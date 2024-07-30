Mana Jalalian on the ‘democratization of art’ and working with a French heritage brand 

DUBAI: Art collector Mana Jalalian made her mark on interior design in the UAE by bringing renowned French manufacturer Moissonnier to the country for the first time, but the entrepreneur is also known for sharing her substantial art collection with the world.
Over the past 16 years she has amassed a collection of more than 400 works of art, a number of which have been exhibited at museums and biennales including La Biennale di Venezia, Musee d’Art Moderne de Paris, MAXXI Museum in Rome, Davis Museum in Boston, and the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C.
“Sharing my collection with the public is a deeply meaningful endeavor for me,” the US Canadian told Arab News. “I believe in the democratization of art, making it accessible to diverse audiences and fostering a greater appreciation for creativity and expression.”
When it comes to sourcing additions to her collection, Jalalian says she is driven by personal taste.
“Firstly, I gravitate towards pieces that resonate with me on an emotional or intellectual level,” she said.
“Whether it's a specific theme, artistic technique or cultural context, I seek artworks that evoke a strong response. Additionally, I consider the diversity of my collection, aiming to encompass various regions, styles, and mediums.
She highlighted a painting by Iranian poet Sohrab Sepehri as a particularly precious piece and added: “Another cherished artwork is the Moissonnier Home’s L.XV Chest-of-Drawers, Cabinet 573. Its fusion of classic elegance with contemporary flair encapsulates the essence of my design philosophy.”
Moissonnier has been known for creating high-end furniture since 1885. Jalalian acquired exclusive distribution rights in North America, paving the way for her first flagship showroom in Vancouver, Canada, in 2016. Now, she has another flagship store in the UAE.
“Moissonnier’s distinctive aesthetic resonates well with clients in the UAE, thanks to its timeless elegance and impeccable craftsmanship,” she said.
She also teased expansion into Saudi Arabia: “By bringing Moissonnier to Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, we aim to cater to the sophisticated tastes of customers who appreciate the fusion of heritage and innovation in furniture design.”
DUBAI: American Dutch Palestinian model Bella Hadid says she was “shocked” and “upset” by Adidas’ “lack of sensitivity” in its controversial advertising campaign showcasing shoes inspired by the 1972 Munich Olympic Games.
Hadid’s comments this week come in the wake of the German sportswear company’s campaign featuring her as the face of its relaunched SL72 shoes.
The original version of the footwear was created for the 1972 Munich Games, during which 11 Israeli athletes and a German policeman were killed by a Palestinian militant group.
Following the campaign’s release, Adidas faced criticism from pro-Israeli groups. In response, the brand apologized for the “upset and distress” caused by their choice of Hadid for the campaign.
This week, Hadid took to Instagram to address the campaign.
“For those of you that do not know my heart, I want to make sure you’re hearing directly from me about the recent campaign with Adidas,” she began in a statement posted on her Story.
“I would never knowingly engage with any art or work that is linked to a horrific tragedy of any kind. In advance of the campaign’s release, I had no knowledge of the historical connection to the atrocious events in 1972.”
“I am shocked, I am upset, and I am disappointed in the lack of sensitivity that went into this campaign,” she added. “Had I been made aware, from the bottom of my heart, I would never have participated.”
Hadid then noted that she, her team and Adidas “should have done more research.”
“As I always have, and always will, speak up for what I believe to be wrong,” she continued. “While everyone’s intentions were to make something positive, and bring people together through art, the collective lack of understanding from all parties undermined the process. I do not believe in hate in any form, including antisemitism.”
Hadid condemned the connection between “the liberation of the Palestinian people” and an antisemitic attack, emphasizing that “Palestine is not synonymous with terrorism.”
She expressed pride in her Palestinian heritage and criticized the campaign for “unintentionally” highlighting an event that misrepresents her people.
Hadid affirmed her commitment to advocating for a world free of antisemitism, and standing for peace over violence.
DUBAI: Lebanese dance group Mayyas, winners of “America’s Got Talent,” are all set to perform in Lebanon on Aug. 1, with founder and choreographer Nadim Cherfan revealing to Arab News this week that the team is tapping into the genre of drama for the first time.
“We are doing a dramatic scene. People are used to seeing the Mayas perform mythology and fantasy, but this is the first time we’re hitting drama,” he told Arab News.
Cherfan teased that the show will be a “realistic” reflection of the daily lives of Lebanese people.
The choreographer said that his inspiration for this show, as with most of his work, comes from women.
“I was raised by a single mom and my grandma as well, so I always see strength in women. To me, Beirut is a woman,” he said. “For this theater play, everything goes back to my mom, my grandmother, and every woman who has struggled and endured heartaches to stand up again and again.
“This theater play is a tribute to every mother in Lebanon.”
Cherfan said that because this show holds a special place in the dancers’ hearts, they do not need any additional motivation.
“When you are doing what you love, motivation comes second. Everyone working on this project is driven by passion and love for this country. We are all motivating each other, connected to this story and feel responsible for this country,” he said.
Besides winning the 17th season of “America’s Got Talent,” a highlight for Mayyas was performing alongside US superstar Beyonce at the opening of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai in 2023.
“Beyonce has been my dream since I was a child,” Cherfan said. “She is the artist of my life, and working with her made my dream come true. Since then, it has been really hard to work with any other artist because, as we all know, the queen has set the standard really high. It was an experience I will never forget.”
Cherfan said he and his team spent eight consecutive days working with Beyonce on the show. “She is a hardworking artist, involved in everything happening behind the scenes, backstage and on stage,” he said.
Speaking about performing in Saudi Arabia, Cherfan said: “Saudi Arabia has been another home to the Mayyas. This country is deeply invested in the arts. The way we are treated in Saudi Arabia is top-notch — very respectful and generous. They take care of everyone on the team. So anytime Saudi Arabia knocks on the door, Mayyas will answer.”
DUBAI: French actress Lou Gala glittered in an ensemble from Lebanese couturier Elie Saab when she appeared on the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new Netflix show, “The Decameron.”
The “Clips & Conversations” debut event saw the 29-year-old wear pieces from the label’s Spring-Summer 2024 ready-to-wear collection. The gold and pastel outfit included a sequined crop top and matching midi skirt, decked in shimmering beads and macrame trims.
Last month, the actress was spotted wearing Elie Saab at the label’s show during Paris Fashion Week, when she opted for all black.
“The Decameron,” which is loosely inspired by the eponymous short story collection, is streaming now on Netflix.
The series, from creator and showrunner Kathleen Jordan (of “Teenage Bounty Hunters” and “American Princess” fame,) examines the familiar theme of class struggles in the midst of a pandemic, as a cast of misfits tries to survive an outbreak of bubonic plague in Florence in 1348.
Alongside Gala, the series stars Amar Chadha-Patel, Karan Gill, Tony Hale, Zosia Mamet, Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Tanya Reynolds.
First published in Italy in the mid-14th century, Giovanni Boccaccio’s “The Decameron” tells the story of a group of nobles and their servants who shelter in the grand Villa Santa outside Florence as the Black Death rages. To pass the time, they take turns telling each other stories that range from witty to debauched.
In the show, as time goes on and social rules wear thin, the group quickly sinks into a struggle for survival.
Gala plays the timid and pious Neifile. As inspiration for the role, Jordan suggested that Gala watch Goldie Hawn’s performance in “Private Benjamin.”
“She has an otherworldly quality in the way that Goldie Hawn does, where it’s almost like she’s not aware of the kind of power she holds,” Jordan wrote in show notes on Tudum. “The doe eyes, that sort of naivete, but also the really high-minded physical comedy.”
Hale — who plays Sirisco — said particularly appreciated how “The Decameron” explored the existence of light and dark in all of us.
“Life is about that tension,” he told Tudum. “When things get really dark, we can see the light even more.”
KARACHI: As Islamabad-based venture capitalist-turned-model Noor Xarmina sets out to represent Pakistan at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant in Mexico this November, her top goal is to bring change in her home country, particularly on issues like women’s safety and climate change.
Born in Islamabad but having lived abroad for over 10 years, Xarmina quit her career as a venture capitalist in London to join a drama school and then returned to Pakistan in 2023 to pursue a career in acting and modelling.
After shooting with a number of top brands in Pakistan, she submitted an application for the Miss Universe Pakistan 2024 pageant and was one of 21 candidates shortlisted, going on to win the contest in the Maldives on July 20. The pageant was organized by Dubai-based Yugen Group, which also owns the franchise rights to Miss Universe Bahrain and Miss Universe Egypt.
In the next few weeks and months, Xarmina will be putting all her energies into trainings for the 73rd edition of the Miss Universe pageant, to be held in Mexico for the first time since 2007.
So as the 29-year-old heads to Mexico for the ultimate contest, she said she wanted to be an “agent for positive change” for her home country.
“[If I win the Miss Universe 2024 title], I would very quickly want to start implementing some of the ideas I have around safety for women and fighting climate change in Pakistan,” Xarmina, who has studied biology and business, told Arab News in an interview this week. “So, I would immediately want to look into some of these social causes that I’ve spoken about.”
Women’s safety and climate change are both major challenges in Pakistan, consistently ranked among the most dangerous countries for risks to women and seeing thousands of cases of violence against women every year, from rape and acid attacks to sexual assault, kidnappings and so-called “honor killings.”
The South Asian nation of 240 million people is also one of the most vulnerable to climate change impacts.
“There are a lot of issues that women in Pakistan face and there are very few voices that can actually translate those to a global stage,” said Xarmina, who is the second Pakistani woman to win the Miss Universe Pakistan title after Erica Robin in 2023.
“So, I hope to lean into those issues, hear them and do my best to accurately translate them to the rest of the world.”
It was “sad,” the model and actor said, that it had taken Pakistani women “this long” to take part in major beauty pageants.
“We have not just beautiful women, we have very accomplished, talented, smart, outspoken women in leadership positions. The world has a very different perception of who we are, what we do and what we can do,” she said.
“So, I feel really excited to show everyone what we are capable of. It’s a very big responsibility that I’m not going to take lightly. And I hope I can do my best and make Pakistan proud.”
“CULTURAL SENSITIVITIES”
Last year, there was outrage in Pakistan when Karachi-based model Erica Robin was chosen as Miss Universe Pakistan from among five finalists at a competition held in the Maldives. Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of the Jamaat-e-Islami party called it “shameful” while then Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul-Haq Kakar even ordered an investigation. There was also scathing online chatter saying Robin had brought shame to Pakistan and its Muslim values and calling on the government to denounce the Miss Universe pageant altogether.
Yet, as Robin glided onto the Miss Universe stage in El Salvador as Pakistan’s first-ever contestant, she wrote on her Instagram that she felt “blessed” that “a woman from Pakistan gets the chance to meet and bond with almost 90 stunning delegates from all over the world championing equality, purpose, and sisterhood.”
Xarmina agreed with Robin that participating in global contests like Miss Universe presented an opportunity to project Pakistan in a better light.
“Changing the impression [of the country] boils down to small conversations [and] personal interactions, whether it’s a conversation I have with the representative from Mexico or the US,” she explained.
“I hope they can see that Pakistan has a very rich culture that is really centered on respect, and love and passion and unity. And so, I hope to just resonate that and leave a lasting impression.”
Xarmina also said it was important for her to participate in the event while keeping her home country’s “cultural sensitivities” in mind.
“I’ve had a more international upbringing, so I’m comfortable wearing a lot of things. But I fully recognize that Pakistan has its cultural sensitivities. And I want to respect that, of course. I want to wear something that everyone in Pakistan is proud to see me wearing,” the Miss Universe hopeful said.
Xarmina, who has lived and worked in the UK, US, South Africa, Romania, UAE, Singapore, Canada and Portugal, is now excited about doing more modeling and acting projects in Pakistan, she said:
“A lot of people feel like they need to leave [Pakistan] and it felt a bit like I’m going the reverse. But coming back to Pakistan was the best decision I ever made … The entertainment industry in Pakistan is in more nascent stages. It’s evolving. The types of stories that we’re seeing being told on screen are also maturing. It’s the most exciting time to be an actor in Pakistan.”
Asked if she wanted to send out a message to the world in view of ongoing conflicts in Palestine, Ukraine and elsewhere, Xarmina added:
“Given the right opportunities, I would always advocate for peace. I don’t think anyone believes in innocent lives being lost over political situations. So, I will always advocate that and I hope that is the energy I receive there as well.”