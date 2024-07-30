You are here

  • Home
  • Iraqi Kurdistan court sentences Syrian journalist to 3 years on espionage charges

Iraqi Kurdistan court sentences Syrian journalist to 3 years on espionage charges

Ahmed denied all charges and plans to file an appeal, his lawyer confirmed. (AFP/File)
Ahmed denied all charges and plans to file an appeal, his lawyer confirmed. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wyqtv

Updated 43 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Iraqi Kurdistan court sentences Syrian journalist to 3 years on espionage charges

Iraqi Kurdistan court sentences Syrian journalist to 3 years on espionage charges
  • Authorities accused Sulaiman Ahmed of conducting ‘secret and illegal activities’ for the PKK
  • Ahmed lawyer called charges ‘retaliatory,’ adding that they would appeal the decision
Updated 43 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

LONDON: An Iraqi Kurdistan court sentenced Syrian journalist Sulaiman Ahmed to three years in prison on espionage charges on Monday.

Ahmed was accused of involvement in “secret and illegal activities for the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK),” a Kurdish rebel group designated as a terrorist organization by the US, EU, and Turkiye.

According to his lawyer, Luqman Ahmed, who is not related to the journalist, the case was politically motivated, describing the decision as “merely a means to retaliate against the journalist.”

He criticized the legal process as “very unfair,” stating that the court had no evidence for the conviction and that Ahmed was sentenced solely due to alleged membership in the Democratic Unity Party, the PKK’s Syrian branch.

He added that the lawyers were only allowed to attend the trial after pressure from the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq and foreign consulates.

Ahmed denied all charges and plans to file an appeal, his lawyer confirmed.

Ahmed, who works for the PKK-affiliated media outlet Roj News, was arrested in October after re-entering Kurdistan following a family visit to Syria.

The Security Directorate in Duhok Governorate, responsible for border security, accused him of conducting “secret and illegal” work for the PKK.

The case has drawn international criticism, with the Committee to Protect Journalists calling on Kurdistan Region authorities to “immediately and unconditionally” release Ahmed and drop all charges against him.

Topics: Iraqi Kurdistan Syria Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) Journalists

Related

Iraq bans a Kurdish separatist group and strengthens its cooperation with Turkiye
Middle-East
Iraq bans a Kurdish separatist group and strengthens its cooperation with Turkiye
Iraq’s Kurdistan to go to polls on Oct. 20
Middle-East
Iraq’s Kurdistan to go to polls on Oct. 20

NEOM, Saudi Broadcasting Authority in bid to boost Kingdom’s media industry in new partnership

NEOM, Saudi Broadcasting Authority in bid to boost Kingdom’s media industry in new partnership
Updated 30 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

NEOM, Saudi Broadcasting Authority in bid to boost Kingdom’s media industry in new partnership

NEOM, Saudi Broadcasting Authority in bid to boost Kingdom’s media industry in new partnership
  • Collaboration looks to produce local content, cultivate talent
Updated 30 July 2024
Arab News

LONDON: NEOM Media Industries Sector has partnered with the Saudi Broadcasting Authority to enhance the Kingdom’s media landscape.

The collaboration aims to produce local content and cultivate talent, boosting the nation’s media production capabilities and digital transformation efforts.

“This initiative is pivotal in accelerating our ascent to regional and global prominence,” said Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM.

“We anticipate that this strategic partnership will catalyze innovation, spur economic growth and strengthen cultural foundations, thereby advancing our vision of significantly contributing to the evolution of the global media landscape.”

As part of the long-term collaboration, SBA will establish an ongoing operational presence within the NEOM Media Hub, leveraging its infrastructure, technology services, financial production incentives, and regulatory support.

This strategic move is set to attract regional and international productions to NEOM, the companies said in a joint statement.

SBA and NEOM Industry Learning are also co-developing training programs across the entire creative industries value chain, with 80 trainees expected to graduate by 2025.

These programs will offer on-set, hands-on experience through TV production placements, fostering a new generation of media professionals in Saudi Arabia.

“Our partnership with NEOM embodies every aspect of this vision,” said Mohammed bin Fahad Al-Harthi, CEO of SBA.

“With its cutting-edge infrastructure and commitment to investing in local talents, NEOM aligns with SBA’s goal to produce authentic Saudi content with global visibility, and (aims) to enrich local expertise.”

The partnership has already borne fruit with the production of the local reality TV series “Unbreakable,” which is preparing for its second season.

The companies said the project was part of a pipeline of six productions spanning various genres and formats, underlining the commitment to making NEOM a central hub for media excellence.

Topics: NEOM Saudi Broadcasting Authority Saudi Arabia

Morocco releases imprisoned journalists after pardons from King Mohamed VI

Morocco releases imprisoned journalists after pardons from King Mohamed VI
Updated 30 July 2024
AP
Follow

Morocco releases imprisoned journalists after pardons from King Mohamed VI

Morocco releases imprisoned journalists after pardons from King Mohamed VI
  • “Sex crimes charges have become another tool for authorities to punish journalists,” the Committee to Protect Journalists’ Middle East and North Africa program wrote in 2021
Updated 30 July 2024
AP

RABAT, Morocco: Morocco’s King Mohammed VI on Monday pardoned three journalists who were charged with sex crimes and espionage in prosecutions widely condemned by press freedom advocates as retaliation for critical reporting.
Omar Radi, Taoufik Bouachrine and Soulaimane Raissouni were among 2,278 people who received pardons this week, according to Morocco’s Ministry of Justice. The pardons were announced as Morocco celebrated Throne Day, marking the anniversary of when Mohammed VI ascended to the throne.
For more than four years, the journalists have been emblematic of Morocco’s aggressive efforts to stifle criticism from news media and human rights activists. Civil liberties advocates, the European Parliament and the US State Department at various points condemned their prosecutions as politically motivated.
The three Moroccan journalists were known for critical reporting and remarks on the kingdom’s government and its policies.
Bouachrine, an outspoken opinion columnist and one-time editor of the independent newspaper Akhbar Al-Youm, was sentenced to 12 years behind bars in 2018 after being found guilty of human trafficking, sexual assault and rape.
Raissouni, also a former editor of Akhbar Al-Youm, was sentenced to five years on charges that included sexual assault in 2021.
Radi, an investigative reporter and activist, was sentenced to six years in 2021 on charges of espionage and sexual assault.
Organizations including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and Reporters Without Borders harshly condemned the prosecutions as politically motivated.
“Sex crimes charges have become another tool for authorities to punish journalists,” the Committee to Protect Journalists’ Middle East and North Africa program wrote in 2021.
The cases were among those thrust into the spotlight when Amnesty International and the Paris-based journalism consortium Forbidden Stories published leaked documents suggesting the three journalists were among people spied on by Moroccan officials using malware installed on their smartphones. Authorities vigorously denied doing that.
The journalists’ supporters applauded their release but highlighted how they believed the journalists were imprisoned after unfair processes.
“Congratulations. Awaiting the others — and democracy,” human rights activist Fouad Abdelmoumni wrote on Facebook.

 

Topics: Morocco Journalists

Related

Borhen Bssais. (Photo/social media)
Media
Tunisia reduces jail term for TV host
Al Arabiya launches new podcast hub, Mazeej
Media
Al Arabiya launches new podcast hub, Mazeej

Tunisia reduces jail term for TV host

Borhen Bssais. (Photo/social media)
Borhen Bssais. (Photo/social media)
Updated 27 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Tunisia reduces jail term for TV host

Borhen Bssais. (Photo/social media)
  • Tunisia’s Decree 54, the law under which Bssais was convicted, was enacted by Saied in 2022 to combat “false news”
Updated 27 July 2024
AFP

TUNIS: A Tunisian appeals court commuted the prison sentence of a TV broadcaster from one year to eight months on Friday, his lawyer told AFP.
Borhen Bssais was initially handed a 12-month sentence under a decree punishing “spreading false information” and “defaming others or damaging their reputation.”
“The Court of Appeal in the capital Tunis decided to reduce Bssais’s sentence from 12 months to eight,” his lawyer, Nizar Ayed, said.
Bssais was arrested on May 11 and charged with “attacking President Kais Saied through radio broadcasts and statements between 2019 and 2022.”
Tunisia’s Decree 54, the law under which Bssais was convicted, was enacted by Saied in 2022 to combat “false news.”
But critics have said it has been used to stifle political dissent as the country prepares for a presidential election set for October 6.
Over the past 18 months, more than 60 critical voices have been prosecuted under the decree, according to the National Union of Tunisian Journalists.
Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard said on Friday she found it “alarming and distressing to witness the drastic rollback of the human rights progress that Tunisia had made since the 2011 revolution.”
“The institution of justice has been brought to heel, while arrests and arbitrary prosecutions are multiplying,” she said in a statement after a four-day visit to the country.
 

 

Topics: Tunisia Tunis

Related

Saudi Ad School aims to educate women in Kingdom’s advertising sector through new program
Media
Saudi Ad School aims to educate women in Kingdom’s advertising sector through new program
Murdoch engaged in legal battle with children over succession, NYT reports
Media
Murdoch engaged in legal battle with children over succession, NYT reports

Saudi Ad School aims to educate women in Kingdom’s advertising sector through new program

Saudi Ad School aims to educate women in Kingdom’s advertising sector through new program
Updated 25 July 2024
Zaira Lakhpatwala
Follow

Saudi Ad School aims to educate women in Kingdom’s advertising sector through new program

Saudi Ad School aims to educate women in Kingdom’s advertising sector through new program
  • ‘The Name Behind Her Talent’ program is in partnership with Publicis Groupe Middle East
  • Yearlong program begins in September
Updated 25 July 2024
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Saudi Ad School, a Saudi-based educational institute specializing in advertising courses, has partnered with marketing and communications network Publicis Groupe Middle East to launch “The Name Behind Her Talent,” a women’s empowerment program in the Kingdom.

The program aims to educate female talent involved in Saudi’s advertising industry through initiatives such as scholarships, educational courses, talks and mentorship sessions, workshops, and industry salons.

The latter are initiatives focused on “empowering women within the advertising field,” with each salon featuring up to three women who will “share their experiences, insights, and expertise with our students,” said Enas Rashwan, founder and president of Saudi Ad School.

“The Name Behind Her Talent” is for now exclusively focused on the Kingdom.

Rashwan told Arab News: “We want to establish a strong foundation here before considering expansion to other countries.”

The yearlong program begins in September. Saudi Ad School has developed an eligibility application with a scoring system that will be available on its website and distributed at industry events for the program’s scholarships, which include the institute’s courses, master classes and workshops, Rashwan added.

Other activities within the program will be open and free for all women, she said.

Bassel Kakish, CEO of Publicis Groupe, Middle East and Turkiye, said that the partnership “underscores our dedication to fostering talent development while contributing to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.”

He told Arab News: “Women’s empowerment is a specific area Publicis Groupe Middle East has been driving across the region, and this collaboration allows us to explore new opportunities with the future generation of leaders.

“Recognizing the immense potential of Saudi’s talent pool, it was a natural next step to combine our efforts for greater impact.”

Rashwan said that Publicis Groupe’s efforts in supporting women in advertising and its vision to foster talent in the Kingdom made the partnership a “natural fit.”

However, she added that the Saudi Ad School intended to “broaden its scope by forming partnerships with other prominent advertising networks.”

Rashwan has been running the Cairo Ad School in Egypt for nearly 12 years, and its success, “combined with strong demand from the Saudi market,” resulted in her decision to launch the Saudi Ad School last year, she said.

She added that the advertising sector in Saudi Arabia “is becoming more dynamic with a strong focus on digital transformation, creativity, and innovation, and we are seeing a shift towards content that resonates with Saudi culture and values, opening up exciting opportunities for advertisers.”

This evolution of the sector had created a demand for talent, making it an “opportune moment to introduce a program that equips students with the skills and knowledge needed to meet industry demands and contribute to the nation’s vision,” Rashwan said.

The program also aims to address some of the challenges women in Saudi face in the ad industry, she added, such as limited access to professional development opportunities; the need for more inclusive workplaces; and to have their “voices heard, and their opinions valued without hesitation or doubt, whether interacting with clients or within their teams.”

She said: “Saudi women are exceptionally driven and eager for achievements more than ever.

“By creating additional programs and opportunities, we aim to support their ambitions and enhance their contributions to the industry.”

Topics: saudi woman saudi advertising Publicis Groupe

Related

Saudi Vision 2030 changed everything, says CEO of Publicis Communications KSA
Media
Saudi Vision 2030 changed everything, says CEO of Publicis Communications KSA
Publicis Sapient appoints new managing director for Saudi Arabia
Media
Publicis Sapient appoints new managing director for Saudi Arabia

Al Arabiya launches new podcast hub, Mazeej

Al Arabiya launches new podcast hub, Mazeej
Updated 25 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Al Arabiya launches new podcast hub, Mazeej

Al Arabiya launches new podcast hub, Mazeej
  • New podcasts aim to cater to global Arab audience
Updated 25 July 2024
Arab News

DUBAI: Al Arabiya Network has launched a new podcast hub, Mazeej, featuring shows on various topics including business, politics, arts and culture, health and wellness, and sport.

The podcasts are tailored to cater to Arab listeners of all ages around the world, according to a company statement.  

The hub features contributions from Al Arabiya journalists and presenters, such as Nicole Tannoury, Layal Alekhtiar, Islam Al-Najjar, and Hanan Al-Masri.

In “Sasat,” Tannoury discusses political events with prominent politicians and experts and in “Wa Ma’a Ba’ad,” Alekhtiar analyzes current news stories.

“Heewar Teejari” with Al-Najjar features founders of major commercial brands sharing their experiences and learnings; and “Khalf Al-Jidar” with Al-Masri aims to spotlight the evolving Palestinian experience through interviews and testimonies.

Going beyond business and politics, “Masha’er” with Dr. Osama Al-Jamaa explores the human psyche, and “Jareema” with crime analyst Mohammed Alshaibani breaks down complex criminal cases.

In a bid to to cater to all Arab listeners, “Umm Al-Qossas” with Amro Zaki focuses on Egyptian society featuring interviews with inspiring figures from the country while “Yeman” with Ahad Yaseen chronicles the stories of Yemenis.

Mazeej is available on all major podcast platforms and YouTube.

Topics: Al Arabiya podcast

Related

Sudan suspends Al Arabiya, Al Hadath and Sky News Arabia channels
Media
Sudan suspends Al Arabiya, Al Hadath and Sky News Arabia channels
Al Arabiya expands coverage with the launch of Al Arabiya Business
Media
Al Arabiya expands coverage with the launch of Al Arabiya Business

Latest updates

Ukraine sees improving energy situation
Ukraine sees improving energy situation
Iran’s president Pezeshkian sworn in at parliament
Iran’s president Pezeshkian sworn in at parliament
Saudi-S. Korea firms sign 10 agreements at high-level business forum
Saudi-S. Korea firms sign 10 agreements at high-level business forum
Egypt’s foreign minister attends inauguration of Iran’s president
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty is received at Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran on Tuesday. (@MfaEgypt)
Closing bell: Saudi main market closes in red at 12,065
Closing bell: Saudi main market closes in red at 12,065

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.