Sudan says it conditionally accepts invitation to US-sponsored peace talks

Israel targets Hezbollah chief in south Beirut drone strike

BEIRUT: At least two people were killed in an Israeli drone strike in Beirut’s southern suburbs on Tuesday that targeted a senior Hezbollah commander.

Security sources named the target as Muhsin Shukr, also known as Fuad Shukr, head of the armed group’s operations room. The Israeli military said he was responsible for a rocket strike on a football field in a Druze village in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Saturday that killed 12 children and teenagers.

Israel said on Tuesday it had carried out “a targeted strike in Beirut on the commander responsible for the murder of the children in Majdal Shams and the killing of numerous additional Israeli civilians.” There were unconfirmed reports from security sources that said Shukr had survived Tuesday’s strike.

An Israeli drone fired three missiles at a building in the densely populated Haret Hreik neighborhood of the capital, near Hezbollah’s Shoura Council and a few meters from Bahman Hospital.

There was a loud blast and a plume of smoke rose into the air. Dozens of ambulances and fire engines rushed to the scene amid thick dust, broken glass and stones in the surrounding streets. Hezbollah set up a security cordon around the area. Residents took to the streets, some in a state of panic, thinking the area was being bombed. Hundreds of young Hezbollah supporters chanted in support of the group and threatened Israel with a response.

Beirut has been on edge for days ahead of an expected Israeli attack in reprisal for the Golan rocket strike. Earlier on Tuesday, more rocket fire from south Lebanon killed a civilian in a kibbutz in northern Israel.

The Israeli military said 15 projectiles had been fired across the Lebanese border, with impacts in parts of the Upper Galilee region. No injuries were reported.

A photo shows the destroyed top floors of an eight storey building following an Israeli military strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs on July 30, 2024. (AFP)

Israel and the US have blamed Hezbollah for the attack. Hezbollah has denied responsibility.

Israel’s air force had just hit a Hezbollah observation post and “terror infrastructure” in south Lebanon, it added.

