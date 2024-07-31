Blake Lively showcases Arab designers in latest fashion posts

DUBAI: Hollywood star Blake Lively has been showcasing Arab creations in her recent Instagram posts.
In one image, she was seen wearing rings by US Egyptian designer Jacquie Aiche, each featuring designs and gemstones reflecting the designer’s signature bohemian-luxe aesthetic.
For that look, Lively also accessorized with two gold bangles – one from the Italian label Wagner Eleuteri and the other from the US luxury house Tiffany & Co. She completed the ensemble with a gold chain necklace from New York-based designer Brent Neale, featuring a nature-inspired pendant.
For her outfit, Lively paired a white crop top from the Canadian retailer Aritzia with a light green vest from Shop Archive. She opted for patterned pants from the New York-based independent fashion brand Tanya Taylor, featuring a mix of floral and abstract designs in earthy tones. The look was finished with strappy heels from Aquazzura and a textured floral bag from Chanel.
In another post, Lively sported a cashmere cardigan from her friend Gigi Hadid’s clothing brand, Guest in Residence. Hadid, who is of US, Dutch and Palestinian descent, designed the camel-colored cardigan that Lively draped over her arms. She paired it with a nude dress by Michael Kors, featuring delicate lace detailing and a scalloped hemline.
Hadid wore a yellow bandeau top paired with a matching mustard yellow skirt featuring a knee-length cut and flowing silhouette, while Lively opted for a striking, form-fitting jumpsuit in a deep burgundy-red shade with black floral detailing.
Her outfit included an off-the-shoulder neckline and long sleeves, with intricate lace-like patterns running down the bodice and legs.
British Libyan novelist Hisham Matar's 'My Friend' lands on Booker Prize longlist
DUBAI: British Libyan novelist Hisham Matar has secured a spot on the Booker Prize longlist with his latest offering, “My Friend.”
The book explores the lives of Khaled and Mustafa, two Libyan university students in the UK, whose lives are irrevocably changed after they are injured during a political protest outside the Libyan embassy. As the revolution unfolds in Libya, they face the difficult choice of remaining in London or returning to help rebuild their homeland.
Lamia Bousnina Gallery shines spotlight on Tunisia's craftmanship
‘Carthagisme’ show unites present with tradition, ancient history
Exhibition showcases 6 international designers, runs until Sept. 29
DUBAI: Inside the remnants of Carthage, a great city founded by the Phoenicians during the ninth century B.C. — near to Tunisia’s capital, Tunis — are several delicately placed objects of contemporary design. Their newly made finishing is in stark, yet complementary, contrast to the ancient ruins.
Vibrantly-colored wool kilims created by American Medellin-based designer Chris Wolston and Tunisian Le Kef artisans are placed graciously over the remnants of old Roman columns.
In addition, there are the curved lines of handsome new furniture pieces made from palm wood by Studio Manda, a firm of Lebanese designer Georges Mohasseb, produced by Tunisian artisan Kais Gharbya. These can be found nearby, also stationed amid the ruins and sculptures from antiquity.
These works are part of the inaugural show “Carthagisme,” curated by Milan-based curator Nicolas Bellvance-Lecompte for Lamia Bousnina Gallery.
This is a space that opened at the end of May in downtown Tunis and is dedicated to showcasing art and design with a focus on championing the country’s craftsmanship.
“In a country where tradition intertwines with constant Mediterranean cultural influences, the exhibition celebrates Tunisia’s artistic heritage while embracing the dynamism of contemporary creative expression,” stated Bellvance-Lecompte in his curatorial statement.
“We want to celebrate our Tunisian heritage,” Lamia Bousnina Ben Ayed, founder of the eponymous space, told Arab News. “Design is now becoming more important in Tunisia. We want to champion design objects made in Tunisia. I’ve always wanted to create bridges and connections with designers from all over the world.”
The exhibition, which runs until Sept. 29, presents specially commissioned pieces by six international designers.
They include Elias and Yousef Anastas from Palestine, French multidisciplinary designer Louis Barthelemy, Beirut-based Mary-Lynn Massoud and Georges Mohasseb, also from Beirut, and American Wolston, presently based in Medellin, Colombia.
The works have been placed temporarily amid the ruins of Carthage for a preview of the exhibition and will later be moved to the gallery — a sleek new white-walled venue with high ceilings in the center of town.
To create each project, the designers were paired with local Tunisian artisans.
Tunisia has long been home to a vibrant community of artisans. According to data from the Oxford Business Group, the country has around 350,000 artisans, mostly women, working largely in marginalized communities where they contribute to the local economy.
These new pieces, served to uphold Tunisian artisanship, form a dialogue with the local industry to create new breathtaking works of contemporary design and is aimed at jumpstarting a microeconomy in Tunisia.
“The group exhibition is a manifesto celebrating Tunisian culture, revitalizing and reinterpreting traditional craft practices through a series of unique collaborative commissions,” Bellvance-Lecompte said.
Mohasseb joined hands with Gharbya to produce furniture from palm wood — a material notoriously difficult to work with due to its irregular fibers and tough texture.
“The entire process was very exciting,” said Mohasseb who works regularly with wood but had not done so previously with palm.
Gharbya, said Mohasseb, is located eight hours away from Tunis in the southwest region of Tunisia where the biggest palms grow. “It was a challenge for all of us, but we were up for it.”
He added: “While the pieces are very simple in form, they are challenging to make in terms of connection and assembly. (The artisans) wanted to learn and explore and they were open to the idea of doing something different from what they had been doing for ages.”
The resulting pieces — a bookshelf, long bench, table and chairs — came together said Mohasseb in a “genuine and humble way.”
Palestinian brothers Elias and Yousef created a series of stone tables whose irregular anamorphous shapes were created from computer modelling.
The pieces, which feature irregular-shaped pieces joined together without any glue or cement, are an extension of their “Stone Matters” project, which explores the predominance of stone in Palestinian architecture. The resulting tables on view at the gallery were made with local Tunisian artisan MDO.
Beirut-based Lebanese designer Massoud worked with local Tunisian ceramist Ali Kadher to create ceramic pieces titled “Primordial Echoes” that honor and uphold traditions from the Gafsa region of Tunisia.
The aim was to create variously rendered ceramic floor and table lamps and side tables that echo the color and texture of Mohasseb’s palm wood pieces. Of note are how her works incorporate references to Tunisian tribal ceramics.
Wolston, on the other hand, created 10 alluring colorfully-hued kilims featuring a variety of geometric patterns. To produce each one, Wolston worked with 10 weavers from the Le Kef region in northwestern Tunisia who based their design on drawings he had created.
Also created in various textiles is “Hannon and the Mediterranean Mirage,” a tapestry by French designer Louis Barthelemy made with Tunisian Nejib Bel Haj that powerfully unites Tunisian ancient history with the present-day stories from the Mediterranean.
The vibrantly hued tapestry features a mix of figural and abstract depictions, including the portrayal of sixth century B.C.E. Carthaginian explorer Hannon.
It references his travels around the Mediterranean as well as the bright orange lifejackets reflecting the hardship of North African migrants crossing the Mediterranean in the hopes of a new life.
The tapestry, like the works specially created around the theme of “Carthagisme,” poignantly unites tradition, ancient history and the present within the context of Tunisian heritage.
Mana Jalalian on the 'democratization of art' and working with a French heritage brand
DUBAI: Art collector Mana Jalalian made her mark on interior design in the UAE by bringing renowned French manufacturer Moissonnier to the country for the first time, but the entrepreneur is also known for sharing her substantial art collection with the world.
Over the past 16 years she has amassed a collection of more than 400 works of art, a number of which have been exhibited at museums and biennales including La Biennale di Venezia, Musee d’Art Moderne de Paris, MAXXI Museum in Rome, Davis Museum in Boston, and the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C.
“Sharing my collection with the public is a deeply meaningful endeavor for me,” the US Canadian told Arab News. “I believe in the democratization of art, making it accessible to diverse audiences and fostering a greater appreciation for creativity and expression.”
When it comes to sourcing additions to her collection, Jalalian says she is driven by personal taste.
“Firstly, I gravitate towards pieces that resonate with me on an emotional or intellectual level,” she said.
“Whether it's a specific theme, artistic technique or cultural context, I seek artworks that evoke a strong response. Additionally, I consider the diversity of my collection, aiming to encompass various regions, styles, and mediums.
She highlighted a painting by Iranian poet Sohrab Sepehri as a particularly precious piece and added: “Another cherished artwork is the Moissonnier Home’s L.XV Chest-of-Drawers, Cabinet 573. Its fusion of classic elegance with contemporary flair encapsulates the essence of my design philosophy.”
Moissonnier has been known for creating high-end furniture since 1885. Jalalian acquired exclusive distribution rights in North America, paving the way for her first flagship showroom in Vancouver, Canada, in 2016. Now, she has another flagship store in the UAE.
“Moissonnier’s distinctive aesthetic resonates well with clients in the UAE, thanks to its timeless elegance and impeccable craftsmanship,” she said.
She also teased expansion into Saudi Arabia: “By bringing Moissonnier to Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, we aim to cater to the sophisticated tastes of customers who appreciate the fusion of heritage and innovation in furniture design.”
Bella Hadid 'upset' by Adidas' advertising campaign
Condemns linking Palestine struggle with antisemitism
Her team and Adidas should have done ‘more research’
DUBAI: American Dutch Palestinian model Bella Hadid says she was “shocked” and “upset” by Adidas’ “lack of sensitivity” in its controversial advertising campaign showcasing shoes inspired by the 1972 Munich Olympic Games.
Hadid’s comments this week come in the wake of the German sportswear company’s campaign featuring her as the face of its relaunched SL72 shoes.
The original version of the footwear was created for the 1972 Munich Games, during which 11 Israeli athletes and a German policeman were killed by a Palestinian militant group.
Following the campaign’s release, Adidas faced criticism from pro-Israeli groups. In response, the brand apologized for the “upset and distress” caused by their choice of Hadid for the campaign.
This week, Hadid took to Instagram to address the campaign.
“For those of you that do not know my heart, I want to make sure you’re hearing directly from me about the recent campaign with Adidas,” she began in a statement posted on her Story.
“I would never knowingly engage with any art or work that is linked to a horrific tragedy of any kind. In advance of the campaign’s release, I had no knowledge of the historical connection to the atrocious events in 1972.”
“I am shocked, I am upset, and I am disappointed in the lack of sensitivity that went into this campaign,” she added. “Had I been made aware, from the bottom of my heart, I would never have participated.”
Hadid then noted that she, her team and Adidas “should have done more research.”
“As I always have, and always will, speak up for what I believe to be wrong,” she continued. “While everyone’s intentions were to make something positive, and bring people together through art, the collective lack of understanding from all parties undermined the process. I do not believe in hate in any form, including antisemitism.”
Hadid condemned the connection between “the liberation of the Palestinian people” and an antisemitic attack, emphasizing that “Palestine is not synonymous with terrorism.”
She expressed pride in her Palestinian heritage and criticized the campaign for “unintentionally” highlighting an event that misrepresents her people.
Hadid affirmed her commitment to advocating for a world free of antisemitism, and standing for peace over violence.