Iraqi Kurdistan court sentences Syrian journalist to 3 years on espionage charges

DUBAI: Saudi Ad School, a Saudi-based educational institute specializing in advertising courses, has partnered with marketing and communications network Publicis Groupe Middle East to launch “The Name Behind Her Talent,” a women’s empowerment program in the Kingdom.
The program aims to educate female talent involved in Saudi’s advertising industry through initiatives such as scholarships, educational courses, talks and mentorship sessions, workshops, and industry salons.
The latter are initiatives focused on “empowering women within the advertising field,” with each salon featuring up to three women who will “share their experiences, insights, and expertise with our students,” said Enas Rashwan, founder and president of Saudi Ad School.
“The Name Behind Her Talent” is for now exclusively focused on the Kingdom.
Rashwan told Arab News: “We want to establish a strong foundation here before considering expansion to other countries.”
The yearlong program begins in September. Saudi Ad School has developed an eligibility application with a scoring system that will be available on its website and distributed at industry events for the program’s scholarships, which include the institute’s courses, master classes and workshops, Rashwan added.
Other activities within the program will be open and free for all women, she said.
Bassel Kakish, CEO of Publicis Groupe, Middle East and Turkiye, said that the partnership “underscores our dedication to fostering talent development while contributing to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.”
He told Arab News: “Women’s empowerment is a specific area Publicis Groupe Middle East has been driving across the region, and this collaboration allows us to explore new opportunities with the future generation of leaders.
“Recognizing the immense potential of Saudi’s talent pool, it was a natural next step to combine our efforts for greater impact.”
Rashwan said that Publicis Groupe’s efforts in supporting women in advertising and its vision to foster talent in the Kingdom made the partnership a “natural fit.”
However, she added that the Saudi Ad School intended to “broaden its scope by forming partnerships with other prominent advertising networks.”
Rashwan has been running the Cairo Ad School in Egypt for nearly 12 years, and its success, “combined with strong demand from the Saudi market,” resulted in her decision to launch the Saudi Ad School last year, she said.
She added that the advertising sector in Saudi Arabia “is becoming more dynamic with a strong focus on digital transformation, creativity, and innovation, and we are seeing a shift towards content that resonates with Saudi culture and values, opening up exciting opportunities for advertisers.”
This evolution of the sector had created a demand for talent, making it an “opportune moment to introduce a program that equips students with the skills and knowledge needed to meet industry demands and contribute to the nation’s vision,” Rashwan said.
The program also aims to address some of the challenges women in Saudi face in the ad industry, she added, such as limited access to professional development opportunities; the need for more inclusive workplaces; and to have their “voices heard, and their opinions valued without hesitation or doubt, whether interacting with clients or within their teams.”
She said: “Saudi women are exceptionally driven and eager for achievements more than ever.
“By creating additional programs and opportunities, we aim to support their ambitions and enhance their contributions to the industry.”