilly region of India’s southern state of Kerala on Tuesday, with heavy rainfall hampering rescue efforts, local media reported.
Hundreds of people are likely to be trapped and as many as eight people have died, including a child, several media outlets reported.

Haiti prime minister escapes unharmed after shots fired by gangs

Haiti prime minister escapes unharmed after shots fired by gangs
AFP
Haiti prime minister escapes unharmed after shots fired by gangs

AFP

PORT-AU-PRINCE: Haiti’s prime minister escaped unharmed Monday after gangs opened fire near a hospital he was visiting, a government source told AFP, as the troubled nation seeks to restore stability after months of gang related violence.

Garry Conille, who came to office in June, was leaving the establishment in a gang-controlled area of capital Port-au-Prince when gunmen began firing automatic weapons, the official said on condition of anonymity.

Conille, escorted by Haitian police and members of a UN-backed Kenyan security force, was able to flee the area unharmed.

Video footage showed several police officers running to take cover as shots rang out. It has not been announced if there were any injuries.

The hospital building was under gang control from the end of February until early July, when a police operation succeeded in taking it back.

Criminal groups control some 80 percent of Port-au-Prince, with residents saying they have faced the threat of murder, rape and kidnapping for ransom.

Hundreds of police officers from Kenya have been deployed in Haiti’s capital, part of an international effort to bring stability to a country riven by political, social and economic chaos.

Conille has vowed to restore the authority of the state. He came to office as part of an interim government that was formed following the resignation of his unpopular and unelected predecessor, Ariel Henry.

Trump says Vance’s ‘childless cat ladies’ comments reflect love of family

Trump says Vance’s ‘childless cat ladies’ comments reflect love of family
Reuters
Trump says Vance’s ‘childless cat ladies’ comments reflect love of family

Reuters

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Monday backed his running mate, Senator JD Vance, over past comments about “childless cat ladies” that have gone viral and become a political headache for their White House campaign.

Vance’s 2021 comments criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris and other Democrats as “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives” resurfaced after Trump selected the Ohio senator as his running mate earlier this month.

The comments prompted a backlash and warnings from some political strategists that they could cost the Trump campaign valuable votes in a close election that could be decided in a handful of states by a few thousand voters. Harris is the likely Democratic Party presidential nominee for the Nov. 5 election following President Joe Biden’s decision to quit the race.

Trump said in an interview on Fox News he did not place a higher value on people with families.

“You know, you don’t meet the right person, or you don’t meet any person. But you’re just as good, in many cases, a lot better than a person that’s in a family situation,” Trump said.

Harris has two stepchildren with her husband, lawyer Doug Emhoff. Emhoff’s ex-wife has called such attacks “baseless” and described Harris as a “loving, nurturing, fiercely protective” co-parent.

Trump said Vance, who had a tough upbringing in Ohio and was largely raised by his grandmother, was simply trying to show how much he values family life.

“He grew up in a very interesting family situation, and he feels family is good. And I don’t think there’s anything wrong in saying that,” Trump said.

In the Fox interview, Trump also did little to clear up questions over whether he will participate in a Sept. 10 debate with Harris. The event had been previously scheduled against Biden.

“I’ll probably end up debating,” Trump said. “But I can also make a case for not doing it.”
 

Russia is relying on unwitting Americans to spread election disinformation, US officials say

Russia is relying on unwitting Americans to spread election disinformation, US officials say
AP
Russia is relying on unwitting Americans to spread election disinformation, US officials say

AP

WASHINGTON: The Kremlin is turning to unwitting Americans and commercial public relations firms in Russia to spread disinformation about the US presidential race, top intelligence officials said Monday, detailing the latest efforts by America’s adversaries to shape public opinion ahead of the 2024 election.

The warning comes after a tumultuous few weeks in US politics that have forced Russia, Iran and China to revise some of the details of their propaganda playbook. What hasn’t changed, intelligence officials said, is the determination of these nations to seed the Internet with false and incendiary claims about American democracy to undermine faith in the election.

“The American public should know that content that they read online — especially on social media — could be foreign propaganda, even if it appears to be coming from fellow Americans or originating in the United States,” said an official from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity under rules set by the office of the director.

Russia continues to pose the greatest threat when it comes to election disinformation, authorities said, while there are indications that Iran is expanding its efforts and China is proceeding cautiously when it comes to 2024.

Groups linked to the Kremlin are increasingly hiring marketing and communications firms located within Russia to outsource some of the work of creating digital propaganda while also covering their tracks, the officials said during the briefing with reporters.

Two such firms were the subject of new US sanctions announced in March. Authorities say the two Russian companies created fake websites and social media profiles to spread Kremlin disinformation.

The disinformation can focus on the candidates or voting, or on issues that are already the subject of debates in the US, such as immigration, crime or the war in Gaza.

The ultimate goal, however, is to get Americans to spread Russian disinformation without questioning its origin. People are far more likely to trust and repost information that they believe is coming from a domestic source, officials said. Fake websites designed to mimic US news outlets and AI-generated social media profiles are just two methods.

In some cases, Americans and American tech companies and media outlets have willingly amplified and parroted the messages of the Kremlin.

“Foreign influence actors are getting better at hiding their hand, and getting Americans to do it,” said the official, who spoke alongside officials from the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security.

Sen. Mark Warner, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said last month that he worries the US may be more vulnerable to foreign disinformation this year than it was before the 2020 election. On Monday he said the warning from intelligence officials shows the US election is “in the bullseye of bad actors across the globe.”

“It also, disturbingly, emphasizes the extent to which foreign actors — and particularly Russia — rely on both unwitting and witting Americans to promote foreign-aligned narratives in the United States,” Warner, a Virginia Democrat, said in a statement.

In one measure of the threat, officials tracking foreign disinformation say they have issued twice the number of warnings to political candidates, government leaders, election offices and others targeted by foreign groups so far in the 2024 election cycle as they did in the 2022 cycle.

Officials won’t disclose how many warnings were issued, or who received them, but said the significant uptick reflects heightened interest in the presidential race by America’s adversaries as well as improved efforts by the government to identify and warn of such threats.

The warnings are given so the targets can take steps to protect themselves and set the record straight if necessary.

Russia and other countries are also quickly pivoting to exploit some of the recent developments in the presidential race, including the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump as well as President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the race in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Following the attack on Trump, for instance, Russian disinformation agencies quickly amplified claims that Democratic rhetoric led to the shooting, or even baseless conspiracy theories suggesting that Biden or the Ukrainian government orchestrated the attempt.

“These pro-Russian voices sought to tie the assassination attempt with Russia’s continuing war against Ukraine,” concluded the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, which tracks Russian disinformation.

Intelligence officials have in the past determined that Russian propaganda appeared designed to support Trump, and officials said Monday they have not changed that assessment.

Eroding support for Ukraine remains a top objective of Russian disinformation, and Trump has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin in the past and is seen as less supportive of NATO.

While China mounted a sprawling disinformation campaign before Taiwan’s recent election, the nation has shown much more caution when it comes to the US Beijing may use disinformation to target congressional races or other down-ballot contests in which a candidate has voiced strong opinions on China. But China isn’t expected to try to influence the presidential race, the officials said Monday.

Xie Feng, the Chinese ambassador to the US, said Monday that his government has no intention to interfere with US politics.

Iran, however, has taken a more aggressive posture. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said earlier this month that the Iranian government has covertly supported American protests over Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza. Groups linked to Iran have posed as online activists, encouraged protests and have provided financial support to some protest groups, Haines said.

Iran opposes candidates likely to increase tension with Tehran, officials said. That description fits Trump, whose administration ended a nuclear deal with Iran, reimposed sanctions and ordered the killing of a top Iranian general.

Messages left with representatives from the Russian and Iranian governments were not immediately returned Monday.

