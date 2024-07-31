US-Bangla Airlines given approval to operate regular Dhaka-Jeddah flights 

You are here

The approval is part of GACA’s drive to enhance Saudi air connectivity. US-Bangla
  • General Authority of Civil Aviation authorized airline to perform scheduled passenger flights between Dhaka and Jeddah
  • Decision is part of efforts to enhance air connectivity and link the Kingdom with the world
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is expanding its global air connectivity by allowing US-Bangla Airlines to operate seven weekly flights between the Kingdom and Bangladesh starting August 1.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation, through its air transport and international cooperation sector, has authorized the airline to perform scheduled passenger flights between the Asian country’s capital city Dhaka, and the Saudi coast city Jeddah.

The initiative is in line with GACA’s ongoing efforts to enhance air connectivity and link the Kingdom with the world, aligning with the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives of establishing the nation as a global logistics hub and opening new travel horizons.

It also harmonizes with the Kingdom’s National Aviation Strategy, which aims to boost tourism by enhancing the country’s appeal as a destination through improved air access and services.

In a similar move, GACA announced on July 29 that it had authorized Air Samarkand to begin two weekly passenger flights from Samarkand to Jeddah during the summer season of 2024.

These two recent approvals follow the Kingdom’s decision in April to grant China Southern Airlines approval to operate flights from Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen to the Saudi capital.

As per the announcement at that time, the travel schedule announced included four-passenger or commercial flights, as well as three air cargo trips a week.

These approvals are issued under the Saudi Air Connectivity Program, which was established in 2021 to streamline market entry and promote expansion opportunities for air travel partners in the Kingdom.

Through the development of new routes, the ACP aims to position Saudi Arabia as a global leader in tourism air connectivity.

Speaking to Arab News at the last Future Aviation Forum, held in May in Riyadh, Ali Rajab, executive vice president of air transport and international cooperation at GACA, highlighted the Kingdom’s ambitious plans for air connectivity, aiming to increase the number of destinations served by the country’s airports.

“We will have by 2030, 250 destinations that would reach to Saudi Arabia. In 2019, we were only 99, And today we have reached 149 destinations,” Rajab said.

He also expressed confidence that by 2030, the Kingdom will emerge as the leading country within its region in terms of aviation and will rank fifth globally in the industry.

Topics: Tourism & Transport US-Bangla Airlines Saudi aviation sector Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) Bangladesh Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Wednesday, gaining 44.87 points, or 0.37 percent to close at 12,109.52.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.36 billion ($1.69 billion) as 64 stocks advanced, while 163 retreated.   

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu dipped by 20.90 points or 0.08 percent, to close at 26,651.19. This comes as 33 stocks advanced, while as many as 29 retreated.

The MSCI Tadawul Index also shed 8.94 points, or 0.59 percent, to close at 1,519.89.

The best-performing stock of the day was Arabian Pipes Co., as its share price surged by 8.07 percent to SR142.

Other top performers included Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. and Makkah Construction and Development Co., whose share prices soared by 4.76 percent and 4.29 percent, to stand at SR343.60 and SR116.80 respectively.

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. emerged as the worst performer as its share price dropped by 7.69 percent to SR0.12.

Al Taiseer Group Talco Industrial Co. as well as Arabian Cement Co. also failed to perform well. Their share prices dropped by 6.69 percent and 4.76 percent to stand at SR60 and SR27, respectively.

On the announcements front, the Capital Market Authority approved the public offer by “Ashmore Investment Saudi Arabia” for “Ashmore Saudi Sharia Equity Fund.” 

Retal Urban Development Co. announced that its sales surged by 65.4 percent in the first half of this year to reach SR964.3 million, compared to the same period last year.

The company attributed in a statement on Tadawul the increase in its sales to the increase in development contracts revenues by 76 percent to SR910.50 million. It detailed the reasons for the development contracts revenues increase attributing it to an increase in number of ongoing projects from 11 to 16 projects, a high completion rates and increase in units sold in the projects, and an increase in revenues from investment funds and joint projects.

The company’s net profit surged by 19.4 percent in the first six months of this year to reach SR 134.4 million compared to SR112.5 million in the same period last year.

The increase was primarily driven by an increase in revenues to SR964.30 million, and an increase in gross profit by 66 percent to SR255.80 million.

Nahdi Medical Co. reported positive revenue growth for the third quarter in a row, driven by an 8.9 percent increase in retail sales and substantial gains from its investments in the UAE healthcare and retail sectors. Revenue in these areas surged by 100.1 percent and 186.8 percent, respectively. 

According to a statement, total revenue for the second quarter 2024 reached SR2.47 billion, up 10.8 percent from the first quarter of this year and 3.6 percent from the fourth quarter of 2023. For the first half of 2024, revenues reached SR4.73 billion, marking a SR393.6 million increase from the first half of 2023.

E-commerce contributed 23.6 percent of the second quarter’s revenues, up from 16.4 percent the previous year, with over 8,000 new products added online.

Topics: Finance

  • Non-oil revenues constitute 50% of total revenues
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded a budget deficit of SR15.34 billion ($4.09 billion) in second quarter of 2024, according to the Finance Ministry’s quarterly report issued on Wednesday.

The report showed that the Kingdom’s second quarter revenues totaled SR353.59 billion with expenditures recorded at SR368.93 billion.

Oil revenues, according to the official data, rose 18 percent during that period to reach SR212.99 billion.

 

Topics: Finance

  • Boards of Boubyan Bank and Gulf Bank have approved the proposal
  • Central Bank of Kuwait was notified of their plans
Reuters

DUBAI: Kuwaiti lenders Boubyan Bank and Gulf Bank are weighing a merger to create a single Islamic bank with $53 billion in assets as part of a plan to fuel growth and expansion.
The boards of Boubyan Bank and Gulf Bank have approved the proposal, and the Central Bank of Kuwait was notified of their plans, the banks said in separate regulatory filings on Wednesday.
Boubyan Bank and Gulf Bank said they plan to sign a memorandum of understanding and a non-disclosure agreement to proceed with due diligence, valuation discovery, and studying the feasibility of the proposal.
Any transaction will be subject to approval from regulators including the central bank, the filings said. 

Topics: Kuwait Finance main Boursa Kuwait Kuwait Central Bank

  • Total revenue for the second quarter was down 12.4%
  • Spending in the quarter fell almost 2%
Reuters

DUBAI: Qatar recorded a budget surplus of 2.6 billion riyals ($713.31 million) in the second quarter of 2024, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday, adding it would use it to reduce public debt.
The Gulf state, among the world’s biggest exporters of liquefied natural gas, posted a surplus of 2 billion riyals in the first quarter.
Total revenue for the second quarter was down 12.4 percent compared to the prior year period, at 59.9 billion riyals, the ministry said, after weaker demand curbed international gas prices.
Spending in the quarter fell almost 2 percent to 57.3 billion riyals, year-on-year.
The entire surplus would go toward lowering Qatar’s public debt, leaving no cash surplus, the ministry said.
Like regional peers, Qatar has accelerated efforts to diversify economic sectors and revenue streams, but remains reliant on gas revenue for government income.
In December it forecasted that oil and gas revenue would fall by 14.5 percent in 2024 while non-oil revenue is expected to rise by about 2.4 percent. 

Topics: Qatar qatar economy main Finance

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet approved the Kingdom’s product safety and standards systems during its session chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah.

The body reviewed several periodic performance reports on the programs of the Saudi Vision 2030, many of whose achievements have already been realized on the ground, according to the Saudi Press Agency,

Progress in transforming the housing and health sectors was discussed, with key achievements including increasing homeownership rates by providing thousands of housing units and enhancing health care accessibility, quality, and life expectancy through dedicated public health and community initiatives.

The Kingdom aims to improve product safety by restricting the entry of non-conforming products through the Saudi Products Safety program, known as Saleem. 

The program issues the Annual Conformity Index, providing regulatory authorities and technical regulations teams with information and reports to prioritize their efforts and streamline commercial procedures.

In a statement to SPA following the session held in July 30, Minister of Media Salman Al-Dossary said the Cabinet discussed the Kingdom’s high rankings in labor market indicators issued by the World Economic Forum, highlighting the record-breaking increase in the number of Saudis employed in the private sector, with its workforce growing from 1.7 million in 2019 to over 2.3 million in 2024.

The minister added that the Council of Ministers also underscored the country’s unemployment rate which decreased to 6.7 percent in the first quarter of 2024.

The Cabinet approved a cooperation memorandum of understanding between the Saudi Ministry of Tourism and its Tunisian counterpart.

It also approved a MoU between the Saudi Ministry of Investment and the Costa Rican Ministry of Foreign Trade for cooperation in promoting direct investment.

An agreement on economics and planning between the Saudi Ministry of Economy and Planning and the Bahraini Ministry of Finance and National Economy was also endorsed.

The Cabinet approved a cooperation memorandum of understanding between Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, also known as Monsha’at, and the Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation to support and develop SMEs and entrepreneurship.

Two deals on air transport services between the Saudi government and the Ugandan and Guatemalan sides were also given the green light.

Topics: main Saudi cabinet

