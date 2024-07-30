You are here

Saudi Arabia ramps up efforts to protect mangrove forests

Mangrove forests are one of the planet's most stunning and remarkable natural ecosystems, yet the trees occupy only 0.5 percent of the global coastal areas.
Mangrove forests are one of the planet’s most stunning and remarkable natural ecosystems, yet the trees occupy only 0.5 percent of the global coastal areas. (SPA)
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Arabia ramps up efforts to protect mangrove forests

Saudi Arabia ramps up efforts to protect mangrove forests
  • An RSG spokesman said mangrove trees were powerful tools for carbon removal as they were able to absorb five to ten times more of the element than other plants
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification are increasing their efforts to protect the Kingdom’s mangrove forests.

Mangrove forests are one of the planet’s most stunning and remarkable natural ecosystems, yet the trees occupy only 0.5 percent of the global coastal areas. Pollution from construction and manufacturing, shrimp farming and urban expansion have led to their destruction and a decline in their numbers, Saudi Press Agency has reported.




Mangrove forests are one of the planet’s most stunning and remarkable natural ecosystems, yet the trees occupy only 0.5 percent of the global coastal areas. (SPA)

Mangrove forests are crucial for safeguarding beaches from erosion, purifying water from pollutants and storing carbon, helping mitigate climate change. They are also a vital habitat for marine and wildlife and provide economic and social advantages.

Now, the ministry and center are carrying out a number of initiatives at both regional and international level to protect them. These include cultivating mangroves along the Red Sea and Arabian Gulf coastlines, in line with the goals of the Saudi Green Initiative. Research is also being conducted to address the challenges of mangrove restoration in harsh environments.




Mangrove forests are one of the planet’s most stunning and remarkable natural ecosystems, yet the trees occupy only 0.5 percent of the global coastal areas. (SPA)

The center has committed to protecting and growing mangrove forests and has initiated multiple development projects along the Kingdom’s coasts in collaboration with public, private and non-profit partners. It is currently planting 13 million mangrove trees as part of the national target of 100 million by 2030. It is also working to raise awareness among local communities about their significance and educate them on preservation methods.

Recently, more than 100 volunteers joined a mangrove planting event held to mark the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem.




Mangrove forests are one of the planet’s most stunning and remarkable natural ecosystems, yet the trees occupy only 0.5 percent of the global coastal areas. (SPA)

The session was hosted by Saudi develop Red Sea Global and was also attended by representatives from the ministry and students from the Red Sea Global English for Tourism program.

An RSG spokesman said mangrove trees were powerful tools for carbon removal as they were able to absorb five to ten times more of the element than other plants.




Mangrove forests are one of the planet’s most stunning and remarkable natural ecosystems, yet the trees occupy only 0.5 percent of the global coastal areas. (SPA)

“Establishing a sustainable mangrove ecosystem is crucial to RSG’s commitment to safeguarding and enriching the natural environment of their destinations,” said Raed Albasseet, group chief environment and sustainability officer at RSG.

After opening the Red Sea Mangrove Nursery last year, the company has transplanted a million seedlings to date and expects to grow 2 million more this year.

This latest initiative is part of a larger-scale program, “From People to Planet,” where members of the local community, RSG partners and visitors to the Red Sea destination can take part in future planting initiatives.

 

Topics: Mangroves Saudi Arabia Saudi develop Red Sea Globa

Pakistani artist’s vivid, surrealist portrayals of Arab, South Asian cultures

Pakistani artist’s vivid, surrealist portrayals of Arab, South Asian cultures
Updated 1 min 49 sec ago
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
Follow

Pakistani artist’s vivid, surrealist portrayals of Arab, South Asian cultures

Pakistani artist’s vivid, surrealist portrayals of Arab, South Asian cultures
  • Zainab Anwar’s work shaped by living in Kingdom and Canada
  • Art focuses on the challenges women and girls face in society
Updated 1 min 49 sec ago
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: Pakistani artist Zainab Anwar’s compelling work is marked by vibrant colors and surrealist portrayals of South Asian and Arab cultures, with a focus on tackling challenges facing women and girls in society.

Anwar, 24, was born in Pakistan and moved to Saudi Arabia when she was 8 years old. She spent her formative years in the capital, attending Manarat Riyadh International School. She left the Kingdom at 18 to attend university in Canada and has since returned.

Riyadh-based Pakistani artist Zainab Anwar’s work is shaped by living in Saudi Arabia, with some works focusing on the challenges women and girls face in society. (Supplied/Adam Studio)

“I grew up here with people from different cultures. However, I often did not see families from different cultures interact with each other. In school, South Asians and Arabs interacted with each other but I did not see any media representation of this.

“I felt that our societies outside of school were completely separated. This led me to create cross-cultural work. To represent the experiences of South Asians in the Middle East.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• Zainab Anwar, 24, was born in Pakistan and moved to Saudi Arabia when she was 8 years old.

• She spent her formative years in the capital, attending Manarat Riyadh International School.

• Bright and colorful backdrops inspired by Pakistani truck art are Anwar’s artistic signature.

Anwar began her artistic journey by portraying Pakistani women in various settings.

“I later began drawing darker-skinned and hairy women because I felt these were characteristics that brown women were shamed for. I saw girls in school bully each other over such beauty standards, Arab and South Asian girls alike.”

Riyadh-based Pakistani artist Zainab Anwar’s work is shaped by living in Saudi Arabia, with some works focusing on the challenges women and girls face in society. (Supplied/Adam Studio)

Art has been an outlet for her during times of dealing with mental health issues.

“Later on, I began using surrealist art to depict the difficult feelings and experiences I had with my depression and anxiety. Growing up with a mental health stigma, it took me many years to understand these emotions. And creating art on it has helped me cope with such feelings.”

Riyadh-based Pakistani artist Zainab Anwar’s work is shaped by living in Saudi Arabia, with some works focusing on the challenges women and girls face in society. (Supplied/Adam Studio)

She added: “I believe that art can help bring light to difficult matters and also bring a sense of peace to people that suffer from such social issues and mental illness.

“I  found that society has difficulty dealing with experiences all women and girls face, like sexual harassment and unrealistic beauty standards.”

Riyadh-based Pakistani artist Zainab Anwar’s work is shaped by living in Saudi Arabia, with some works focusing on the challenges women and girls face in society. (Supplied/Adam Studio)

Bright and colorful backdrops are Anwar’s artistic signature. “The main source of inspiration for the colors I use in paintings is Pakistani culture,” she said.

“A form of art used by truck drivers in Pakistan is called truck art. Truck drivers adorn their trucks with bright, contrasting colors to draw attention to them. I was drawn to these trucks from a young age and I believe this has led me to use bright colors in my work.”

Riyadh-based Pakistani artist Zainab Anwar’s work is shaped by living in Saudi Arabia, with some works focusing on the challenges women and girls face in society. (Supplied/Adam Studio)

Anwar’s portfolio showcases an experimental use of different mediums including ink, pencil, photography, and traditional artforms such as embroidery. Her current preference is the use of acrylic paints for her work.

Although she portrays aspects of South Asian and Arab culture, Anwar says that women tend to relate to her art no matter where they are from. “They can understand the many universal experiences of being a woman that I depict in my work. People are also appreciative of cross-cultural work and see it as a reflection of the society we are in.”

Anwar says she attempts to capture the full gamut of human experience in her work, including joy and sorrow which are “important to society, for both the artist and the viewer.”

 

Topics: Pakistani artist Zainab Anwar Saudi Arabia

Over 25,000 beehives spread across Saudi royal reserve for honey production season

The authority aims to engage the local community in beekeeping and create job opportunities. (SPA)
The authority aims to engage the local community in beekeeping and create job opportunities. (SPA)
Updated 2 min 5 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Over 25,000 beehives spread across Saudi royal reserve for honey production season

The authority aims to engage the local community in beekeeping and create job opportunities. (SPA)
  • The authority aims to engage the local community in beekeeping, support the sustainable development of local bee products, encourage innovation, and create job opportunities, boosting farmers’ and beekeepers’ incomes
Updated 2 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Nature Reserve Development Authority has said that 25,737 beehives spread across 256 sites in the reserve are participating in this year’s honey production season.

The season, which opened at the beginning of July, will close at the end of April 2025, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The reserve produces two of the finest types of honey, namely talh and sidr, whose production will continue until the end of September. (SPA)

The authority aims to engage the local community in beekeeping, support the sustainable development of local bee products, encourage innovation, and create job opportunities, boosting farmers’ and beekeepers’ incomes.

Since the launch of the season, the authority has sought to highlight the role bees play in the ecosystem, in plant pollination, and in preserving the biodiversity of the reserve, as well as to demonstrate its commitment to protecting the environment and applying sustainability standards. It has also underscored the importance of honey products as an example of the contribution of natural resources to economic development.

The reserve produces two of the finest types of honey, namely talh and sidr, whose production will continue until the end of September. (SPA)

So far, 109 permits have been issued to beekeepers, according to the authority, which added that the reserve produces two of the finest types of honey, namely talh and sidr, whose production will continue until the end of September. The spring blossom honey production season begins in February and continues until the end of May.

The beekeepers’ season is a distinctive event that contributes to encouraging ecotourism in the reserve by highlighting its picturesque and pristine natural environment, consolidating its position as a unique ecotourism hub.

 

Topics: Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Nature Reserve Development Authority Saudi Arabia

Saudi National Water Co. launches 25 projects in Asir

Saudi National Water Co. launches 25 projects in Asir
Updated 3 min 37 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi National Water Co. launches 25 projects in Asir

Saudi National Water Co. launches 25 projects in Asir
  • The 23 water projects, which are spread across the city of Abha and several governorates, will provide sustainable drinking water to various neighborhoods and villages
Updated 3 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

The National Water Co. announced 25 water and sanitation projects in the Asir region, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

These projects involve constructing pipelines and networks over 1,481 km at a cost of SR960 million ($256 million).

“We have initiated 25 projects in the Asir region to enhance water and environmental service coverage,” the company stated.

The 23 water projects, which are spread across the city of Abha and several governorates, will provide sustainable drinking water to various neighborhoods and villages.

These projects include 1,410 km of pipelines and networks, along with 19 tanks with a total capacity of 109,350 cubic meters, costing SR907 million.

Additionally, two sewage projects in Khamis Mushayt will cover several neighborhoods with pipelines and networks exceeding 71 km, costing SR53 million.

These initiatives support Saudi Vision 2030, aiming to improve water and environmental sectors’ efficiency and quality.

National Water Co. is committed to enhancing water distribution, increasing service coverage, and providing sustainable drinking water to improve the quality of life and regional development.

 

Topics: Saudi National Water Co. (NWC)

Deputy minister for political affairs meets Syrian ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Deputy minister for political affairs meets Syrian ambassador to Saudi Arabia
Updated 2 min 37 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Deputy minister for political affairs meets Syrian ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Deputy minister for political affairs meets Syrian ambassador to Saudi Arabia
  • They reviewed bilateral relations and ways to develop them in various fields
Updated 2 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Deputy Minister for Political Affairs Dr. Saud Al-Sati met with Ambassador of Syria to the Kingdom Ayman Soussan in Riyadh on Tuesday.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to develop them in various fields, the Foreign Ministry reported on X.

Meanwhile, acting CEO of the Ministry of Culture’s Museums Commission Ibrahim Al-Sanousi met with Pakistani Ambassador to the Kingdom Ahmad Farooq, and they discussed avenues of cooperation in museum innovation, the Pakistani Embassy reported on X.

 

Topics: Dr. Saud Al-Sati Ayman Soussan Saudi Arabia Syria

Riyadh expo to discuss health sector developments

Riyadh expo to discuss health sector developments
Updated 30 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Riyadh expo to discuss health sector developments

Riyadh expo to discuss health sector developments
  • The exhibition will take place at the Riyadh Convention and Exhibition Center in Malham from Oct. 21 to 23
  • The expo aims to encourage personal health investments and promote broader investment in the health sector
Updated 30 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The Ministry of Health is preparing for the seventh Global Health Exhibition under the theme “Invest in Health,” organized by Tahaluf company and supported by the Health Sector Transformation Program.

The exhibition will take place at the Riyadh Convention and Exhibition Center in Malham from Oct. 21 to 23, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

More than 1,200 global and local companies and brands from over 70 countries, along with 500 experts and speakers, will participate to discuss the latest health sector developments and investments, showcasing new technologies with innovators and investors.

The expo aims to encourage personal health investments and promote broader investment in the health sector, SPA stated.

The event will also feature over 100 panel discussions on key aspects of the healthcare system and investment in the Kingdom.

Additionally, innovations and products will be showcased across several health sectors, including biotechnology, healthcare and public services, imaging and diagnostics, laboratory equipment and devices, pharmaceuticals, nutrition, and IT systems and solutions.

Topics: Riyadh Expo 2030

