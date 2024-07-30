You are here

  Egypt stun Spain to join them in men's Olympic football knockouts
Egypt stun Spain to join them in men’s Olympic football knockouts

Egypt stun Spain to join them in men’s Olympic football knockouts
Ibrahim Adel of Egypt celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates Zizo and Ahmed Eid during the Paris 2024 Olympics Men’s Group C match against Spain at Bordeaux Stadium, on Jul. 30, 2024. (Reuters)
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP
  • Adel gave Egypt the lead in Bordeaux with a superb strike late in the first half
  • He added another on 62 minutes
PARIS: Egypt reached the quarter-finals of the men’s Olympic football after completing the group stage with a surprise 2-1 win over already qualified Spain on Tuesday, with Ibrahim Adel scoring both goals.
Adel gave Egypt the lead in Bordeaux with a superb strike late in the first half and added another on 62 minutes, pouncing to score after possession was given away by Spain’s Jon Pacheco.
Samu Omorodion pulled one back late on for Spain, but Egypt held on for the win that allowed them to leapfrog their already-qualified opponents and snatch first place in Group C.
Egypt, captained by former Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, will play their quarter-final on Friday in Marseille against the runners-up in Group D, which contains Japan, Paraguay, Mali and Israel.
Egypt lost in the quarter-finals three years ago to Brazil, who went on to beat Spain in the final.
Spain’s last-eight tie will be in Lyon against the winners of Group D.
Hosts France and two-time gold medallists Argentina are among the other teams hoping to secure progress to the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Topics: Paris Olympics Egypt Spain

Topics: Paris Olympics football soccer Egypt Morocco Iraq

FIFA strips Canada of 6 points in Olympic women’s soccer, bans coaches 1 year

FIFA strips Canada of 6 points in Olympic women’s soccer, bans coaches 1 year
Updated 27 July 2024
AP
Follow

FIFA strips Canada of 6 points in Olympic women’s soccer, bans coaches 1 year

FIFA strips Canada of 6 points in Olympic women’s soccer, bans coaches 1 year
  • FIFA fast-tracked its own disciplinary process by asking its appeals judges to handle the case
  • FIFA judges found Priestman and her two assistants “were each found responsible for offensive behavior and violation of the principles of fair play”
Updated 27 July 2024
AP

PARIS: FIFA deducted six points from Canada in the Paris Olympics women’s soccer tournament and banned three coaches for one year each on Saturday in a drone spying scandal.
The stunning swath of punishments include a 200,000 Swiss francs ($226,000) fine for the Canadian soccer federation in a case that has spiraled at the Summer Games. Two assistant coaches were caught using drones to spy on opponent New Zealand’s practices before their opening game last Wednesday.
Head coach Bev Priestman, who led Canada to the Olympic title in Tokyo in 2021, already was suspended by the national soccer federation then removed from the Olympic tournament.
Priestman and her two assistants implicated in the case, Joseph Lombardi and Jasmine Mander, are now banned from all soccer for one year.
FIFA fast-tracked its own disciplinary process by asking its appeals judges to handle the case.
FIFA judges found Priestman and her two assistants “were each found responsible for offensive behavior and violation of the principles of fair play.”
The Canadian federation was held responsible for not ensuring its staff complied with tournament rules.
The coaches and the Canadian federation now can challenge their sanctions at the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s special Olympic court in Paris. That tribunal is set up for urgent hearings and verdicts at the Olympics.
The 38-year-old Priestman is from England and was hired in 2020 to coach the Canada team. She is under contract through the 2027 Women’s World Cup.
She had stepped aside from the defending champion’s Olympic opener against New Zealand on Wednesday after the scandal was revealed. Canadian officials suspect the spying has been systemic over years.
Her two staffers were sent home for allegedly using a drone to spy on New Zealand in training. Canada won the game 2-1 with interim coach Andy Spence in charge.
The points deduction, if upheld by the CAS judges, does not eliminate Canada from the tournament. It could mean the team must win all three games in Group A and hope to advance with three points, likely as runner-up in the standings.
Canada plays group leader France on Sunday in Saint-Etienne, then faces Colombia on Thursday in Nice.

Topics: Paris Olympics Canada drone FIFA Bev Priestman

Iraq’s request to move Israel flag rejected by Olympic chiefs

Iraq’s request to move Israel flag rejected by Olympic chiefs
Updated 27 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Iraq’s request to move Israel flag rejected by Olympic chiefs

Iraq’s request to move Israel flag rejected by Olympic chiefs
  • “When we arrived at Lyon Stadium, we found the Iraqi flag displayed next to the Israeli flag,” despite Israel’s team not having any matches in Lyon, Herda Raouf said
  • French security forces identified the Ukraine-Iraq and Israel-Mali football matches on Wednesday as high-risk events
Updated 27 July 2024
AFP

LYON, France: The head of Iraq’s delegation said Olympic chiefs had rejected their request not to display Israel’s flag next to Iraq’s during the Paris Games.
Iraq’s men’s football team beat Ukraine 2-1 on Wednesday in Lyon and lost 3-1 to Argentina on Saturday.
“When we arrived at Lyon Stadium (Wednesday), we found the Iraqi flag displayed next to the Israeli flag,” despite Israel’s team not having any matches in Lyon, Herda Raouf told AFP.
Raouf, whose country does not recognize the Israeli state and supports the Palestinian cause, added that his delegation had asked a representative of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) “to relocate or remove the Israeli flag,” but their wish was denied.
The committee’s representative argued, according to Raouf, that the “flags of all participating countries in the men’s and women’s football games needed to be displayed in alphabetical order.”
Raouf added that his delegation sent a formal protest by email to the IOC with the same demand before the game with Argentina, but the request was once again rejected.
French security forces identified the Ukraine-Iraq and Israel-Mali football matches on Wednesday as high-risk events.
Around 1,000 French police officers were on duty to provide security at Israel’s game against Mali, at which fans flew Palestinian and Israeli flags.
The Palestine Olympic Committee wrote to the IOC last week asking for a ban on Israeli athletes at the Paris Olympics over the war in Gaza, which was rejected.
Following a 1-1 draw with Mali, Israel’s team are in action against Paraguay on Saturday in Paris.

Topics: Paris Olympics Iraq Israel

Sevilla beat Al-Ittihad 1-0 to take Antonio Puerta Trophy

Sevilla beat Al-Ittihad 1-0 to take Antonio Puerta Trophy
Updated 27 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Sevilla beat Al-Ittihad 1-0 to take Antonio Puerta Trophy

Sevilla beat Al-Ittihad 1-0 to take Antonio Puerta Trophy
  • La Liga club host annual match in honor of former player who died aged 22 in 2007
  • Match is latest pre-season friendly for both clubs ahead of the start of their domestic leagues in August
Updated 27 July 2024
Arab News

DUBAI: La Liga club Sevilla FC defeated Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad 1-0 to claim the Antonio Puerta Trophy at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville on Friday night.

Lucas Ocampos  scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot after 42 minutes.

The annual friendly has been hosted by the Andalusian club since 2008 in honor of former player Antonio Puerta who died from heart disease in 2007 at the age of 22.

This was the 13th hosting of the match, which was not contested in 2015, 2018, 2020 or 2021. Sevilla now have won won the trophy 11 times.  

The match was also the latest outing for both clubs ahead of start of their respective domestic campaigns.

Al-Ittihad will play two more friendlies against Real Betis (Aug. 3) and Inter Milan (Aug. 7) before kicking off their Saudi Pro League season with a match against Al-Kholood on Aug. 24.

Sevilla will launch their La Liga campaign on Aug. 16 at Las Palmas.

Topics: Al-Ittihad Club Sevilla

‘Sevilla FC is open to the world,’ says club president ahead of Al-Ittihad match

‘Sevilla FC is open to the world,’ says club president ahead of Al-Ittihad match
Updated 26 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

‘Sevilla FC is open to the world,’ says club president ahead of Al-Ittihad match

‘Sevilla FC is open to the world,’ says club president ahead of Al-Ittihad match
  • Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco speaks to Arab News about the Antonio Puerta Trophy, his club’s links to Saudi Arabia and football’s development in the Kingdom
Updated 26 July 2024
Arab News

DUBAI: La Liga club Sevilla on Friday night take on Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad in the annual Antonio Puerta Trophy match, which is also part of the pre-season preparations for both teams.

Arab News spoke to Sevilla President Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco about the clash with Al-Ittihad and the state of Saudi Arabian football.

Here are some of his comments.

On the idea behind the Antonio Puerta Trophy …

Antonio Puerta is one of the biggest legends of our club. He was key in the first Europa League title we won in 2006 and in the ones that followed in the subsequent months. His passing was a hard blow for the club and the fans, which is why we honour him every year with this match. We always try to invite high-level teams to offer him the best possible tribute.

On playing Al-Ittihad in the 2024 edition …

We are in the middle of the preseason preparing the team. I believe that by that day, the 26th, we will have had 20 days of training since we started on July 6. We want to continue training, implementing the game model of our new coach. We expect Sevilla fans to enjoy a good match, ensure competitiveness, and let all of us who love football start to see what Sevilla will be like in the upcoming season.

On the Saudi Pro League project …

The growth of the Saudi Pro League is very interesting. For clubs like Sevilla FC, where part of our business model is based on selling players to generate profits that allow us to make new investments, it is important to have emerging markets willing to invest. The key now is for them to maintain that level of investment, build solid structures in the clubs, professionalize all areas, and invest in formation for youth teams to allow also a technical improvement in local players.

On Sevilla’s attendance at the World Football Summit in Jeddah last December …

Our experience at this summit was very positive. Different members of our club were able to see firsthand how football is developing in Saudi Arabia, and we can expand our network of contacts in the region to continue generating alliances and synergies.

On Sevilla’s ties with Saudi Arabia …

We have had different trips to Saudi Arabia. Our head of artificial intelligence, Elías Zamora, visited to showcase the tools we have and can offer to the general football market and specifically to Saudi Arabia. Additionally, through our sporting management, we can share our extensive knowledge, our transfer policy, and our scouting policy, which has been recognized in recent years and further improved with artificial intelligence. We aim to create bonds where we can learn from them, and they can learn from Sevilla Football Club.

On exporting Sevilla’s renowned scouting methodology …

At the beginning of the 21st century, we started a scouting policy that allowed us to find players unknown to the market. These players came to Sevilla Football Club, we maximized their performance, achieved sporting successes in the form of European qualifications and national and European titles, and then we sold them, generating significant profits that we reinvested in new signings. When this practice became more common in football, we introduced a new factor: artificial intelligence. This sporting know-how can be offered to the Arab market to give them the ability, through artificial intelligence and the scouting of each club, to have an effective player acquisition and sales policy.

On Sevilla’s global relationship-building …

Sevilla Football Club is a club open to the world. Our internationalization plan aims to grow our fan base worldwide, and to do that, it is important to continue building relationships with clubs from different regions. We are also open to play as visitors against other clubs if an attractive opportunity arrives.

Topics: Saudi Pro League (SPL) Al-Ittihad Club La Liga

